Jon Pike Cricket Column
Jon Pike Cricket Column

New Zealand's 1-run victory over England avenges pain of 2019

New Zealand’s 1-run victory over England avenges pain of 2019
New Zealand’s Neil Wagner, center, celebrates the wicket of England’s James Anderson, left, to win the test series by one run in Wellington, New Zealand, Feb 28, 2023. (AP Photo)
Updated 01 March 2023

New Zealand’s 1-run victory over England avenges pain of 2019

New Zealand’s 1-run victory over England avenges pain of 2019
  • Wellington performance, framed by human error and endeavor, gives Test cricket renewed belief that it is the purest format of the game
  • There was palpable disbelief on local faces that an historic victory had been achieved. Perhaps the hurt of 2019 had been assuaged, a single run being the catalyst
Updated 01 March 2023
Jon Pike

One run was England’s margin of victory on July 14, 2019 in the ODI World Cup at Lord’s. One run was the margin of New Zealand’s victory over England at the Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand on February 28, 2023.

Having been privileged to witness both events live, it would be unjust to be asked to pick the best of the two. It could be argued that both of them deserved to be tied on the same score, with honors shared. This was the general feeling at Lord’s, where New Zealand were served a cruel blow by a ball which ricocheted to the boundary at a crucial moment toward the end of the match.

In Wellington, it was England who conspired to lose a match on which they held an iron grip on the first two days. Invited to bat first, England started poorly but a record fourth wicket partnership between Joe Root and Harry Brook of 302 propelled them to a score of 435 for eight, at which point a declaration was made. New Zealand responded badly, declining to 103 for seven, before captain Tim Southee bludgeoned 73 runs to inspire a partial recovery to 209 all out.

In four and five day cricket, if a side, batting second, is dismissed for a total that is more than 200 runs less than the side batting first, that team has the option to ask the other team to bat again, or follow-on. This was an option which used to be commonly deployed but, in recent years, has been eschewed, mainly on the grounds that bowlers may be tired, teams may show greater resistance the second time around or that the wicket is wearing, making batting in the fourth innings more tricky.

On this occasion, there was a slight argument for the former, the second was an unknown, but a strong possibility, whilst the third was unlikely, given the Basin Reserve’s historic reputation for pitches becoming easier to bat on over the course of five days. England’s current leadership strategy is to attack and play positive cricket. Thus, it was no surprise that New Zealand was asked to follow-on. At this point, the decision began to unravel. An opening partnership of 149 was built on by the rest of the team, which, despite a late collapse — losing the last five wickets for 28 runs, creating extra drama — led to a total of 483.

England had been left to score 258 runs for victory in slightly over one day, a distant likelihood at the end of day two. The general view was that, given their approach, they would achieve the target, with time and wickets to spare, buttressed by a starting score of 48 for one wicket on the fifth morning. Prior to that day, there have been only three occasions on which a team following on in a Test match has gone on to win. These were in 1894, 1981, both involving England and Australia, and in 2001, involving India and Australia.

Further unraveling of England’s chase came quickly during the morning’s play, as they sank to 101 for five, through a combination of poor shots, an excitable approach and farce, as Joe Root called Harry Brook for a single that Root misjudged. Brook ought to have said no, and was run out without facing a ball. Brook, who can seemingly do no wrong so far in his fledgling Test career, will now struggle to become the first batter in Test history to reach 1000 runs in fewer than 12 innings.

At 80 for five wickets, Root, in a contrite mood, and Stokes, in restrained fashion, set about rebuilding England’s cause. This worked, as they combined to reach 201 for five and victory looked to be back on track. Self-combustion then occurred. New Zealand’s last throw of the dice was to turn to Neil Wagner, a bowler whose stock in trade is to bowl short in an attempt to induce batters to strike the ball, intentionally or not, into the hands of well-positioned fielders. Stokes, struggling with a long-term knee injury, could only spoon a short ball to a waiting fielder.

Less than two overs later, Root, on 95 and within sight of scoring a century in each innings of a test match for the first time, advanced down the wicket to Wagner, seemingly in premeditated fashion to bring up his century with a six, only to place the ball in the hands of a waiting fielder. He did not have to do that, especially considering his experience and class. Initiative swung to New Zealand, but England’s tailenders slowly brought balance back into the match, guided by Ben Foakes, who looked to be winning the match with a mature innings.

Unfortunately, for England, Foakes also perished by hooking a short ball to be well caught by Wagner, who, in mounting tension and disbelief, then had James Anderson brilliantly caught by the wicketkeeper, one run short of tying the match.

If that had been the outcome, it would have been only the third in Test history. The first was in 1960 between Australia and West Indies, the second in 1986 between India and Australia. Furthermore, New Zealand’s margin of victory, one run, is only the second one in Test cricket, after a West Indies match against Australia in Adelaide in January 1993. Performances such as the one in Wellington, framed by human error and endeavor, as well as recovery from a seemingly impossible position, gives Test cricket new lungs and renewed belief that it is the purest format of the game.

The people who were there on the final day — an equal balance of English tourists and New Zealanders — reflected the ebb and flow of the game, believing one minute that their team was winning and the next that the opposite was true. There was palpable disbelief on local faces that an historic victory had been achieved. Perhaps the hurt of 2019 had been assuaged, a single run being the catalyst.

Just Fontaine, who scored 13 goals at 1958 World Cup, dies

Just Fontaine, who scored 13 goals at 1958 World Cup, dies
Updated 01 March 2023
AP

Just Fontaine, who scored 13 goals at 1958 World Cup, dies

Just Fontaine, who scored 13 goals at 1958 World Cup, dies
  • Fontaine scored four goals in the third-place game against West Germany, but could have had five if he had taken the penalty kick
  • He set the record when FIFA did not present a specific award for the tournament’s top scorer
Updated 01 March 2023
AP

PARIS: Just Fontaine, the French soccer great who scored a record 13 goals at the 1958 World Cup, has died. He was 89.
Fontaine’s former club Reims and the French soccer federation confirmed his death on Wednesday.
Fontaine took six games to achieve his feat at the 1958 tournament in Sweden, shortly after winning a French league and French Cup double with Reims and leading the league with 34 goals.
“Justo is, and will remain a legend of the French team,” France coach Didier Deschamps said.
Entering the World Cup tournament, the Moroccan-born Fontaine was a little-known forward outside of the French league. Yet he tormented opponents with his speed and finishing touch — and even with someone else’s boots. He had to borrow a pair of cleats after damaging his own boots in practice.
Fontaine scored four goals in the third-place game against West Germany, but could have had five if he had taken the penalty kick.
In addition to his feats with the national team, Fontaine won the French league title four times, the French Cup and reached the final of the 1959 European Cup during his club career with USM Casablanca, Nice and Reims.
After he retired, Fontaine co-founded France’s players’ union and served as chairman for a few years. He also briefly coached France’s national team before stints with Luchon, Paris Saint-Germain, Toulouse and the Moroccan national team.
“A French football icon has passed, and Paris Saint-Germain would like to pay tribute to the man who led them to the first division some 50 years ago,” PSG said in a statement, referring to Fontaine guiding the club to the top league after a playoff win in 1974.
The French soccer federation said tributes to Fontaine will take place across France this weekend with a “minute of homage” that will also be observed on Wednesday before French Cup games at Toulouse, Marseille and Nantes.
“The death of Just Fontaine plunges French soccer into deep emotion and immense sadness,” said Philippe Diallo, the French federation’s interim president. “He was an emblematic figure, with his incredible record of 13 goals at the 1958 World Cup. He wrote one of the most beautiful pages in the history of the French national team.”
The highest scorer at a World Cup tournament is now acknowledged with the Golden Boot award. Fontaine set the record when FIFA did not present a specific award for the tournament’s top scorer.
“Beating my record? I don’t think it can ever be done,” Fontaine told The Associated Press in a 2006 interview. “The person who wants to beat me has a massive task, doesn’t he? He has to score two goals per game over seven games.”
Playing in the days when no substitutions were allowed, France lost 5-2 in the semifinals against a Brazil team featuring 17-year-old Pele.
Fontaine, who scored in every match, gave France an early lead with the first goal Brazil allowed in the tournament. But at 1-1, France defender Robert Jonquet broke his leg. Amazingly, he played on, trying to contend with the genius of Pele, but the French defense was considerably weakened.
The men’s record for most goals scored in a World Cup career is 16 by Germany striker Miroslav Klose, who played in four tournaments. Fontaine, who broke the record of 11 goals scored by Hungary striker Sándor Kocsis at the 1954 tournament, only played at one World Cup.
Brazil striker Marta has scored 17 goals at the Women’s World Cup, playing in five tournaments.
Fontaine’s meteoric rise as a scorer saw him get 200 goals in 213 games. He scored 30 goals in 21 games for France
Fontaine’s career was dramatically cut short when he was only 28. The Frenchman — renowned for his lightning pace and ruthless finishing — suffered a horrendous leg fracture after a mistimed tackle in March 1960.

Public hearing starts into Azeem Rafiq Yorkshire cricket racism scandal

Public hearing starts into Azeem Rafiq Yorkshire cricket racism scandal
Updated 01 March 2023
AFP

Public hearing starts into Azeem Rafiq Yorkshire cricket racism scandal

Public hearing starts into Azeem Rafiq Yorkshire cricket racism scandal
  • A live stream of the independent Cricket Discipline Commission panel's deliberations was set to be broadcast to accredited journalists later in the day
  • Pakistan-born Rafiq first raised allegations of racism and bullying in September 2020, related to his two spells at Yorkshire
Updated 01 March 2023
AFP

LONDON: A hearing into the racism scandal at Yorkshire started on Wednesday, with ex-player Azeem Rafiq set to give evidence more than two years after he made damning allegations over his treatment by the English county cricket club.
The initial proceedings were held in private but a live stream of the independent Cricket Discipline Commission panel’s deliberations was set to be broadcast to accredited journalists later in the day.
Pakistan-born Rafiq, 32, first raised allegations of racism and bullying in September 2020, related to his two spells at Yorkshire.
He told a British parliamentary committee in December 2022 the abuse he and his family had faced had forced him to leave the UK.
Disrepute charges against seven individuals with prior connections to the county were issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board last June, with the club also charged.
But the only charged individual still set to appear is ex-England captain Michael Vaughan.
Former players and coaches Andrew Gale, Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan, Richard Pyrah and John Blain have refused to engage with the process.
The CDC panel will still hear the charges against those five in their absence.
Gary Ballance, also charged, has already admitted using racially discriminatory language and will not appear.
Ballance, a former England Test player, is now playing for the country of his birth, Zimbabwe.
Yorkshire confirmed last week that documents relating to racism allegations against the club were deleted under the previous regime.
Previous officials at Yorkshire were roundly criticized for their handling of Rafiq’s case, with the ECB at one stage removing the county’s right to host lucrative England matches unless governance changes were made.
Rafiq alleges Vaughan told him and a group of Yorkshire team-mates of Asian ethnicity there were “too many of you lot, we need to do something about it” at a match in 2009.
Vaughan categorically denies the allegation, but Rafiq’s claim has been corroborated by current Yorkshire and England international Adil Rashid, as well as former Pakistan paceman Rana Naved-ul-Hasan.

Saudi Arabia progress to the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup semifinals

Saudi Arabia progress to the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup semifinals
Updated 01 March 2023
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia progress to the ACC Men's Challenger Cup semifinals

Saudi Arabia progress to the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup semifinals
  • Men in green dominate Myanmar to win by massive margin of 327 runs
Updated 01 March 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national cricket team comprehensively defeated Myanmar by 327 runs in their last group match of the 2023 ACC Men’s Challenger Cup played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok on Wednesday.

The result means the team from the Kingdom maintained a perfect record of three wins from three matches in Group B to reach the semifinal of the eight-team tournament.

“Saudi Arabia dominates Myanmar with a massive 327-run victory in the #ACCChallengercup, qualifying for the semifinals in style! Congratulations to the team on their remarkable performance!” tweeted the Asian Cricket Council. 

Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation tweeted: “The Saudi national cricket team beats Myanmar in group ‘B’ and qualifies for the Semi-Final facing Bhutan on the 3rd of March in the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup.”

Earlier, Saudi Arabia had won the toss and elected to bat first. They proceeded to up a massive total of 424 runs on the board in 50 overs — for the loss of seven wickets — thanks to a dominant performance by man of the match, Abdul Manan Ali.

Ali, in his debut match, put on sensational innings that saw him score 102 runs off just 80 deliveries, including 11 boundaries and two sixes. Saudi’s mammoth total was always going to be too much for their opponents.

Speaking after the match, Ali said: “I just played my natural game. Thanks to our coach Mohammed Kabir Khan and the Saudi Cricket Federation for supporting us…and encouraging (us) to excel in the game.”

All-rounder Zain Ul Abidin was another star performer, who remained not out on 66 from 34 balls and also took two wickets in his four-over spell.

Other top scorers from the Saudi side were Abdul Wahid, who scored 61 runs from just 36 balls, Mohammed Hisham Sheikh who scored 59 from 62 balls, and Saad Khan who scored a quick 36 runs from just 14 balls.

The Myanmar bowlers struggled throughout the inning to stop the Saudi team but rarely troubled the order.

Chasing the massive total, the Myanmar batting lineup collapsed and bowled all out in 25.3 overs for just 97 runs. Ye Naing Tunb scored high for his team with 29 runs in 31 balls.

KoKo LinThu was another batsman who reached a double-digit score, 17 in 21 balls. No other Myanmar batsman reached double figures.

Abdul Waheed-Baladraf was the best bowler from the Saudi side, taking four wickets in 8.3 overs and conceding just 30 runs in his impressive spell.

The tournament, which runs until Sunday, March 5, is played in a round-robin format with eight teams split into two groups of four. The top two from each group qualify to the semifinals in the knockout stages.

The 2023 ACC Men’s Challenger Cup is the inaugural edition of the Men’s Challenger Cup, with the matches to be played in List A Cricket (50 overs) format.

The competition acts as a pathway to September’s 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan, which itself is a preparatory tournament for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India starting in October.

Saudi eyeing more glory at 2023 AFC U-20 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan

Saudi eyeing more glory at 2023 AFC U-20 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan
Updated 01 March 2023
John Duerden

Saudi eyeing more glory at 2023 AFC U-20 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan

Saudi eyeing more glory at 2023 AFC U-20 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan
  • Green Falcons last year added to list of achievements by winning U-23 version at same venue
Updated 01 March 2023
John Duerden

Riyadh: At first glance for Saudi Arabia, the 2023 AFC U-20 Asian Cup that kicks off on Wednesday looks a little like last June’s U-23 Championships which was won by the young Green Falcons.

Firstly, the venue is once again Uzbekistan, the scene of the triumph from nine months ago.

Secondly, Saudi Arabia are, once more, in Group D. And thirdly, Japan are again present as are a Central Asian nation, though this time Kyrgyzstan instead of Tajikistan, and there is also a dark horse in the shape of China and not the UAE.

Overall, it follows the same classic format: 16 teams split into four groups of four with the top two from each going into the knockout stages where the fun will really begin.

Throw in the fact that Saudi Arabia are the defending champions at this age level — though the last time the tournament took place was in 2018 — and there is no doubt that they are one of the favorites to lift the trophy again.

Similar to the U-23 team last June, the opening game is against Central Asian opposition. Against Tajikistan, the U-23s got off to a great start with a 5-0 win. Abdullah Radif was one of the goalscorers that day as a teenager and is back in the squad this time around.

On loan from Al-Hilal to Al-Taawoun, the striker, who only recently entered his third decade, is one of the great hopes of Saudi Arabian football and has also appeared for the senior national team. He made his debut in the Arab Cup at the end of 2021 and also played in a couple of friendlies against Iceland and North Macedonia in the preparation period for the World Cup.

If he can handle the expectations, Radif could be one of the stars of the next few weeks.

He was also top scorer at the 2022 Arab Cup U-20 when his six goals helped Saudi Arabia to the title. Then, the best player award went to Musab Al-Juwayr, one of Asia’s brightest young stars. The Al-Hilal youngster has already had quite a year. He scored for Saudi Arabia against Yemen in the Gulf Cup in January and also made his mark for Al-Hilal at the FIFA Club World Cup last month.

He came off the bench in extra-time of the clash between the Asian champions and African champions Wydad AC, on the home soil of their rivals and in front of a huge and passionate Moroccan crowd. The midfielder was given the fifth penalty of the shootout and showed nerves of steel in dispatching the last kick that broke the hearts of 50,000 fans in the stadium to send Al-Hilal through. There can be few, if any, other players with that kind of experience in this tournament.

Coach Saleh Al-Mohammadi was in charge for the victorious U-20 Arab Cup campaign and can cement his reputation with more success and follow in the footsteps of U-23 boss Saad Al-Shehri.

After the opener against Kyrgyzstan comes China, a team that Saudi Arabia defeated in qualification last September. Football in China is going through the doldrums, and it would be a surprise if they finish above Japan or Saudi Arabia. The plan will be to try and qualify for the knockout stages before the final game against the Japanese, a talented team that will also be looking to go far.

If all goes well in Group D, then Saudi Arabia could well face fellow Arab teams Oman or Jordan in the quarter-finals. Jordan topped their qualification group above Syria though and want to build on that momentum.

Oman are looking to try and follow in the footsteps of the senior team who impressed in qualification for the 2022 World Cup when they finished just behind Australia under Branko Ivankovic.

With Spanish coach David Gordo at the helm of the youngsters, the hope in Muscat is that Oman are on their way to establishing a style of playing that goes across the various national teams, and training camps in Qatar and Uzbekistan means they will be well-prepared.

After the disaster of the World Cup with three defeats on home soil, Qatar are desperately looking for some good news. Spanish coach Inaki Gonzalez led the team through qualification with impressive smoothness as they won all four games, scoring 14 and conceding just once. The group, along with Australia, Iran, and Vietnam, is a tough one however but should they get to the quarter-finals then anything could happen.

Then in Group A are Syria and Iraq. Hosts Uzbekistan are expected to take one of the top two spots, meaning that the two Arab teams may be fighting it out with an Indonesia team expected to present a stiff challenge.

Saudi Arabia will not fear anyone. Things have been going very well in the country’s football scene of late, as last June’s U-23 win in Uzbekistan showed. There is no reason why the U-20 team cannot do something similar.

UAE fighters shine at 7th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship

UAE fighters shine at 7th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship
Updated 01 March 2023
Arab News

UAE fighters shine at 7th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship

UAE fighters shine at 7th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship
  • Emirati squad capture 16 medals to win continental title for 3rd year running
  • Philippines finished 2nd with 4 gold medals, South Korea came 3rd
Updated 01 March 2023
Arab News

BANGKOK: The UAE has clinched a 7th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship, winning the title for the third consecutive year.

The national team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Co., was in flying form throughout the event held in Bangkok and grabbed a total of 16 medals — seven golds, five silvers, and four bronzes.

The Philippines national team finished second with four gold medals and two bronzes, while South Korea came in third with one gold medal, three silvers, and four bronzes.

The UAE made a strong statement on Sunday, the first day of the team’s participation, by winning seven medals, which helped the defending champion’s championship run get off to a solid start.

Theyab Al-Nuaimi (56 kilograms), Mohamed Al-Suwaidi (69 kg), and Faisal Al-Ketbi (85 kg) secured golds for the team on day one, while Omar Al-Suwaidi (56kg), Marwa Al-Hosani (70 kg), and Saeed Al-Kubaisi (85 kg) added silvers. Balqees Abdulkareem earned a bronze in the 48 kg division.

Omar Al-Fadli gave the team an ideal start on Monday, scooping gold in the adults 62 kg division in the all-Emirati final, while Khaled Al-Shehhi picked up the silver. They were soon joined on the podium by Hamdah Al-Shkeili with gold and Aysha Al-Shamsi with silver in the 45 kg division.

Shamma Al-Kalbani downed Indonesia’s Ilma Yeni Megawati to retain her gold from last year in the 63 kg class. Abdullah Al-Kubaisi followed in joining the success, winning gold in the 94 kg division, while compatriot Hazaea Farhan scooped the bronze. The UAE’s Mahdi Alawlaqi added a bronze (77 kg) to the tally.

Abdullah Alkubaisi, who cruised past Kim Hee Dong from South Korea to capture gold in the 94 kg division, said: “I am absolutely delighted that I could finally put my hands on the gold medal at the Asian Championship.

“I know this journey has not been easy, but we worked hard and here we are. Nothing matches to winning medals while representing your nation at an international competition.

“I want to express my gratitude to the UAEJJF officials, coaches, technical staff, and everyone else who supported us during our journey. We look forward to more success like this in the future,” he added.

Al-Kalbani said she was glad to have maintained her medal from the previous championship edition.

“Thank God, I was able to retain my gold medal from the 6th Asian Championship held in Bahrain. Overall, this championship was challenging, and we may have faced more strong opponents, but nothing can dent the UAE team’s resilience and self-assurance. As a team, we’re much more inspired to keep up the winning streak,” she added.

Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi, chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, president of the Asian Ju-Jitsu Union, and senior vice president of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, congratulated the team on a “remarkable” performance.

He said: “We want to dedicate the championship win to the wise leadership of the UAE for their limitless support to the sports and athletes in the country.”

Obaid Saeed Al-Dhaheri, the UAE ambassador to Thailand, also congratulated the team, while Fahad Ali Al-Shamsi, secretary-general of the UAE and Asian federations said: “The team is moving in the right direction and their performance level is rising significantly.

“Asian Championship competitions are a great indicator of the team’s readiness for the World Championship in Mongolia and the Asian Games in China.”

Mubarak Al-Menhali, director of the UAEJJF’s technical department, said: “These kinds of accomplishments are not accidental; the team put in a lot of effort and deserved their victory.

“The coaching staff and players had a sense of teamwork, which can be credited for the performance. I want to congratulate everyone for the outstanding results.”

