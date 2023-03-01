Japanese group Monstarlab launches new office in Riyadh

TOKYO: Monstarlab, the Japan-headquartered global digital and technology consulting leader, has announced that it officially launched a new office in Riyadh as part of its efforts to accelerate digital transformation through the provision of Strategy, Experience, Technology and Data services.

Monstarlab aims to impact growth of emerging sectors such as smart places and healthcare tech in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is already working with a range of private and public sector organisations in the country including high-level projects with NEOM and the Public Investment Fund.

Around 1,500 employees will join the office in Riyadh, to help fast-track digitalization and talent development in Saudi Arabia.

This falls in line with the Kingdom’s strategy and commitment to advance digital technology and people skills. The KSA ICT Strategy 2023 aims to increase the ICT sector’s contribution to GDP, grow levels of Saudization in the sector, increase women’s participation in the sector and boost IT and emerging technology adoption.

The Kingdom has also encouraged using artificial intelligence to achieve Vision 2030 and Smart Government Strategy objectives.

Hiroki Inagawa, Monstarlab’s Group CEO, said: “We are proud to be officially launching our new office in Riyadh which forms part of our ongoing investments and commitment to KSA.

"Our plan is to nurture Saudi talent as well as people from the wider region to fill most of the new roles created. We are excited to accelerate digitalization of key sectors in KSA by working with customers and partners on innovative projects that support the long-term goals of the country.”

As part of its commitment to investing in KSA, Monstarlab recently announced the acquisition of Pioneers Consulting, a leader in design and implementation of strategies, founded by Faisal Alamro, Abdullah Aldakheel and Ahmed Alghofaily and developed in KSA.

The business acquisition is enabling Pioneers to utilise Monstarlab’s world-class digital capabilities, supporting its vision to provide clients with consulting solutions that have real impact.

Faisal Alamro commented: “The establishment of the new Monstarlab office in Riyadh will enable us to expand regionally and further enhance our global reach, and attract new potential projects in the Middle East, particularly GCC, as well as Africa and Europe.

"Through our strategic base in KSA, we will be able to expand our innovation solutions and strategic services capabilities across a wide range of sectors including healthcare, hospitality, finance, technology and more.”