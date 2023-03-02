You are here

Malaysia seeks deeper ties with Saudi Arabia after Hajj minister’s visit
Saudi Arabia’s Hajj and Umrah Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah meets Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur on Feb. 28, 2023. (Malaysia PM office)
Nor Arlene Tan

  • Saudi Hajj and Umrah minister was on a three-day visit to Malaysia this week
  • Malaysian PM says ties with Saudi Arabia ‘expected to become closer’
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is looking forward to closer ties with Saudi Arabia, officials and experts have said after the Kingdom’s Hajj and Umrah minister’s visit to Kuala Lumpur.
Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah concluded on Wednesday his three-day visit to the Southeast Asian nation, where he met its new Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, members of his Cabinet and Hajj officials.
After the visit, the Malaysian PM, who took office in November and is one of the most prominent Muslim leaders in Southeast Asia, said in a series of tweets that “the close relationship between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia established over the years is expected to become closer.”
Officials who participated in the meetings with Al-Rabiah told Arab News that the visit has opened doors for cooperation in many areas.
“With a large delegation from Saudi Arabia and multiple engagements conducted throughout the visit with Malaysian ministers, this is a positive signal for more initiatives and cooperation between both countries,” said Amrin Awaluddin, the chief of Malaysia’s Hajj pilgrims fund board known as Tabung Hajji.
He added that while it was especially beneficial to Malaysian Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, the minister’s trip had brought “Malaysia-Saudi relations to another level, forging deeper ties between the two countries.”
Islam is the official religion of Malaysia, and Muslims make up two-thirds of its 34 million population. This year, about 31,600 of them will arrive in the Kingdom to perform the Hajj pilgrimage.
To facilitate the journey, Al-Rabiah launched the Kingdom’s Nusuk platform, which allows pilgrims to plan and book visits to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.
The Saudi Hajj ministry also held a session at the Tabung Hajji headquarters to train the leaders of pilgrim groups to improve the quality of pilgrimage services, facilitate their trips and enrich their religious and cultural experiences in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
Pilgrimage organizers also discussed with the Saudi minister and his delegation possibilities to draw more Malaysian visitors to the Kingdom, especially as its tourism portfolio has been expanding beyond religious destinations and now also covers heritage sites.
“The event in Kuala Lumpur was about the launch of Nusuk, but at our trade meeting with the minister, we discussed issues about airlines, hotels, etc.,” said Razali Mohd. Sham, president of the Malaysian Umrah and Hajj Travel Association.
“Saudi is very friendly, and the system has improved tremendously, and we can go to other places, not just Makkah or Madinah.”
Uzaidi Udanis, president of the Malaysia Tourism Council, who also participated in meetings with Al-Rabiah, told Arab News that the relationship between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia is getting stronger and expanding beyond Hajj and Umrah.
“Saudi is transforming with the latest technology, and there are new things coming out,” he said.
“Malaysians are now more and more interested to go to Saudi, not just for Umrah but also for leisure.”
 

Mosque leader claims center ‘scapegoated’ after Manchester bombing

Arab News

  • Salman Abedi occasionally attended Didsbury Mosque before 2017 attack
  • Chair of mosque’s trustee board denies role in radicalization, appeals to families of victims
LONDON: A local mosque has been scapegoated by authorities over allegations of extremism in the wake of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, the chairman of its board of trustees has claimed.

Didsbury Mosque was visited by Salman Abedi, who carried out the bombing that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert, and members of his family prior to the attack on numerous occasions to worship.

At an inquiry into the bombing, one lawyer representing families of several victims claimed the mosque had “failed to confront extremism in the run-up to 2017” and “continues to do so to this day.”

Fawzi Haffar, the board chair, denied the allegations ahead of the publication of the inquiry’s findings, saying the mosque had “no room” for religious radicalism.

“How can people say we have radicalized or are radicalizing people?” Haffar told the BBC. “My children could have been at the arena. There were Muslim children at the arena.

“What Salman Abedi did was evil and he definitely did not become radicalized by listening to a 10-minute sermon here or joining forces with other so-called terrorists or other radicalized people at this center.

“If we had known that Salman Abedi was a radical, if we were told by the security services or warned by the police to ‘please watch out for this person,’ I would have done anything to prevent what happened. Anything.”

John Cooper KC, representing the bereaved families, told the inquiry that the Didsbury Mosque had “turned a blind eye” to religious extremism and “adopted a passive attitude” toward the radicalization of some of its congregation.

Haffar, though, said neither he nor any other senior figures at the mosque had been made aware of any individuals suspected of radicalism by the authorities.

“If we are not aware of these radical people who are coming into this center to pray, I cannot help the police,” he told the BBC.

The inquiry heard that Abedi attended occasional Friday prayers at Didsbury Mosque, while his brother Ismail taught at the center and his father Ramadan sometimes made the adhan, or call to prayer.

There were also allegations that the mosque hosted meetings of between 30-40 people at a time who broached topics including support for radical groups fighting in Libya, where the Abedi family originated from and where several are now thought to be living. 

Haffar told the BBC: “I can definitely say there is no way he was radicalized at the center here in Manchester.”

He added: “We want to really put all this behind us but, again, I cannot put all of what’s happened behind me.

“Twenty-two victims have gone. I cannot forget about them. But I would say to their families, we should work together.”

Salim Al-Astewani, an imam at the mosque, told the BBC: “Obviously you can’t control every individual, but the main thing is that there is a proper management system in place and every sermon, every activity, is well-designed, well-prepared.

“We have received training. And what we do now is address subjects in our sermon related to the local community. I am absolutely sure — clear in my mind — that the way forward is all positive and for the benefit of the wider society as well as the community.”

The mosque has subsequently been targeted over the perception that it played some role in the attack.

Tracey Pook, a community engagement officer, told the BBC: “We’ve had letters, we had some far-right activists who came. We had an arson attack.

“We had one group who thankfully got stopped by the police who were coming to smash the mosque up, so we’ve had to deal with all these threats as well, and far-right threats. It’s been so unpleasant because the congregation of the people who come here and the community (don’t) deserve this.

“I know it’s nothing compared to the (victims’) families. All I can say to them is we support you. We feel the pain as a community.”

Biden offers condolences over Greece train tragedy

AFP

  • "On behalf of the American people, Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the tragic train accident in Greece," Biden said on Twitter
  • At least 47 people have been confirmed dead by Greek authorities
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Thursday offered his condolences over the train accident in Greece that killed at least 47 people and injured dozens of others.
A passenger train collided head-on with a freight train outside the central Greek city of Larissa before midnight on Tuesday.
“On behalf of the American people, Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the tragic train accident in Greece,” Biden said on Twitter.
“We wish those injured a quick and full recovery.”
On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by telephone with his Greek counterpart Nikolaos Dendias, telling him “that the United States stands with the people of Greece during this difficult time.”
At least 47 people have been confirmed dead by Greek authorities, but several more are known to have been trapped in the restaurant car and have yet to be extricated.
Investigators blamed the tragedy on human error and a 59-year-old station manager was arrested on suspicion on negligent homicide for allowing the freight train to travel on the same track in the opposite direction as the passenger train.
The government also acknowledged delays in installing safeguards on the train route, citing “chronic malaise and decades of failure” in state management.

Missed chance to stop bombing at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert — UK inquiry

  • “There was a significant missed opportunity to take action that might have prevented the attack,” inquiry chairman John Saunders said
  • Saunders’ previous reports have concluded there were serious shortcomings and mistakes made in the security at the venue
LONDON: There was a significant missed opportunity to take action that might have stopped a deadly suicide bombing at the end of an Ariana Grande pop concert in the English city of Manchester in 2017, an inquiry into the attack concluded on Thursday.
Twenty-two people — the youngest aged just eight — died in the blast and more than 200 were injured when a man detonated a homemade bomb at Manchester Arena as parents arrived to collect their children following the US singer’s show.
“There was a significant missed opportunity to take action that might have prevented the attack,” inquiry chairman John Saunders said in his third and final report into the bombing, the deadliest in Britain since the 2005 London transport suicide attacks.
“It is not possible to reach any conclusion on the balance of probabilities or to any other evidential standard as to whether the attack would have been prevented.”
Saunders’ previous reports have concluded there were serious shortcomings and mistakes made in the security at the venue. He also found that one of those killed would probably have survived if the response by the emergency services had not been so flawed.
The bombing was carried out by Salman Abedi, 22, while his younger brother Hashem was jailed for 55 years in 2020 for encouraging and helping him.
A third, elder brother, Ismail, was in July convicted in his absence of failing to attend the inquiry to give evidence, having fled Britain. The Abedi brothers were born to Libyan parents who emigrated to Britain during the rule of Muammar Qaddafi.

Greece: Grim train search moves ‘centimeter by centimeter’

  • Rail workers went on strike to protest years of underfunding they say has left the country’s train system in a dangerous state
  • It was the country's deadliest crash ever, and more than 50 people remained hospitalized
THESSALONIKI, Greece: Emergency crews cut through the mangled remains of a passenger train on Thursday, progressing “centimeter by centimeter” in their search for the dead from a head-on collision in northern Greece that killed at least 46 people.
Rail workers went on strike to protest years of underfunding they say has left the country’s train system in a dangerous state.
The passenger train and a freight train slammed into each other late Tuesday, crumpling carriages into twisted steel knots and forcing people to smash windows to escape. It was the country’s deadliest crash ever, and more than 50 people remained hospitalized, most in the central Greek city of Larissa. Six of them were in intensive care.
Fire Service spokesman Yiannis Artopios said the grim recovery effort was proceeding “centimeter by centimeter.”
“We can see that there are more (bodies) people there. Unfortunately they are in a very bad condition because of the collision,” Artopios told state television.
STATION MANAGER CHARGED
The cause of the crash is still not clear. A station manager arrested after the collision was charged Wednesday with multiple counts of manslaughter and causing serious physical harm through negligence, as a judicial inquiry tries to establish why the two trains were traveling in opposite directions on the same track.
Railway workers’ associations, meanwhile, called strikes, halting national rail services and the subway in Athens. They are protesting working conditions and what they described as a dangerous failure to modernize the Greek rail system due to a lack of public investment during the deep financial crisis that spanned most of the previous decade and brought Greece to the brink of bankruptcy.
Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis resigned following the crash, his replacement tasked with setting up an independent inquiry looking into the causes of the accident.
“Responsibility will be assigned,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address late Wednesday after visiting the scene of the collision.
“We will work so that the words ‘never again’ ... will not remain an empty pledge. That I promise you.”
Supporters of the strike plan to protest in central Athens later Thursday.
CRASH SURVIVOR DESCRIBES FIERY ESCAPE
More than 300 people were on board the passenger train, many of them were students returning from a holiday weekend and annual Carnival celebrations around Greece.
Andreas Alikaniotis, a 20-year-old survivor of the crash, described how he and fellow students, escaped from a jack-knifed train car as fire approached, smashing windows and throwing luggage onto the ground outside to use as a makeshift landing pad.
“It was a steep drop, into a ditch,” Alikaniotis, who suffered a knee injury, told reporters from his hospital bed in Larissa.
“The lights went out. And light had came from the approaching fire and the sparks that were flying. The smoke was suffocating inside the rail car but also outside,” Alikaniotis said.
“I managed to remain calm and I was one of the few around who had not been seriously injured,” he said. “Me and my friends helped people get out.”
GREEKS OFFER HELP
Residents in Larissa lined up to give blood, many waiting in heavy rain for more than an hour, while the city’s hotel association provided free accommodation to relatives of the crash victims and to those who traveled to the city to provide DNA samples to help police forensics experts identify bodies. Nine bodies have been identified through genetic matches so far, authorities said.
Pope Francis and European leaders sent messages of sympathy in the wake of the crash. Among them were the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, whose country is recovering from devastating earthquakes last month. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sent a message in Greek, writing “The people of Ukraine share the pain of the families of the victims. We wish a speedy recovery to all the injured.”

UK is grappling with vegetable shortages. How did it happen?

  • A complex set of factors including climate change, the UK’s overreliance on imports during the winter and soaring energy costs are more salient explanations
LONDON: When European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen visited Britain last week, some joked on social media: Can you please bring us some tomatoes?
People in the UK have had to ration salad staples like tomatoes and cucumbers for the past two weeks amid a shortage of fresh vegetables. Shelves of fresh produce in many stores have been bare, and most major supermarkets have imposed limits on how many salad bags or bell peppers customers are allowed to buy.
Officials blame the problem on recent bad weather in Spain and North Africa, saying the shortages could persist for up to a month. But many people were quick to point out that other European countries don’t seem to be suffering the same challenges, leading some to wonder if it was a consequence of Britain’s divorce from the EU.
Britain’s government has rejected the suggestion that Brexit is to blame. But shoppers aren’t happy, and Environment Secretary Therese Coffey’s suggestion that consumers should “cherish” British produce and eat more turnips instead of imported food drew widespread mockery.
Experts say Brexit likely played a part in the food shortage, though a more complex set of factors — including climate change, the UK’s overreliance on imports during the winter, soaring energy costs and the competitive pricing strategies at British supermarkets — are more salient explanations.
A look at some of the factors contributing to what one European broadcaster has called Britain’s “vegetable fiasco”:
COLD WEATHER, HIGH ENERGY BILLS
Unusually cold temperatures in Spain and heavy rain and flooding in Morocco — two of the biggest tomato suppliers to the UK — have led to poor yields and are cited as the primary cause of the shortage.
In Spain, farmers blame recent freezing temperatures following record heat and dry conditions last year.
In the southern province of Almeria, which grows 40 percent of Spain’s fresh vegetable exports, the production levels of tomatoes, cucumbers and eggplants fell by over 20 percent during the first three weeks of February compared with the same period in 2022, according to FEPEX, an organization representing Spanish fruit and vegetable exporters. The group said the situation is improving.
Heat and drought in Europe last year also are affecting vegetable harvests in other countries, including Germany.
Separately, the Netherlands, another major tomato producer, has seen a drop in output because skyrocketing energy bills tied to Russia’s war in Ukraine meant many growers couldn’t justify the cost of turning on the LED lights in their greenhouses this winter.
Vegetable growers in the UK have reported that they, too, were forced to leave their greenhouses empty.
Richard Diplock, managing director at the Green House Growers based in southern England, said his energy costs are some six times higher compared with previous winters.
“We made the decision that we couldn’t afford to heat the greenhouses in December and January, and we’ve held back planting until February. Lots of tomato growers are in a similar position,” he said.
BLAMING BREXIT
The shortages in Britain — and contrasting pictures of full vegetable shelves in supermarkets in mainland Europe — led to a degree of Brexit schadenfreude in some EU news outlets.
Experts say extra bureaucracy and costs associated with Brexit have played a part, though they stress it’s not a main factor.
“One hypothesis for fewer exports to the UK is that if supply is constrained, why would you go to extra paperwork (to export to Britain)?” said Michael Winter, a professor of agricultural change at the University of Exeter. “If transaction costs are greater for exporting to one country compared to another, that’s going to dictate where you go.”
“Brexit has exaggerated the problem, without a doubt,” Winter added. “But I don’t want to overplay that. It’s more to do with climate change and lack of investment in our industry.”
SUPERMARKET PRICING
Farmers say another factor is how Britain’s biggest supermarkets have sought to stay competitive by keeping prices as low as possible even as food costs have spiked, a major driver of inflation that’s at the highest levels in decades.
In some EU countries, like Germany, there are no empty shelves, but the prices for fresh vegetables have shot up massively. British supermarkets are reluctant to pay more or charge customers so much, Diplock said.
“Being in the UK, you know every week the price of a cucumber is 75p ($0.90) no matter what time of year it is,” Diplock said. “North African and Spanish producers will see a better return for supplying European supermarkets.”
“WHERE’S THE INVESTMENT?”
Even if energy costs hadn’t risen so much, British growers would not come close to making up for the shortfalls in imported produce, Diplock said.
During the winter, domestic UK production only accounts for 5 percent or less of tomatoes and cucumbers sold in British supermarkets.
The National Farmers’ Union has warned for months that overreliance on imported fresh produce leaves the UK vulnerable to unpredictable weather events and other external factors like the war in Ukraine.
Farmers also have complained about the lack of government investment in the sector and funding to help them cope with painfully high energy bills.
The government has spent billions to help consumers and businesses as European natural gas prices soared to record highs on Russia’s curtailed supplies.
“The bigger question is why have we, in this country, neglected horticulture,” Winter said. “This is a bit of a wake-up call.”

