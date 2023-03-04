UK Iranian health worker suffers near-fatal shotgun injury in Tehran protests

You are here

A demonstrator raising his arms and makes the victory sign during a protest for Mahsa Amini in Tehran on September 19, 2022. (AFP/File)
Updated 04 March 2023
  • Man left with five pellets lodged in body after officers ‘clearly try to end his life’
  • ‘I only survived because fearless people helped me and brave doctors took extreme risks for my survival,’ The Guardian told
LONDON: A UK Iranian health worker endured hours of surgery and was left with shotgun pellets lodged in his body after Iranian security forces fired at him using live ammunition at point-blank range in an attempt to “end his life,” The Guardian reported.
In an interview, the man, who declined to be named for safety reasons, said that he underwent more than 17 hours of surgery to save his life, and that five pellets remain in his body.
His account was confirmed by two senior UK doctors who witnessed his treatment in hospital.
The man traveled to Tehran in October last year to visit family, but soon joined growing anti-government street protests that followed the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
He was fired at in a protest at the end of October after attempting to help a teenage girl who was being assaulted by local security officers.
The man said that after he realized he was unable to help the girl, he began to walk away. But a plainclothes officer then hit him with a baton, and he was left lying on the ground while slipping out of consciousness.
It was then that the man saw at least two police officers firing at him with shotguns.
Shotgun pellets caused severe wounds across the man’s body, but he decided to avoid checking in to a local hospital out of fear of being arrested by authorities.
After his initial wounds were treated by local protesters using torn-up clothing as bandages, he was taken by taxi to a family home, where a team of colleagues performed life-saving surgery.
The man said: “I nearly died in the process of treatment and had multiple complications such as (with my) ileum, blood clots or low (blood oxygen) saturation, as well as fractures to my ribs.
“I only survived because fearless people helped me on the scene and brave doctors in Iran took extreme risks for my survival.”
The makeshift team managed to remove several pellets, and a further two were removed after the man returned to the UK.
However, five pellets remain deeply lodged in his body, and could cause significant nerve damage if removed.
The man has been left unable to work as a result of his injuries.
He said: “I would regard this treatment of an unarmed and nonviolent protester such as myself as equivalent to a war crime,” he said.
“My treatment was really extreme and my best guess is that I am not the only person who has been hit like that, but maybe not every one was lucky enough to survive to report how they have been treated.”
Richard Kuper, an orthopedic consultant who examined the man’s injuries after his return to the UK, said: “It does appear that he was assaulted in a way that (shows) the Iranian security services clearly were trying to end his life.
“It seems they nearly succeeded, and if it had not been for the management received by a friend he may well not be here today.”

A man counts Egyptian pounds at currency exchange shop in downtown Cairo. (AFP file photo)
Mohammad Shamaa

  • Hoggpool was advertised as a way to earn money through digital currency mining and investment
Mohammad Shamaa

CAIRO: Thousands of Egyptians have fallen victim to a fraudulent investment application called “Hoggpool,” resulting in financial losses of about 6 billion Egyptian pounds ($195 million).

Egyptian lawyer Abdulaziz Hussein filed judicial reports to the Cairo security directorate on behalf of more than 150 defrauded citizens, saying that his clients were deceived by the Hoggpool platform.

Hussein added that some of his clients had sold land plots and gold holdings to invest in the platform, hoping to earn a significant return on investment. However, the platform abruptly closed on Feb. 28, leaving many investors with nothing.

Hoggpool was advertised as a way to earn money through digital currency mining and investment. Users could supposedly earn money by purchasing a device for 10 Egyptian pounds or by investing money starting with 200 Egyptian pounds, which, it claimed, would be doubled in just 10 days. The platform promised significant profits, and its operators went to great lengths to convince potential investors of its legitimacy.

Ahmed K., a resident of Port Said, was lured by ads on Facebook and lavish parties organized by Hoggpool officials. He said: “They deluded us into thinking that we could profit by depositing money to participate in the platform, starting with 200 pounds, and increasing according to the customer’s desire to profit. After I put about 10,000 pounds in the platform, which was normal, I was surprised by its closure.”

According to Muhammad Hani, one of the supervisors of the Hoggpool application, the company was making large profits, which were distributed among traders on the platform. Hani said he was also a victim and was not in direct contact with the main suspects of the fraud.

He added: “The company used computers to conduct operations through social media and digital platforms. The company was actually making big profits and distributing them to the traders involved. I used to run the profits mechanism every day in order to see the daily gains of the traders on it. My own profits from it came every day.”

Security services have arrested several administrators of the platform, however, the three main suspects are yet to be caught.

“This incident highlights the dangers of investing in unregulated platforms that promise significant returns. Investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before investing in any scheme,” Hussein warned.

“Egyptian citizens must be careful and not be lured by promises of easy profits.”

 

 

Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, flew to Syria to assess efforts to prevent resurgence of Daesh
Reuters

  • American officials say Daesh could still regenerate into a major threat
  • Last month, the US military shot down an Iranian-made drone in Syria
Reuters

NORTHEAST SYRIA: The nearly eight-year-old US deployment to Syria to combat Daesh is still worth the risk, the top US military officer said on Saturday, after an unannounced visit to a base to meet US troops in the country’s northeast.
Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, flew to Syria to assess efforts to prevent a resurgence of the militant group and review safeguards for American forces against attacks, including from drones.
While Daesh is a shadow of the group that ruled over a third of Syria and Iraq in a Caliphate declared in 2014, hundreds of fighters are still camped in desolate areas where neither the US-led coalition nor the Syrian army, with support from Russia and Iranian-backed militias, exert full control.
Thousands of other Daesh fighters are in detention facilities guarded by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, America’s key ally in the country.
American officials say that Daesh could still regenerate into a major threat.
Asked by reporters traveling with him if he believed the Syria mission was worth the risk, Milley tied the mission to the security of the United States and its allies, saying: “If you think that that’s important, then the answer is ‘Yes.’“
“I happen to think that’s important,” Milley said.
“So I think that an enduring defeat of Daesh and continuing to support our friends and allies in the region ... I think those are important tasks that can be done.”
The mission carries risk. Four US troops were wounded during a helicopter raid last month when a Daesh leader triggered an explosion.
Last month, the US military shot down an Iranian-made drone in Syria that was attempting to conduct reconnaissance on a patrol base in northeastern Syria.
Three drones targeted a US base in January in Syria’s Al-Tanf region. The US military said two of the drones were shot down while the remaining drone hit the compound, injuring two members of the Syrian Free Army forces.
US officials believe the attacks are being directed by Iran-backed militia.
US Army Major General Matthew McFarlane, who commands the US-led coalition against Daesh in Iraq and Syria, described the attacks as a “distraction from our main mission.”
McFarlane cited progress against Daesh, including through the reduction in the numbers of internally displaced people at refugee camps — a pool of people who could be recruited by Daesh.
He also noted ongoing operations against the remnants of Daesh.
“Our number one priority is the enduring defeat of Daesh. And we are making progress,” he said.

Updated 04 March 2023
  • Amman’s economic relations with Australia saw ‘remarkable development’ in recent years, says Jordanian Businessmen Association president
Arab News

AMMAN: The Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) and a visiting delegation of Jordanian-Australian businessmen have discussed prospects of forging closer investment cooperation and expanding trade relations between both countries’ private sectors.
Addressing the delegation on Saturday, JBA President Hamdi Tabbaa said that Jordan looks forward to attracting more foreign investment, especially from Australia, through cementing relations between the private sectors in both countries, reported Jordan’s News Agency.
Economic relations with Australia saw “remarkable development” in recent years, said Tabbaa, adding: “We aspire to see them further prosper in a manner that reflects on the volume of trade exchange and investment.”
He outlined key investment opportunities in mega projects and the need to promote ventures, noting strong bilateral relations, particularly in tourism, health care and education.
JBA’s head called on Australian businesspeople to visit Jordan and see firsthand productivity and service projects in the industrial estates and development areas, as well as the possibility for investors to benefit from the Australian Investment Environment Law of 2022 and the advantages and incentives it offers.
Shawkat Maslamani, who headed the Australian team, hoped that the visit would help consolidate his country’s relations with Jordan and the Middle East, and the provision of aid in various fields, including education and health and the transfer of knowledge in various industries, namely Australia’s expertise in vocational education.
The two sides called for eliminating barriers to cooperation, launching joint ventures in promising sectors and benefiting from economic advantages and incentives offered by both countries.

Updated 04 March 2023
  • Good Party exit from opposition bloc boosts President Erdogan’s position at crucial time
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: After Turkiye’s center-right nationalist Good Party abruptly broke ranks with its five opposition party allies on Friday, the leaders of the opposition alliance met on Saturday, with just weeks to go before the national elections on May 14.

The split happened because the Good Party — the second biggest party in the National Alliance opposition bloc — does not support the presidential candidate favored by the other five opposition parties, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

The Good Party was founded by a group of politicians from the far-right Nationalist Movement Party, now Erdogan’s main ally, in 2017. 

Instead of Kilicdaroglu, Good Party leader Meral Aksener has proposed the CHP-affiliated mayors of Istanbul and Ankara — Ekrem Imamoglu and Mansur Yavas respectively. And she called on them to rebel not only against Kilicdaroglu but against their own party, and proceed with their own candidatures. 

Both mayors, however, have said they have back Kilicdaroglu and have no desire to be president.

“Unity and togetherness beat everything but death,” Kilicdaroglu tweeted on Friday. On Saturday, he met with both Yavas and Imamoglu. 

The Good Party’s exit from the bloc is a serious blow to the opposition’s long-running efforts to present a unified front against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. 

However, there is still widespread public displeasure with Turkiye’s deepening economic crisis and with the government’s response to last month’s devastating earthquakes in which more than 45,000 people died, according to official statistics, and many are still missing.

Kilicdaroglu, the frontrunner among the potential candidates, continues to try and expand his support. On Friday, he met with two left-wing parties. 

Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of London-based Teneo Intelligence, told Arab News: “It remains to be seen whether the CHP and its allies can now successfully appeal to Kurdish voters. On paper, the likely departure of the Good Party should make this attempt easier for whatever is left of the Nation Alliance.

“Just as it has for the past 20 years, the opposition is turning out to be Erdogan’s greatest asset. With the main opposition bloc in disarray, Erdogan now looks much better positioned to triumph in the May elections." 

The pro-government media and government officials have already launched attacks on the opposition bloc, saying that the latest disagreement shows it lacks the unity to govern the country. 

Seren Selvin Korkmaz, political scientist and executive director of Istanbul-based think-tank Istanpol Institute, said, “One of the main threats to Erdogan is a unified opposition, and he has always invested in the idea that they cannot govern and stand together,” adding that Erdogan has “narrative superiority” after Aksener’s decision. 

Analysts also stressed that the government now has a golden opportunity to shift the focus of the general public and gain some space to maneuver.

“The outcome of the deadly earthquakes gave Erdogan a hard time, but when we should be talking about the consequences of the earthquakes and the government’s responsibilities, both the government and the opposition are focused on the upcoming elections and the formation of alliances,” Korkmaz said.

“This makes it difficult for the opposition to win, because they will have to create a new scenario for the elections. The opposition has to rethink the formulation of its joint bloc, broaden its alliances and create a new psychological aura to give the impression of being capable of winning the elections,” she added.

Korkmaz anticipates that the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) will not nominate a separate presidential candidate if the opposition bloc endorses a candidate who suits them. 

The Good Party has strongly opposed any strategic alliance with the HDP. Aksener said in September that her party would not sit at a table if the HDP were present. 

The HDP’s position is considered critical for the elections because neither camp currently has the ability to secure 50 percent of the votes. The party’s central executive committee also convened on Saturday to discuss the latest developments. Following the meeting, HDP co-chair, Mithat Sancar, said: “The HDP is aware of its responsibility ... Nobody should despair.” 

But Piccoli thinks that any alliance with the HDP could expose Kilicdaroglu and his allies to further criticism from Erdogan about the HDP’s alleged connections to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party and believes that the opposition bloc need to consider any move toward the HDP very carefully.

Although there are still several uncertainties about the approaching elections, one thing is clear: They will be the most hotly contested of Erdogan’s 20-year-rule.

Giorgia Meloni was received at the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
Francesco Bongarra 

  • Meetings in Abu Dhabi ‘went really well,’ Giorgia Meloni tells briefing attended by Arab News
  • Agreements signed on strategic partnership, climate change, energy
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: There are “no limits to what we can do together with the UAE,” Italy’s prime minister said on Saturday during a press briefing attended by Arab News.

“Our cooperation can and will be reinforced,” added Giorgia Meloni, who was received at the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

She said all the meetings she had in Abu Dhabi “went really well, even beyond my positive initial expectations.”

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Claudio Descalzi, CEO of energy company Eni, were part of the Italian delegation.

Energy and environmental sustainability, sustainable economic growth, stability in Libya, social unrest in Tunisia and the war in Ukraine were among the main issues discussed.

A source in the Italian prime minister’s office told Arab News that “so many points were found in common,” and that “Meloni believes the UAE can play a huge diplomatic role on those issues.”

Tajani and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan signed a strategic partnership agreement.

A declaration on enhanced cooperation in the context of this year’s UN Climate Change Conference, which will be hosted by the UAE, was signed by Tajani and Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, Emirati minister of industry and advanced technology, and president-designate of the conference.

A cooperation agreement was signed between Eni and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.

