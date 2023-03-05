You are here

  • Home
  • Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah re-appointed as prime minister of Kuwait

Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah re-appointed as prime minister of Kuwait

Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah re-appointed as prime minister of Kuwait
Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah arrives to address the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City on September 22, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rf64u

Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah re-appointed as prime minister of Kuwait

Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah re-appointed as prime minister of Kuwait
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: A Kuwaiti Emiri decree has re-appointed Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah as prime minister, the state news agency, KUNA, reported on Sunday.

Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah has been assigned to nominate members of the new government, KUNA added citing the decree. 

Topics: Kuwait

Related

Kuwait’s Red Crescent delivers aid to Palestinian refugees in Turkiye
Middle-East
Kuwait’s Red Crescent delivers aid to Palestinian refugees in Turkiye

GCC hosts first meeting of cybersecurity executive committee

GCC hosts first meeting of cybersecurity executive committee
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

GCC hosts first meeting of cybersecurity executive committee

GCC hosts first meeting of cybersecurity executive committee
  • Meeting reviewed joint frameworks, policies and procedures in various sectors that address cyberthreats
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council Executive Committee for Cybersecurity held its first meeting, with the participation of officials from ministries, agencies and centers concerned with cybersecurity in the region, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.  

During the meeting, officials discussed joint frameworks, policies and procedures in various sectors that address cyberthreats, with the aim of improving cooperation in the field of cybersecurity among GCC countries.

The virtual meeting also discussed developing mechanisms for the exchange of knowledge and experience and in support of the region’s cybersecurity industry.

 

Topics: GCC Cybersecurity

Related

Saudi, UAE organizations prime targets of cybercrime in GCC
Media
Saudi, UAE organizations prime targets of cybercrime in GCC
Masoul platform to help fight cybersecurity
Saudi Arabia
Masoul platform to help fight cybersecurity

Egypt mosques prepare for Ramadan

Egypt mosques prepare for Ramadan
Updated 33 min 42 sec ago
Laila Mohammad

Egypt mosques prepare for Ramadan

Egypt mosques prepare for Ramadan
Updated 33 min 42 sec ago
Laila Mohammad

CAIRO: More than 11,000 mosques will be open for tahajjud prayer, and more than 6,000 for itikaf during the holy month of Ramadan in Egypt. 

Minister of Endowments Muhammad Mukhtar Jumaa said the mosques would be open for all rituals throughout the holy month, including taraweeh and tahajjud prayers.

Tahajjud, also known as the “night prayer,” is a voluntary prayer and not one of the five obligatory prayers required of Muslims.

Itikaf is an Islamic practice of a period of staying in a mosque for a certain number of days during Ramadan, devoting oneself to worship and staying away from worldly affairs. Coronavirus restrictions prevented itikaf last year.

The ministry is working with the Islamic Research Academy to launch Ramadan lessons in a thousand mosques with joint work between imams and preachers. Lessons will be held twice a week throughout the month.

A cleaning campaign has also been launched by the ministry to prepare mosques for Ramadan.

Hisham Abdel Aziz Ali, a ministry official, led the campaign with the cleaning of Cairo’s Sayyidah Nafisa Mosque.

Abdel Aziz said: “Mosques must be the epitome of cleanliness and beauty, and maintaining their cleanliness and purification is the path of Prophet Muhammad’s companions and followers.

“The endowments minister held an early meeting to formulate a plan for Ramadan. It was decided that there would be taraweeh prayers in all those mosques where Friday prayers are held.”

There will be educational lessons after taraweeh, he said, in addition to the evening lesson after the prayer. These are organized by the imam of the mosque. 

Topics: Egypt Ramadan

Related

A man counts Egyptian pounds at currency exchange shop in downtown Cairo. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Thousands of Egyptians defrauded by digital currency app promising profits
Musical tribute to Egyptian singing legend Umm Kulthum to open in Saudi Arabia photos
Saudi Arabia
Musical tribute to Egyptian singing legend Umm Kulthum to open in Saudi Arabia

US defense secretary in Jordan at start of Middle East tour

US defense secretary in Jordan at start of Middle East tour
Updated 48 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

US defense secretary in Jordan at start of Middle East tour

US defense secretary in Jordan at start of Middle East tour
Updated 48 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

AMMAN: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Jordan on Sunday at the start of a Middle East tour that will take him to Israel and Egypt where officials said he will discuss bolstering strategic ties.

Topics: US Jordan

Female leaders urge international community to back women’s movement in Iran

A woman stands on top of a vehicle as thousands make their way towards Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Kurdistan.
A woman stands on top of a vehicle as thousands make their way towards Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Kurdistan.
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

Female leaders urge international community to back women’s movement in Iran

A woman stands on top of a vehicle as thousands make their way towards Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Kurdistan.
  • “You’re an inspiration for the world,” says ex-German defense minister at conference in Brussels
  • Ex-UN special rapporteur: “Gendered subordination and misogynist laws and attitudes have been woven into the fiber of” Iran
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Female leaders from across the world have urged the international community to make greater efforts to help the women’s movement in Iran.  

Addressing an International Women’s Day conference in Brussels, Germany’s former Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said she was “humbled” by the images of women and girls taking to the streets as they “fight against the regime.”

She added: “I ask myself, would I have the power to take to the streets, to let my children go out and fight against the regime?

“This strength, especially in the women in Iran, is a sign of humanism and decisiveness that goes far beyond the borders of Iran.

“You’re an inspiration for the world. The international community must stand up. This is our fight. We must stand by their side.”

Yakin Erturk, former UN special rapporteur on violence against women, said: “I have witnessed first-hand how gendered subordination and misogynist laws and attitudes have been woven into the fiber of the Islamic Republic, which is one of its most distinguishing features.”

She added: “Gender equality is a global concern, and the struggle of women in Iran is relevant and is the cause of women’s struggle globally.”

Candice Bergen Harris, former leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, warned countries that seek to “appease” the regime that they too have “blood on their hands.”

Belgian MP Kathleen Depoorter said: “The reason I stand here with you, and with all these brave women in Iran who took up the uprising, is that I truly believe in the justice of your cause, of our cause, of the women’s cause.”

For almost six months, Iran has been gripped by protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the notorious morality police.

Her death unleashed pent-up frustration over living standards and discrimination against women and minorities.

Maryam Rajavi, president of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, said the “brave and resilient women” protesting the regime’s brutality have become a “perpetual nightmare” for the country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

She added: “A century ago, women fought for the vote. Today, they fight to change the world, from barbarism to freedom, justice, equality.

“A revolution of unprecedented magnitude is underway in Iran, setting a united front against the oppressive and misogynistic regime.”

Rajavi urged the UN to “investigate and respond firmly” to the regime’s violence.

Last week alone, more than 100 students from 30 schools across 10 of Iran’s 31 provinces were admitted to hospitals after reporting breathing difficulties, a fact not lost on Linda Chavez, former White House director of public liaison.

“It isn’t just women who are protesting and are the targets of this regime, it’s schoolgirls,” said Chavez. “Girls who are going to school are being literally poisoned throughout Iran.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran female

Related

UK Iranian health worker suffers near-fatal shotgun injury in Tehran protests
Middle-East
UK Iranian health worker suffers near-fatal shotgun injury in Tehran protests

Netanyahu rebuffs IAEA chief’s remarks against possible attack on Iran

Netanyahu rebuffs IAEA chief’s remarks against possible attack on Iran
Updated 05 March 2023
Reuters

Netanyahu rebuffs IAEA chief’s remarks against possible attack on Iran

Netanyahu rebuffs IAEA chief’s remarks against possible attack on Iran
  • International Atomic Energy Agency chairman Raphael Grossi on Saturday said “any military attack on nuclear facilities is outlawed”
Updated 05 March 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel rebuffed as “unworthy” on Sunday comments by the UN nuclear watchdog chief that any Israeli or US attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities would be illegal.
Having visited Tehran in a bid to loosen deadlocked talks on renewing its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, International Atomic Energy Agency chairman Raphael Grossi on Saturday said “any military attack on nuclear facilities is outlawed.”
He was responding to a reporter’s question about threats by Israel and the United States to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities if they deem diplomacy meant to deny it the bomb to be at a dead end. Tehran says its nuclear program is peaceful.
“Rafael Grossi is a worthy person who made an unworthy remark,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his cabinet in televised remarks on Sunday.
“Outside what law? Is it permissible for Iran, which openly calls for our destruction, to organize the tools of slaughter for our destruction? Are we forbidden from defending ourselves? We are obviously permitted to do this.”
The IAEA said on Saturday Grossi had received sweeping assurances from Iran that it will assist a long-stalled investigation into uranium particles found at undeclared sites and re-install removed monitoring equipment.

Topics: Israel International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Iran

Related

UN nuclear head says Iran pledges more access for inspectors video
Middle-East
UN nuclear head says Iran pledges more access for inspectors
UN nuclear chief heads to Iran after near weapons-grade Uranium find
Middle-East
UN nuclear chief heads to Iran after near weapons-grade Uranium find

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s PIF receives 2 awards at Global Capital ceremony   
Saudi Arabia’s PIF receives 2 awards at Global Capital ceremony   
TASI rally continues as it starts the week up 117 points 
TASI rally continues as it starts the week up 117 points 
GCC hosts first meeting of cybersecurity executive committee
GCC hosts first meeting of cybersecurity executive committee
Saudi Arabia participates in 5th UN Conference on least developed countries 
Saudi Arabia participates in 5th UN Conference on least developed countries 
Saudi Arabia issues royal decrees
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman. (File/SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.