You are here

  • Home
  • Fire destroys homes Cox’s Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh

Fire destroys homes Cox’s Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh

Fire burns in the Rohingya refugee camp in Balukhali in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 5, 2023. (Reuters)
1 / 3
Fire burns in the Rohingya refugee camp in Balukhali in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 5, 2023. (Reuters)
A Rohingya refugee family stands near their shelter that has been destroyed after a fire broke out in the Rohingya refugee camp in Balukhali in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 5, 2023. (Reuters)
2 / 3
A Rohingya refugee family stands near their shelter that has been destroyed after a fire broke out in the Rohingya refugee camp in Balukhali in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 5, 2023. (Reuters)
Rohingya refugees try to salvage their belongings after a major fire in their Balukhali camp at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP)
3 / 3
Rohingya refugees try to salvage their belongings after a major fire in their Balukhali camp at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6aj8u

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Fire destroys homes Cox’s Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh

Fire destroys homes Cox’s Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh
  • The refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar are prone to such blazes
  • A massive fire in March 2021 killed at least 15 refugees and destroyed over 10,000 homes
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

DHAKA: A big fire at a camp for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh destroyed homes and sent thick black clouds of smoke through the area on Sunday before being brought under control.
The blaze erupted at Camp 11 in Cox’s Bazar, a southeastern border district where more than a million Rohingya refugees live. Most of the refugees fled a military-led crackdown in Myanmar in 2017, and the fire left some of them homeless again.
“We currently don’t have an estimate for damages but there are no reports of casualties,” Rafiqul Islam, additional police superintendent at Cox’s Bazar told Reuters.
He added that the blaze was under control and senior officials from the fire, police and refugee relief departments were at the site. Faruque Ahmed, a local police official, said the cause of the fire was not clear.
Neither police official gave an estimate for the number of homes destroyed.
“I couldn’t save anything. Everything burnt to ashes. Many are without homes. I don’t know what will happen to us,” said 40-year-old refugee Selim Ullah, a father of six children.
“When we were in Myanmar we faced lots of problems... our houses were burned down, he said. “Now it has happened again.”
The refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar are prone to such blazes. A massive fire in March 2021 killed at least 15 refugees and destroyed over 10,000 homes.

Topics: cox's bazar Bangladesh Myanmar Rohingya

Related

Rohingya refugee children look on as they play in Jamtoli refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangaldesh, on Dec. 11, 2019. (AFP/File)
World
UN to cut food rations for Rohingya refugees ahead of Ramadan
UN expert warns of another Rohingya genocide if world continues to do nothing
World
UN expert warns of another Rohingya genocide if world continues to do nothing

Leading British Jewish historian urges diaspora to condemn Israel’s govt

Leading British Jewish historian urges diaspora to condemn Israel’s govt
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

Leading British Jewish historian urges diaspora to condemn Israel’s govt

Leading British Jewish historian urges diaspora to condemn Israel’s govt
  • Simon Schama: Country risks becoming ‘nationalist theocracy’
  • Board of Deputies of British Jews issues rare rebuke of Israeli minister who called for Palestinian village to be ‘wiped out’
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Israel risks becoming a “nationalist theocracy,” a leading British Jewish historian has warned, urging members of the diaspora to protest against the current government.

Simon Schama told British newspaper The Observer that Israel faces “disintegration of the political and social compact” over moves to radically alter the judicial system and expand Jewish settlements in the Occupied Territories.

His words echo those of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who warned earlier this week that the country is on the brink of “constitutional and social collapse.”

Judicial reforms would give the government more influence over the appointment of judges and reduce the power of the Supreme Court.

The coalition government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has drawn criticism from across the Jewish diaspora over the plans, as well as its inclusion of extreme right-wing politicians in its ranks.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich recently called for a Palestinian village to be “wiped out” in retaliation for the murder of two Israelis.

In the wake of the forming of the coalition, considered the most right-wing government in Israel’s history, there has been an increase in violence between Jewish settlers and Palestinians, with the Israel Defense Forces failing to stop many of the attacks.

Last week, the UK was among six countries to issue a joint declaration urging “the Israeli government to reverse its recent decision to advance the construction of more than 7,000 settlement building units across the occupied West Bank and to legalize settlement outposts.”

Schama told The Observer that Israel’s 1948 declaration of independence “promised equal civil rights to all religious and ethnic groups.”

Many other prominent members of the UK’s Jewish community have also condemned the actions of the Israeli government.

Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge, parliamentary chair of the Jewish Labour Movement, said: “The voice of the Jewish diaspora must be stronger, we must exert what pressure we can to curtail the excesses of the Israeli government.”

The pro-Israel Board of Deputies of British Jews issued a rare rebuke over Smotrich’s comments.

“We utterly condemn Bezalel Smotrich’s comments calling for the Israeli government to ‘erase’ a village which days ago was attacked by Israeli settlers,” it said.

“We hope that this and similar comments will be publicly repudiated by responsible voices in the governing coalition.”

Last month, prominent British Jewish lawyer Anthony Julius told Israeli newspaper Haaretz that Netanyahu’s government incorporated “the worst features of the populist, anti-liberal democratic parties that operate in Europe and in America as well, but with a special kind of antinomian Jewish intensity.”

British Rabbi Jonathan Romain told The Observer: “The mood is shifting from British Jews being out-and-out supporters (of Israel) to being critical friends — and voicing that criticism publicly.” 

Demonstrations are set to take place in the UK in the coming weeks, organized by Jewish groups that have invited Israelis in Britain to attend.

Reuven Ziegler, a law professor at Reading University, said: “The demonstrations are a very patriotic act because they are an attempt to save Israel from making substantive mistakes that would ultimately change its character. They are anything but hostile to the Israeli state.

“Since this government was formed, it has given many reasons for people in the diaspora to find themselves alienated from it.

“In the past, faced with certain expressions of antisemitism, many Jews have felt the need to defend Israel, right or wrong. That sentiment may be weakening, but ultimately the blame for that lies squarely with the current government.”

Hannah Weisfeld, director of Yachad — a British Jewish organization that supports a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — told The Observer that “many” British Jews “have family in Israel who are telling them that a dictatorship is coming. We’re not quite at a tipping point yet, but I think we’ll get there.”

Topics: Israel Jews UK Simon Schama

Related

UK failing Afghan journalists amid resettlement delays, rights groups warn
World
UK failing Afghan journalists amid resettlement delays, rights groups warn
UK Iranian health worker suffers near-fatal shotgun injury in Tehran protests
Middle-East
UK Iranian health worker suffers near-fatal shotgun injury in Tehran protests

Three arrested over killing of Philippine governor

Three arrested over killing of Philippine governor
Updated 05 March 2023
AFP

Three arrested over killing of Philippine governor

Three arrested over killing of Philippine governor
Updated 05 March 2023
AFP

PAMPLONA: Three people have been arrested over the murder of a Philippine provincial governor and eight others, authorities said Sunday, adding another suspect was killed in a shoot-out.
Seventeen people were also wounded in the audacious attack on Saturday in the sugarcane-growing heartland of the Philippines.
At least six gunmen armed with rifles and wearing military-style uniforms opened fire in the governor’s home in Pamplona municipality in the central province of Negros Oriental.
Governor Roel Degamo became the latest victim of a recent rash of assaults on local Philippine politicians.
Two of the three suspects arrested were former soldiers who were dishonorably discharged several years ago, the Philippine Army said in a statement.
A fourth suspect was killed in a shootout in a plantation on Saturday night, police spokesman Lt. Col. Gerard Pelare told journalists.
Pelare said about 10 suspects were involved in the attack. Authorities believed they were still on the island after ports were closed to prevent their escape, he said.
The previous death toll had been put at six but was raised to nine late Saturday, police said. Thirteen people were hospitalized for their wounds, while four others were treated for minor injuries.
Negros Oriental is one of two provinces on Negros island, which is the center of the nation’s sugar industry and home to some of the country’s wealthiest landowners as well as some of its poorest farm workers.
Degamo, 56, was at least the third politician to be shot in the Philippines since last year’s general election.
The Supreme Court declared him last month the rightful winner of the contest for the Negros Oriental governorship following a recount that unseated his rival, who had previously been proclaimed victor.
Degamo had campaigned for President Ferdinand Marcos during Marcos’ run for the top job.
Marcos has condemned the “dastardly and heinous” assassination of his political ally and has sent his top officials, including police and military chiefs, to investigate.
Authorities presented evidence at a news conference on Sunday gathered from the suspects, including high-powered firearms and camouflage uniforms, and vowed to solve the case.
“We will capture the mastermind, I assure you that,” Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos said.

Topics: Philippines Shooting

Related

Governor, five others shot dead in latest attack on Philippine politicians
World
Governor, five others shot dead in latest attack on Philippine politicians
Muslim students listen to their teacher at a government elementary school in Manila on Oct. 9, 2008. (AFP/File)
World
New Philippine bill seeks introduction of Arabic into school curriculum

Coalition, Yemeni officials discuss developments in military operations

Coalition, Yemeni officials discuss developments in military operations
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

Coalition, Yemeni officials discuss developments in military operations

Coalition, Yemeni officials discuss developments in military operations
  • The meeting discussed developments in military operations and reviewed the necessary procedures and measures
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi military officials from the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen visited Brig. Gen. Tariq Saleh, a member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The visit, which was held at the headquarters of the National Resistance Forces on the west coast, came under the directives of the Commander of the Joint Forces and Deputy Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Mutlaq Al-Azima.

The delegation included Commander of the Support Forces in the Joint Forces of the Coalition Maj. Gen. Sultan Al-Baqami, Commander of the Saudi force in Aden Col. Theeb Al-Shahrani, and several Saudi military officers

The meeting discussed developments in military operations and reviewed the necessary procedures and measures. Saleh praised the role played by the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Yemeni Minister of Defense Lt. Gen. Mohsen Al-Daari, Al-Baqami, Al-Shahrani and several Saudi military officers visited the Thurah front in Abyan governorate and inspected the readiness of the troops.

As part of the visit, Al-Azima also received Sheikh Abdulatif Al-Qabali, a notable of Yemen’s Murad tribe.

During the meeting, the commander extended his condolences to Al-Qabali on the martyrdom of one of his sons in Aden.

He reiterated his country’s continued support to the Yemeni people and government, underlying the deeply rooted Saudi-Yemeni ties.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen

Prince Harry suggests members of British military didn’t ‘necessarily’ support Afghanistan conflict

Prince Harry suggests members of British military didn’t ‘necessarily’ support Afghanistan conflict
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

Prince Harry suggests members of British military didn’t ‘necessarily’ support Afghanistan conflict

Prince Harry suggests members of British military didn’t ‘necessarily’ support Afghanistan conflict
  • The prince discussed his exploits while fighting in Afghanistan during a live-streamed session with author and therapist Gabor Mate on Saturday
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Prince Harry has claimed a number of British soldiers involved in operations in Afghanistan were not “necessarily” behind their country’s military efforts in the country.

Speaking during a live-streamed session with author and therapist Gabor Mate on Saturday, the prince discussed his own exploits while fighting in Afghanistan and also suggested British public support for the 2001 Western invasion had been low.

The 90-minute conversation was hosted by Mate, a Hungarian-Canadian author of the book “The Myth of Normal,” which delves into “trauma, illness and healing in a toxic culture,” who spoke to the prince about a range of issues, including his family, his marriage and his move to the US.

“One of the reasons why so many people in the UK were not supportive of our troops was because they assumed that everybody that was serving was for the war,” he told Mate.

“But no, once you sign up, you do what you’re told to do, so there was a lot of us that didn’t necessarily agree or disagree, but you were doing what you were trained to do, you were doing what you were sent to do,” he said.

The prince was criticized earlier this year following the release of his memoir “Spare,” in which he revealed that he killed 25 Taliban combatants while serving in Afghanistan as a gunner on board an Apache attack helicopter during his second tour of the country in 2012.

He was warned by British veterans and senior military officials that his admission would put him and his family at increased risk of being targeted for revenge.

The comment also provoked outrage from Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, who seized power when foreign troops withdrew in August 2021.

“The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; they had families who were waiting for their return,” prominent Taliban member Anas Haqqani said on Twitter in January.

Topics: Prince Harry Afghanistan War

Related

Prince Harry ‘boasting’ over Taliban kills: UK defense minister
World
Prince Harry ‘boasting’ over Taliban kills: UK defense minister
More than half of Britons believe Prince Harry put the UK in danger by saying he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan
World
63% of Britons say Prince Harry’s Taliban kill claim put UK in danger: poll

China plans 7.2 percent defense spending rise this year, faster than GDP target

China plans 7.2 percent defense spending rise this year, faster than GDP target
Updated 05 March 2023
Reuters

China plans 7.2 percent defense spending rise this year, faster than GDP target

China plans 7.2 percent defense spending rise this year, faster than GDP target
  • Budget is closely watched as a barometer of how aggressively China will beef up its military
  • Premier Li says armed forces should boost combat preparedness
Updated 05 March 2023
Reuters

BEIJING: China will boost defense spending 7.2 percent this year, slightly outpacing last year’s increase and faster than the government’s modest economic growth forecast, as Premier Li Keqiang called for the armed forces to boost combat preparedness.
The 1.55 trillion yuan ($224 billion) in military spending in the national budget released on Sunday is closely watched by China’s neighbors and in Washington as a barometer of how aggressively the country will beef up its military.
This year’s hike marks the eighth consecutive single-digit increase. As in previous years, no breakdown of the spending was given, only the overall amount and the rate of increase.
The spending increase outpaces targeted economic growth of around 5 percent, which is slightly below last year’s target as the world’s second-largest economy faces domestic headwinds.
Beijing is nervous about challenges on fronts ranging from Chinese-claimed Taiwan to US naval and air missions in the disputed South China Sea near Chinese-occupied islands.
China staged war games near Taiwan last August to express anger at the visit to Taipei of then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
In his work report to the annual session of parliament, Li said military operations, capacity building and combat preparedness should be “well-coordinated in fulfilling major tasks.”
“Our armed forces, with a focus on the goals for the centenary of the People’s Liberation Army in 2027, should work to carry out military operations, boost combat preparedness and enhance military capabilities,” he said in the state-of-the-nation address to the largely rubber-stamp legislature.
China, with the world’s largest military in terms of personnel, is busy adding a slew of new hardware, including aircraft carriers and stealth fighters.
Its development and Beijing’s strategic intentions have sparked concern regionally and in Washington, especially as tensions have spiked in recent years over Taiwan.
Beijing says its military spending for defensive purposes is a comparatively low percentage of its GDP and that critics want to demonize it as a threat to world peace.
“The armed forces should intensify military training and preparedness across the board, develop new military strategic guidance, devote greater energy to training under combat conditions and make well-coordinated efforts to strengthen military work in all directions and domains,” Li said.

Topics: China Premier Li Keqiang People's Liberation Army (PLA)

Related

China military holds combat exercises around Taiwan as US senator visits island
World
China military holds combat exercises around Taiwan as US senator visits island
China reaffirms threat of military force to annex Taiwan
World
China reaffirms threat of military force to annex Taiwan

Latest updates

Fire destroys homes Cox’s Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh
Fire destroys homes Cox’s Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh
Egyptian president and visiting Iraqi PM seek to deepen ties
Egyptian president and visiting Iraqi PM seek to deepen ties
100 global entities to attend Riyadh education, science forum
100 global entities to attend Riyadh education, science forum
Riyadh’s justice conference discusses judicial digital transformation 
People attend the International Conference on Justice at Riyadh’s Ritz Carlton on Sunday. (Abdulrahman Al-Mofarreh)
Dubai Metro Music Festival to begin
Dubai Metro Music Festival to begin

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.