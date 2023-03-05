You are here

Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix as Alonso shines

Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix as Alonso shines
Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen reacts as he exits his car after winning the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on March 5, 2023. (AFP)


Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen reacts as he exits his car after winning the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix.
  • The defending double world champion led from start to finish, bar the pit stops, to establish himself as a strong favorite for a third consecutive drivers’ crown this year
SAKHIR: World champion Max Verstappen claimed his maiden season-opening victory and first at the Sakhir circuit on Sunday when he led Sergio Perez home in a dominant Red Bull one-two at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
The defending double world champion led from start to finish, bar the pit stops, to establish himself as a strong favorite for a third consecutive drivers’ crown this year.
It was his first win in the Gulf state at the 10th attempt.
Behind the two Red Bulls, two-time champion Fernando Alonso continued to make light of his 41 years by storming his way to a rousing third place for Aston Martin in his first appearance with the team since succeeding the retired four-time champion Sebastian Vettel.
It was his record-increasing 356th race in Formula One in a career that started 22 years earlier, to the weekend, in Melbourne at the 2001 Australian Grand Prix.
Fellow Spaniard Carlos Sainz, who he passed in a late scrap for a podium finish, finished fourth in the second Ferrari ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Lance Stroll, racing in the second Aston Martin just weeks after cracking both wrists and breaking a toe in a pre-season cycling accident.
George Russell took seventh for Mercedes ahead of Valtteri Bottas of Alfa Romeo, Pierre Gasly of Alpine, who had started last, and Alex Albon who claimed a point for Williams finishing 10th.
Charles Leclerc, who won the race in 2022, failed to finish after engine failure on his Ferrari on the 41st lap.
“Thank you, guys,” said 25-year-old Verstappen. “It’s exactly the start we needed. I had a good start and first stint and then had a gap and just looked after the tires.”
Verstappen made a clean, quick start to pull clear as Leclerc passed Perez for second while, behind them, Stroll hit his Aston Martin team-mate Alonso, under braking at Turn Four.
Both Mercedes had good starts and passed Alonso, Hamilton climbing to fifth ahead of Russell in pursuit of Sainz as Verstappen opened up a commanding lead.
By lap five, he was four seconds clear as Leclerc kept Perez at bay.
Gasly began the pit stops on lap 10, switching his Alpine from softs to hards, followed quickly by Lando Norris and Yuki Tsunoda with tire degradation taking early effect.
Hamilton pitted from fifth on lap 13, prompting a classic scrap as Alonso battled past Russell to regain his original grid slot and climb to third when both Ferraris pitted. Russell followed.
Verstappen came in a lap later, switching to more softs and handing the lead to Perez, while luckless Australian rookie Oscar Piastri’s McLaren debut ended early with electrical problems.
The champion re-joined in second place and regained his lead on lap 18 when Perez pitted, elevating Leclerc to second until the Mexican passed him into Turn One on lap 26.
Hamilton pitted again on lap 31, for more hards, followed by Sainz and Russell, as the leaders prepared for their final stint while, at the back, a beleaguered Esteban Ocon of Alpine, hit with three time penalties for minor infringements, stopped again.
Perez and Verstappen then completed their second stops, the Dutchman re-joining with a 12-second lead.
Leclerc’s Ferrari lost power on the straight. He parked it safely, prompting a brief virtual safety car intervention, with 15 laps remaining, handing Red Bull the prospect of a cosy one-two, 23 seconds clear of third-placed Sainz in the second Ferrari.
“No, no, no,” wailed Leclerc. “Come on! What happened, guys? No power.”
All this left the two Spaniards scrapping for third, the old master squeezing through on lap 45 after the pair appeared to touch in a frantic and dramatic tussle ahead of the watching fifth man Hamilton.

Topics: Motorsport Formula 1 Formula One F1 Bahrain Bahrain Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

Alonso maintains hold over Verstappen in Bahrain GP practice

Alonso maintains hold over Verstappen in Bahrain GP practice
Updated 04 March 2023
AFP

Alonso maintains hold over Verstappen in Bahrain GP practice

Alonso maintains hold over Verstappen in Bahrain GP practice
  • The 41-year-old Spaniard clocked a best lap of 1 minute 32.340 seconds
  • Verstappen and Red Bull appeared unperturbed by this relatively minor setback
Updated 04 March 2023
AFP

SAKHIR, Bahrain: Two-time champion Fernando Alonso continued to set the pace at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday when he outpaced Max Verstappen in an intriguing third and final practice.
The 41-year-old Spaniard, revelling in the performance of his vastly-improved Aston Martin car, clocked a best lap of 1 minute 32.340 seconds to edge Red Bull’s two-time defending world champion by 0.005 seconds.
The Dutchman’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez was third ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and George Russell in the second Mercedes.
Lance Stroll, looking recovered from his wrist injuries after a pre-season cycling accident, was seventh in the second Aston Martin, ahead of Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari and rookie Oscar Piastri of McLaren, who was not born when Alonso made his F1 debut in Melbourne 22 years ago.
Pierre Gasly was 10th for Alpine.
Verstappen and Red Bull appeared unperturbed by this relatively minor setback, but Alonso’s continued near-perfect form and calm demeanour suggested the champions may struggle again at one of their least-favorite circuits.
The Dutchman has never won a season opening race or in Bahrain, after nine attempts, while Red Bull have not triumphed at the Bahrain International Circuit for ten years.
On another hot day at Sakhir, with a track temperature of 42 degrees Celsius delivering challenging and unrepresentative conditions, there was no rush out of the pitlane at the start.
When Russell joined the fray after 10 minutes, he was only the fourth man on track, but his arrival sparked others to venture out.
Hamilton soon topped the times ahead of Leclerc as Ferrari and Mercedes duelled for speed.
After delaying his arrival, Alonso made an immediate impact and was top after 55 minutes on softs as Verstappen joined in, going fifth on hard tires and complaining of lack of grip.
In the extreme conditions, it was little surprise the hard compounds failed to perform as Stroll took over at the top, ahead of his Aston Martin team-mate, with 15 minutes remaining.
Mercedes then switched to softs and Hamilton and Russell took over before Verstappen and then Alonso outpaced them to go first and second.
Told he had taken P1, Alonso gave a laconic reply. “Oh, really?” he drawled.
As a brief rehearsal ahead of qualifying later Saturday, it was intriguing, but confirmed Aston Martin are genuine front-runners for this weekend’s event.

Topics: F1 Bahrain Lewis Hamilton Mercedes

Al-Rajhi wins first Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge for KSA as Loeb extends lead in title race 

Saudi's Yazeed Al-Rajhi and German partner Timo Gottschalk celebrate winning the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.
Saudi's Yazeed Al-Rajhi and German partner Timo Gottschalk celebrate winning the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.
Updated 03 March 2023
Arab News

Al-Rajhi wins first Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge for KSA as Loeb extends lead in title race 

Saudi's Yazeed Al-Rajhi and German partner Timo Gottschalk celebrate winning the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.
  • Frenchman puts Bahrain Raid Xtreme firmly in pole position in World Rally-Raid Championship
Updated 03 March 2023
Arab News

 

ABU DHABI: Sebastien Loeb extended his lead in the World Rally-Raid Championship today as Yazeed Al-Rajhi became the first Saudi Arabian driver to win the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.

Al-Rajhi and German partner Timo Gottschalk finished top with a a time of 16 hours, 28 minutes ands six seconds.

Partnered by Fabian Lurquin in the Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter, Loeb produced a measured drive through the final 206 km stage, settling for the second best time on the day to open up a 16-point W2RC advantage over Nasser Al-Attiyah.

The Qataris’ exit from the Desert Challenge following a heavy crash on Wednesday paved the way for Al-Rajhi’s outright win in a Toyota. The Saudi reached the finish in Abu Dhabi with a cushion of 12 minutes 31 seconds over Czech Martin Prokop in a Ford Raptor.

Meanwhile, after his victory on the penultimate stage, Loeb adopted a safer approach to the final day, knowing that one bad landing could block his path to the finish, and wipe out all points won the hard way this week in the impressive BRX Prodrive Hunter.

While mechanical issues on the opening stage had brought huge time penalties, costing him his chance of a first win in the UAE, the nine-time world rally champion is now firmly in W2RC pole position in the Hunter.

Loeb said: “We are at the end of the rally, we finally finished it. Some good points for the championship. That’s the best we could expect when we were unlucky (on stage 1). We just hoped we could still be leading the championship, and we’ve increased our lead, so we’re happy.”

American Seth Quintero in a CAN-AM Maverick X3 claimed the third podium spot in the Desert Challenge, with Argentinian Juan Yacopini in a Toyota, fellow-countryman Sebastian Halpern in a Mini, and the UAE’s Khalid Al-Qassimi in another Mini rounding off the top six.

South African Henk Lategan in a Toyota was today’s stage winner, and the World Rally-Raid Championship now heads towards its third of five rounds in Mexico in April.

Topics: Motorsport Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

