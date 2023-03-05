India’s defense ties with Middle East deepen as security engagements on rise

You are here

On Feb. 20, INS Sumedha, a patrol vessel of the Indian Navy, arrived in Abu Dhabi to participate in the Naval Defense Exhibition and International Defense Exhibition. (Indian Navy)
  • In past two weeks, Indian forces engaged with Saudi, Omani and UAE counterparts
  • Defense engagements deepen as the US downsizes its presence in the region
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India is deepening its defense ties with the Middle East, experts said on Sunday, following a number of recent security engagements with Gulf countries.

In the past few weeks alone, Indian forces have engaged with their counterparts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

On Feb. 20, INS Sumedha, a patrol vessel of the Indian Navy, arrived in Abu Dhabi to participate in the Naval Defense Exhibition and International Defense Exhibition.

A week later, eight fighters, tankers and transport planes of the Indian Air Force were extended hospitality by the Royal Saudi Air Force for refueling and interaction with Saudi airmen.

On Feb. 28, an Indian submarine made a call for an operational turnaround in the Salalah port of Oman.

Indian defense engagements with the Middle East have been on the rise for the past few years but have deepened lately as the US is downsizing its presence in the region.

“The US is minimizing its security role in the region and there is a vacuum,” said Zakir Hussain, a Middle East expert and former fellow of the Indian Council of World Affairs in New Delhi.

One of the reasons India is trying to fill this “vacuum” is also to balance the influence of its rival China.

“The China factor is playing a key role in attracting India to engage in defense and security affairs,” Hussain told Arab News. “China is a growing influence in the region. It has (prompted) India also to increase its presence.”

But the three Gulf countries are important to India also due to geostrategic reasons, with access to their ports.

“The 21st century is known as the maritime century, and if India is not increasing defense cooperation with these countries, then merely economic cooperation is not going to succeed,” Hussain added. “It is not surprising, and it is the demand of the time.”

For defense expert and senior journalist Ranjit Kumar, the relationship between India and Gulf countries was like one of “distant neighbors,” while now is the time to “play a bigger role.”

Kumar said: “Till now, Arab countries have aligned with either the American or Russian camp. Now, both of them have already started withdrawing from the area. The Arab world finds India a natural partner.”

Security engagements are also vital for India’s huge diaspora residing in the region.
Nearly 9 million Indians live and work in the Middle East, with some 3.4 million in the UAE and 2.5 million in Saudi Arabia, and send back home about $80 billion in remittances every year.

“The Arab world is a major source of remittance revenue for the Indian economy. That reason is also important in this context,” Kumar said.

“India needs peace and stability in that region for the welfare of the overseas Indians and its economy.”

The increased security cooperation is also reflecting diplomatic efforts and the strengthening of bilateral ties, especially with Saudi Arabia.

“Military diplomacy is extremely important between India and Saudi Arabia…All the three services in India now are engaging with Saudi Arabia in defense, which is an extremely important moment for bilateral ties between the two countries,” said Kabir Taneja, strategic studies fellow and Middle East expert at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi.

“Defense ties are always a good barometer to see how bilateral ties are going between two states. Defense is something that is important for India and it’s also very critically important for West Asia.”

He sees the increasing defense engagements as aligned with changing economic relations. India, he said, wishes to change the perception that it is a country that solely provides labor for development projects in the Middle East.

“India wants to be seen as an investor, as an economic power where the big sovereign funds of the region like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE are attracted to India as an economy,” Taneja said.

“The Arab world is important for India economically right now…and India’s economy is now very attractive to Gulf investments.”

  • Karachi Star began serving free meals after its owner met a starving Pakistani worker
  • Restaurant staff make sure poor customers are treated with dignity when they seek help
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: When he met a starving compatriot near his restaurant eight years ago, a Pakistani expat in the UAE began to offer free meals to those who cannot afford them, making sure that his staff never turned away anyone in need.

Founded by Peshawar native Shahid Asghar Bangash in 2008, Karachi Star is a popular eatery with outlets in the Muweilah and Saja areas of Sharjah, specializing in South Asian dishes such as biryani, nihari, karahi and kebabs.

Karachi Star’s owner told Arab News the encounter years ago made him realize there were individuals who came to the UAE in search of work without following the proper process. As a result, some of them found themselves stranded, with no employment and no means to afford even food.

“The free meal scheme started as a response to the unfortunate situation of individuals who came to the UAE through fraudulent agents and were left stranded without jobs or money,” he said in a phone interview on Saturday.

“As we were not able to employ these people, we decided to start providing free meals to ease their suffering.”

There is no limit to the number of people who can receive free food at Karachi Star, he added, and at least 50 such meals are served every day.

“We do not have any terms and conditions for such people as they can order anything available (on the menu) on that day,” Bangash said.

“To maintain the dignity of those who cannot afford to pay, we have established a system of code words that the staff uses…This way, other customers are not aware that someone is eating for free.”

To some, like Pakistani worker Afzal Khan, who was left with no means of supporting himself due to a scam, Karachi Star gave not only nutritious food and dignity to keep going, but also hope.

He was initially reluctant to come to the eatery, fearing the staff might consider him a beggar.

“But the staff were so welcoming and kind, and the food was delicious and nutritious,” he said.

“It gave me the energy I needed to start looking for a job again.”

The restaurant is open to all, allowing guests to dine onsite or offering them free take-outs.

“Thanks to this restaurant, I was able to get the nourishment I needed to keep going during a difficult time,” said Faisal Iqbal, another Pakistani expatriate worker whom Karachi Star helped stay afloat during a difficult time.

“I was surprised by how the staff treated me with the same respect as paying customers, and I felt grateful for the kindness they showed me.”

Updated 05 March 2023
Reuters

  • The refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar are prone to such blazes
  • A massive fire in March 2021 killed at least 15 refugees and destroyed over 10,000 homes
Reuters

DHAKA: A big fire at a camp for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh destroyed homes and sent thick black clouds of smoke through the area on Sunday before being brought under control.
The blaze erupted at Camp 11 in Cox’s Bazar, a southeastern border district where more than a million Rohingya refugees live. Most of the refugees fled a military-led crackdown in Myanmar in 2017, and the fire left some of them homeless again.
“We currently don’t have an estimate for damages but there are no reports of casualties,” Rafiqul Islam, additional police superintendent at Cox’s Bazar told Reuters.
He added that the blaze was under control and senior officials from the fire, police and refugee relief departments were at the site. Faruque Ahmed, a local police official, said the cause of the fire was not clear.
Neither police official gave an estimate for the number of homes destroyed.
“I couldn’t save anything. Everything burnt to ashes. Many are without homes. I don’t know what will happen to us,” said 40-year-old refugee Selim Ullah, a father of six children.
“When we were in Myanmar we faced lots of problems... our houses were burned down, he said. “Now it has happened again.”
The refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar are prone to such blazes. A massive fire in March 2021 killed at least 15 refugees and destroyed over 10,000 homes.

Arab News

  • Simon Schama: Country risks becoming ‘nationalist theocracy’
  • Board of Deputies of British Jews issues rare rebuke of Israeli minister who called for Palestinian village to be ‘wiped out’
Arab News

LONDON: Israel risks becoming a “nationalist theocracy,” a leading British Jewish historian has warned, urging members of the diaspora to protest against the current government.

Simon Schama told British newspaper The Observer that Israel faces “disintegration of the political and social compact” over moves to radically alter the judicial system and expand Jewish settlements in the Occupied Territories.

His words echo those of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who warned earlier this week that the country is on the brink of “constitutional and social collapse.”

Judicial reforms would give the government more influence over the appointment of judges and reduce the power of the Supreme Court.

The coalition government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has drawn criticism from across the Jewish diaspora over the plans, as well as its inclusion of extreme right-wing politicians in its ranks.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich recently called for a Palestinian village to be “wiped out” in retaliation for the murder of two Israelis.

In the wake of the forming of the coalition, considered the most right-wing government in Israel’s history, there has been an increase in violence between Jewish settlers and Palestinians, with the Israel Defense Forces failing to stop many of the attacks.

Last week, the UK was among six countries to issue a joint declaration urging “the Israeli government to reverse its recent decision to advance the construction of more than 7,000 settlement building units across the occupied West Bank and to legalize settlement outposts.”

Schama told The Observer that Israel’s 1948 declaration of independence “promised equal civil rights to all religious and ethnic groups.”

Many other prominent members of the UK’s Jewish community have also condemned the actions of the Israeli government.

Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge, parliamentary chair of the Jewish Labour Movement, said: “The voice of the Jewish diaspora must be stronger, we must exert what pressure we can to curtail the excesses of the Israeli government.”

The pro-Israel Board of Deputies of British Jews issued a rare rebuke over Smotrich’s comments.

“We utterly condemn Bezalel Smotrich’s comments calling for the Israeli government to ‘erase’ a village which days ago was attacked by Israeli settlers,” it said.

“We hope that this and similar comments will be publicly repudiated by responsible voices in the governing coalition.”

Last month, prominent British Jewish lawyer Anthony Julius told Israeli newspaper Haaretz that Netanyahu’s government incorporated “the worst features of the populist, anti-liberal democratic parties that operate in Europe and in America as well, but with a special kind of antinomian Jewish intensity.”

British Rabbi Jonathan Romain told The Observer: “The mood is shifting from British Jews being out-and-out supporters (of Israel) to being critical friends — and voicing that criticism publicly.” 

Demonstrations are set to take place in the UK in the coming weeks, organized by Jewish groups that have invited Israelis in Britain to attend.

Reuven Ziegler, a law professor at Reading University, said: “The demonstrations are a very patriotic act because they are an attempt to save Israel from making substantive mistakes that would ultimately change its character. They are anything but hostile to the Israeli state.

“Since this government was formed, it has given many reasons for people in the diaspora to find themselves alienated from it.

“In the past, faced with certain expressions of antisemitism, many Jews have felt the need to defend Israel, right or wrong. That sentiment may be weakening, but ultimately the blame for that lies squarely with the current government.”

Hannah Weisfeld, director of Yachad — a British Jewish organization that supports a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — told The Observer that “many” British Jews “have family in Israel who are telling them that a dictatorship is coming. We’re not quite at a tipping point yet, but I think we’ll get there.”

AFP

AFP

PAMPLONA: Three people have been arrested over the murder of a Philippine provincial governor and eight others, authorities said Sunday, adding another suspect was killed in a shoot-out.
Seventeen people were also wounded in the audacious attack on Saturday in the sugarcane-growing heartland of the Philippines.
At least six gunmen armed with rifles and wearing military-style uniforms opened fire in the governor’s home in Pamplona municipality in the central province of Negros Oriental.
Governor Roel Degamo became the latest victim of a recent rash of assaults on local Philippine politicians.
Two of the three suspects arrested were former soldiers who were dishonorably discharged several years ago, the Philippine Army said in a statement.
A fourth suspect was killed in a shootout in a plantation on Saturday night, police spokesman Lt. Col. Gerard Pelare told journalists.
Pelare said about 10 suspects were involved in the attack. Authorities believed they were still on the island after ports were closed to prevent their escape, he said.
The previous death toll had been put at six but was raised to nine late Saturday, police said. Thirteen people were hospitalized for their wounds, while four others were treated for minor injuries.
Negros Oriental is one of two provinces on Negros island, which is the center of the nation’s sugar industry and home to some of the country’s wealthiest landowners as well as some of its poorest farm workers.
Degamo, 56, was at least the third politician to be shot in the Philippines since last year’s general election.
The Supreme Court declared him last month the rightful winner of the contest for the Negros Oriental governorship following a recount that unseated his rival, who had previously been proclaimed victor.
Degamo had campaigned for President Ferdinand Marcos during Marcos’ run for the top job.
Marcos has condemned the “dastardly and heinous” assassination of his political ally and has sent his top officials, including police and military chiefs, to investigate.
Authorities presented evidence at a news conference on Sunday gathered from the suspects, including high-powered firearms and camouflage uniforms, and vowed to solve the case.
“We will capture the mastermind, I assure you that,” Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos said.

Arab News

  • The meeting discussed developments in military operations and reviewed the necessary procedures and measures
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi military officials from the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen visited Brig. Gen. Tariq Saleh, a member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The visit, which was held at the headquarters of the National Resistance Forces on the west coast, came under the directives of the Commander of the Joint Forces and Deputy Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Mutlaq Al-Azima.

The delegation included Commander of the Support Forces in the Joint Forces of the Coalition Maj. Gen. Sultan Al-Baqami, Commander of the Saudi force in Aden Col. Theeb Al-Shahrani, and several Saudi military officers

The meeting discussed developments in military operations and reviewed the necessary procedures and measures. Saleh praised the role played by the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Yemeni Minister of Defense Lt. Gen. Mohsen Al-Daari, Al-Baqami, Al-Shahrani and several Saudi military officers visited the Thurah front in Abyan governorate and inspected the readiness of the troops.

As part of the visit, Al-Azima also received Sheikh Abdulatif Al-Qabali, a notable of Yemen’s Murad tribe.

During the meeting, the commander extended his condolences to Al-Qabali on the martyrdom of one of his sons in Aden.

He reiterated his country’s continued support to the Yemeni people and government, underlying the deeply rooted Saudi-Yemeni ties.

