Saudi Arabia’s FII Institute to host global Priority Summit in Miami in March  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative Institute will organize a Priority Summit on March 30 to 31 in Miami.

The summit will gather industry leaders, policymakers, CEOs, students, volunteers, academics, and investors to discuss a roadmap to navigate through global challenges.

FII’s Priority Summit seeks to serve as a platform for thinkers from various spheres of life and industry leaders to discuss global issues and devise ways to counter those challenges through dialogue and find viable solutions.

“Priority is held to open our eyes to the people’s main concerns— which is a priceless tool in the hands of those capable of change. This inclusive summit focuses on what action we can take to address those concerns and how to reinvent many business and social models of the global economy and make way for more prosperous, fulfilling lives,” Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute, said.

He added that the event aligns perfectly with FII’s vision to create a positive impact in the world by providing a channel for people’s voices to be heard.

“To thrive in the new era of our economy, we must gather together and discuss our most pressing challenges — that is why we are proud to be hosting this year’s edition of the Future Investment Initiative Institute Summit in Miami, as it will congregate extraordinary minds that will share their insights into how we can unleash our potential in an ever-disrupting environment,” Francis X. Suarez, mayor of Miami, said.

The summit seeks to answer critical questions such as what new regulations and organizations need to be formed to realize each priority and how communities around the world can learn to understand and support each other.

Founded in 2019, the FII Institute is a nonprofit organization led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and plans to launch the 7th edition of the FII event by the end of October in Riyadh.