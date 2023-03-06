You are here

UAE-based athlete attempts to beat Guinness World Record for the 7 Emirates Challenge

UAE-based athlete attempts to beat Guinness World Record for the 7 Emirates Challenge
Ghani Souleymane is attempting to set the fastest crossing of the UAE on foot. (Supplied)
UAE-based athlete attempts to beat Guinness World Record for the 7 Emirates Challenge

UAE-based athlete attempts to beat Guinness World Record for the 7 Emirates Challenge
  • Ghani Souleymane looks to better the current mark for fastest crossing of the UAE on foot
  • Souleymane: I am passionate about encouraging everyone to harness the benefits of fitness and sport to make themselves mentally and physically stronger
Dubai-based athlete Ghani Souleymane will on Tuesday begin his attempt at the fastest crossing of the UAE on foot, in a bid to create a new Guinness World Record.

The popular runner first rose to prominence for completing 30 ultramarathons in 30 days in 2020, and completing 30 Ironman “70.3-mile” distances in 30 days the following year as part of Dubai 30x30, for which he was honored in the Fitness Challenge Hall of Fame for the second time by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai.

The athlete from Togo is now attempting his biggest challenge to date — to run across all seven emirates of the UAE in the fastest known time, beating the previous record set in 2021 of 6 days, 21 hours, 48 minutes

The runner, who is an Adidas employee and running coach at LK Running Performance in Dubai, is a well-known figure at community races and is often seen on the sidelines handing out water, cheering competitors or running alongside first-time runners to support them.

Souleymane has lived in Dubai since 2017 and is bidding to set new standards in a challenge first attempted in 2006 by Jalal Jamal Majid Bin Thaneya Al-Marri.

Souleymane said: “I’m fortunate to have been born with a gift for endurance and sports.

“I am passionate about encouraging everyone to harness the benefits of fitness and sport to make themselves mentally and physically stronger.

“I believe it is part of my duty to give back to others, and so I will be attempting to beat the existing world record for the fastest crossing of the UAE on foot, in the name of raising money for the Heroes of Hope charity, in association with Al Jalila Foundation.”

Souleymane will be running through Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al-Quwain, Ras Al-Khaimah, and Fujairah from Tuesday, and hopes to finish in triumphant fashion on March 11.

UAE fighters steal show at 4th Youth MMA Championship in Abu Dhabi

UAE fighters steal show at 4th Youth MMA Championship in Abu Dhabi
UAE fighters steal show at 4th Youth MMA Championship in Abu Dhabi

UAE fighters steal show at 4th Youth MMA Championship in Abu Dhabi
  • 40 Emiratis participated in precursor for Youth MMA World Championship
ABU DHABI: Young mixed martial arts talent from the UAE on Saturday put on a strong showing at the fourth Youth MMA Championship at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, the competition capped off with Saeed Al-Hosani’s victory against Mansoor Alsayed in the main event 70.3 kilograms class.

The championship, which saw as many as 40 Emirati youth taking to the octagon, is perceived to be the perfect precursor for the Youth MMA World Championship in August. The tournament featured a fight card of 30 bouts in a variety of weight divisions.

Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi, chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said the Youth MMA Championship solidified Abu Dhabi’s status as one of the top destinations for combat sports.

He said: “The large participation in Youth MMA Championship four demonstrates the presence of a talent pool that is capable of competing for the UAE national team and raising the nation’s flag on international podiums.”

Mohammed Al-Hosani, a member of the federation’s mixed martial arts committee, said: “This is our fourth MMA event, and event after event, we notice a big improvement in our young fighters as they get more acquainted with the rules that they need to fight under, and this is all in preparation for the Youth MMA World Championship.

“We have more than 40 Emiratis and another 20 Arabs. Hence, this competition could be regarded as an Arab or regional championship.

“It is crucial to make sure that our players have the opportunity to engage with top athletes from all over the world in order to provide them with the experience they need prior to competing in the world championship.”

Ali Al-Najjar, the UAE champion who competed in the youth C 40 kg division, was crowned after winning the championship bout against competitor Rakan Al-Yammahi.

He said: “Every athlete dreams of winning the first position, especially early in their careers. Securing the top spot would be a fantastic motivation for me to keep working out and get more experience. I'll do everything I can to maintain this achievement.”

Sultan Al-Ghusain defeated Salim Al-Shamsi in the decisive match to win the youth A 65.8 kg division.

“I see today’s accomplishment as a springboard for even greater successes as I get ready for the forthcoming world championship in Abu Dhabi,” he said.

FIA releases white paper to combat ‘deplorable’ online hate speech in sport

FIA releases white paper to combat ‘deplorable’ online hate speech in sport
FIA releases white paper to combat 'deplorable' online hate speech in sport

FIA releases white paper to combat ‘deplorable’ online hate speech in sport
  • FIA campaign has support of European Commission and fellow sports governing bodies
BAHRAIN: A significant milestone in the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile’s mission to stamp out online abuse was reached over the weekend with the launch of a white paper on the issue that has become a blight on the global sport.

The white paper, produced as part of a research program under the auspices of the FIA University, has been presented to the FIA’s 241 Member Clubs. It was also shared at the World Motor Sport Council Strategy Meeting in Bahrain.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “The release of our white paper further underlines the FIA’s commitment to confronting online abuse. With the support of the European Commission and other sporting governing bodies, we are emboldened by a combined determination to bring about meaningful change through concrete action.

“Sustained online toxicity has reached deplorable levels. We will no longer tolerate FIA volunteers, officials, employees and drivers being subjected to this extreme abuse. It has no place in our sport and if it continues, it could destroy it. We will take a collaborative approach in combatting this scourge on our sport and others.

The document, entitled, “A Strategic Response to Online Hate Speech in Sport,” has been informed by industry experts, government institutions and the FIA’s academic partners. Dr. David Hassan, an academic, writer and associate dean of the Faculty of Life and Health Sciences (Global Engagement) at Ulster University, a member of the FIA’s Online Abuse Working Group, is the document’s author.

The white paper sets out the sustained and collaborative approach the FIA will adopt in confronting online toxicity.

The FIA recognized that online abuse of its participants, officials and volunteers had reached intolerable levels, and the president first revealed details of its pledge to address the matter in a speech at the Annual General Assembly Week in Bologna in December last year.

The document reveals that across the EU, almost 80 percent of people surveyed had encountered some form of online hate, with 40 percent of respondents claiming that they had been either left frightened or threatened by postings they had read online.

It also reports that the FIA will invest significant funding to support research via the FIA University and become the first governing body of sport to launch its own, dedicated research center into online hate.

In terms of addressing the issues on the FIA platforms, the white paper states that after five months of its collaboration with Arwen.ai, the number of toxic comments being posted on the FIA’s social media profiles has been reduced by 66.6 percent.

Across all social media profiles, 92.73 percent of comments were considered safe in September 2022, but within five months that figure had risen to 97.57 percent.

In the coming months, the federation will reveal further details of an action plan that will leverage the power and reach of its global member network.

“We want everyone, the teams, drivers, media and fans to play their part,” Ben Sulayem said. “Only through collaborative action, can we bring about behavioral change. This journey has only just begun.”

He added that the FIA’s aim is to ensure the sport remains fully accessible and welcoming to all by promoting and safeguarding a respectful environment.

Jorge Viegas, president of the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme, said: “The FIM is fully supportive of the FIA’s efforts in launching this campaign to drive out online abuse in sport. We will work together along with a number of other sports governing bodies to tackle abuse and harassment and create a safer environment for competitors and fans.”

Mike Riley, managing director of Professional Game Match Officials, said: “PGMOL is hugely supportive of the progressive steps taken by the FIA in addressing the issue of online abuse across the wider sport ecosystem — something we all feel strongly about. During recent discussions, we have together identified that common challenges are shared around the abuse of our officials, and we look forward to further collaboration with the FIA to bring about change for good.”

Durant dazzles as Suns sink Mavs, Curry tastes defeat from Lakers on return

Durant dazzles as Suns sink Mavs, Curry tastes defeat from Lakers on return
Durant dazzles as Suns sink Mavs, Curry tastes defeat from Lakers on return

Durant dazzles as Suns sink Mavs, Curry tastes defeat from Lakers on return
LOS ANGELES: Kevin Durant produced a 37-point masterpiece as the Phoenix Suns defeated the Dallas Mavericks while Steph Curry’s return from injury was not enough to prevent Golden State falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA on Sunday.

In the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks made it nine straight wins with a thrilling victory in double overtime against the second-placed Boston Celtics.

A packed slate of NBA games featured two heavyweight fixtures in the Western Conference, with Durant going up against former Brooklyn teammate Kyrie Irving as the Suns traveled to Dallas, where they claimed a nail-biting 130-126 victory.

In Los Angeles, Curry’s return was a further boost to the in-form Warriors but it was the Lakers who claimed a precious 113-105 win to keep their playoff hopes on track.

Phoenix’s clash with Dallas lived up to the hype, with 13 lead changes in a contest that went down to the wire.

Durant, traded to Phoenix in a blockbuster move from the Nets last month, delivered a signature clutch performance to guide the Suns to victory.

The 34-year-old scored the go-ahead basket with less than 12 seconds remaining before adding two late free throws to ice the game.

Durant received support from Devin Booker, who added 36 points, 10 assists and five rebounds, while Chris Paul added 11 points.

“We dug down deep,” Durant said. “Just tried to do my best and finish the shot. Guys were moving the ball all night — it was a good win.”

Durant said he had not been distracted by playing against former Nets teammate Irving.

“I’ve played more of my career against him than with him so it didn’t feel any different,” Durant said. “We just want to keep building.”

Dallas star Luka Doncic finished with 34 points, with Irving contributing 30 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. adding 21 off the bench.

Tempers flared in the dying seconds with Doncic and Booker going nose-to-nose after the Slovenian squandered a relatively straightforward chance to tie the game with six seconds remaining.

Doncic confronted Booker after the Phoenix star appeared to taunt the Dallas talisman, triggering a confrontation between players from both teams.

“It’s a competitive game. It’s all good,” Doncic said of his spat with Booker.

“Next time, just don’t wait until there’s three seconds left to talk.”

Booker laughed off the verbal dust-up.

“It was just two competitors going at it,” he said afterwards. “I’ve no problem with Luka on or off the court — but when we’re competing, we’re competing.”

Phoenix improved to 36-29 to stay in fourth spot in the West while Dallas fell to 33-32. The Mavs are in seventh, just outside the automatic postseason places.

In Los Angeles, Anthony Davis once again came up big for the Lakers in the absence of the injured LeBron James to help secure victory over the Warriors.

Davis finished with 39 points, eight rebounds and six assists as six Lakers players finished in double figures.

The Lakers sprinted into a 20-point lead in the first quarter and then held off a second-half rally from the NBA champions.

The returning Curry led the Golden State scoring with 27 points while Klay Thompson added 22.

The Warriors fell to 34-31 with the loss and are fifth in the Western Conference. The Lakers improved to 31-34, and are just outside the play-in places.

The Knicks were without star point guard Jalen Brunson for the trip to Boston but his replacement Immanuel Quickley put up a career-high 38 points in a 131-129 win after double overtime.

The Knicks went on a 21-2 run at the end of the third and into the fourth quarter but Boston, who trailed by seven with 1:25 left in the game, were able to take the contest into overtime.

With the last play of the game, Al Horford had a chance to win it for Boston but his three-point attempt from the corner bounced out off the rim.

Jayson Tatum top-scored for Boston with 40 points while RJ Barrett had 29 points and Julius Randle scored 30 for the on-fire Knicks.

Eastern Conference leaders the Milwaukee Bucks bounced back from their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, beating the Washington Wizards 117-111.

Giannis Antetokounmpo claimed his fourth triple double of the campaign with 23 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds.

Marseille triumph at Rennes to strengthen hold on 2nd place in French league

Marseille triumph at Rennes to strengthen hold on 2nd place in French league
Marseille triumph at Rennes to strengthen hold on 2nd place in French league

Marseille triumph at Rennes to strengthen hold on 2nd place in French league
  • Marseille extended their lead over third-place Monaco and Lens to four points
PARIS: Defender Sead Kolasinac scored the winner Sunday as Marseille beat Rennes 1-0 to post a seventh consecutive away win in the French league and strengthen their bid for Champions League football next season.

Marseille traveled to Brittany on the back of a shock elimination in the French Cup midweek against second-tier Annecy, which followed a bitter 3-0 home loss to Paris Saint-Germain that badly damaged their hopes of winning the league title. Leaders PSG beat Nantes 4-2 on Saturday and have an eight-point lead over Marseille.

The nine-time French champions broke Rennes’ solid defense in the 57th minute from a free kick quickly played by Valentin Rongier. Cengiz Under got the ball down the right and crossed at the far post behind Rennes players for Kolasinac, who lashed onto the ball and beat former Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda from close range.

Marseille extended their lead over third-place Monaco and Lens to four points.

BEN YEDDER’S DOUBLE

Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice but could not prevent Monaco from drawing 2-2 at struggling Troyes and losing points in the race for the Champions League.

Monaco trailed 1-0 with 10 minutes left in the Champagne town after Rominigue Kouame put the hosts in the driving seat with a first-half goal before Ben Yedder struck twice in the space of four minutes.

Ben Yedder leveled in the 79th with a left-footed low shot, then doubled his tally from Aleksandr Golovin’s cross. Ben Yedder’s 16th goal this season was initially disallowed but eventually given after a VAR check.

Only PSG star Kylian Mbappe, who is the league top scorer with 18 goals, has bagged more than Ben Yedder in the French league this season.

Monaco could not hold onto their lead and conceded in added time as Ike Ugbo, left unmarked close to the the goal, headed the ball home past goalkeeper Alexander Nubel. Troyes remained in 19th place.

MONTPELLIER REVIVAL

Montpellier’s revival under coach Michel Der Zakarian continued as the southern club thrashed last-place Angers 5-0.

Back from suspension, playmaker Teji Savanier scored a brace to guide Montpellier eight points away from the relegation zone after Wahbi Khazri broke the deadlock in the opening minute.

Montpellier are now unbeaten in four matches.

Der Zakarian replaced Romain Pitau last month.

CAJUSTE STUNNER

As Reims and Ajaccio looked set for a goalless draw, Jens Cajuste delighted home fans in stoppage time with a right-footed shot from outside the box that ended in the top right corner for a 1-0 win.

Reims have been flourishing under coach Will Still. They are now unbeaten in their last 18 league matches and sits eighth in the table.

Elsewhere, Franck Honorat scored the only goal in Brest’s 1-0 victory at Strasbourg, while Clermont posted a first win in seven matches by beating Toulouse 1-0 away.

Midfielder Rayan Cherki, a hot prospect in European soccer, created many chances for Lyon but could not break through in a 0-0 draw with Lorient as goalkeeper Vito Mannone produced five saves.

Kurt Kitayama scores breakthrough victory in wild finish at Bay Hill

Kurt Kitayama scores breakthrough victory in wild finish at Bay Hill
Kurt Kitayama scores breakthrough victory in wild finish at Bay Hill

Kurt Kitayama scores breakthrough victory in wild finish at Bay Hill
  • Kitayama finished at 9-under 279 and earned $3.6 million
ORLANDO, Florida: Kurt Kitayama let an All-Star cast of contenders back into the tournament with a triple bogey, only to beat them all with a clutch birdie and the best lag putt of his life to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday.

With five players tied for the lead with only three holes left, Kitayama pulled ahead with a birdie putt from just inside 15 feet on the par-3 17th hole for the lead. Then, his 50-foot putt on the last hole stopped an inch from the cup.

The tap-in par for an even-par 72 might have been the easiest shot he had all day.

Rory McIlroy roared into the mix with four birdies in a five-hole stretch around the turn, only to miss a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole for the lead. He had a 70 and finished one shot behind. So did Harris English, who went bogey-free on the weekend at crusty, windy Bay Hill for a 70.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler was a foot away from having a close look at birdie and a chance to take the lead. Instead, his ball spun back into the rough on the 18th and he finished with a bogey.

Jordan Spieth was among six players who had at least a share of the lead over the final two hours. He missed four straight putts inside 8 feet from the 14th through the 17th holes — three of them for par. He took the lead with a 15-foot birdie putt, then played his last five holes in 3 over.

Spieth (70), Scheffler (73), Patrick Cantlay (68) and Tyrrell Hatton (72) all finished two shots behind.

They all had a chance, mostly because of one swing. Kitayama had a two-shot lead when he hit a wild hook out-of-bounds on the ninth hole, leading to triple bogey.

These are the kind of players who kept beating Kitayama — Jon Rahm by one shot in Mexico, Xander Schauffele by one shot in the Scottish Open, McIlroy by one shot in the CJ Cup in South Carolina last year.

This time, the 30-year-old Californian who toiled around the world to earn a PGA Tour card had the final say.

Kitayama finished at 9-under 279 and earned $3.6 million.

“It went south on 9,” Kitayama said. “All of a sudden, I’m not leading any more. I just fought back hard, and I’m proud of myself for that.”

McIlroy tried a bold play on the par-3 14th without knowing he was right in the mix, the start of a bogey-bogey stretch that set him back. He hit the best approach of anyone on the 18th, right over the flag to 10 feet. The putt stayed to the right the whole way.

The finish was such pure theater that five players were tied for the lead deep into the final round, and all of them had chances to win.

“I certainly felt it on the golf course, so I’m sure it was pretty good to watch,” McIlroy said. “It’s hard because the lead was changing hands with guys making bogeys, not really making birdies. So don’t know how people find that entertainment value.

“But it was a great back nine. It was great to be involved with,” he said. “I’m really happy for Kurt. He’s been playing well for a while now and I’m happy to see him get his first win.”

Of the top seven players, all of them have either won majors or played in the Ryder Cup. The exception is Kitayama, who groomed himself for a moment like this with so many close calls against players with polished pedigrees.

Kitayama, who played at UNLV, didn’t find much success on the Korn Ferry Tour and took his trade overseas to the Asian Tour and European tour, with stops along the way on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa and the Japan Golf Tour.

Now he’s No. 19 in the world, with a red cardigan sweater for winning at Arnie’s place and a big feather in his cap for the players he had to beat.

He made it difficult on himself on the 18th, pulling his tee shot into dense rough. His only thought was to “just get it on the green, just give myself an opportunity.”

That was all he needed and he finally has a PGA Tour title to show for it.

Rahm, meanwhile, finished in a tie for 39th — his first time outside the top 10 since the Tour Championship last August. He still managed to stay at No. 1 in the world.

