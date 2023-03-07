You are here

UN secretary-general says women’s right are under threat

In this file photo taken on March 05, 2023, Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres speaks during at the fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Doha. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on March 05, 2023, Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres speaks during at the fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Doha. (AFP)
  • He said “big data” is the foundation of political and business decisions, “but it often ignores gender differences — or turns a blind eye to women altogether — resulting in products and services that bake in gender inequality from the start”
UNITED NATIONS: Women’s rights are being “abused, threatened and violated” around the world and gender equality won’t be achieved for 300 years on the current track, the United Nations secretary-general warned Monday.
Antonio Guterres told the opening session of the Commission on the Status of Women — the UN’s premiere global body fighting for gender equality — that progress won over decades is vanishing because “the patriarchy is fighting back.”
The UN chief pointed to Afghanistan where “women and girls have been erased from public life,” and said that in many countries women’s sexual and reproductive rights are being rolled back.
He also said girls going to school risk kidnapping and assault in many places, and he complained that there are police preying on vulnerable women they are supposed to be protecting.
“From Ukraine to the Sahel, crisis and conflict affect women and girls first and worst,” Guterres said.
In other setbacks, he said, maternal mortality is rising and COVID-19’s impact is forcing girls into marriage and keeping them out of school, while keeping mothers and caregivers out of paid work.
During its two-week session, the Commission on the Status of Women is focusing on closing gender gaps in technology and innovation. The secretary-general said the topic couldn’t be more timely because women and girls are being left behind as technology races ahead.
“Three billion people are still unconnected to the Internet, the majority of them women and girls in developing countries, (and) in least developed countries just 19 percent of women are online,” Guterres said. “Globally, girls and women make up just one-third of students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Men outnumber women two to one in the tech industry and in the growing field of artificial intelligence only about one in five workers is a woman, he said.
He said “big data” is the foundation of political and business decisions, “but it often ignores gender differences — or turns a blind eye to women altogether — resulting in products and services that bake in gender inequality from the start.”
Guterres called for urgent action to equalize power between men and women.
He said there must be increasing education, employment and income for women and girls, especially in developing countries. He called for women’s full participation and leadership in science and technology to be promoted “from governments to board rooms and classrooms.”
Guterres also said a safe digital environment must be created that eliminates “misogynistic disinformation and misinformation” and “gender-trolling” on social media.
Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women, told the commission’s opening meeting that “the digital divide has become the new face of gender inequality.” She said that last year there were 259 million more men than women online.
She also cited a survey of women journalists from 125 countries that found three-quarters had experienced online harassment in the course of their work and a third had engaged in self-censorship in response.
In Afghanistan, Bahous said, women who spoke out through YouTube and blogging had their doors marked by the Taliban and many fled the country to ensure their safety. In Iran, many women continue to be targeted for participating in online campaigns, she said.
She said the challenge is “to fix the institutions and harmful gender stereotypes surrounding technology and innovation that fail women and girls” and ensure that online spaces are free of abuse and perpetrators are held accountable.
“If we do not leave this session having said collectively, unambiguously, `Enough, no more,’ then we will have failed,” Bahous said.

 

4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico to buy medicine

4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico to buy medicine
  • Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday the four were going to buy medicine, “there was a confrontation between groups, and they were detained,” without offering details
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico: Gunmen kidnapped four US citizens who crossed into Mexico from Texas last week to buy medicine but were caught in a shootout that killed at least one Mexican citizen, US and Mexican officials said Monday.
The four were in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates. They came under fire on Friday shortly after entering the city of Matamoros from Brownsville, the southernmost tip of Texas near the Gulf coast, the FBI said in a statement Sunday.
“All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men,” the FBI said. The bureau is offering a $50,000 reward for the victims’ return and the arrest of the kidnappers.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday the four were going to buy medicine, “there was a confrontation between groups, and they were detained,” without offering details.
A woman driving in Matamoros witnessed what appeared to be the shooting and abduction in broad daylight. She asked not to be identified for fear of reprisal.
The scene illustrates the terror that has prevailed for years in Matamoros, a city dominated by factions of the Gulf cartel who often fight among themselves. Amid the violence, thousands of Mexicans have disappeared just in Tamaulipas state, where Matamoros is located.
The woman said she saw the white minivan get hit by another vehicle near an intersection, then gunfire rang out.
Another SUV rolled up and several armed men hopped out.
“All of a sudden they (the gunmen) were in front of us,” she said. “I entered a state of shock, nobody honked their horn, nobody moved. Everybody must have been thinking the same thing, ‘if we move they will see us, or they might shoot us.’”
She said the gunmen forced a woman, who was able to walk, into the back of a pickup truck. Another person was carried to the truck but could still move his head.
“The other two they dragged across the pavement, we don’t know if they were alive or dead,” she said.
Mexican authorities arrived minutes later.
A video posted to social media Friday shows men with assault rifles and tan body armor loading the four people into the bed of a white pickup. One is alive and sitting up, but the others seemed either dead or wounded. At least one person appeared to lift his head from the pavement before being dragged to the truck.
Shootouts in Matamoros were so bad on Friday that the US Consulate issued an alert about the danger. Local authorities warned people to shelter in place. It was not immediately clear how the abductions may have been connected to that violence.
US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said in a statement Monday the Americans were kidnapped at gunpoint and an “innocent” Mexican citizen died in the attack. He said various US justice agencies were working with their Mexican counterparts to recover the missing persons.
Authorities have provided no other details about who the victims were or where they were from.
President Joe Biden had been informed of the situation, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday. She declined to answer other questions, citing privacy concerns.
Tamaulipas’ chief prosecutor, Irving Barrios, told reporters that a Mexican woman died in Friday’s shootings. He gave no details about her death and did not specify whether she was killed in the same gunfight where the kidnapping took place.
Tamaulipas state police said on social media there were “two armed incidents between unidentified civilians” on Friday.
Victims of violence in Matamoros and other large border cities of Tamaulipas often go uncounted because the cartels have a history taking bodies of their own with them. Local media often avoid reporting on such episodes out of safety concerns, creating an information vacuum.
Photographs from the scene viewed by The Associated Press show a white minivan with the driver’s side window shot out and all of the doors open, sitting on the side of a street after apparently colliding with a red SUV.
The State Department warns US citizens not to travel to Tamaulipas. However, being a border city, US citizens who live in Brownsville or elsewhere in Texas frequently cross to visit family, attend medical appointments or shop. It’s also a crossing point for people traveling deeper into Mexico.
As the headquarters of the powerful Gulf cartel, Matamoros was once relatively calm. For years, a night out in the city was part of the “two-nation vacation” for spring breakers flocking to Texas’ South Padre Island.
But increased cartel violence over the past 10 to 15 years frightened away much of that business. Sometimes US citizens are swept up in the fighting.
Three US siblings disappeared near Matamoros in October 2014 while visiting their father and were later found shot to death and burned. Their parents said they had been abducted by men dressed in police gear identifying themselves as “Hercules,” a tactical security unit in the city.

 

Conference in Qatar withdraws invitation of UK’s former health secretary

Conference in Qatar withdraws invitation of UK’s former health secretary
  • Leaked WhatsApp messages revealed Matt Hancock joking about hotel quarantine
  • Ex-minister criticized the aviation industry as ‘totally offside,’ ‘completely unhelpful’
LONDON: The UK’s former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has had his invitation to a travel industry conference in Qatar revoked after his WhatsApp messages about COVID-19 restrictions were leaked.

The Institute of Travel and Tourism announced on Wednesday that Hancock would be a guest speaker at its annual conference, which will be held in Doha in June. 

A few days later, leaked WhatsApp messages revealed Hancock joking with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case about hotel quarantine, The Independent reported on Monday. 

The UK government imposed hotel quarantines in February 2021, a month after introducing a 19-week ban on international leisure travel.

“We are giving big families all the suites and putting pop stars in the box rooms,” Hancock wrote.

Case replied: “I just want to see some of the faces of people coming out of first class and into a Premier Inn shoe box.”

The former health secretary also accused the aviation industry of being “totally offside” and “completely unhelpful,” The Independent reported.

Regarding the decision to revoke Hancock’s invitation, Steven Freudmann, ITT chair, said: “The decision was triggered by the publication of his WhatsApp messages.

“Some of his private messages are really shocking and clearly we now know that he is no friend of the travel industry, as evidenced by his messages and avalanche of criticism on social media.

“We had been hoping that we could concentrate on lessons learnt from the handling of the pandemic, but in the end we simply decided that it would be unfair on our other 25 distinguished speakers if the entire focus was on Hancock.”

 

UK aims to deport Channel migrants, but critics skeptical

Migrants are escorted ashore from the UK Border Force vessel 'BF Ranger' in Dover, southeast England, on March 6, 2023.
Migrants are escorted ashore from the UK Border Force vessel ‘BF Ranger’ in Dover, southeast England, on March 6, 2023.
Migrants are escorted ashore from the UK Border Force vessel ‘BF Ranger’ in Dover, southeast England, on March 6, 2023.
  • Critics say the plan is unethical and unworkable, since people fleeing war and persecution can’t be sent home
  • Dozens of people have died in the channel, including at least 27 in a November 2021 sinking of overcrowded boat
LONDON: The British government said Monday it will introduce legislation to ban anyone who arrives in the UK in small boats across the English Channel from ever settling in the country.
The government said a bill — expected to be announced Tuesday — will bar asylum claims by anyone who reaches Britain by unauthorized means, and will compel the government to detain and then deport them “to their home country or a safe third country.”
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the law would stop the “immoral” business of smuggling gangs who send desperate people on hazardous journeys across one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.
Critics say the plan is unethical and unworkable, since people fleeing war and persecution can’t be sent home, and is likely to be the latest in a series of unfulfilled immigration pledges by successive UK governments.
Britain receives fewer asylum-seekers than some European nations — nine per 100,000 people in 2021, compared to a European Union average of 16 per 100,000. But thousands of migrants from around the world travel to northern France each year in hopes of reaching the UK
Most attempt the journey in dinghies and other small craft now that authorities have clamped down on other routes such as stowing away on buses or trucks.
More than 45,000 people arrived in Britain by boat in 2022, up from 28,000 in 2021 and 8,500 in 2020. Most went on to claim asylum, but a backlog of more than 160,000 cases has led to many languishing in overcrowded processing centers or hotels, without the right to work.
Protesters, some aligned with far-right groups, have demonstrated outside hotels housing asylum-seekers. One protest near Liverpool last month descended into violence, with demonstrators setting a police van on fire.
The channel journey can be as little as 30 miles (42 kilometers), and is less dangerous than migration routes across the Mediterranean, where at least 70 people died in a shipwreck on Feb. 26 off Italy’s southern coast. But dozens of people have died in the channel, including at least 27 in a November 2021 sinking of an overcrowded boat.
The British government says many of those making the journey are economic migrants rather than refugees, and points to an upswing last year in arrivals from Albania, a European country that the UK considers safe.
Refugee groups say most of the channel arrivals are fleeing war, persecution or famine in countries including Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq. A majority of those whose claims have been processed were granted asylum in the UK
Sunak has made stopping the boats one of his “five pledges” to voters, alongside halving inflation, kickstarting economic growth, slashing the national debt and cutting health care waiting lists.
But previous headline-grabbing immigration policies have run into opposition. A plan announced last year to send migrants arriving in Britain on a one-way trip to Rwanda is mired in legal challenges.
Cooperation with France on stopping the boats stalled amid Britain’s acrimonious split from the European Union, though UK-EU relations have improved since Sunak took office in October. The UK and France signed an agreement in November to increase police patrols on beaches in northern France, and Sunak hopes to cement further cooperation when he meets Macron at a UK-France summit on Friday.
Sunak also faces pressure from right-wingers inside his Conservative Party, who have called for tougher measures, including pulling Britain out of the European Convention on Human Rights. The government says it has no plan to leave the convention.
Refugee charities and human rights groups say many migrants risk the cross-channel journey because there are few safe, legal ways to reach the UK The government says it will establish more legal asylum — adding to those set up for Afghanistan, Hong Kong and Ukraine — but has yet to give details.
“The government’s flawed legislation will not stop the boats but result in tens of thousands locked up in detention at huge cost, permanently in limbo and being treated as criminals simply for seeking refuge,” said Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council. “It’s unworkable, costly and won’t stop the boats.”

Suicide bombing kills 9 security personnel in southwest Pakistan

  • Officers were returning to the provincial capital Quetta after policing a festival
  • Attack is the latest in a number of recent attacks on Pakistani security forces
QUETTA: At least nine Pakistani security personnel were killed and nine injured in a suicide attack in southwestern Balochistan province on Monday morning.

Samiullah Agha, deputy commissioner of the Kacchi district where the attack took place, told Arab News that a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden motorbike into a truck carrying personnel to the provincial capital of Quetta after they had policed a festival.

“Nine soldiers of the Balochistan Constabulary force were killed in the attack and nine injured after their truck was hit near the Kumbri bridge that connects Sibi with Kacchi district,” Agha said, adding that the bomb disposal squad confirmed it was a suicide attack. 

Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest province by area and has been the scene of a decades-long insurgency by separatists who are demanding independence from the country, citing what they say is the state’s monopoly and exploitation of the region’s mineral resources.

No group claimed responsibility in the wake of the attack, which Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said was an “attempt to keep Balochistan backward and deprived.”

It is the latest in a number of recent attacks on Pakistani security forces, highlighting a deteriorating security situation in the country since Pakistan’s Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, called off a ceasefire with the government in November.

At least four people were killed in February after TTP militants stormed the police headquarters in the southern city of Karachi.

At 100 people — mostly police officials — died in January after a suicide bomber blew himself up at a mosque inside a heavily guarded police compound in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

Bangladesh investigates massive fire at Rohingya refugee camps

Bangladesh investigates massive fire at Rohingya refugee camps
  • At least 6,000 children have been affected by the fire
  • 2,000 makeshift shelters were reduced to ashes
DHAKA: Bangladeshi authorities launched on Monday an investigation into a massive fire at Rohingya refugee camps that has left 12,000 people without shelter.

The fire broke out on Sunday afternoon in Cox’s Bazar, a southeastern coastal district and the world’s largest refugee settlement, which hosts about 1.2 million Rohingya Muslims who fled violence and persecution in neighboring Myanmar.

The blaze swept through the Kutupalong and Balukhali camps, reducing to ashes some 2,000 huts before it was brought under control in the evening.

“The fire broke out in three blocks of the Rohingya camps, affecting around 12,000 Rohingyas. All of them lost their shelter,” Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mizanur Rahman said, adding that no casualties have been reported so far.

“Cox’s Bazar district administration has formed a seven-member committee today to find the exact reason for the fire. The committee is asked to file the report in three days.”

Rahman told Arab News that work to restore the shelters have already started, and the International Organization for Migration has distributed housing materials among the Rohingya, who will be rebuilding their homes themselves.

The UN Children’s Fund estimated that half of the refugees affected by the fire were children.

Sheldon Yett, UNICEF representative in Bangladesh, said in a statement on Monday that infrastructure critical to their education and healthcare has been destroyed, including 20 learning centers, at least one nutrition center, and several sanitation facilities.

The Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar are prone to fires.

Atish Chakma, deputy assistant director of the Fire Service and Civil Defense Department in Cox’s Bazar, told Arab News that the danger of fire in the area is high due to congestion, the flammable materials the shelters are built from, and a lack of water to immediately put out the flames.

“Rohingya camps are highly congested, and the makeshift homes were built side by side, keeping no distance in between. Besides, the plastic materials that were used for building these shelters are highly flammable. So, whenever a fire erupts in one house, it spreads rapidly,” he said.

“There is a huge scarcity of water inside the camps. For this reason, our firefighters face difficulties while dousing the fire.”

Between January 2021 and December 2022, at least 222 fire incidents were recorded in the settlements, according to Defense Ministry data.

In 2021, 15 refugees were killed and more than 50,000 were displaced after a huge blaze spread through the camps.

