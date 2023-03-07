New EU-US data pact may come too late for Facebook

TikTok, MBC Media Solutions team up to offer exclusive content during Ramadan

LONDON: TikTok and MBC Media Solutions announced on Monday the renewal of their partnership, which will allow TikTok advertisers to pair their advertising with unique MBC content throughout Ramadan.

“We are constantly looking to help brands get the most out of TikTok by solving for their diverse marketing needs,” commented Shadi Kandil, TikTok’s general manager for global business solutions across the Middle East, Africa, Turkiye and Pakistan.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with (MBC Media Solutions), supporting our clients in achieving strong brand awareness and affinity.

“Kicking off this partnership during Ramadan will allow brands to seamlessly integrate themselves into our users’ experiences this Holy Month, and leverage the momentum into the year,” Kandil added.

TikTok users across the region will be able to access exclusive MBC Ramadan 2023 content across all of the group’s TikTok channels, including upcoming hit shows and series featuring the return of Nasser Al-Qasabi in “Tash 19,” “Seen,” “Hekayat Waa’d,” “Ramez,” “Kafo,” “Minho Waladna,” and “Sikat Safar.”

The Premium Publisher Program aims to build on last year’s success and on the growing appetite for short-form localized entertainment content.

During Ramadan 2022, 900 million views were generated by MBC’s accounts on TikTok, as users took to the platform to watch, search for and engage with the best of their Ramadan content.

“We are happy to be partnering with TikTok once again to make MBC Group’s highly anticipated Ramadan content available for brands to leverage,” said Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, CEO at MMS, the commercial arm of MBC Group.

“We look forward to another successful year with TikTok and hope to keep developing this partnership further year on year.”

The initiative will also allow brands to appear alongside MBC Group’s most popular shows and series on TikTok and give advertisers the opportunity to engage with the audience through the For You Page, the platform’s personalized, scrollable feed of content.

“We are excited for brands to utilize the new Premium Publisher Program, as it will enable them to seamlessly place their ads adjacent to MBC’s top-performing Ramadan content to better connect with their audiences and hence achieve their marketing goals,” Al-Sahhaf added.