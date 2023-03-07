You are here

Twitter’s lead EU regulator concerned over blue tick roll-out

Dixon in November expressed concern about the impact of steep job cuts on Twitter's ability to meet privacy obligations following billionaire Musk's takeover the previous month.
Dixon in November expressed concern about the impact of steep job cuts on Twitter’s ability to meet privacy obligations following billionaire Musk’s takeover the previous month. (AFP/File)
Reuters

  • Feature raises privacy issues, Helen Dixon said
DUBLIN: Twitter’s lead European Union privacy regulator said on Tuesday she was concerned that the Elon Musk-owned US firm had launched its Twitter Blue subscription service in the region without consulting her office, despite a pledge to do so.
Twitter, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has in recent days launched the service in several EU markets, offering the kind of blue check mark previously free for verified accounts of public figures to anyone prepared to pay. It was launched last year in the United States.
Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon, Twitter’s lead EU regulator due to the location of its European headquarters in Dublin, said the service raised privacy issues including around verification of accounts to prevent users posing as public figures.
“We’re a little bit more concerned this week now that we see that the blue tick subscription service is rolling out here in EU countries having been reassured that it wasn’t going to roll out in the EU and certainly not before there have been discussions with our office,” Dixon said in an interview.
While no formal inquiry has been launched “we’re at a heightened state of contact with Twitter,” she said, describing consultation prior to a product launch as “best practice.”
Dixon in November expressed concern about the impact of steep job cuts on Twitter’s ability to meet privacy obligations following billionaire Musk’s takeover the previous month.
Twitter now has a “very strong” data protection officer, she said.
“But beyond the data protection office, there are clearly other forces at play. And we need to understand a little bit more about those,” Dixon added.

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk EU Data privacy

TikTok, MBC Media Solutions team up to offer exclusive content during Ramadan

TikTok, MBC Media Solutions team up to offer exclusive content during Ramadan
TikTok, MBC Media Solutions team up to offer exclusive content during Ramadan

TikTok, MBC Media Solutions team up to offer exclusive content during Ramadan
  • Premium Publisher Program promises to build on last year’s success, connect brands and audience
LONDON: TikTok and MBC Media Solutions announced on Monday the renewal of their partnership, which will allow TikTok advertisers to pair their advertising with unique MBC content throughout Ramadan.

“We are constantly looking to help brands get the most out of TikTok by solving for their diverse marketing needs,” commented Shadi Kandil, TikTok’s general manager for global business solutions across the Middle East, Africa, Turkiye and Pakistan.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with (MBC Media Solutions), supporting our clients in achieving strong brand awareness and affinity.

“Kicking off this partnership during Ramadan will allow brands to seamlessly integrate themselves into our users’ experiences this Holy Month, and leverage the momentum into the year,” Kandil added.

TikTok users across the region will be able to access exclusive MBC Ramadan 2023 content across all of the group’s TikTok channels, including upcoming hit shows and series featuring the return of Nasser Al-Qasabi in “Tash 19,” “Seen,” “Hekayat Waa’d,” “Ramez,” “Kafo,” “Minho Waladna,” and “Sikat Safar.”

The Premium Publisher Program aims to build on last year’s success and on the growing appetite for short-form localized entertainment content.

During Ramadan 2022, 900 million views were generated by MBC’s accounts on TikTok, as users took to the platform to watch, search for and engage with the best of their Ramadan content.

“We are happy to be partnering with TikTok once again to make MBC Group’s highly anticipated Ramadan content available for brands to leverage,” said Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, CEO at MMS, the commercial arm of MBC Group.

“We look forward to another successful year with TikTok and hope to keep developing this partnership further year on year.”

The initiative will also allow brands to appear alongside MBC Group’s most popular shows and series on TikTok and give advertisers the opportunity to engage with the audience through the For You Page, the platform’s personalized, scrollable feed of content.

“We are excited for brands to utilize the new Premium Publisher Program, as it will enable them to seamlessly place their ads adjacent to MBC’s top-performing Ramadan content to better connect with their audiences and hence achieve their marketing goals,” Al-Sahhaf added.

Topics: TikTok MBC Group MBC Media Solutions (MMS)

Twitter staff no longer able to ensure users’ safety, insiders reveal

Twitter staff no longer able to ensure users’ safety, insiders reveal
Twitter staff no longer able to ensure users’ safety, insiders reveal

Twitter staff no longer able to ensure users’ safety, insiders reveal
  • BBC investigation highlights how Twitter is like a ‘building on fire’
  • Elon Musk hits back at report by mocking findings
LONDON: A BBC investigation revealed on Monday that Twitter lacks the resources to ensure users’ safety.

Speaking to BBC Panorama, Twitter insiders expressed concern about the dramatic restructuring of the company following Elon Musk’s takeover.

Current and former employees claimed that the company is no longer able to protect users from trolling, state-coordinated disinformation and child sexual exploitation, following lay-offs and changes under the new owner’s leadership.

The report highlights how since October 2022, hate speech, misogyny, disinformation, conspiracies and abusive content have seen a steep increase on the platform.

The Institute for Strategic Dialogue think tank said the number of identified accounts following misogynistic and abusive profiles had risen by 69 percent over the last five months, evidence of the “permissive environment” favored by Musk’s new policies.

Multiple sources argued that Twitter’s huge disruption in staffing has created a chaotic environment that employees are trying to navigate, adding that teams are having to shift their focus to cover roles left vacant.

“For someone on the inside, it’s like a building where all the pieces are on fire,” one of the sources said.

“A totally new person, without the expertise, is doing what used to be done by more than 20 people. That leaves room for much more risk, many more possibilities of things that can go wrong.”

Twitter’s former head of content design, Lisa Jennings Young, affirmed that prior to the takeover, the company was making “good headway” at limiting trolling on the platform.

“It was not at all perfect. But we were trying, and we were making things better all the time,” she said.

Ray Serrato, a former Twitter worker who tackled state-sponsored disinformation, said that the team he used to work for had been “decimated” and only has minimized capacity today.

He said: “Twitter might have been the refuge where journalists would go out and have their voice be heard and be critical of the government. But I’m not sure that’s going to be the case anymore.

“There are a number of key experts that are no longer in that team that would have covered special regions, or threat actors, from Russia to China.”

Early on Monday, Musk hit back at the report with mockery and sarcasm, posting a tweet on his page saying he was sorry “for turning Twitter from nurturing paradise into place that has…trolls.”

He also reacted to a user who claimed that before Musk’s takeover of the platform, he had never been the target of online abuse.

“It was a beautiful utopia. Now I fear for my life daily,” the user said.

In response, Musk wrote: “Literally roflmao.”

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk BBC

WhatsApp agrees to be more transparent on policy changes, EU says

WhatsApp agrees to be more transparent on policy changes, EU says
WhatsApp agrees to be more transparent on policy changes, EU says

WhatsApp agrees to be more transparent on policy changes, EU says
  • Announcement follows complaints from consumer bodies across Europe
BRUSSELS: Meta Platforms’ WhatsApp has agreed to be more transparent about changes to its privacy policy introduced in 2021, the European Commission said on Monday, following complaints from consumer bodies across Europe.
The European Consumer Organization (BEUC) and the European Network of consumer authorities told WhatsApp last year that it had not clarified the changes in plain and intelligible language, violating the bloc’s laws.
EU members’ national regulators can sanction companies for breaches.
WhatsApp has now agreed to explain changes to EU users’ contracts and how these could affect their rights, and has agreed to display prominently the possibility for users to accept or reject the changes and ensure that users can easily close pop-up notifications on updates.
The company also confirmed that users’ personal data is not shared with third parties or other Meta companies, including Facebook, for advertising purposes.
“Consumers have a right to understand what they agree to and what that choice entails concretely, so that they can decide whether they want to continue using the platform,” Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said.

Topics: Meta WhatsApp EU

Turkish competition board fines Elon Musk over Twitter takeover

Turkish competition board fines Elon Musk over Twitter takeover
Turkish competition board fines Elon Musk over Twitter takeover

Turkish competition board fines Elon Musk over Twitter takeover
  • Ruling would be open to a legal challenge
ISTANBUL: The Turkish Competition Board said on Monday it had decided to fine billionaire Elon Musk 0.1 percent of Twitter’s gross income in Turkey in 2022, as his takeover of the company occurred without the board’s permission.

The board said in a statement that the ruling would be open to a legal challenge.

Topics: Turkiye Twitter Elon Musk

China plans to create new regulator for data governance

China plans to create new regulator for data governance
China plans to create new regulator for data governance

China plans to create new regulator for data governance
  • Agency expected to oversee various data-related issues
LONDON: China is planning to create a new government agency to centralize management of the country’s vast stores of data, in a bid to address businesses’ data-security practices and streamline its regulatory structure, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
The new agency, which is set to become the top Chinese regulator on various data-related issues, will be discussed and approved at the National People’s Congress during its annual session on March 13, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The new national data bureau would set and enforce data-collection and sharing rules for businesses and decide whether multinational companies can export data generated by their operations in China, it said.
It would also investigate various issues in the digital domain and identify data-security vulnerabilities that are prone to cyberattack, the newspaper reported.
Chinese regulators recently eased some deadline pressure on multinational companies struggling to comply with new rules requiring them to seek approval to export user data.

Topics: China data governance

