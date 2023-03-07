You are here

Masaha conference in Jeddah tackles youth mental health issues

Students were divided into groups to discuss mental health and develop a list of concerns or statements. (Supplied)
Students were divided into groups to discuss mental health and develop a list of concerns or statements. (Supplied)
SALEH FAREED

Masaha conference in Jeddah tackles youth mental health issues

Students were divided into groups to discuss mental health and develop a list of concerns or statements. (Supplied)
  • Experts join students at Jeddah forum to outline latest research and solutions to a range of challenges facing young people
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Over 500 students, young professionals, psychotherapists and faculty advisers from local international schools in Jeddah took part in a youth mental health summit designed to tackle potential challenges ranging from depression and anxiety to bullying.

Participants gathered at Fennec Hall in Hayy Jameel on Saturday for the first-ever Masaha Conference, which focused on empowering youth (ages 13-18) through learning, communication and inspiration.

Conference organizer Bakeel Naif Yamani told Arab News that the summit aimed to raise awareness among teenagers and educate them about the importance of mental health.




Students were divided into groups to discuss mental health and develop a list of concerns or statements. (Supplied)

“It’s just to educate them more in a positive way, in a fun way, and in a safe place,” she said.

“The main goal was to promote mental health via edutainment activities such as workshops, lectures, standup comedy, music, sports, arts, indoor activities, reading, and quality time together.”

She continued “It is about motivating adolescents to take responsibility for their mental and emotional health, offering solutions for mental and emotional health in an entertaining and interactive way, facilitating the consultation and questioning of specialists in the field, and formation of a community link by opening the field of communication between the attendees.”




Students were divided into groups to discuss mental health and develop a list of concerns or statements. (Supplied)

Students were divided into groups to discuss mental health and develop a list of concerns or statements.

Awal Yousef, a teacher from the Jeddah International School, said the goal of the summit is to create a safe space for teens to discuss relevant issues in mental health.

Recent years have been one of the most challenging periods for young people, Yousef said.

“Youth considered how they might help peers cope with stress, which led to the development of the Masaha conference. All students who are stressed or anxious, or need to get out of their routine due to classes or personal matters, can use ‘My Space’ to relax by doing things they enjoy, such as painting, reading, handicrafts, table games, and so on. It also provides a comfortable space for discussions between school staff and parents.”

The one-day event included a Youth Circle, where leaders and experts offered their opinions on the latest research and innovative solutions to a range of mental health issues young people face.

Maan Bukhari, a student and one of the ambassadors of Masaha conference, praised the initiative to offer Jeddah’s youth a place to talk about their issues as well as helpful tools to work through challenges.

Participants heard from mental health experts directly during the interactive sessions about how to maintain mental health and support those who need assistance.

 

Topics: Masaha conference

First IAAPA Middle East Trade Summit kicks off in Riyadh

First IAAPA Middle East Trade Summit kicks off in Riyadh
Lama Alhamawi and Rahaf Jambi

First IAAPA Middle East Trade Summit kicks off in Riyadh

First IAAPA Middle East Trade Summit kicks off in Riyadh
  • Peter van der Schans told Arab News: “IAAPA has been around for over 100 years, but it’s new to the Middle East, and I am really impressed with the progress of the entertainment sector in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority in partnership with the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions kicked off the first IAAPA Middle East Trade Summit in the JW Marriott hotel in Riyadh on Tuesday.

The two-day summit comes as part of efforts to further boost the Kingdom’s growing entertainment sector. It sold out on Feb. 22, with many entertainment industry experts and specialists eager to attend.

Peter van der Schans, executive director and vice president of the IAAPA Europe, Middle East, and Africa, told Arab News: “IAAPA has been around for over 100 years, but it’s new to the Middle East, and I am really impressed with the progress of the entertainment sector in Saudi Arabia and if you see the vast development of what this country is going through and I am not only looking at the entertainment industry but I am seeing an economic change."

The first IAAPA Middle East Trade Summit was opened in Riyadh on Tuesday organized by the General Entertainment Authority, in partnership with the IAAPA Global Association for the Attractions Industry. (Supplied)

He continued: “In IAAPA, we have a summit and 24 booths from companies all over the world from the US to Europe to local companies as well. We give them a platform where they can present their products, so we bring a trading concept regarding the industry and connection, and we also bring a huge network and over 20 international speakers, and sharing their knowledge with the Saudi people, so basically you come here to see the best products and learn from the best people in the industry.”

Forty-five speakers gathered to share their expertise and experiences in the entertainment industry in the Kingdom.

Many of the speakers attending the two-day summit include figureheads from Disneyland Paris, Parques Reunidos, and Six Flags Qiddiya.

The first IAAPA Middle East Trade Summit was opened in Riyadh on Tuesday organized by the General Entertainment Authority, in partnership with the IAAPA Global Association for the Attractions Industry. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)

Day one of the summit took attendees through the Kingdom’s entertainment destinations and projects via a presentation with many topics including safety, the central market, and major entertainment projects that are in progress.

Day two of the summit honed in on extensive dialogue sessions on human capital, preparing the next generation for the entertainment industry, and supply chain strategy.

Leading up to the IAAPA Middle East Trade Summit, the GEA in partnership with the Institute for Attractions Managers hosted an educational training program dedicated to professional development from March 5-7 at the JW Marriott, Riyadh.

The 13-hour training program brought together 30 entertainment specialists from six different countries in a five-unit course program highlighting different aspects of the entertainment sector.

The instructors of the program were entertainment experts that lectured on entertainment safety, human resources, finances, management, operations, and marketing.

The aim of the training was to spark a hub for networking and give specialists insights into the entertainment sector.

 

 

Saudi Arabia, EU discuss ways to develop clean hydrogen

Saudi Arabia, EU discuss ways to develop clean hydrogen
Saudi Arabia, EU discuss ways to develop clean hydrogen

Saudi Arabia, EU discuss ways to develop clean hydrogen
  • Timmermans told Arab News: “For the European Union, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a strategic partner, and one of the areas where this strategy needs to be made concrete is in energy and specifically in the energy transition
RIYADH: The EU’s Executive Vice President Frans Timmermans and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson have held discussions with government officials from Saudi Arabia to further develop cooperation on the production of clean hydrogen.

Timmermans and Simson also met Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman during their visit to Riyadh on March 5-6.

Timmermans told Arab News: “For the European Union, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a strategic partner, and one of the areas where this strategy needs to be made concrete is in energy and specifically in the energy transition, and in all of this green hydrogen will play a crucial role.

Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, and Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson visited Saudi Arabia to further strengthen cooperations in clean hydrogen. (Photo/Yazeed Alduwihe)

“Europe needs a lot of clean hydrogen in the future. The Kingdom has a lot of ambitions in developing clean hydrogen [and] that means there is a lot of scope for intensive cooperation.

“There is a strong realization on both sides that the climate crisis is an existential crisis to humanity that doesn’t need explanation, and that is something that is well understood.”

He said that a plan was in place for the two parties to meet regularly to gauge the progress being made.

He added: “We are absolutely pragmatic in our approach. We cannot say there is only one solution or one silver bullet to address the climate crisis; we need to use every technology, every approach, and every way forward that humanity can invent, and some of this is being invented here [in Saudi Arabia], some of it is being invented in Europe… and in cooperating more closely we can benefit from each other’s progress.

“If I look at the EU and Saudi Arabia, the youngest generation across the board are very much convinced that we need to act on this, and we are fortunate to see also the leadership in Saudi Arabia being very conscious of this, and committed, so it gives us a good opportunity to work together.”

Simson told Arab News that the visit was 18 months in the making and was initially to be held following the Kingdom’s hosting of the G20 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

She said: “The aim of our visit was to offer our trusted long-term partners cooperation beyond the fossil fuels.

“Last year we had to diversify away from one supplier from Russia, and by doing so we have not given up our commitment to decarbonize our energy market.

“That means that very soon we need to find alternative suppliers for renewables, mainly renewable hydrogen.

“Our companies have shown interest to start importing green hydrogen from the region, first in the form of ammonia.

“For example, the NEOM project is already sold out, so that shows from the European side there is a clear and strong interest.”

The two officials attended a workshop at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center during their visit. It highlighted initiatives aimed at reaching net zero by 2060.

 

Saudi FM attends round table meeting in UK

Saudi FM attends round table meeting in UK
Saudi FM attends round table meeting in UK

Saudi FM attends round table meeting in UK
  • Talks focused on historical and strategic ties between Saudi Arabia and the UK
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan attended a round table meeting during his official visit to the UK, Saudi Press Agency reported Tuesday.

The meeting, hosted by the British Royal Institute of International Affairs, focused on the historical and strategic ties between Saudi Arabia and the UK. It also emphasized the rapid developments occurring in the Kingdom under Vision 2030.

The meeting also discussed the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, Iran’s nuclear program, and Saudi Arabia’s role in bringing peace to the region.

Saudi Ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar also took part in the discussions.

 

Legal experts discuss benefits, challenges of AI in judiciary

Legal experts discuss benefits, challenges of AI in judiciary
Legal experts discuss benefits, challenges of AI in judiciary

Legal experts discuss benefits, challenges of AI in judiciary
  • An international dispute resolution specialist tells Arab News that law firms should consider so-called alternative dispute resolution, which seeks to resolve disputes without a trial
  • Riyadh forum focuses on alternative dispute resolution to avoid costly trial process
RIYADH: A workshop on the use of artificial intelligence in judicial trials was held on the sidelines of the International Conference on Justice on Monday in Riyadh.
James MacPherson, an international dispute resolution specialist, told Arab News that law firms should consider so-called alternative dispute resolution, which seeks to resolve disputes without a trial.
“When individuals and companies encounter problems or disputes, they will want to manage and resolve that conflict as quickly and reasonably as possible.
“The reason ADR is the most popular alternative to traditional court litigation is all about control.
“The most common forms of ADR, arbitration and mediation, allow parties to retain control over the process in a way they can’t in a court of law,” said MacPherson.
ADR is autonomous, MacPherson said, as “it provides parties with the ability to make their own choices and decisions before the mediation or arbitration begins. To make the most of this opportunity, parties should ensure they draft a clear and workable ADR clause.”
Parties can choose the time, place, applicable law and language to be used and who will be the neutral mediator or arbitrator. 
“If your goal is to resolve the dispute, ADR is the best option,” MacPherson said.
“Once parties have had a productive mediation session or a well drafted arbitration award, they grasp their utility, and usually favorably compare them to traditional court litigation.”
He added: “ADR provider institutions like the Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration,  Bahrain Chamber for Dispute Resolution, and the Oman Arbitration Center, which offer both arbitration and mediation, have all been doing great work training local mediators and arbitrators, and engaging with corporations, lawyers and even university students to ensure they have a firm understanding of ADR and how to maximize their use of it.”
Ghadi Aljohni, a contract specialist at Resal, said she attended the workshop hoping to learn more about AI. She has used ChatGPT, a new AI chatbot that is equipped with powerful problem-solving tools.
“I hope to maximize the benefits of AI, and lower the chance of human error in the case of reviewing, proofing or drafting as well. It’s baffling to me how much AI has changed in a matter of short years,” Aljohni said.
“I still have doubts about AI actually being fair in litigation or meditation, especially cases are not straightforward and cannot be stripped to only data and numbers.”
Aleksandra Czubek, moderator of the “Data Analytics for Justice Enhancement” session, told Arab News that people will always be essential in overseeing judicial procedures.
“Never mind how much technology we use in the traditional or any system, really, it always has to be overlooked by a human being who manages it, who trains it, and who oversees the outcome of the AI being implemented in the tradition,” said Czubek, an associate at SSW Pragmatic Solutions based in Poland.
“Always remember not to let AI go loose. So, introduce it and just make it train itself and then use the outcomes of the self-trained AI. We always have to have a person, a human being, overlooking the result of the implementation of AI.”
Saudi lawyer Nasreen Alissa said: “We are planning to use AI in the future. Right now, we are using Najiz and most of the Ministry of Justice services.”
Lawyer Ian Wang, spokesperson for Chinese law firm DeHeng Law Offices, highlighted the importance of data protection to avoid security issues.
“If there is a leak, it will cause a huge problem for people financially or even physically. So, I think that is why we need to develop guidance standards and rulings to manage the development of AI,” Wang said.

Saudi expert ranked top personality in AI at world connectivity event

Saudi expert ranked top personality in AI at world connectivity event
Saudi expert ranked top personality in AI at world connectivity event

Saudi expert ranked top personality in AI at world connectivity event
  • Dr. Khulood Almani was named the leading digital expert out of 32 specialists in the field during the 23rd MWC event
  • The congress is considered the largest and most influential connectivity meeting in the world
MAKKAH: Dr. Khulood Almani, a prominent Saudi figure in artificial intelligence and digital transformation, has been ranked top AI expert by the Mobile World Congress 2023.
She was named the leading digital expert out of 32 specialists in the field during the 23rd MWC event, being held in Barcelona until March 8 in the presence of King Felipe VI of Spain.
The congress is considered the largest and most influential connectivity meeting in the world.
Almani, who studied computer science at Loughborough University in England, has had years of experience working in the technology sector and is a professor and expert on digital changes and transformations in AI systems, entrepreneurship, innovation, and startups.
She is also the founder and owner of KM Technology, a company specializing in digital solutions, AI, smart cities, and virtual and augmented reality.
Last year, she was listed among the 50 most powerful global thought leaders in AI and is a founding member of the Saudi Association for Engineering Innovation and Research at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology.
In 2018, Almani helped establish a virtual tech accelerator platform for small and medium-sized enterprises in the UK, aimed at
connecting innovators, founders, consultants, and entrepreneurs to a larger network of resources, including funding and partnerships.
She said: “The platform aims to drive the growth of digital entrepreneurship using a model that accelerates virtual reality coupled with a new approach that provides great opportunities for the development of startups.”
Almani praised the Saudi government’s efforts to drive AI by creating an environment in which firms could flourish and grow.
She pointed out that digital tech projects could provide work opportunities for new tech graduates while enhancing quality of life in cities such as Riyadh and Jeddah by addressing issues including traffic congestion, and parking.

