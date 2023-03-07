Masaha conference in Jeddah tackles youth mental health issues

JEDDAH: Over 500 students, young professionals, psychotherapists and faculty advisers from local international schools in Jeddah took part in a youth mental health summit designed to tackle potential challenges ranging from depression and anxiety to bullying.

Participants gathered at Fennec Hall in Hayy Jameel on Saturday for the first-ever Masaha Conference, which focused on empowering youth (ages 13-18) through learning, communication and inspiration.

Conference organizer Bakeel Naif Yamani told Arab News that the summit aimed to raise awareness among teenagers and educate them about the importance of mental health.







Students were divided into groups to discuss mental health and develop a list of concerns or statements. (Supplied)



“It’s just to educate them more in a positive way, in a fun way, and in a safe place,” she said.

“The main goal was to promote mental health via edutainment activities such as workshops, lectures, standup comedy, music, sports, arts, indoor activities, reading, and quality time together.”

She continued “It is about motivating adolescents to take responsibility for their mental and emotional health, offering solutions for mental and emotional health in an entertaining and interactive way, facilitating the consultation and questioning of specialists in the field, and formation of a community link by opening the field of communication between the attendees.”







Students were divided into groups to discuss mental health and develop a list of concerns or statements.

Awal Yousef, a teacher from the Jeddah International School, said the goal of the summit is to create a safe space for teens to discuss relevant issues in mental health.

Recent years have been one of the most challenging periods for young people, Yousef said.

“Youth considered how they might help peers cope with stress, which led to the development of the Masaha conference. All students who are stressed or anxious, or need to get out of their routine due to classes or personal matters, can use ‘My Space’ to relax by doing things they enjoy, such as painting, reading, handicrafts, table games, and so on. It also provides a comfortable space for discussions between school staff and parents.”

The one-day event included a Youth Circle, where leaders and experts offered their opinions on the latest research and innovative solutions to a range of mental health issues young people face.

Maan Bukhari, a student and one of the ambassadors of Masaha conference, praised the initiative to offer Jeddah’s youth a place to talk about their issues as well as helpful tools to work through challenges.

Participants heard from mental health experts directly during the interactive sessions about how to maintain mental health and support those who need assistance.