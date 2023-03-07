Kerning Cultures to launch documentary series on Lebanon’s financial collapse

LONDON: Dubai-based podcast company Kerning Cultures Network announced on Tuesday the production of “The Lebanon Heist,” a new original documentary series about the country’s financial crisis.

The production is a six-part podcast that investigates the root causes of Lebanon’s financial crisis, which has resulted in the loss of life savings for millions of Lebanese people.

“This was a true crime story of global proportions,” said Finbar Anderson, KC producer and co-host, who added that the podcast is “personal” for many of the staff involved in the production.

Through exclusive interviews, fresh reporting and archival footage, “The Lebanon Heist” will tell the story of the country’s financial crash from the perspective of the citizens who lost everything, and those who built a state-sanctioned Ponzi scheme.

“Lebanon might be small in size, but the reach and impact of this crime is global,” said Dana Ballout, KC editor.

“This series will serve as a canary in a coal mine for an international and regional audience who might, like we once did as Lebanese, think their money is safe. The fact is, no matter where you call home, your money is never really safe.”

The series will be available in both English and Arabic and is also hosted by award-winning Lebanese journalist Dalal Mawad.

The podcast, which will debut in the summer, will also chronicle the ongoing court case of Riad Salameh, governor of the central bank, who is accused of money laundering, embezzlement, forgery, illegal enrichment, and tax law offenses.