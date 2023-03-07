You are here

Kerning Cultures to launch documentary series on Lebanon's financial collapse

The series will be available in both English and Arabic and is also hosted by award-winning Lebanese journalist Dalal Mawad and Middle East correspondent Finbar Anderson. (Supplied)
The series will be available in both English and Arabic and is also hosted by award-winning Lebanese journalist Dalal Mawad and Middle East correspondent Finbar Anderson. (Supplied)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

  • Production promises to tell the story of a ‘crime of global proportions’
LONDON: Dubai-based podcast company Kerning Cultures Network announced on Tuesday the production of “The Lebanon Heist,” a new original documentary series about the country’s financial crisis.

The production is a six-part podcast that investigates the root causes of Lebanon’s financial crisis, which has resulted in the loss of life savings for millions of Lebanese people.

“This was a true crime story of global proportions,” said Finbar Anderson, KC producer and co-host, who added that the podcast is “personal” for many of the staff involved in the production.

Through exclusive interviews, fresh reporting and archival footage, “The Lebanon Heist” will tell the story of the country’s financial crash from the perspective of the citizens who lost everything, and those who built a state-sanctioned Ponzi scheme.

“Lebanon might be small in size, but the reach and impact of this crime is global,” said Dana Ballout, KC editor.

“This series will serve as a canary in a coal mine for an international and regional audience who might, like we once did as Lebanese, think their money is safe. The fact is, no matter where you call home, your money is never really safe.”

The series will be available in both English and Arabic and is also hosted by award-winning Lebanese journalist Dalal Mawad.

The podcast, which will debut in the summer, will also chronicle the ongoing court case of Riad Salameh, governor of the central bank, who is accused of money laundering, embezzlement, forgery, illegal enrichment, and tax law offenses.

OSN expands multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery for MENA

OSN expands multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery for MENA
Updated 1 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

OSN expands multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery for MENA

OSN expands multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery for MENA
  • Renewed partnership will include additional content from Discovery channels
  • OSN will continue to release HBO shows at the same time as their US premieres
Updated 1 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: OSN has extended its multi-year partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery in the MENA region.
The licensing deal extends OSN’s rights to broadcast and stream content from HBO exclusively on OSNtv and OSN, making it the only company in the region to offer HBO content.
OSN will continue to release HBO shows at the same time as their US premieres and secure rights for new seasons of series.
“OSN is, and will continue to be, the only place for HBO content in the region, and we are excited to expand on this long-term partnership with the studio and Warner Bros Discovery,” said Joe Kawkabani, CEO of OSN.
The renewed partnership will also see the addition of content from Discovery channels, such as Discovery, TLC, ID and Discovery Science, giving OSN access to titles including “The Batman,” “Dune,” “The Matrix Resurrections,” and “The Suicide Squad”.
In addition to OSN Showcase, the existing channel for HBO content, OSNtv will launch a new channel dedicated to classic HBO series, such as “The Wire,” “The Sopranos” and “Sex and the City.”
Next year, OSN will expand its children’s offerings with the addition of Cartoon Network channels and programming across its platforms.

New EU-US data pact may come too late for Facebook

New EU-US data pact may come too late for Facebook
Updated 07 March 2023
Reuters

New EU-US data pact may come too late for Facebook

New EU-US data pact may come too late for Facebook
  • Meta warned of a possible suspension of service if timeline not respected
  • EU-US framework aims to offer EU citizens the same level of data protection as under European law
Updated 07 March 2023
Reuters

DUBLIN: A new pact to facilitate the safe transfer of EU citizens’ personal data to the United States might not come into force in time to avoid a suspension of Facebook’s transatlantic data flows, the US firm’s lead European regulator said on Tuesday.
Facebook owner Meta, which has warned a stoppage could force it to suspend Facebook services in Europe, declined to comment on the possible timing of the regulator’s decision or the new pact’s entry into force.
European Union regulators led by Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) Helen Dixon are finalizing a ban on the legal tool used by Facebook to transfer European user data because of concerns US intelligence agencies could access them.
In an interview, Dixon said the ban could be in place by mid-May while a new EU-US data protection framework that would provide an alternative basis for the transfers might take longer.
“There is certainly a chance of that. More than a chance, I would say,” said Dixon, who is lead European regulator for US technology firms, including Apple, Google and Twitter, as their regional headquarters are in Ireland.
“They could be very close in timeline or the DPC’s suspension order could come into effect in advance,” Dixon told Reuters. “Things are coming down to the wire.”
The suspension could create a precedent for other firms. It must be signed off by other European regulators by April 13, and after that, Dixon said she would have another month to issue a ruling.
A spokesperson for Meta said the company “welcomes the progress policymakers have made toward ensuring the continued transfer of data across borders and awaits the regulator’s final decision on this matter.”
NEW FRAMEWORK
Officials have said the new EU-US framework, which aims to offer EU citizens the same level of data protection as under European law, may be ready by summer. “They are still talking about July,” Dixon said.
It is expected to face legal challenge from critics who believe it is too weak. Two previous US-EU pacts, Safe Harbor and Privacy Shield, were struck down by the European Union’s top court.
Dixon said she and her fellow regulators were positive about the new deal and that the European Commission was confident it would survive court challenge.
Critics, such as privacy campaigner Max Schrems have accused Dixon and her office of being under-resourced and too soft, a charge she rejected.
“We are really hitting our stride, working at pace,” said Dixon, whose office issued over 1 billion euros in fines last year — around two-thirds of the fines issues in the EU and Britain combined last year.
It is working on 22 large-scale international cases including against Google, Meta and Tik Tok, after concluding 17 cases last year, she said.
It plans to increase its staffing to around 250 this year from 200 last year and 27 when Dixon joined in 2014.

Twitter’s lead EU regulator concerned over blue tick roll-out

Twitter’s lead EU regulator concerned over blue tick roll-out
Updated 07 March 2023
Reuters

Twitter’s lead EU regulator concerned over blue tick roll-out

Twitter’s lead EU regulator concerned over blue tick roll-out
  • Feature raises privacy issues, Helen Dixon said
Updated 07 March 2023
Reuters

DUBLIN: Twitter’s lead European Union privacy regulator said on Tuesday she was concerned that the Elon Musk-owned US firm had launched its Twitter Blue subscription service in the region without consulting her office, despite a pledge to do so.
Twitter, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has in recent days launched the service in several EU markets, offering the kind of blue check mark previously free for verified accounts of public figures to anyone prepared to pay. It was launched last year in the United States.
Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon, Twitter’s lead EU regulator due to the location of its European headquarters in Dublin, said the service raised privacy issues including around verification of accounts to prevent users posing as public figures.
“We’re a little bit more concerned this week now that we see that the blue tick subscription service is rolling out here in EU countries having been reassured that it wasn’t going to roll out in the EU and certainly not before there have been discussions with our office,” Dixon said in an interview.
While no formal inquiry has been launched “we’re at a heightened state of contact with Twitter,” she said, describing consultation prior to a product launch as “best practice.”
Dixon in November expressed concern about the impact of steep job cuts on Twitter’s ability to meet privacy obligations following billionaire Musk’s takeover the previous month.
Twitter now has a “very strong” data protection officer, she said.
“But beyond the data protection office, there are clearly other forces at play. And we need to understand a little bit more about those,” Dixon added.

TikTok, MBC Media Solutions team up to offer exclusive content during Ramadan

TikTok, MBC Media Solutions team up to offer exclusive content during Ramadan
Updated 06 March 2023
Arab News

TikTok, MBC Media Solutions team up to offer exclusive content during Ramadan

TikTok, MBC Media Solutions team up to offer exclusive content during Ramadan
  • Premium Publisher Program promises to build on last year’s success, connect brands and audience
Updated 06 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: TikTok and MBC Media Solutions announced on Monday the renewal of their partnership, which will allow TikTok advertisers to pair their advertising with unique MBC content throughout Ramadan.

“We are constantly looking to help brands get the most out of TikTok by solving for their diverse marketing needs,” commented Shadi Kandil, TikTok’s general manager for global business solutions across the Middle East, Africa, Turkiye and Pakistan.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with (MBC Media Solutions), supporting our clients in achieving strong brand awareness and affinity.

“Kicking off this partnership during Ramadan will allow brands to seamlessly integrate themselves into our users’ experiences this Holy Month, and leverage the momentum into the year,” Kandil added.

TikTok users across the region will be able to access exclusive MBC Ramadan 2023 content across all of the group’s TikTok channels, including upcoming hit shows and series featuring the return of Nasser Al-Qasabi in “Tash 19,” “Seen,” “Hekayat Waa’d,” “Ramez,” “Kafo,” “Minho Waladna,” and “Sikat Safar.”

The Premium Publisher Program aims to build on last year’s success and on the growing appetite for short-form localized entertainment content.

During Ramadan 2022, 900 million views were generated by MBC’s accounts on TikTok, as users took to the platform to watch, search for and engage with the best of their Ramadan content.

“We are happy to be partnering with TikTok once again to make MBC Group’s highly anticipated Ramadan content available for brands to leverage,” said Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, CEO at MMS, the commercial arm of MBC Group.

“We look forward to another successful year with TikTok and hope to keep developing this partnership further year on year.”

The initiative will also allow brands to appear alongside MBC Group’s most popular shows and series on TikTok and give advertisers the opportunity to engage with the audience through the For You Page, the platform’s personalized, scrollable feed of content.

“We are excited for brands to utilize the new Premium Publisher Program, as it will enable them to seamlessly place their ads adjacent to MBC’s top-performing Ramadan content to better connect with their audiences and hence achieve their marketing goals,” Al-Sahhaf added.

Twitter staff no longer able to ensure users’ safety, insiders reveal

Twitter staff no longer able to ensure users’ safety, insiders reveal
Updated 06 March 2023
Arab News

Twitter staff no longer able to ensure users’ safety, insiders reveal

Twitter staff no longer able to ensure users’ safety, insiders reveal
  • BBC investigation highlights how Twitter is like a ‘building on fire’
  • Elon Musk hits back at report by mocking findings
Updated 06 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A BBC investigation revealed on Monday that Twitter lacks the resources to ensure users’ safety.

Speaking to BBC Panorama, Twitter insiders expressed concern about the dramatic restructuring of the company following Elon Musk’s takeover.

Current and former employees claimed that the company is no longer able to protect users from trolling, state-coordinated disinformation and child sexual exploitation, following lay-offs and changes under the new owner’s leadership.

The report highlights how since October 2022, hate speech, misogyny, disinformation, conspiracies and abusive content have seen a steep increase on the platform.

The Institute for Strategic Dialogue think tank said the number of identified accounts following misogynistic and abusive profiles had risen by 69 percent over the last five months, evidence of the “permissive environment” favored by Musk’s new policies.

Multiple sources argued that Twitter’s huge disruption in staffing has created a chaotic environment that employees are trying to navigate, adding that teams are having to shift their focus to cover roles left vacant.

“For someone on the inside, it’s like a building where all the pieces are on fire,” one of the sources said.

“A totally new person, without the expertise, is doing what used to be done by more than 20 people. That leaves room for much more risk, many more possibilities of things that can go wrong.”

Twitter’s former head of content design, Lisa Jennings Young, affirmed that prior to the takeover, the company was making “good headway” at limiting trolling on the platform.

“It was not at all perfect. But we were trying, and we were making things better all the time,” she said.

Ray Serrato, a former Twitter worker who tackled state-sponsored disinformation, said that the team he used to work for had been “decimated” and only has minimized capacity today.

He said: “Twitter might have been the refuge where journalists would go out and have their voice be heard and be critical of the government. But I’m not sure that’s going to be the case anymore.

“There are a number of key experts that are no longer in that team that would have covered special regions, or threat actors, from Russia to China.”

Early on Monday, Musk hit back at the report with mockery and sarcasm, posting a tweet on his page saying he was sorry “for turning Twitter from nurturing paradise into place that has…trolls.”

He also reacted to a user who claimed that before Musk’s takeover of the platform, he had never been the target of online abuse.

“It was a beautiful utopia. Now I fear for my life daily,” the user said.

In response, Musk wrote: “Literally roflmao.”

