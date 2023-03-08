Second Rally Jameel kicks off on International Women’s Day

ALULA: Rally Jameel, the region’s first women’s only navigational rally, kicked off its second edition on Wednesday against the dramatic backdrop of AlUla’s Elephant Rock

On International Women’s Day, 82 competitors, including drivers and co-drivers, representing 25 countries embarked on a race that will cover 1,600 km of challenging desert terrain over five days.

Competitors’ precision driving and navigational skills will be tested as they deepen their knowledge of local culture and history on a journey that began in AlUla and will end in Qassim via Hail.

“I’m happy to be taking on this incredible journey again with fellow women from all over the world during International Women’s Day,” Saudi participant and third-place finisher in the first edition Maha Al-Hamali said.

“This rally is a testament that women have the courage and drive to take on new and challenging experiences, especially Saudi women who recently started driving and now have a strong presence in Rally Jameel. I wish all participants the best of luck and let’s take on this beautiful journey together.”

An increase in corporate backing this year has resulted in support for more teams. This participation creates new opportunities for private sector companies to participate in motorsports as the rally develops new drivers, navigators, and prepares them for future competitions.

Munir Khoja, managing director, marketing communications at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, expressed his delight at the success of Rally Jameel.

“As we prepare for this incredible adventure, we are overwhelmed by the interest participants are showing. We had 68 participants consisting of drivers and their co-drivers from 15 nationalities in our inaugural edition. Today we have 82 participants from 25 nationalities, which exceeded our expectations.

“More importantly, it is an inspiring testament to our efforts aimed at supporting Saudi Arabia’s vision to empower women,” he added.

Australian competitor Sally Kay said: “I’m very much excited to take on the rally, and being here in beautiful AlUla is just breathtaking. I have met with fantastic women participating in the second edition of the rally and I want to take this opportunity on International Women’s Day and say to all women to just be yourself, do your best and keep moving forward.

“I’m grateful for the organizers for inviting me to be part of this exciting women-only rally, this is my fourth time in the Kingdom and I love it.”