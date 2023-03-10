You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine scorns Russian missile strikes on civilians, defense of Bakhmut holds

Ukraine scorns Russian missile strikes on civilians, defense of Bakhmut holds
Ukrainian service members fire a mortar towards Russian troops outside the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine March 6, 2023. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Serhii Nuzhnenko via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
  • Ukraine says its air defenses shot down many drones and missiles during the wave of attacks
  • Moscow confirmed it had used hypersonic Kinzhal missiles in Thursday’s attack
KYIV: Russia’s first missile blitz on Ukrainian cities in weeks was met with defiance and disgust over the targeting of civilians, while Ukrainian forces defending the eastern town of Bakhmut continued to thwart Russian attempts to break through.
The pre-dawn barrage on Thursday killed at least nine civilians and cut electricity supplies in several cities, but there was relief that the risk of a catastrophic meltdown at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was averted as power was restored after a temporary disconnection from the Ukrainian grid. Ukraine said its air defenses shot down many drones and missiles during the wave of attacks, but said the Russian forces also fired six Kinzhal hypersonic cruise missiles, which they have no way to stop.
Moscow confirmed it had used hypersonic Kinzhal — Russian for dagger — missiles in Thursday’s attack.
The mass strikes on targets far from the front were the first such wave since mid-February, breaking a lull in the air campaign against Ukraine’s civil infrastructure that Russia launched five months ago.
“The occupiers can only terrorize civilians. That’s all they can do,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “But it won’t help them. They won’t avoid responsibility for everything they have done.”
Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians. Its defense ministry said it had carried out a “massive retaliatory strike” as payback for a cross-border raid last week, and claimed to have hit all its intended targets, destroying drone bases, disrupting railways and damaging facilities that make and repair arms.
The missiles killed villagers in the western Lviv region, and closer to the frontline in the central Dnipro region, while Russian artillery also killed at least three people in the northeastern city of Kharkiv.
Moscow says such hits are intended to reduce Ukraine’s ability to fight. Kyiv says the airstrikes have no military purpose and aim to harm and intimidate civilians, a war crime.
The White House said that the barrage was “devastating” to see and Washington would continue to provide Ukraine with air defense capabilities.
But, Russia is believed to have a few dozen Kinzhals, which fly many times faster than the speed of sound and are built to carry nuclear warheads with a range of more than 2,000km.
In his speeches, President Vladimir Putin regularly touts the Kinzhal as a weapon for which the transatlantic NATO alliance backing Kyiv has no answer.
The missile attacks briefly knocked out power to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, severing it from the grid and forcing it onto emergency diesel power to prevent a meltdown. It was later reconnected to Ukraine’s energy grid, operator Ukrenergo said.
The plant, which Russia has held since capturing it early in the war, is near the front line and both sides have warned in the past of a potential for disaster. Moscow said it was safe.
On the battlefield, the week has seen an apparent shift as Ukraine has decided to fight on in Bakhmut, a town that has borne the brunt of a Russian winter offensive in the bloodiest fighting of the war.
Moscow says Bakhmut is important as a step to securing the surrounding Donbas region, a major war aim. The West says the ruined city has little value and Russian forces are sacrificing lives to give Putin his only victory since sending hundreds of thousands of reservists into battle at the end of last year.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia’s Wagner private army which has led the fighting in Bakhmut, said on Wednesday his forces controlled all of the city east of a river through it.

Chinese security vessel orders Philippine plane carrying media to ‘leave’

Chinese security vessel orders Philippine plane carrying media to ‘leave’
Updated 49 min 31 sec ago
AFP

Chinese security vessel orders Philippine plane carrying media to ‘leave’

Chinese security vessel orders Philippine plane carrying media to ‘leave’
  • Order comes from a radio operator on a Chinese coast guard vessel 1,066 meters below
  • Filipino pilot responds that they are flying within Philippine territory
Updated 49 min 31 sec ago
AFP

OVER THE SPRATLY ISLANDS, Philippines: As a Philippine Coast Guard plane carrying journalists flew over the Spratly Islands in the hotly disputed South China Sea, a Chinese voice issued a stern command over the radio: “Leave immediately.”
The order came from a radio operator on a Chinese coast guard vessel 3,500 feet (1,066 meters) below — one of dozens of ships seen prowling the waters.
AFP was one of several media outlets given the rare opportunity on Thursday to fly over some of the dozens of tiny islands and reefs where the Philippines, China and several other nations have competing claims.
Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, including the Spratlys, ignoring an international ruling that its claims have no legal basis.
In the past decade, it has ripped up thousands of hectares of reef in the archipelago to create militarized islands with runways, ports and radar systems.
To assert its claims, hundreds of Chinese coast guard and maritime militia vessels patrol the waters, swarming reefs, harassing and attacking fishing and other boats.
They also try to expel non-Chinese planes from the airspace overhead.
“You have entered (the water around) a Chinese reef and constituted a security threat. To avoid misunderstanding, leave immediately,” the Chinese radio operator said, in one of seven messages issued in Chinese and English as the coast guard plane flew over a Philippine-occupied island and shoal.
The Filipino pilot responded that they were flying within Philippine territory.
During the four-hour flight in the Cessna Caravan, Philippine Coast Guard personnel identified nearly 20 Chinese vessels, including suspected maritime militia boats, in waters around some of the nine islands and reefs occupied by the Philippines.
Seventeen Chinese maritime militia boats were also spotted by the Philippine coast guard near Sabina Shoal, which is claimed by Manila.
Fifteen Chinese maritime militia boats were seen in the vicinity of Thitu, the largest Philippine-occupied island which lies about 430 kilometers (267 miles) from the major Philippine island of Palawan.
A Chinese navy ship was 15 kilometers from the island, while a coast guard vessel was half that distance away, according to estimates provided by the Philippine Coast Guard.
At Second Thomas Shoal, where Philippine marines are stationed in a derelict navy ship grounded to assert Manila’s territorial claim in the waters, a Chinese coast guard vessel was about 11 kilometers away, the Philippine authorities said.
Last month, a Chinese coast guard boat was nearly 20 kilometers from the shoal when it allegedly used a military-grade laser light against a Philippine patrol boat.
That was the latest major maritime incident between the Philippines and China.
It sparked a fresh diplomatic row and prompted Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos to take the unusual step of confronting the Chinese ambassador to Manila.
Marcos has insisted he will not let China trample on the Philippines’ maritime rights — in contrast to his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte who was reluctant to criticize Beijing.
The Philippines’ new strategy was to call out China’s “bullying behavior and aggressive actions,” Commodore Jay Tarriela, the Philippine Coast Guard spokesman for the West Philippine Sea, told a forum in the capital Manila on Wednesday.
Manila refers to waters immediately to its west as the West Philippine Sea.
The coast guard is regularly publishing information, including photos and videos, about Chinese vessels in the waters around Philippine-occupied features.
This helps inform Filipinos and enables other countries to criticize China over its activities, Tarriela said.
And it forces Beijing “to come out in the open to explain or to completely lie.”

China’s Xi handed historic third term as president

China’s Xi handed historic third term as president
Updated 10 March 2023
AFP

China’s Xi handed historic third term as president

China’s Xi handed historic third term as president
  • Xi locked in another five years as head of the Communist Party (CCP) and the military
Updated 10 March 2023
AFP

BEIJING: Xi Jinping was handed a third term as Chinese president on Friday, capping a rise that has seen him become the country’s most powerful leader in generations.
The appointment by China’s rubber-stamp parliament comes after Xi locked in another five years as head of the Communist Party (CCP) and the military — the two more significant leadership positions in Chinese politics — in October.
Since then, 69-year-old Xi has weathered widespread protests over his zero-Covid policy and its subsequent abandonment that saw countless people die.
Those issues have been avoided at this week’s National People’s Congress (NPC), a carefully choreographed event that is also set to appoint Xi ally Li Qiang as the new premier.
And on Friday they handed Xi a third term as China’s President — the culmination of a remarkable rise in which he has gone from a relatively little-known party apparatchik to the leader of a global superpower.
His coronation sets him up to become modern China’s longest-serving president, and will mean Xi will rule well into his seventies — if no challenger emerges.
Adrian Geiges, co-author of “Xi Jinping: The Most Powerful Man in the World,” told AFP he did not think Xi was motivated by a desire for personal enrichment, despite international media investigations having revealed his family’s amassed wealth.
“That’s not his interest,” Geiges said.
“He really has a vision about China, he wants to see China as the most powerful country in the world.”
For decades China — scarred by the dictatorial reign and cult of personality of founding leader Mao Zedong — eschewed one-man rule in favor of a more consensus-based, but still autocratic, leadership.
That model imposed term limits on the largely ceremonial role of the presidency, with Xi’s predecessors Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao relinquishing power after 10 years in office.
Xi has torn up that rulebook, abolishing term limits in 2018 and allowing a cult of personality to foster his all-powerful leadership.
But the beginning of his unprecedented third term leading China comes as the world’s second-largest economy faces major headwinds, from slowing growth and a troubled real estate sector to a declining birth rate.
Relations with the United States are also at a low not seen in decades, with the powers sparring over everything from human rights to trade and technology.
“We will see a China more assertive on the global stage, insisting its narrative to be accepted,” Steve Tsang, Director of the SOAS China Institute, told AFP.
“But it is also one that will focus on domestically making it less dependent on the rest of the world, and making the Communist Party the centerpiece of governance, rather than the Chinese Government,” he said.
“It is not a return to the Maoist era, but one that Maoist will feel comfortable in,” Tsang added.
“Not a direction of travel that is good for the rest of the world.”

Malaysia’s former PM charged with abuse of power, money laundering

Malaysia’s former PM charged with abuse of power, money laundering
Updated 10 March 2023
Reuters

Malaysia’s former PM charged with abuse of power, money laundering

Malaysia’s former PM charged with abuse of power, money laundering
  • Muhyiddin Yassin pleaded not guilty and has previously said the charges were politically motivated
  • He was granted bail by the judge and ordered to surrender his passport
Updated 10 March 2023
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was charged with abuse of power and money laundering at a Kuala Lumpur court on Friday.
Muhyiddin pleaded not guilty and has previously said the charges were politically motivated.
The former premier faces up to 15 years in jail if found guilty on the money laundering charge, and up to 20 years for the abuse of power charge.
He will also be subject to a heavy financial penalty.
Muhyiddin was granted bail by the judge and asked to surrender his passport.

US targets ‘shadow banking’ network helping Iran evade sanctions

US targets ‘shadow banking’ network helping Iran evade sanctions
Updated 10 March 2023
Reuters

US targets ‘shadow banking’ network helping Iran evade sanctions

US targets ‘shadow banking’ network helping Iran evade sanctions
  • US has targeted Chinese firms over the export of Iran’s petrochemicals as the prospects of reviving the nuclear pact have dimmed
  • Thursday’s action would put a dent in Iran’s ability to keep moving oil and get paid for it, says former Treasury Department official Brian O’Toole
Updated 10 March 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on 39 entities, including many based in the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong, that Washington said facilitate Iran’s access to the global financial system, describing them as a “shadow banking” network that moves billions of dollars.
The US Treasury Department in a statement said those targeted had granted companies previously slapped with Iran-related sanctions, such as Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Commercial Co. (PGPICC) and Triliance Petrochemical Co. Ltd, access to the international financial system and helped them hide their trade with foreign customers.
The latest US move against Iran comes as efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled, while ties between the mullah-ruled country and the West have become increasingly strained as Iranians keep up anti-government protests.
Washington has targeted Chinese companies over the export of Iran’s petrochemicals as the prospects of reviving the nuclear pact have dimmed.
“Iran cultivates complex sanctions evasion networks where foreign buyers, exchange houses, and dozens of front companies cooperatively help sanctioned Iranian companies to continue to trade,” said Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo.

He said the new measures showed the US commitment to enforcing sanctions and its “ability to disrupt Iran’s foreign financial networks, which it uses to launder funds.”
Liu Pengyu, spokesman for China’s embassy in Washington said the US actions had no basis in international law and were “typical unilateral sanctions and illegal ‘long-arm jurisdiction’” that were detrimental to Chinese interests.
“We deplore and reject this move,” he said, adding China had “actively promoted peace talks and sought a political solution” in Ukraine, while the United States “has been fanning the flame and fueling the fight with more weaponry.”
Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Thursday’s move freezes any US assets of those designated and generally bars Americans from dealing with them. Those that engage in certain transactions with them also risk being hit by sanctions.
Many of the entities designated on Thursday are based in the UAE and Hong Kong, according to the Treasury website. The Treasury accused companies operating out of Hong Kong — including Foraben Trading Limited, Hongkong Well International Trading Limited, and Salita Trade Limited — of transferring millions of dollars related to petrochemical sales to China.
The Treasury Department’s top sanctions official, Brian Nelson, traveled to the UAE earlier this year, where he planned to warn officials about “poor sanctions compliance,” a department spokesperson said at the time.
Nelson also visited Turkiye on the trip to warn that Washington will continue to aggressively enforce its sanctions.
Among those designated on Thursday were two Turkiye-based entities, as well as Iran-based Mehr Petrochemical Company.
Brian O’Toole, a former Treasury Department official, said Thursday’s action would put a dent in Iran’s ability to keep moving oil and get paid for it.
“This is a pretty big deal, because this kind of thing should have an impact on what Iran is able to sell,” O’Toole said. 

Indonesia unveils construction site of new capital city

Indonesia unveils construction site of new capital city
Updated 10 March 2023
AP

Indonesia unveils construction site of new capital city

Indonesia unveils construction site of new capital city
Updated 10 March 2023
AP

PENAJAM PASER UTARA, Indonesia: Orange-red ground has been broken in the jungle of East Borneo, where the Indonesian government has begun construction of its new capital city.
Officials promise a “sustainable forest city” that puts the environment at the heart of development and aims to be carbon-neutral by 2045. But the project has been plagued by criticism from environmentalists and Indigenous communities, who say it degrades the environment, further shrinks the habitat of endangered animals such as orangutans and displaces Indigenous people that rely on the land for their livelihoods.
Indonesia began construction of the new capital in mid 2022, after President Joko Widodo announced that Jakarta — the congested, polluted current capital that is prone to earthquakes and rapidly sinking into the Java Sea — would be retired from capital status.
Plans for the new capital — about twice the size of New York City — are grandeur. Officials tout the creation of a futuristic green city centered on forest, parks and food production that utilizes renewable energy resources, “smart” waste management and green buildings.
“We have to think beyond what is happening today and try to tackle (things) that are futuristic,” said Bambang Susantono, chairman of Nusantara National Capital Authority, speaking about the city’s design and ability to answer future challenges.
Digital renderings shared by the government show a city surrounded by forest, with people walking on tree-lined sidewalks and buildings with plant-covered rooftops surrounded by walking paths, ponds, clean creeks and lush forest.
Building architecture is inspired by modern urban towers combined with traditional Indonesian architecture: the presidential palace in the shape of a garuda — a mythical bird and the national symbol of Indonesia — and other buildings that give a stylistic nod to traditional architecture used by Indigenous groups around the archipelago.
In its current state, the new city is far from the tidy finish presented by its planners, but there is progress. Basuki Hadimuljono, Indonesia’s minister for public works and housing, said in February that the city’s infrastructure is 14 percent completed.
Some 7,000 construction workers are clearing, plowing and building the first phases of the site. Worker dormitories, basic roads and a helipad are already being used. Construction of key buildings — such as the presidential palace — is expected to be completed by August 2024.
Sites visited by The Associated Press in early March showed mounds of freshly turned earth with excavators and cranes around them. At least one site has a sign with a QR code that visitors can scan to see 3D visuals of what the area will look like when finished; others have printed signboards showing what’s to come.
The government has said it’s working to be considerate of the environment. Signs of a more-conscious approach to construction are visible: patches of trees remain fenced-off to protect them from machinery, a plant nursery has already started for the replanting process officials promise and industrial forest surrounds the site.
But with construction set to ramp up this year, environmentalists warn building a metropolis will speed up deforestation in one of the world’s largest and oldest stretches of tropical rainforest. Forests, called the lungs of the world, suck in planet-warming carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and are home to numerous wildlife species. The island has already been compromised by palm oil plantations and coal mines.
Dwi Sawung, an infrastructure specialist at the Indonesian Forum for Living Environment, an environmental nongovernmental organization that has been monitoring the new capital project, said that the government’s plans lack consideration of the region’s unique wildlife like orangutans and sun bears. The new city cuts through an important animal corridor.
“The animals should be relocated first and then build the construction,” he said. “But since they need to hurry up, they just built the area without relocating the animals first.”
Experts have also expressed concerns about how the new capital will be powered. While the government vows the city will rely on a “smart energy” system, groups worry that some of the region’s coal-fired power plants could be used in the short term.
Indonesia has significant energy potential from solar, hydropower, geothermal, wind and other sources, but only some 12 percent of them are tapped, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency. And while user-friendly public transport might keep cars off the city’s roads, there will likely be extensive air travel between the new capital and Jakarta, about 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) away.
Indigenous groups that reside in the region and already lost parts of their land fear that urban sprawl from the new capital could make things even worse.
Officials have vowed to respect Indigenous rights and compensate those losing their homes. Local officials said they would verify all land claims and accept documents of proof of ownership, but much of the area is passed down through families without paperwork and not all tribal areas are formally recognized.
“We do not want to be relocated. We do not want they move our graves of our ancestors, or make changes or remove our historical site,” said Sibukdin, an Indigenous community leader, who like many in the country only uses one name and lives in Sepaku, a ward very close to the construction area.
Susantono said that Indigenous residents have “a couple of options for them to be included in the process” including compensation, relocation or share ownership of stores that will open.
“We are going to always persuade them and tell them about the future of the city,” he said. “Hopefully they will understand that this is for the sake of everybody.”
But as Indonesia continues to court investors, construction is moving forward, with the government planning to inaugurate the city on Aug. 17 next year to coincide with Indonesia’s Independence Day.
“Nusantara is the city for tomorrow,” said Susantono. “It will become a vibrant city, not just a government city.”

