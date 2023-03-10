You are here

AlUla to host United Nations' Best Tourism Villages award

March 10, 2023
UNWTO is organizing the first iteration of the Best Tourism Villages Award Ceremony and meeting of the BTV Network in AlUla on March 12 and 13.
AlUla, that is now emerging as a global destination for cultural and natural heritage, will be the site of the first-ever in-person meeting of representatives of the UNWTO's BTV.
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

  • Saudi Minister of Tourism — “The Ministry is proud to host the ceremony and jointly convene the first meeting of the BTV Network in AlUla”
  • AlUla, which is now emerging as a popular destination for cultural tourism, will be the site of the first in-person meeting of representatives of the BTV Network
AlUla, Saudi Arabia: The United Nations World Tourism Organization will host the Best Tourism Villages Awards and a meeting of the BTV Network in AlUla on March 12 and 13.
AlUla, which is now emerging as a popular destination for cultural tourism, will be the site of the first in-person meeting of representatives of the BTV Network.
The event will, according to a press release, be “a forum for knowledge-sharing on topics such as best practices, community empowerment, and public-private partnerships.” It will also review the network’s 2022 activities and 2023 workplan.
The villages recognized by the awards, including AlUla Old Town District, were announced in December as part of the BTV initiative, which recognizes villages that are “an outstanding example of a rural tourism destination with accredited cultural and natural assets, that preserve and promote rural and community-based values, products, and lifestyle and have a clear commitment to innovation and sustainability in all its aspects – economic, social, and environmental.”
Delegates from across the world will gather at AlUla’s Maraya multi-purpose venue, which holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest mirror-clad building, for the event. UNWTO’s Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili is expected to attend.
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb said in the press release: “The Ministry is proud to partner with UNWTO to host the awards ceremony and jointly convene the first meeting of the BTV Network in AlUla.”
Pololikashvili said: “The BTV showcases the power of the sector to drive economic diversification and create opportunities for all outside of big cities.”
The inclusion of AlUla on the 2022 list is reward for Royal Commission for AlUla cultural rejuvenation of the area.
Engineer Amr Al-Madani, CEO of RCU, said: “This gathering serves several purposes for the RCU, it allows us to share insights with destinations that share our commitment to sustainable regeneration and it showcases Maraya as a leading venue for conferences.”
 

BIE delegation praises Saudi Arabia's readiness to host Expo 2030

BIE delegation praises Saudi Arabia’s readiness to host Expo 2030
BIE delegation praises Saudi Arabia's readiness to host Expo 2030

BIE delegation praises Saudi Arabia’s readiness to host Expo 2030
  • Al-Rasheed told Arab News that Expo 2030 will be an opportunity for the city and for the Kingdom to showcase the accomplishments of Vision 2030 to the world
RIYADH: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City held a press conference with the attendance of members of the Bureau International des Expositions to discuss the tour that took place in Riyadh this week and the Kingdom’s readiness to host the Expo 2030.

Fahd Al-Rasheed, CEO of RCRC, shared with Arab News the advantages of staging the event in the Saudi capital.

“The Kingdom under Vision 2030 is undergoing a massive transformation. The city of Riyadh in itself is also undergoing a massive transformation,” he said, referencing multiple projects underway, including Green Riyadh and the King Salman International Airport. “The city is getting ready to host massive events, (as) we are.”

Speakers at the conference included Dimitrios Kerkentzes, BIE secretary-general; Patrick Specht, BIE chairperson of the inquiry mission; who is also president of the BIE administration and budget committee; and Eng. Mazen Tammar from RCRC, the senior general manager and project director of Riyadh Expo 2030.

Specht expressed his appreciation to the Kingdom. “I would like to thank our wonderful hosts. It was an inspiring week. It was a really great experience for us all.”

• The World Expo carries the legacy of presenting inventions and discoveries that changed the course of history.

• Expos welcome tens of millions of visitors, allow countries to build extraordinary pavilions, and transform the host city for years to come.

• The first international expo was held in London in 1851, combining art, design, engineering and architecture.

• It introduced the innovations of the first Industrial Revolution, which changed society and shaped the future.

• The most recent World Expo took place in Dubai, the UAE, from Oct. 1 to March 31, 2022, featuring pavilions from 191 countries.

He added that meeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was a “great honor” and was one of the “highlights” of the mission.

Regarding Expo 2030, he said: “It is an ambitious and interesting project, and we were shown what the country is capable of.”

Kerkentzes described the visit as an “incredible discovery” and praised the Kingdom’s leadership, hospitality, people and ambition.

Al-Rasheed told Arab News that Expo 2030 will be an opportunity for the city and for the Kingdom to showcase the accomplishments of Vision 2030 to the world.

“We will host 40 million visitors, with over 1 billion visitors through the metaverse, so it will be an opportunity for us to showcase what we have achieved but also an opportunity for us to develop new partnerships with the countries that are partaking (in the event).”

The delegation also had a chance to discuss the significance of Riyadh’s future mobility plans, Kerkentzes said during the conference.

“The project is part of a natural expansion of Riyadh,” he said, referencing the new metro line. This “plays an important role in knowing that the infrastructure is something that is…ready to be used.”

The BIE delegation arrived in Riyadh on March 4 and remained for five days to evaluate the city’s candidacy for hosting the Expo 2030.

The visit is a prerequisite for a country’s candidature to be considered for election. When visiting a candidate city, the delegation’s task is to assess each city’s feasibility and viability.

The delegation engaged with members of the government and experts from the Kingdom to evaluate the details of the bid.

Saudi Arabia’s first participation in a World Expo came in 1958 in Brussels, and since then, its vital participation in international and specialized exhibitions has continued.

• If the Kingdom is selected to host Expo 2030, it will take place from Oct. 1, 2030 to April 1, 2031

• 40 million visits are expected to Riyadh Expo 2030.

• Over 220 participants are expected to be present, including international pavilions and organizations and informal participants.

• Riyadh Expo 2030 is planning to embrace the first virtual reality portal, which is expected to have 1 billion visitors.

Riyadh Expo 2030 is proposed to be held under the theme: “The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow.”

The delegation visited the proposed site of the expo and examined a master plan of the 6 million square meter venue, many of the city landmarks, and its future giga-projects. Accordingly, they will create an evaluation report that will be submitted to the BIE executive committee, which will evaluate it in May this year. Later, the country that will host the expo will be announced in November in Paris.

Talks were also held with representatives of the Saudi Public Investment Fund at its head office in the King Abdullah Financial District, during which they touched upon the willingness of the PIF to partner with foreign companies in areas including construction, cultural programming and event management to deliver the best-possible World Expo.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Envoy for Climate Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir also met delegation members and told them that the Kingdom aims to host the first World Expo to go beyond carbon neutrality and achieve a net positive impact.

He said that Expo 2030 would contribute to the Saudi Green Initiative and the sustainability strategy for Riyadh and that everything would be done “to ensure Riyadh Expo 2030 follows the values of environmental protection.”

Saudi Arabia’s goal to host World Expo 2030 goes hand in hand with Saudi Vision 2030, which was unveiled by the crown prince in 2016 and aims, among other things, to diversify the Saudi economy and develop the nation’s tourism and recreation sectors.

Expo 2030 is scheduled to begin on Oct. 1, 2030, and continue until April 1 the following year.

As the crown prince noted in his letter to the BIE: “The 2030 World Expo in Riyadh will coincide with the culmination of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

If Saudi Arabia is selected to host the event, authorities plan to turn Riyadh and the rest of the country into a world-class venue for global culture, connectivity and climate action.

Royal decree instituting Saudi Flag Day is 'an act of honor, glory and pride,' say scholars 

Royal decree instituting Saudi Flag Day is ‘an act of honor, glory and pride,’ say scholars 
Royal decree instituting Saudi Flag Day is 'an act of honor, glory and pride,' say scholars 

Royal decree instituting Saudi Flag Day is ‘an act of honor, glory and pride,’ say scholars 
  • Experts explain the significance, symbolism and history of the Kingdom’s national standard
  • New national holiday embodies values of strength, justice, peace, prosperity and tolerance
MAKKAH: With its deep and distinctive shade of green, emblazoned with a white saber and inscription intoning “There is no god but Allah; Muhammad is his prophet,” Saudi Arabia’s national flag inspires respect and arouses pride wherever it is displayed. 

On March 11, the Kingdom marks a new national holiday — Saudi Flag Day — instituted by royal decree. The occasion embodies the values of the national standard, which has accompanied the country since its foundation in 1727. 

Saudis view their national flag as a symbol of faith and homeland, of the people, unity, brotherhood, solidarity and goodness, together with monotheism, peace and Islam. It holds official and popular meanings evoking love and brotherhood. 

It also carries symbolic connotations, based on its size and color, along with aesthetic patterns implying unitary dimensions for Saudis in compliance with their land, environment and sanctities.

Speaking to Arab News, historian Dr. Mohammed Al-Zalfa says he was happy to learn of King Salman’s royal decree, naming March 11 of each year as the official date to celebrate the Kingdom’s banner. 

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has adopted this greatly valuable flag, on which the Islamic declaration of faith is inscribed, since its foundation,” said Al-Zalfa. “It is noteworthy that the Arabs of the Arabian Peninsula would have never been united if it wasn’t for this everlasting declaration.

“The issuance of the royal decree, under which this greatly valuable flag is to be celebrated on the same date of each year, is an act of honor, glory and pride for this great country. 

“The declaration inscribed on the Saudi flag has significantly contributed to the accomplishment of everlasting historical achievements, namely the country’s unity that took place 300 years ago. 

 

 

“During this long period, the Kingdom has witnessed other remarkable victories, for which national days must be declared.

“As we celebrate Founding Day (Feb. 22) and National Day (Sept. 23), we can surely state that our national unity has been achieved under this declaration during the reign of King Abdulaziz, may his soul rest in peace.”

Likewise commending the royal decree, Dr. Latifa Al-Adwani, head of the Taif History Center, told Arab News: “The national flag is a value extending through the history of the Kingdom. 

“The flag is connected to the foundation of the Saudi state and has been developed in stages since the era of Imam Mohammed bin Saud — may his soul rest in peace — in 1727, until March 11, 1937. 

“On this day, King Abdulaziz issued the royal approval on the resolution of the Shoura Council regarding the size and shape of the flag, as well as on the acceptance of flag exchange with countries and on international recognition in general.

“The Saudi flag, as we know it, is designed in accordance with the flag system issued in 1973. The green flag, standing for peace, development, prosperity, giving and tolerance, features an Arabic transcription, the Islamic creed or ‘shahadah,’ which is the symbol of the country and the basis of its foundation. 

Saudis view their national flag as a symbol of faith and homeland, of the people, unity, brotherhood, solidarity and goodness, together with monotheism, peace and Islam.

“The flag also features a sword standing for strength and justice. As a whole, the Saudi flag is a symbol of the country’s unity, a sign of cohesion, and a title of its glories. It also expresses its loftiness, glory, and worldwide position, as well as the historical depth of the Kingdom.”

Also speaking to Arab News, Dr. Ayid Al-Zahrani, professor of Islamic History at Taif University, said: “The flag is a symbol of the sovereignty of the state, taking under its wings all segments of society, to meet at one point. 

“There is much evidence on the importance of having and preserving a flag, as well as on dedicating sacrifices in its favor. A flag is a symbol of loftiness, without which a state is deemed to fall. 

“The Messenger used the flag in each of his battles, where his companions followed its path every time. For instance, in one of his battles, Jafar Al-Tayyar was holding the flag in one hand until it was severed. He took the flag in his other hand till that arm was cut. He then held the flag with his chest to maintain its strength and preserve sovereignty.

“A country with a flag is a sovereign, independent and united country, as people under one flag are willing to sacrifice their lives in favor of their country. King Salman bin Abdulaziz is well aware of the importance and philosophy of the Saudi flag in building the state. 

“Therefore, March 11 has been selected to celebrate the importance of the flag and its role in building states, as well as enhancing their development and strength. Let the Saudis be proud of their flag, its sovereignty, unity, strength and cohesion, and celebrate that day.”

In an interview with Arab News, journalist Abdul Mohsen Al-Harthy said: “Since the foundation of the Saudi state until this moment, the Saudi flag is worthy of having a national day.

“We could go on forever talking about the early design stages of the flag. The last designer of the Saudi flag, Hafez Wehbe, indicated that the color green was adopted in the background since the time of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), as the Holy Qur’an associates it with Paradise. 

“Green is not only the master of all colors in this context, but also a great element used in psychiatry, as it relieves the soul and the sight, while preventing depression and distress.” 

He also quoted a verse from the Qur’an: “And He is the One Who sends down rain from the sky — causing all kinds of plants to grow — producing green stalks from which We bring forth clustered grain. And from palm trees come clusters of dates hanging within reach.”

He added: “Research scientists in plant physiology have discovered that the green matter in plants is responsible for absorbing light energy and converting it into chemical energy that results in the formation of different kinds of fruit.

“If we were to tackle the components of the Saudi flag and their symbolization, we can clearly see that the palm tree is the most significant in this regard, as it is the only tree that has been mentioned in all heavenly books, including the Holy Qur’an, the Torah, and the Bible. 

“The palm tree symbolizes goodness, blessedness, vitality, prosperity, growth, patience and loftiness,” he said, quoting a verse from the Qur’an: “Therein is food and palm trees having sheaths (of dates).” 

Al-Harthy added: “The Kingdom adopted in its flag a national emblem consisting of a palm tree between two intersecting swords inspired by the Arab culture since the era of King Abdulaziz — may his soul rest in peace — until this day.

“The two swords are a symbol of strength, dignity, justice, protection, safety, invincibility and sacrifice. They also represent utmost wisdom and status. It is to be noted that the grip of the sword is directed toward the flagpole as evidence of the Kingdom’s glory.”

Young people learn moves and history of traditional Saudi Ardah sword dance

Young people learn moves and history of traditional Saudi Ardah sword dance
Young people learn moves and history of traditional Saudi Ardah sword dance

Young people learn moves and history of traditional Saudi Ardah sword dance
  • Four groups of youths will take part in the third “Diriyah Home of Saudi Ardah” initiative in the coming weeks
  • Organizers said the event aims to ‘establish the historical value’ of the dance and instill in participants pride in their national identity and heritage
RIYADH: The third “Diriyah Home of Saudi Ardah” initiative, which teaches young people between the ages of 12 and 17 about the history of the Kingdom’s traditional folk dance and how to perform it, has begun.

The event is organized by the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, which said it aims to “establish the historical value of Al-Ardah dance, boosting the participants’ pride in their authentic identity by connecting them to their rich heritage.”

Ardah remains popular among Saudis because of its festive nature and its use of accompanying poems that inspire national pride and glory. (Supplied)

Historic At-Turaif district is hosting the activities, which began on Thursday, during which four groups of young people will take part in a three-day course, at the end of which the five most proficient participants from each group will be chosen to take part in a final round.

Ardah, which is on the UNESCO List of Intangible Heritage, is a sword dance and poems are traditionally recited when it is performed which, according to experts, have deep meaning. The harmony between the dancer and the movement of the sword is designed to represent national pride and honor.

Ardah remains popular among Saudis because of its festive nature and its use of accompanying poems that inspire national pride and glory. (Supplied)

Observers can watch the progress of the participants during the event through an online streaming site, including a 15-minute ‎demonstration of Ardah.‎

“These activities aim to consolidate this ancient heritage art in the minds of young people and educate them on this authentic cultural heritage,” the authority said. It added that it seeks to “deepen the national symbolism of the Saudi Ardah and enhance its impact on the general conscience of the Kingdom’s youth.”

Ardah remains popular among Saudis because of its festive nature and its use of accompanying poems that inspire national pride and glory. (Supplied)

The two previous Diriyah Home of Saudi Ardah‎ initiatives took place in 2019 and 2021. More than 200 young people took part and more than 26 of the best students were honored during the closing ceremonies.

Ardah remains popular among Saudis because of its festive nature and its use of accompanying poems that inspire national pride and glory. Performances traditionally begin with chants, which in the old days were intended to boost the courage of warriors preparing to face an enemy. Dancers dressed in traditional costumes and holding swords then move in time to the beat of drums.

The initiative‎ is organized in partnership with the National Center for Saudi Ardah, to help preserve the legacy of the traditional art form for future generations.

 

King Salman, Crown Prince congratulate Xi Jinping on new presidential term

King Salman, Crown Prince congratulate Xi Jinping on new presidential term
King Salman, Crown Prince congratulate Xi Jinping on new presidential term

King Salman, Crown Prince congratulate Xi Jinping on new presidential term
  • The king and crown prince sent cables of congratulations
RIYADH: King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulate the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping on his re-election for a new presidential term.

The king sent a cable of congratulations, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

In it, King Salman said: “On the occasion of your Excellency's re-election for a new presidential term, we are pleased to send your Excellency our sincere congratulations and best wishes for success, and for the friendly people of the People's Republic of China further progress and prosperity.” 

The king also praised relations between the two countries and peoples, which he sought to “strengthen and develop in all fields.”

Prince Mohammed also sent a similar cable of congratulations to Xi, SPA added.

Xi secured a third term as president of China on Friday after nearly 3,000 members of China's National People's Congress (NPC) voted unanimously in the Great Hall of the People for his re-election.

Also on Friday, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to re-establish relations following talks that took place from March 6 to 10 in the Chinese capital Beijing.

Saudi Arabia mourns death of archeologist Abdulrahman Al-Ansary

Prof. Abdulrahman Al-Ansary
Prof. Abdulrahman Al-Ansary
Saudi Arabia mourns death of archeologist Abdulrahman Al-Ansary

Prof. Abdulrahman Al-Ansary
  • Led by Al-Ansary, the past 40 years have seen many discoveries at the Al-Faw site through excavations and fieldwork
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia this week mourned the death of respected archeologist and historian Prof. Abdulrahman Al-Ansary, who died at the age of 87.

Al-Ansary was known for his contributions and dedicated leadership in the field of the Kingdom’s archeological discoveries, and was credited for the discovery of Al-Faw, one of the most famous sites in the Arabian Peninsula.

He dedicated his life’s work to history and the archeological sectors across the Kingdom. Through his leadership, many historical areas were uncovered in Al-Faw, including residential sites, markets, temples, and tombs. This work was detailed in seven published volumes.

Led by Al-Ansary, the past 40 years have seen many discoveries at the Al-Faw site through excavations and fieldwork.

His work has also paved the way for future generations to continue their studies in the field following the establishment of the first archeology major at King Saud University.

The College of Arts at KSU was established in 1957. Al-Ansary was dean of the college and became chair of the Department of History and the Department of Archeology, teaching there from 1966 to 1999.

He encouraged students to advance their studies through field trips and lectures.

Al-Ansary was a member of the Saudi Shoura Council. He later went on to chair the editorial board of the Adumatu Journal, which specializes and publishes archeological studies in both Arabic and English, with focused research on Saudi Arabia and the Arab world.

He received multiple awards, including the King Khalid First Class Medal in 2020, the Prince Salman Prize in Arabian Peninsula history studies in 2005, the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences Award in 1984, and Saudi Arabia’s First Class Order of Merit in 1982.

Al-Ansary was born in 1935 in Madinah and studied there until moving on to pursue Arabic language and literature at Cairo University in 1960.

He then traveled to the UK, acquiring a doctorate in philosophy from the Department of Semitic Studies at the University of Leeds.

Al-Ansary specialized in the comparative study of the proper names of the Lihyanites while studying for his doctorate, and took part in training excavations at Durham University and in Sicily. He also conducted excavations in Jerusalem in 1966.

Many public officials, colleagues, and friends took to social media to extend their condolences to Al-Ansary’s family and reflect on his numerous accomplishments.

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al-Saud, the Kingdom’s minister of culture, tweeted: “May God have mercy upon the soul of Abdulrahman Al-Ansary, the historian, discoverer, and scientist whose name will forever remain in the Saudi history books. We offer our sincere condolences to his family and to the Saudi culture.”

The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture tweeted: “We offer our sincere condolences to the family of historian and archeologist Abdulrahman Al-Ansary, who passed away on Monday, following a long career in archeology.

“Al-Ansary rediscovered the archeological site of Qaryat Al-Faw in the south of the Arabian Peninsula and oversaw the excavations for two decades.”

 

