You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Team first’ approach helped us win ACC Men’s Challenger Cup: Saudi cricket captain

‘Team first’ approach helped us win ACC Men’s Challenger Cup: Saudi cricket captain

Saudi Cricket captain Hisham Sheikh is keen to carry on the good work to claim even more laurels in the coming years. (AN Photo)
Saudi Cricket captain Hisham Sheikh is keen to carry on the good work to claim even more laurels in the coming years. (AN Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4ggv6

Updated 21 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

‘Team first’ approach helped us win ACC Men’s Challenger Cup: Saudi cricket captain

Saudi Cricket captain Hisham Sheikh is keen to carry on the good work to claim even more laurels in the coming years. (AN Photo)
  • Hisham Sheikh exclusively tells Arab News about the positive mindset and preparations that led to victory in Bangkok
Updated 21 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: A “team first” approach is the basis on which the Saudi national team have gone on to become the champions of the inaugural ACC Men’s Challenger Cup in Bangkok, and captain Hisham Sheikh is keen to carry on the good work to claim even more laurels in the coming years.

After beating Bahrain by 10 wickets to win the title, and maintaining a perfect record of five wins from five matches in the tournament along the way, Sheikh has revealed in an exclusive interview with Arab News the factors that built a championship-winning team.

“First, I would like to thank the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, the players, the Saudi Olympic Committee, and the Saudi Ministry of Sports for their constant support and encouragement,” said the captain.

“The plan for the tournament was quite clear and it was a combined effort from around two to three months,” Sheikh said. “The players had to report about their fitness sessions, their gym plans, and their dietary plans. Everything was reported to the team management, to strength and conditioning coach Mohammed Ali Khan and head coach Mohammed Kabir Khan. The players were involved in these activities, and they are doing it through their motivation and belief to provide the team with a better performance.”

There has been a positive mindset coursing through the team since the beginning, he said, adding: “There is something called playing cricket with a brave attitude.”

In addition, different match scenarios were practiced during the camp.

“There was a week-long camp held in Riyadh before the tournament and the players came from all around Saudi Arabia,” said Sheikh. “They played with each other, bonded well, and then there were different match scenarios that were practiced, which gave confidence to the players.

“During the ACC Challenger Cup, there was a very positive environment within the team and a lot of support was given from our management, Chairman Prince Saud bin Mishal and CEO Tariq Sagga, who visited us during the tournament.”

Their presence gave the players “a sense of belief and motivation” to go on and win the tournament, said the captain.“The plan was pretty simple for the game: Play the game as if it’s your last match and with full confidence and the attitude that there’s nothing to lose. The boys really gave their heart and soul to each game and that’s been our motto for this tournament. And that will be the motto for all the tournaments we are going to play up ahead,” said Sheikh.

“The team played as a unit, bowlers performed really well, restricting the opponent team to a low total, and when we opted to bat first, such as against Myanmar, we put up a massive total of 424 on board,” he said.

“The boys did a really good job,” Sheikh concluded. “The surface was not easy to bat on. It was a slow wicket in Thailand, something different compared to Saudi Arabia. And I really appreciated our players that played there.”

Topics: 2023 ACC Men’s Challenger Cup Cricket Saudi Arabia Saudi Cricket

Related

Challenger Cup triumph evidence of progress in Saudi cricket
Cricket
Challenger Cup triumph evidence of progress in Saudi cricket
Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram ‘looking forward’ to launching Saudi cricket league
Sport
Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram ‘looking forward’ to launching Saudi cricket league

Brilliant Embiid leads Sixers comeback, Denver fall again

Brilliant Embiid leads Sixers comeback, Denver fall again
Updated 11 March 2023
AFP

Brilliant Embiid leads Sixers comeback, Denver fall again

Brilliant Embiid leads Sixers comeback, Denver fall again
  • Jimmy Butler led a fourth-quarter rally to help the Heat claim a 119-115 win over Cleveland
Updated 11 March 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Joel Embiid scored 39 points and drained a superb game-winning jump shot with less than two seconds remaining as the Philadelphia 76ers completed a dramatic 120-119 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

The Sixers looked to be heading for defeat after trailing by 21 points in the second quarter, and were down by 13 with less than six minutes remaining in the final period.

But Embiid and James Harden spearheaded a late rally to haul the Sixers back into contention, shutting down the Portland offense while stitching together a run to make it a one-point game with 38 seconds remaining.

And with the clock ticking down, Embiid spun away from the Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic to drain a fadeaway jumper to put the Sixers ahead 120-119, the first time Philadelphia had led during the game.

“I knew I had to get a bucket,” Embiid said afterward of his game-winning play.

“We’d fought the whole game, come back after being down by 20 to make it a one-point game — you’ve got to make those plays.

“But my teammates and my coach trust me to do my job.”

Embiid’s 39-points came on 13-of-20 shooting and was the latest in a series of dazzling performances by the Cameroonian star.

Since the start of March, Embiid has averaged nearly 37 points a game, with tallies of 39, 39, 42, 31 and 35 over his last five appearances.

Embiid had scoring support from James Harden with 19 points, while Tyrese Maxey and De’Anthony Melton had 13 each.

Georges Niang added 12 points off the bench for the Sixers, who trailed 71-56 after a sluggish first half.

“We just couldn’t get going,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. “We looked like we were in mud in the first half, at both ends.

“That’s a hell of a win for us because we didn’t have a lot — and you could see it. But we just hung in there long enough, and we found a way.”

It was the third time this season that the Sixers, who are third in the Eastern Conference with a 44-22 record, have come back from being down by 20 points to win.

“We don’t quit, and we don’t give up,” Harden said afterward.

“Obviously you don’t want to be down 20, but we try to find ways to stay in the game to give ourselves a chance and that’s what we did tonight.”

Portland, meanwhile, were left to reflect on a victory that slipped away at the end after a superb shooting performance from Anfernee Simons, who finished with 34 points on 13-of-22 shooting, including eight three-pointers.

Jerami Grant added 24 points and Damian Lillard had 22.

Elsewhere Friday, the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets suffered a second straight defeat in a 128-120 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.

The Nuggets, who were beaten 117-96 by lowly Chicago on Wednesday, looked to have put that defeat behind them after outscoring the Spurs 38-26 in the first quarter.

But San Antonio roared back with a 42-point second quarter and outscored Denver 60-53 in the second half to seal a surprise win.

Keldon Johnson led the Spurs scorers with 23 points, with six other San Antonio players finishing in double figures.

Denver’s reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic recorded a 37-point triple-double — his 26th of the season.

Despite the loss, Denver remains firmly on pace for top seeding in the Western Conference playoffs, leading second-placed Sacramento by six games with a 46-21 record.

In Miami, Jimmy Butler led a fourth-quarter rally to help the Heat claim a 119-115 win over Cleveland despite a 42-point showing from the Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell.

Miami outscored the Cavs 37-26 in the final frame, with Butler scoring 12 points as part of a 33-point display to get the Heat over the line.

Elsewhere Friday, Brooklyn downed the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-123 in overtime while the Atlanta Hawks claimed a 114-107 road win over the Washington Wizards.

Topics: joel embiid Philadelphia 76ers Portland Trail Blazers james harden

Related

Embiid leads 76ers over Nuggets, Celtics outlast Lakers in overtime
Sport
Embiid leads 76ers over Nuggets, Celtics outlast Lakers in overtime
Nets win against Heat but lose Durant to injury; 76ers cruise past Pistons
Sport
Nets win against Heat but lose Durant to injury; 76ers cruise past Pistons

Bernardo Silva looking to break hearts of old friends as City target title

Bernardo Silva looking to break hearts of old friends as City target title
Updated 11 March 2023
ALAM KHAN

Bernardo Silva looking to break hearts of old friends as City target title

Bernardo Silva looking to break hearts of old friends as City target title
  • Arsenal stars Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus, as well as coach Arteta, are looking to break their former club’s hold on the league title
  • The reigning champions visit Crystal Palace on Saturday night for their latest Premier League fixture
Updated 11 March 2023
ALAM KHAN

Where some have questioned the desire of Manchester City’s players to claim more silverware after a period of dominance, this is often the time they show the fight to prove doubters wrong.

And, according to Bernardo Silva, even if that means disappointing old friends and the man they expected to replace Pep Guardiola as manager.

The City midfielder was not alone in being sad last summer when the popular Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus left to join an Arsenal side led by Mikel Arteta, who was Guardiola’s former assistant at the Etihad.

But Bernardo and his team-mates will put sentiment to one side to try to overhaul the table-topping Gunners and win a fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

“They are very special players, big friends,” he told Arab News exclusively. “Personally I was very sad to see them go and especially to a rival — and knowing that Arsenal were growing, getting better.

“You also know the manager that is there is so, so good because he worked with us. You could see from the beginning how special Mikel was — and he is showing it now,” the Portuguese international said ahead of City’s Premier League clash at Crystal Palace.

“We know how good he is and when you add to that young team, players with that kind of energy of Zinchenko and Gabriel, and it’s not going to be good for us.”

Arteta took charge of Arsenal in 2019 and has transformed them into title challengers.

Bernardo, who joined City in 2017 from Monaco and has won four league titles, added: “Mikel was very close to us. Apart from his knowledge of the game, he’s a very good guy and very demanding as well. 

“It’s not easy with him. If you don’t do things properly he will shout at you and tell you the good way to do things. But he’s the right kind of manager that you want to have in this game.

Bernardo said that the City dressing room at the time felt that if one day Guardiola left, it would be Arteta who would take over.

“Mikel was very special to us and you could see how he understood the game in the same way as us, the players,” he said “So he would still be the perfect fit for when Pep leaves one day, although now it’s not so easy — with both Vincent Kompany and him.”

“Mikel’s doing very well and I’m happy for him — but I hope he doesn’t win it this season at least.”

It was about this time a year ago when City embarked on a run that would culminate in a dramatic final-day title triumph.

They won nine of their last 12 league games and pipped Liverpool by a point with a 3-2 win over Aston Villa, having been 2-0 down with 14 minutes left.

With City below-par at times this season, it has been suggested excessive success has seen the players drop their high standards.

Arsenal haven’t won the title since they went the entire 2003-04 campaign without losing a league game.

But Bernardo denied City were not hungry for more honors as he added: “That doesn’t make any sense, it’s not true.

“The dressing room, the players, we want it. We know how beautiful it is to win this competition and we’ve been fighting for it for six seasons since I arrived,” he said. “Personally, for as long as I stay here I will fight with all my strength to win as many as possible.”

“Our job is just to control what we can do on the pitch, do as best as possible. We know we have had some bad moments this season, some weird moments, weird games where we’ve dropped points where we shouldn’t,” Bernardo said.

He added that the City players have been in this position before and know they have a fight on their hands when chasing the leaders.

“It can help us because we have more experience of this situation, but then some people say it can help Arsenal because they are more hungry.

“It can go both ways. We are going to fight for sure and we are going to try to win it again.”

City host Arsenal at the Etihad on April 26 and Bernardo knows they cannot afford to drop points in the run-in.

“We know it’s going to be tough because Arsenal are doing very well,” he said.

“You need to control what you can control, which is your games and forget about Arsenal, and just win our games,” Bernardo said. “We have slipped a few times, weird games and we have been sloppy and we want to get to that momentum again.”

“We have to win every game. You get to the end of the season and you feel if you drop more points then you won’t have a chance of fighting for this title.”

While Bernardo was surprised about Zinchenko and Jesus going to the Emirates Stadium, he was less so when five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, moved to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in December after leaving Manchester United.

The pair were team-mates for Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar and Bernardo said: “I’d heard some rumors, my agent was his agent at the time and we were together in the national team and we spoke a few times about that. So I wasn’t completely surprised Cristiano went there.

“It was his choice and all the best to him. It’s a different reality. I don’t follow enough of the Saudi league to know the level that he’s playing at, and to know how he can make an impact, but for sure Cristiano is a good example in terms of the career he has made so far and experience he has had.”

Bernardo said that Ronaldo’s new team-mates will benefit and learn from his presence.

“Definitely you can see how he works every day, he’s got his own plan, own physio, his own thing, and you see he is just very focused on trying to be as perfect as possible in terms of his game. His level of ambition is very high.”

The same can be said of Bernardo and City too.

Topics: Bernardo Silva Manchester city

Related

6 teams crowned champions at Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup 2023
Sport
6 teams crowned champions at Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup 2023
How Manchester City came to face Premier League charges
Sport
How Manchester City came to face Premier League charges

Usyk accepts Fury’s terms for fight to be undisputed champ

Usyk accepts Fury’s terms for fight to be undisputed champ
Updated 11 March 2023
AP

Usyk accepts Fury’s terms for fight to be undisputed champ

Usyk accepts Fury’s terms for fight to be undisputed champ
  • Usyk accepted the 70-30 split and included a caveat about Fury making a donation of £1 million ($1.2 million) to those affected by the war in Ukraine
Updated 11 March 2023
AP

LONDON: Oleksandr Usyk took to social media on Friday to accept Tyson Fury’s terms for a fight to become undisputed world heavyweight champion.

Time appeared to be running out to arrange a deal between the titleholders for a proposed April 29 fight in London, with Usyk’s promoter, Alex Krassyuk, saying their latest offer — a 60-40 split to the winner — was rejected by Fury and his camp.

That prompted Fury, the WBC champion, to publish a video on Instagram on Friday, saying he would fight only if there was a 70-30 split of earnings from the bout in his favor.

“I see all this talk about boxing fights, that they want 50 percent, Tyson being greedy,” Fury said. “Where I’m standing: Usyk, you and your team are worth 30 percent.

“You either take it or leave it.”

Usyk, a Ukrainian former cruiserweight champion who owns the WBA, IBF and WBO belts at heavyweight, responded with his own video on Twitter. He accepted that split and included a caveat about Fury making a donation of £1 million ($1.2 million) to those affected by the war in Ukraine.

“Hey, greedy belly,” Usyk said. “I accept your offer — 70-30 split the fight with you on April 29 at Wembley (Stadium).

“But you will promise to donate to Ukraine immediately after the fight, 1 million pounds. And for every day of your delay you will pay 1 percent from your purse to Ukrainian people. Deal?”

That appeared to be a riposte to Fury saying he would deduct 1 percent of the 30 percent offered to Usyk for every day the Ukrainian boxer doesn’t commit to the fight.

Krassyuk had said Usyk could instead fight British boxer Daniel Dubois, who holds the WBA regular title and is a mandatory challenger for Usyk.

“If you don’t want it, go and fight Daniel Dubois in the Copper Box (in London) and get a few million dollars,” Fury said on Instagram. “If you want to make some real money, come and fight the Gypsy King.”

The last heavyweight to be the undisputed world champion was Lennox Lewis in 1999-2000.

Topics: Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk boxing

Related

Special Usyk says title win was for the ‘whole of Ukraine’ after Joshua victory photos
Sport
Usyk says title win was for the ‘whole of Ukraine’ after Joshua victory
Tyson Fury announces intention to retire from boxing
Sport
Tyson Fury announces intention to retire from boxing

Britain lobbies Olympic sponsors over IOC’s Russia stance

Britain lobbies Olympic sponsors over IOC’s Russia stance
Updated 11 March 2023
AP

Britain lobbies Olympic sponsors over IOC’s Russia stance

Britain lobbies Olympic sponsors over IOC’s Russia stance
  • Most Olympic sports have excluded athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus since shortly after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022
  • The International Olympic Committee plans to allow them to return to competition as neutral athletes without national symbols
Updated 11 March 2023
AP

LONDON: The British government has written to the Olympics’ biggest sponsors urging them to pressure the International Olympic Committee over its stance of allowing athletes from Russia back into competition.
Most Olympic sports have excluded athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus since shortly after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The IOC initially recommended excluding them on safety grounds but now says keeping the restrictions would be discriminatory.
“We know sport and politics in Russia and Belarus are heavily intertwined, and we are determined that the regimes in Russia and Belarus must not be allowed to use sport for their propaganda purposes,” British Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer wrote to 13 of the Olympics’ biggest sponsors including Airbnb, Visa and Samsung.
Britain was one of 35 countries which signed a statement last month criticizing the IOC plans to allow Russians and Belarusians to return to competition ahead of qualifying events for the 2024 Paris Olympics as neutral athletes without national symbols.
Those countries were skeptical about the IOC’s planned neutral status and said athletes from Russia and Belarus should remain excluded if those concerns aren’t resolved, especially regarding athletes with links to the Russian state or military.
“As long as our concerns and the substantial lack of clarity and concrete detail on a workable ‘neutrality’ model are not addressed, we do not agree that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed back into competition. Noting the IOC’s stated position that no final decisions have been made, we have strongly urged the IOC to address the questions identified by all countries and reconsider its proposal accordingly,” Frazer wrote.
“As an Olympic partner, I would welcome your views on this matter and ask you to join us in pressing the IOC to address the concerns raised in our statement.”
The release of the letter came as fencing joined judo in reopening access to athletes from Russia and Belarus ahead of qualifying events for the Paris Games.

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Paris Olympics International Olympic Committee (IOC) Russia belarus Lucy Frazer 2024 Paris Olympics

Related

Paris Olympics sports bodies seek IOC clarity on Russia
Sport
Paris Olympics sports bodies seek IOC clarity on Russia
German Olympic committee says time not right to readmit Russians
Sport
German Olympic committee says time not right to readmit Russians

Jonathan David nets hat trick as Lille draws with Lyon 3-3

Jonathan David nets hat trick as Lille draws with Lyon 3-3
Updated 11 March 2023
AP

Jonathan David nets hat trick as Lille draws with Lyon 3-3

Jonathan David nets hat trick as Lille draws with Lyon 3-3
  • David raised his league tally to 19, one more than Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe
Updated 11 March 2023
AP

LILLE, France: Lille striker Jonathan David notched a hat trick to become the top scorer in the French league and Lyon substitute Alexandre Lacazette netted two late goals to salvage a 3-3 draw on Friday.

David raised his league tally to 19, one more than Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

Lille remained in sixth place, level on points with Rennes in the last European spot, while Lyon moved into eighth place on goal difference.

David put the hosts ahead in the 46th minute by converting a low cross from Jonathan Bamba.

The Canada striker dedicated his goal to Tiago Djalo, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Lens last weekend, by holding up his teammate’s shirt to the crowd.

David then doubled the lead with a penalty in the 61st after Rayan Cherki’s cynical foul on Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Lyon capitalized on a poor clearance from Benjamin Andre to pull one back in the 64th when Bradley Barcola fired home a diagonal strike.

David restored Lille’s two-goal lead by sending Lyon goalkeeper Remy Riou the wrong way from another spot kick in the 79th after Lacazette moved his arm to block a free kick from Remy Cabella.

In his return from a hamstring injury, Lacazette redeemed himself by heading a cross from Sael Kumbedi into the bottom corner to make it 3-2 in the 83rd.

The former Arsenal striker equalized in the 89th by guiding the ball into the top corner after Barcola’s cutback.

It could have gone either way in the closing minutes. Lacazette volleyed wide in the second minute of stoppage time and Lille had a penalty canceled in the last seconds after a video review showed minimal contact between Bamba and Kumbedi.

On Saturday, league leader PSG visits Brest and Rennes faces Auxerre. ___

Topics: Lyon Alexandre Lacazette

Related

Inter Milan lose at Spezia 2-1 after late penalties
Football
Inter Milan lose at Spezia 2-1 after late penalties
Eddie Howe backs misfiring Newcastle United frontman to get back to pre-World Cup best
Sport
Eddie Howe backs misfiring Newcastle United frontman to get back to pre-World Cup best

follow us

Latest updates

‘Team first’ approach helped us win ACC Men’s Challenger Cup: Saudi cricket captain
Saudi Cricket captain Hisham Sheikh is keen to carry on the good work to claim even more laurels in the coming years. (AN Photo)
EHL launches Saudi alumni chapter in Riyadh
EHL launches Saudi alumni chapter in Riyadh
Riyadh celebrates Flag Day
Riyadh celebrates Flag Day
Former suspect who bought chemicals for Manchester Arena bomber had citizenship returned after MI5 reversal: BBC
Former suspect who bought chemicals for Manchester Arena bomber had citizenship returned after MI5 reversal: BBC
Yemen sides begin UN-brokered talks on prisoner exchange
Yemen sides begin UN-brokered talks on prisoner exchange

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.