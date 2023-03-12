Britain’s Sunak flies to US to advance three-way sub pact with Australia

UK Gulf War veterans to launch compensation claims after letter discovery

LONDON: British veterans of the Gulf War suing the government over alleged anti-chemical weapons vaccine side effects have discovered a letter that could grant them the legal right to launch a major lawsuit against the UK Ministry of Defence, the Daily Telegraph reported on Saturday.

Members of the veteran group say they continue to suffer from so-called Gulf War Syndrome, which causes chronic fatigue, joint pain, headaches and memory loss, among other symptoms.

About 17,000 of the 51,000 UK personnel who served in the conflict have suffered symptoms associated with the syndrome, which veterans say began after they were administered vaccines designed to lessen the effects of chemical and biological weapons.

The veterans have sought to launch legal action against the government since the end of the war in 1991.

In 2004, more than 2,000 veterans launched a case for millions of pounds in compensation for Gulf War Syndrome, but the case collapsed due to a lack of scientific evidence surrounding the disorder.

However, the newly uncovered letter by advisers to former Prime Minister John Major’s government could give the green light to new legal action.

The letter states that no time limit was to be placed on any court case launched following the conflict.

Several retired civil servants who served in Whitehall at the time of the war are also coming forward to help the veterans group launch the legal action.

The veterans’ legal team, led by Hilary Meredith-Beckham, founder of Hilary Meredith Solicitors, is set to file more than 200 compensation claims.

Meredith-Beckham, who has represented Gulf War veterans since the end of the conflict, discovered the letter in her own archives.

She told the Telegraph: “We have a letter from the treasury solicitor dating back to 1997 in which they confirm that limitation — a legally specified period beyond which an action may be defeated — will not be raised as a defense.

“A legal remedy for those affected so long ago and still suffering is long overdue. It is time for the Ministry of Defence to honor its responsibilities to those who gave so much.”

She added that the aid of the retired civil servants was needed to help in the compensation claims.

“Over time, those involved in decision making have retired from post and perhaps reflected on their role in the Gulf War and the legacy issues caused as a result,” she said.

“We sent men and women into a highly toxic environment without understanding how to adequately protect them.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said: “We cannot comment on ongoing litigation. We are however indebted to all those who served our country in the Gulf wars and have already sponsored significant research into the effects of this conflict on veterans.”