Newcastle United reignite Champions League charge as Miguel Almiron lights up St. James' Park

Newcastle United reignite Champions League charge as Miguel Almiron lights up St. James’ Park
Newcastle United's players celebrate on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
  • Newcastle now sit just four points off the top four, with two games in hand on Tottenham Hotspur
NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United put their European ambitions back on the agenda with a late win over Wolverhampton Wanderers — and skipper Kieran Trippier thinks the players should not be shy talking about the club’s Champions League dreams.

A late winner from Miguel Almiron ensured the Magpies leapfrogged Liverpool into fifth place in the Premier League. Alexander Isak had opened the scoring at St. James’ Park before Hwang Hee-Chan netted a second-half leveller.

Newcastle now sit just four points off the top four, with two games in hand on Tottenham Hotspur, who occupy the fourth and final Champions League spot. And while the Magpies have not qualified for that competition in just shy of two decades, Trippier admits the club has targeted a return to the continent’s top table this campaign.

“We shouldn’t be shy to say that. We are in a great position in the league. We have to take it one game at a time but we have to attack each game,” said the England defender.

“As a club, we want to be in Europe, we want to be in the Champions League but we know how relentless this league is and how tough the games are. So we have to stick together for 13 more matches and see where we are in May.

“It’s a nice feeling to get that win. The past few weeks have been difficult. We knew how important it was to get this win. Alexander (Isak) is back in the side and he played unbelievable.”

Howe made five changes to the side beaten at Manchester City last weekend. With Callum Wilson carrying an injury Isak was brought back into the team, while Fabian Schar, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jacob Murphy and Joe Willock all got a recall.

The Magpies had an early let-off when a Nick Pope howler, miscontrolling a ball back to him, gifted straight to Raul Jimenez, but the Mexican’s attempt to beat the keeper ended in a dive in a failed attempt to win a penalty. Referee Andrew Madley was having none of it.

With St. James’ Park lacking its usual spark, the players had to raise their own energy on the pitch. And they soon did, with Swede Isak the catalyst.

A wonderfully curled free-kick from Trippier was expertly nodded home from around the penalty spot by Isak, who rewarded Howe for his selection faith.

It could, and should, have been 2-0 moments later as Isak was found over the top, his ball in was bundled the way of Willock, whose goalbound effort was deflected wide by Jose Sa.

Bruno Guimaraes was next to go close as he flicked a header off the bar after Dan Burn recycled a set piece that looked to be drifting out.

While the Magpies were dominant after their goal, the visitors still carried a threat. That was evident when Daniel Podence cut in from the Wolves left to hammer off the foot of Pope’s post.

Wolves came out a totally different unit in the second half, putting the hosts on the back foot. Substitute Pedro Neto was lively and went close to a leveller when he unleashed a rasping effort from the edge of the area, only for Pope to show a strong hand to palm away.

The England stopper, who was shaky with the ball at feet but at his best when it came to shot stopping, again showed why his presence in the Newcastle side has been transformative this campaign, as he got down low to clear a Joao Moutinho volley as Wolves pilled on the pressure.

Just as Pope’s resilience looked set to keep things clean at the Gallowgate End, a scruffy-looking mix-up involving Trippier gifted an equalizer on a silver platter to Hwang. The South Korean was the beneficiary as Trippier slipped when attempting to clear with Pope stranded covering his full-back. In fairness, it was just what Wolves deserved, having peppered Pope’s net in the second 45.

But with time ticking away, Howe threw on the cavalry, the key change being top-scorer Almiron off the bench. And the Paraguayan justified Howe’s call when he ghosted down the right, found Willock in the middle, then drifted into space in the area where he caressed past Sa for a late winner against the run of play.

And Sven Botman almost put the icing on the cake in added time after he blazed over when well placed after some smart work by Almiron and Wilson out wide.

Goalscorer Isak admits he has had to be patient for his moment at Newcastle, but feels like he took it, having scored his fourth goal of the season.

He said: “I’ve been wanting to play more but it has been giving me a bit of fuel and I’m happy to start today and get three points.

“I’ve had to be patient but I’ve been working hard. The team have been playing good but we haven’t got the results and today was all about winning.

“We created a lot of chances and could have scored three or four in the first half. Fortunately, two was enough.

“Even though we haven’t been getting the results we wanted, we have been playing well. Now we have a positive feeling for next week.”

Newcastle travel to Nottingham Forest on Friday evening, knowing a win could take them to within touching distance of Spurs in fourth, as well as further cement their place in the European competition qualifying spots with 13 games left to play.

Barcelona beat Bilbao amid more refereeing controversy

Barcelona beat Bilbao amid more refereeing controversy
Updated 13 March 2023
  • Madrid had moved to six points off the lead with a 3-1 win at Espanyol at home on Saturday
  • Archrivals Barcelona and Madrid play the final league “clasico” next week at Camp Nou stadium
Updated 13 March 2023
AP

MADRID: Still mired in controversy over its payments to the company of a former refereeing committee official, Barcelona restored its lead over Real Madrid to nine points in the Spanish league on Sunday after a late VAR decision went its way.
Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 after video review disallowed an 87th-minute goal by Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams for a handball in the buildup. VAR also was used to confirm Barcelona’s winning goal by Raphinha after it was initially disallowed for offside.
“I thought they were looking at offsides, but then I saw it on the video board, and I think it was a handball,” Barcelona coach Xavi said.
Williams laughed at the decision on Twitter after the game.
“We are upset,” Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde said. “Nobody on the field had seen anything, not even the referee or the fourth official or the other assistants.”
The review of Williams’ goal took nearly three minutes. When the decision was announced, it drew loud jeers from the home fans at San Mamés Stadium.
Madrid had moved to six points off the lead with a 3-1 win at Espanyol at home on Saturday. Barcelona and Madrid play the final league “clasico” next week at Camp Nou stadium.
The controversy came hours after Madrid had announced it would side against Barcelona in the legal proceedings that the rival is facing over its payments of millions of euros over several years to a company that belonged to the former vice president of Spain’s soccer refereeing committee.
Prosecutors on Friday formally accused Barcelona of alleged corruption in sports, fraudulent management and falsification of mercantile documentation. An investigating judge will decide whether the accusations should lead to charges. The Catalan club has denied wrongdoing.
Xavi said the team has not been talking about what may happen because of the legal proceedings.
“We are focused on playing soccer,” he said. “People are reaching conclusions ahead of time. It’s sad.”
Raphinha scored the winner in first-half stoppage time with a shot from inside the area after a superb pass by Sergio Busquets. The lineman raised his flag but video review determined the Brazil forward was in a legal position.
There didn’t immediately appear to be anything wrong with the goal by Williams, but the referee was asked to look at Iker Muniain’s touch of the ball with his arm earlier in the buildup, and it was deemed to have been enough to disallow the goal.
Bilbao, which stayed in ninth place, hit the woodwork a couple of times and was also stopped by great saves from Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen.
Bilbao has not won any of its last seven games against Barcelona in the league, with one draw and six losses since a 1-0 victory in 2009. The Basque Country club has not scored in its last three games against the Catalan club in the competition.
Robert Lewandowski returned for Barcelona after the striker missed a couple of matches because of an injury.
Frustrating draw
Real Betis and Villarreal dropped points in their bid for Champions League places after a 1-1 draw.
Borja Iglesias opened the scoring for Betis in the 38th minute and the hosts equalized through Yéremy Pino in the 55th.
The result kept Betis in fifth place, three points behind Real Sociedad in the final qualification spot for the Champions League. Villarreal stayed sixth, four points behind Betis.
It was the second league draw in a row for Betis after three straight victories. Villarreal had won two consecutive games in the league.
Third-place Atletico Madrid, level on points with Sociedad, visits midtable Girona on Monday.
Sociedad winless again
Carlos Fernández scored three minutes into the match but fourth-place Sociedad couldn’t manage more than a 1-1 draw at Mallorca to see its winless streak reach five consecutive matches.
Sociedad has only one win — at Espanyol in the league in February — in its last nine matches in all competitions. It has four draws and four defeats during that run.
South Korea midfielder Lee Kang-in equalized early in the second half for 10th-place Mallorca, which is winless in three consecutive games.
Sevilla's momentum
Sevilla came from behind to beat Almeria 2-1 at home with goals from Lucas Ocampos in the first half and Erik Lamela in the second.
It was the second win in a row after three consecutive losses in all competitions for Sevilla, which moved to 13th place, two points clear of the relegation zone.
It was the fifth loss in six matches for Almeria, which opened the scoring with Sergio Akieme in the second minute.
Almeria dropped to second-to-last-place.
 

Team of week for Roshn Saudi League round 20

Team of week for Roshn Saudi League round 20
Updated 12 March 2023
  • Mourad Batna has been voted the Roshn Saudi League player of the week
Updated 12 March 2023
Riyadh: Mourad Batna has been voted the Roshn Saudi League player of the week by statistical website Sofascore after scoring two goals in round 20 of the season.

The 32-year-old Moroccan player of Al-Fateh rated 9.0 as he netted a brace in his team’s 2-2 draw with Abha.

Goalkeeper Martin Campana of Al-Batin topped his category, while Ahmed Sharahili of Al-Ittihad, and Al-Batin’s Mohammed Naji and Mudasiru Salifu were named best defenders.

In midfield, top rankings went to Al-Hilal’s Andre Carrillo and Salman Al-Faraj, Romarinho from Al-Ittihad, and Kaku from Al-Taawoun.

Meanwhile, the best-performing forwards were Santi Mina from Al-Shabab, Odion Ighalo of Al-Hilal, and Batna.

Eddie Howe lays down Bruno Guimaraes marker as he looks to next phase of Newcastle United project

Eddie Howe lays down Bruno Guimaraes marker as he looks to next phase of Newcastle United project
Updated 12 March 2023
  • Guimaraes is said to be the next in line to be rewarded with new terms, in a clear attempt to ward off lofty admirers, namely Real Madrid
Updated 12 March 2023
NEWCASTLE: Bruno Guimaraes has to be the blueprint for the next phase of Newcastle United’s development — that’s the view of head coach Eddie Howe.

The Brazilian has been the diamond in the middle of Newcastle’s charge to the Carabao Cup final and Champions League contention, from a low base of relegation battlers when the former Lyon man arrived.

And while Guimaraes has not been the sole catalyst for success on Tyneside, in many ways he represents a direct window into what Howe and Magpies’ fans want from their players as the club heads into its next phase of the project — becoming real silverware challengers.

“That is the profile of player,” said Howe about future signings, referencing Guimaraes’ transformational prowess at St. James’ Park.

“Because Bruno has gone on to do brilliant things for the team, for the club, and we hope there are many more of those moments to come. Finding players like that who are affordable and all the other things that go into a transfer is not easy.”

Talk this month has been of contract extensions for key players, following on from new deals for Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron.

Guimaraes is said to be the next in line to be rewarded with new terms, in a clear attempt to ward off lofty admirers, namely Real Madrid.

“Not to my knowledge,” said Howe in a coy manner when asked about a new deal for his talisman. “I’ve been preparing for the game. I’m not sure on that.”

Guimaraes has formed a South American duet with compatriot Joelinton in the heart of Newcastle’s midfield this season, but will have to do without his partner-in-crime for the next two games, due to the No. 7s suspension.

Howe will likely hand Joe Willock a place back in the side, but it does leave the Magpies light in a key area against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sun.

“It’s a big blow for us. Joe has been very consistent for us this year. In and out of possession, I think he’s been very good, and his game has gone onto another level,” said Howe.

“He’s played various roles and has a great mentality. He wants to win in every moment, compete in training and games, and is very consistent with his attitude. A big blow, a big miss.”

Newcastle took the unusual step of allowing Jonjo Shelvey to leave in January, further depleting a department which was already, on paper, light.

Howe added: “Yeah, we are light in midfield. I don’t think it was a risk I took, it was a decision I didn’t want to take. It wasn’t a premeditated decision by me to take that risk. It was 99 percent out of my hands that Jonjo was going to leave. We are left with a bit of a hole without his presence, but it’s happened and now we have to make the best out of the situation.”

One man’s misfortune — Joelinton — is likely to be someone’s else’s blessing. And while Willock appears to be the man tasked with filling the big Brazilian’s boots, Elliot Anderson is also waiting in the wings for a call.

“It’s a chance for someone else to grasp that shirt and try to make sure they don’t come out the team themselves,” said Howe.

“It’s been a real shame for him (Anderson) because he had that opportunity to impress against Liverpool and had to be taken off (when Nick Pope was sent off) in the first half. One of the most disappointing things is we did not get to see how good Elliot could have been in that game. Elliot is going to be a very, very good player. He has got things to improve, which we are currently working on with him. But he has the capability for sure.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle are again set to head to Dubai for a spring training camp, as confirmed by the Dubai Sports Council.

Speaking of the trip, Howe said: “That’s the plan. We’ll have quite a few players away so I think we’ll have quite a small group, but that is the plan as we currently stand.”

Real Madrid clip Espanyol 3-1, eye Liverpool and clasico

Real Madrid clip Espanyol 3-1, eye Liverpool and clasico
Updated 12 March 2023
  • Carlo Ancelotti’s team reduced Barcelona’s lead to six points before the front-runner visits Athletic Bilbao on Sunday
Updated 12 March 2023
BARCELONA: Vinicius Junior sparked Real Madrid’s 3-1 comeback win over Espanyol in the Spanish league on Saturday, keeping leader Barcelona within reach before the rivals meet next weekend.

Joselu Mato put Espanyol ahead at the Santiago Bernabeu in the eighth minute. But Vinicius equalized in the 22nd and Eder Militao headed Madrid in front for good minutes before halftime.

Substitute Marco Asensio added a third goal in stoppage time as Madrid ended a three-game winless run across the league and the Copa del Rey.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team reduced Barcelona’s lead to six points before the front-runner visits Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Karim Benzema missed the game as he rested to recover from an ankle problem. Before the game, Ancelotti said he expected his striker to be ready to face Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday. Madrid holds a 5-2 advantage from the first leg of the round of 16.

Madrid will then visit Barcelona on March 19 in a clasico that will likely weigh heavily on the title fight.

“It was a game we had to win at any cost,” Ancelotti said. “This week is important with the Champions League and the clasico, and now we can face it with good momentum.”

Ancelotti insisted his players quickly turn their focus on Liverpool. Even though his team has a three-goal cushion, the coach said the rematch of last season’s European final could be a game “full of traps.”

MERCILESS MADRID

Espanyol, who were left in 13th place, took the lead when Joselu scored with a fine touch of his left boot. Joselu became the league’s second-leading scorer, along with Getafe’s Enes Unal, with 12. Only Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski has more at 15.

But when Madrid’s Vinicius got going, Madrid never gave Espanyol much of a chance to pull off the upset.

The Brazil forward looked hemmed in by Espanyol when he received the ball on the left side of the area. But a quick change of direction toward the center opened up just enough of a window for him to thread a shot between four defenders before it went in off the post.

“We were calm enough to come back from a goal down,” Vinicius said after his team-best 19th goal across all competitions.

When Madrid had Espanyol scrambling again, Militao jumped over his marker at the near post to head in a short cross by Aurélien Tchouameni.

Diego Martinez sent on extra attackers for Espanyol in the second half, but Madrid went closest to another goal when Rodrygo struck a free kick off the crossbar in the 75th.

Asensio rounded off the win after defender Nacho Fernandez dribbled forward and set him up.

“We were in the match until the final minutes,” Joselu said. “We gave it all we had, but Real Madrid shows no mercy.”

DOWN TO EIGHT

Last-placed Elche grabbed a point in stoppage time when Tete Morrente scored to draw 1-1 against a Valladolid that finished with eight players.

Cyle Larin struck in the fourth minute for his fourth goal in seven appearances for Valladolid since the Canada forward arrived in January.

But Valladolid lost their hold on the game when Darwin Machis was injured and had to leave after coach José “Pacheta” Rojo made all his substitutions.

After Morrente scored, two Valladolid players — Roque Mesa and Martin Hongla – were sent off for second bookings.

Iago Aspas scored his 10th and 11th league goals to lead Celta Vigo to 3-0 over Rayo Vallecano. His second goal was superbly executed by a touch of the outside of his left foot to float the ball over the goalkeeper from a tight angle.

Justin Kluivert’s goal in the 74th minute gave Valencia a 1-0 win over Osasuna and helped to lift it out of the relegation zone. Osasuna Sergio Herrera goalie saved a penalty by Hugo Duro in injury time

Mbappe scores last-minute winner as PSG bounce back from European exit

Mbappe scores last-minute winner as PSG bounce back from European exit
Updated 12 March 2023
  • Despite an unconvincing performance, the result allows PSG to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 11 points
Updated 12 March 2023
PARIS: Kylian Mbappe broke away to score a last-minute winner as Paris Saint-Germain beat Brest 2-1 on Saturday, a result that will go a small way toward healing the wound of their midweek Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich.

PSG have been left with just the Ligue 1 title to play for in the remaining months of the season after the Qatar-owned club were knocked out of Europe’s elite club competition in the last 16 with a 3-0 aggregate defeat.

They took the lead on their trip to Brittany in the 37th minute when Carlos Soler followed in to score after Mbappe’s shot had been parried by Brest goalkeeper Marco Bizot.

Yet the home side, battling to avoid relegation, drew level before halftime through Franck Honorat and it looked like they would hold on for a precious point in their fight to avoid relegation.

But then Mbappe, who had just been booked for kicking Brest midfielder Haris Belkebla in the back of the calf, was sent through on goal by Lionel Messi and rounded Bizot to score.

Despite an unconvincing performance, the result allows PSG to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 11 points over nearest challengers Marseille, who face Strasbourg on Sunday.

“People can say it is a little victory but it is a victory. Not everything was perfect but we had lots of chances and we shouldn’t let the fact we needed a last-minute winner hide that,” PSG coach Christophe Galtier told broadcaster Canal Plus.

“To come here and win three days after our disappointment against Bayern was very important. We are in a fight for the title. The context is obviously not favorable but winning was the main thing.”

PSG, who are chasing what would be a French record 11th league title and a ninth in the Qatar era, were missing a host of players at the Stade Francis-Le Ble, including Neymar.

The Brazilian is recovering after undergoing an operation on damaged ankle ligaments in Doha and is not expected to play again this season.

Spanish international Soler was one of three players brought into the Paris line-up following Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat in the second leg of their tie against Bayern in Germany.

The former Valencia player almost opened the scoring early on, but his powerful shot from a Messi assist was tipped onto the post by Bizot.

Soler did then open the scoring, only for Honorat to control a long ball forward by Romain Del Castillo and hold off Sergio Ramos and Timothee Pembele before firing in the equalizer.

Bizot saved well from Messi in the second half but the Dutch goalkeeper could not prevent Mbappe scoring the winner as the France superstar took his tally for the season to 31 in all competitions for his club.

He is level at the top of the Ligue 1 scorers’ charts on 19 goals with Canada’s Jonathan David, who scored a hat-trick for Lille in their 3-3 draw with Lyon on Friday.

Rennes, who are fifth, drew 0-0 at Auxerre in Saturday’s other game.

