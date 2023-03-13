You are here

  Fierce fighting raging for center of Bakhmut
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Fierce fighting raging for center of Bakhmut

Fierce fighting raging for center of Bakhmut
The Ukrainian military say they are ‘inflicting significant losses on the enemy.’ Above, Ukrainian service members fire a howitzer M119 at a front line near the city of Bakhmut. (Reuters)
Updated 13 March 2023
AFP

Fierce fighting raging for center of Bakhmut

Fierce fighting raging for center of Bakhmut
  • It is the longest-running and bloodiest battle of the Russia-Ukraine war
Updated 13 March 2023
AFP

KYIV: Fierce fighting is raging for control of the center of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, the longest-running and bloodiest battle of Moscow’s invasion, Russian and Ukrainian forces said on Monday.
Russia’s Wagner mercenary group has claimed to be leading Moscow’s charge for the industrial city, which has been the epicenter of fighting for months.
The Ukrainian military said: “Wagner assault units are advancing from several directions, trying to break through our troops’ defensive positions and move to the center of the city.”
“In fierce battles, our defenders are inflicting significant losses on the enemy,” it said in a morning briefing.
Analysts are divided over the strategic significance of Bakhmut as a military prize but the city has gained important political stature, with both sides pouring significant resources into the fight.
Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin also acknowledged that his forces were experiencing determined resistance as they seek to capture the center of the city.
“The situation in Bakhmut is difficult, very difficult. The enemy is battling for every meter,” he said in a post on social media.
“The closer we are to the city center, the more difficult the battles get and the more artillery there is... Ukrainians are throwing endless reserves (at the fight),” Prigozhin said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Bangladesh probe suggests ‘sabotage’ behind devastating fire at Rohingya camps

Bangladesh probe suggests ‘sabotage’ behind devastating fire at Rohingya camps
Updated 15 sec ago

Bangladesh probe suggests 'sabotage' behind devastating fire at Rohingya camps

Bangladesh probe suggests ‘sabotage’ behind devastating fire at Rohingya camps
  • March 5 blaze left around 12,000 Rohingya refugees without shelter
  • More in-depth investigation required: preliminary probe panel
Updated 15 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: A huge fire that has left thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh camps without shelter was a “planned act of sabotage” by groups attempting to exert influence, a panel investigating the blaze said on Monday.

The fire broke out on March 5 in Cox’s Bazar, a southeastern coastal district and the world’s largest refugee settlement hosting around 1.2 million Rohingya Muslims who fled violence and persecution in neighboring Myanmar.

An estimated 2,000 huts and dozens of facilities, including hospitals and learning centers, were destroyed after flames swept through the camps, affecting more than 12,000 people.

“The fire incident was a planned act of sabotage and vengeance which was done to establish influence in the camp over the rival groups,” Abu Sufian, a senior district government official and head of the seven-member probe committee, told Arab News.

The panel concluded its investigation after three days and interviewed eyewitnesses from the camps, Sufian said, as they made several recommendations to improve fire safety, as well as surveillance and intelligence monitoring in the camps.

“We recommend further investigation over the incident to dig out the names responsible for this fire. It requires an in-depth investigation.”

Fire incidents are common in the crowded camps as the makeshift structures are prone to such hazards. In 2021, a blaze destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 15 refugees.

But the recent incident is only the latest example of surging crime in the camps.

“As a Rohingya refugee, I feel insecure in the camp to utter the names of the … gangs that are active in the camps. One of these gangs is responsible for the fire incident,” a Rohingya refugee residing in the Kutupalong camp told Arab News.

The 25-year-old requested anonymity out of fear for his safety.

“There should be more and more deep investigation. And the authorities must hold them accountable. It’s obvious that the perpetrators set the fire with an intention to establish dominance over the other groups in the camps,” he said.

Asif Munir, a migration and refugee expert based in Dhaka, said similar incidents had occurred in the camps in the last two years, with “different groups and factions” behind them, most of whom are armed and involved with drug trafficking.

“It doesn’t seem that they have any revolutionary ideas or in terms of looking after the Rohingya population and their future and their welfare. They’re a selfish group, and just kind of waiting for or hoping to get some extra money which can support themselves only,” Munir told Arab News.

“These are some things that actually Bangladesh intelligence, authorities, as well as the law enforcing agencies need to have a better mechanism of containing,” he said.

“This cannot carry on and this has to be contained, and if needed, there needs to be specialist training for dealing with armed groups, maybe with an international training as well.”

Topics: Bangladesh Rohingya Cox's Bazar

Deported Afghan rapist who ‘loves England’ should not return, foster mother says

Deported Afghan rapist who ‘loves England’ should not return, foster mother says
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

Deported Afghan rapist who 'loves England' should not return, foster mother says

Deported Afghan rapist who ‘loves England’ should not return, foster mother says
  • Emal Kochai served half of 9-year sentence for raping 12-year-old girl in 2014
  • The Times newspaper found Kochai in French migrant camp
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The British foster mother of an Afghan migrant who was jailed and deported for the rape of a 12-year-old girl has told the man to avoid returning to the UK after he was discovered in a French migrant camp, The Times reported.

Emal Kochai, now 28, was jailed in 2014 for raping the girl in a Berkshire home. He was deported in 2019 after serving half of his sentence.

The Times discovered the Afghan at a migrant camp in northern France this week, with the 28-year-old telling a reporter that he wants to return to the UK.

Kochai was fostered aged 17 by a British woman, who maintains contact with him and has been kept anonymous by The Times.

She said: “His asylum case will be rejected because he’s been to prison. But he loves Britain, the British people, and he wants to come back.

“I’m concerned if he comes back. I want him to try another country, but he loves England.

“I told him not to get on a boat. I said ‘Don’t do it.’ I don’t want him to drown. He can’t swim.”

Kochai is one of four Afghans fostered by the woman, who retired from her career in teaching.

She told The Times that she believed the 28-year-old’s claims of innocence and had visited Kochai several times during his stint in prison.

“We were devastated when we found out about the accusation. We couldn’t believe it. It was very sad that it happened.

“He was young when it happened, and I like to think he’s changed. He is full of life. Even in prison he was happy, working in kitchens, doing his lessons, learning a trade.”

Court records show that Kochai locked the 12-year-old in a room at a home in Reading, Berkshire, pushed her onto a bed, removed her clothes and raped her.

Kochai was given the option to cut his prison sentence in half if he was deported. He chose to return to Afghanistan for a brief period.

While there, he married a woman, with whom he now has a young daughter. His foster mother said that he hopes to bring his new family to Britain.

She said: “It’s bad for him in Afghanistan because the Taliban know he was in England, so they’re not very happy with him.”

Kochai told The Times: “I will never give up trying to get to the UK. I have been in France for three months and we don’t get anything.

“In the UK I can get education, a job and a house.”

Topics: UK

Georgian PM tells Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky not to meddle in his country

Georgian PM tells Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky not to meddle in his country
Updated 13 March 2023
Reuters

Georgian PM tells Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky not to meddle in his country

Georgian PM tells Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky not to meddle in his country
  • Volodymyr Zelensky thanks protesters for waving Ukrainian flags, saying it showed respect, and he wished Georgians ‘democratic success’
  • ‘When a person who is at war... responds to the destructive action of several thousand people here in Georgia, this is direct evidence that this person is involved’
Updated 13 March 2023
Reuters

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili accused Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky of meddling in his country’s political situation by commenting on protests there last week, prompting an angry response from Kyiv.
During the protests against a “foreign agents” law that critics said signaled an authoritarian shift in Georgia, Zelensky thanked protesters for waving Ukrainian flags, saying it showed respect, and he wished Georgians “democratic success.”
Last Friday, Georgia’s parliament dropped the bill, which had threatened to harm Tbilisi’s bid for closer ties with Europe. Critics had said it was inspired by a 2012 Russian law that has been used widely to crack down on dissent in Russia.
“When a person who is at war... responds to the destructive action of several thousand people here in Georgia, this is direct evidence that this person is involved, motivated to make something happen here too, to change,” Garibashvili said in an interview with the Georgian IMEDI television broadcast on Sunday, referring to Zelensky.
“I want to wish everyone a timely end to this war, and peace,” Garibashvili added.
However, Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko accused Garibashvili of repeating “Russian propaganda” by suggesting that Kyiv sought to draw Georgia into its conflict with Moscow.
“We categorically reject such claims, which have nothing to do with reality. The Georgian authorities are looking for an enemy in the wrong place,” Nikolenko said on Facebook on Monday.
“Ukraine has been and will remain a friend of the Georgian people, whom we do not wish to stop (in their task of) building a European future.”
Despite Garibashvili’s comments, Georgian public opinion is strongly pro-Ukrainian and anti-Russian. Georgia fought its own brief war with Russia in 2008 over the status of two Moscow-backed breakaway regions, Azkhazia and South Ossetia.
Georgia and Ukraine both aspire to join the European Union one day.

Topics: Georgia Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Daesh claims bombing at Shiite center in northern Afghanistan

Daesh claims bombing at Shiite center in northern Afghanistan
Updated 13 March 2023
AP

Daesh claims bombing at Shiite center in northern Afghanistan

Daesh claims bombing at Shiite center in northern Afghanistan
  • The militant group has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021
Updated 13 March 2023
AP

ISLAMABAD: The Daesh group has claimed responsibility for a bombing over the weekend at a cultural center run by the minority Shiite community in northern Afghanistan that killed one person and wounded eight people.
The Tabian center of the Hazaras in Balkh’s provincial capital, Mazar-e-Sharif, was struck on Saturday, during an event honoring local journalists.
The regional affiliate of Daesh — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — is a key rival of the Taliban and has frequently targeted members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority. The militant group has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021. Daesh attacks have also included Taliban patrols.
Daesh said in a statement posted on its media arm, the Aamaq news agency, that the explosives were planted in a bag that was left hidden at the center. The statements said those targeted work for an establishment “that engaged in war” against Daesh.
Abdul Nafi Takor, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the interior ministry said the person killed was a security guard at the center.
Three children were among the eight wounded.
The attack on the center came two days after a bombing in Mazar-e-Sharif killed the provincial governor, Daud Muzmal, and two others. Four people were wounded.
The Daesh group also claimed responsibility for that assassination on Thursday.

Topics: Daesh Afghanistan

China’s Xi Jinping plans Russia visit as soon as next week

China’s Xi Jinping plans Russia visit as soon as next week
Updated 13 March 2023
Reuters

China's Xi Jinping plans Russia visit as soon as next week

China’s Xi Jinping plans Russia visit as soon as next week
  • Plans for a visit come as China has been offering to broker peace in Ukraine
  • Xi Jinping has met Vladimir Putin in person 39 times since becoming president
Updated 13 March 2023
Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to travel to Russia to meet with his counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter said, which would be sooner than previously expected.
Plans for a visit come as China has been offering to broker peace in Ukraine, an effort that has been met with skepticism in the West given China’s diplomatic support for Russia.
Russia’s Tass news agency reported on Jan. 30 that Putin had invited Xi to visit in the spring. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that a visit to Moscow could take place in April or early May.
China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the possibility of Xi going to Moscow and the Kremlin declined to comment.
No other details were immediately available.
The sources briefed on the matter declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the issue.
Last month, Putin hosted China’s top diplomat Wang Yi on a visit to Moscow and signaled that Xi would travel to Russia.
China and Russia struck a “no limits” partnership in February of 2022, when Putin was visiting Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympics, weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, and the two sides have continued to reaffirm the strength of their ties.
Xi has met Putin in person 39 times since becoming president, most recently in September during a summit in central Asia.
On Monday, Xi wrapped up the annual session of China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress, during which he was unanimously confirmed in a precedent-breaking third term as president.

Topics: China Russia Xi Jinping Vladimir Putin

