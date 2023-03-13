You are here

Oil Updates — Crude slightly edges up; Biden plans limits on oil drilling in Alaska, Arctic Circle

Oil Updates — Crude slightly edges up; Biden plans limits on oil drilling in Alaska, Arctic Circle
After initially slipping in early trading, Brent crude futures were up 24 cents, or 0.29 percent, to $83.02 per barrel by 10.30 a.m. Saudi time. 
Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude slightly edges up; Biden plans limits on oil drilling in Alaska, Arctic Circle

Oil Updates — Crude slightly edges up; Biden plans limits on oil drilling in Alaska, Arctic Circle
Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices fell almost $4 on Monday along with equities as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank raised fears of a fresh financial crisis, but a recovery in Chinese demand provided support.

Brent crude futures were down $3.66, or 4.42 percent, to $79.12 per barrel by 04.30 p.m. Saudi time, while West Texas Intermediate US crude futures fell by $3.56, or 4.64 percent, to $73.12 a barrel.

Brent hit its lowest levels since early January while WTI touched prices not seen since early December.

Fears of contagion from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank led to a selloff in US assets at the end of last week, while state regulators closed New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday.

Biden plans limits on oil drilling in Alaska, Arctic Circle

US President Joe Biden will prevent or limit oil drilling in 13 million acres of Alaska and the Arctic Ocean, the Associated Press reported on Sunday, citing an administration official.

The reported move comes as Biden’s administration earlier this week said that it has not yet made a final decision on whether to approve ConocoPhillips’ massive Willow oil project in northwest Alaska.

According to AP, the plan has two parts. To start with, Biden will bar drilling in nearly 3 million acres of the Arctic Ocean, closing off the rest of its federal waters from oil exploration.

Citing the administration official, the report added that the administration will then develop new rules for more than 13 million acres in the National Petroleum Reserve — Alaska. The area includes the Teshekpuk Lake, Utukok Uplands, Colville River, Kasegaluk Lagoon and Peard Bay Special Areas.

ConocoPhillips’ Willow project has support from the oil and gas industry and state officials eager for jobs, but it is opposed by environmental groups who want to move rapidly away from fossil fuels to combat climate change.

Argentina’s YPF plans to double oil production in five years

Argentina’s state oil company YPF will double oil output and pump up natural gas by 30 percent in the next five years, the company’s chief financial officer said. 

This year, YPF sees its oil production growing by 8 percent while natural gas output is expected to grow 3 percent, said CFO Alejandro Lew during an event in New York to celebrate the company’s 30th anniversary of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

“We still feel very conformable with our achievement,” said Lew, adding that YPF is “in a good position to continue the acceleration of the monetization of Vaca Muerta resources.”

Vaca Muerta is Argentina’s massive shale formation, responsible for much of the expected uptick in oil and gas output.

YPF also wants to explore partnerships to exploit reserves in the southern Palermo Aike formation, according to company chairman Pablo Gonzalez.

The state-run company estimates that the formation holds 6.6 million barrels.

 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: oil updates Joe Biden

Kingdom’s HR fund launches new strategy to ensure sustainable development

Kingdom’s HR fund launches new strategy to ensure sustainable development
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Kingdom's HR fund launches new strategy to ensure sustainable development

Kingdom’s HR fund launches new strategy to ensure sustainable development
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Human Resources Development Fund, known as Hadaf, has launched a new strategy and identity to support the development of a sustainable national workforce in the Kingdom through training, empowerment and counseling programs.  

The launching ceremony was attended by the Saudi Minister of Labor and Social Development and chairman of the board of directors of Hadaf, Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, and leading figures from the public and private sectors.  

The new strategy will help the development of human capabilities and allow them to enter and remain sustainable in the labor market. This comes in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and labor market plan that encourages the private sector to contribute to localization.  

The strategy is a result of several collaborative efforts between government agencies and the private sector to define the fund’s direction and role in supporting the development of national individual capital.  

It is built around three key objectives, which consist of supporting human resources development to meet labor market demands, boosting the efficiency of matching supply and demand, and enabling sustainable employment.  

Developing the strategy included an assessment of the current situation and an analysis of the fund’s internal and external environments and the satisfaction levels of beneficiaries and employers.  

It also includes coordination, cooperation and sharing with stakeholders and business partners in the private sector their vows and proposals.  

Earlier in January, Hadaf also signed a cooperation agreement with the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program in Riyadh to encourage the training and recruitment of Saudi trainees.  

Furthermore, it claimed that in 2022, it facilitated the employment of 400,000 persons in private-sector firms through its programs and initiatives.  

Topics: SaudiVision2030 Hadaf Human Resources localization

Saudi firm White Helmet wins Entrepreneurship World Cup at Biban 2023 

Saudi firm White Helmet wins Entrepreneurship World Cup at Biban 2023 
Updated 50 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi firm White Helmet wins Entrepreneurship World Cup at Biban 2023 

Saudi firm White Helmet wins Entrepreneurship World Cup at Biban 2023 
Updated 50 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based White Helmet, a firm that provides a platform to manage and monitor construction operations remotely, has won the Entrepreneurship World Cup at Biban 2023. 

The company secured a cash price of $300,000 and the title at one of the region’s largest startup, small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurship conferences.  

Another 10 startups from diverse countries won cash prizes ranging from $25,000 to $200,000 for their innovative solutions in what was a $1 million prize fund. 

Founded in 2017, White Helmet has won several recent awards, including the Collaborative Innovation Award from the Kingdom’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission as one of the top digital products in Saudi Arabia at the Digital Tech Forum in 2022. 

In November 2022, the company also won the Technology Project Award at the Project Management Offices Summit, according to the company’s website. 

Touted to be one of the world’s largest innovative pitch competitions, the Entrepreneurship World Cup is co-hosted by Global Entrepreneurship Network and Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, also known as Monsha’at. 

Since launching in 2019, the press release added that the competition had engaged more than 400,000 entrepreneurs from 200 countries and connected founders with over $4 million in cash prizes and another $266 million worth of perks and free support and services. 

“We are proud to have a Saudi company named the champion of the latest edition of the EWC. We hope that this win will inspire more of our people to take that step forward and realize their entrepreneurial ambitions,” said Sami Ibrahim Al-Husseini, governor of Monsha’at. 

He added: “Saudi innovation and ingenuity has driven the advancement of the Kingdom’s startup and SME ecosystem forward over the past years.” 

Jonathan Ortmans, president of GEN, said that these startups are “disrupting their industries and testing big ideas with the potential to transform our world.” 

This year’s edition of the EWC attracted more than 30,000 founders, and 100 out of them were invited to pitch to a panel of international judges at the Global Finals after several qualifying rounds. 

Meanwhile, this year’s Biban conference hosted under the theme “Attract-Connect-Achieve” attracted over 105,000 participants. It also featured over 350 speakers sharing their insights about the SME ecosystem globally and regionally. 

The event also hosted 300 workshops for over 20,000 beneficiaries. 

Topics: BIBAN23 White Helmet Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC)

UAE’s ADNOC Gas share price jumps 20% in the first minutes of its debut on ADX  

UAE’s ADNOC Gas share price jumps 20% in the first minutes of its debut on ADX  
Updated 13 March 2023
ARAB NEWS  

UAE's ADNOC Gas share price jumps 20% in the first minutes of its debut on ADX  

UAE’s ADNOC Gas share price jumps 20% in the first minutes of its debut on ADX  
Updated 13 March 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: The share price of ADNOC Gas, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., surged more than 20 percent in its first debut minutes on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange market.  

The company’s initial public offering was priced at 2.37 dirhams ($0.65) and rose to 2.84 dirhams, bringing the company’s market value to 217.9 billion dirhams, according to ADX data.  

ADNOC Gas offered 3.84 billion shares in its listing, representing 5 percent of the company’s total shares, and raised $2.5 billion through its offering.  

The company took the position of largest IPO on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange surpassing Borouge, another ADNOC subsidiary.  

“As ADNOC Gas moves into life as a listed company, we remain focused on our clear growth strategy, underpinned by upstream capacity expansion, which will allow us to process and deliver increased volumes to customers, further enhancement of our product mix and ensuring we deliver for our growing number of international customers as demand for gas continues to increase,” said Ahmed Alebri, acting chief executive of ADNOC Gas.  

ADNOC Gas has access to 95 percent of the UAE's natural gas reserves, estimated to be the seventh largest globally. It also supplies more than 60 percent of the UAE's gas needs.  

The company taps into 10 billion cubic feet per day of gas-processing capacity while operating eight gas-processing sites and a pipeline network of more than 3,250 kilometers.  

The company expects to pay dividends of more than $1.62 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 in respect of the first half of this fiscal year which ends in December. It expects to pay a further dividend of more than $1.62 billion in the second quarter of 2024 in respect of the second half of this year.  

ADNOC Gas marks ADNOC’s fifth company to go public while the parent company continues to own 90 percent of its subsidiary.  

Topics: ADNOC gas ADX IPO share stock

Saudi airports to welcome over 80 female cab drivers in Vision 2030 push

Saudi airports to welcome over 80 female cab drivers in Vision 2030 push
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi airports to welcome over 80 female cab drivers in Vision 2030 push

Saudi airports to welcome over 80 female cab drivers in Vision 2030 push
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Over 80 female cab drivers will be soon employed in four airports in Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom continues its social reforms aimed at reducing the gender gap in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030.

The airports where these women will be employed are King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, and Prince Muhammad International Airport in Madinah.

The hiring process is the first phase of an initiative named Women’s Track to empower women in the fields of transport launched by Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority, in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, represented by the Tawteen Program-2.

Under the second phase of this initiative, women taxi drivers will be employed in all other airports in the Kingdom.

The initiative will also provide a comprehensive training program for acquiring basic skills for women in driving cabs, in addition to lessons in decorum, customer service, first aid, and the English language.

The TGA said that the Women’s Track initiative will contribute to improving and developing the experience of transport services and receiving passengers, in line with the authority’s keenness to support job creation, increase local content, and activate the role of women in Saudization programs in the transport sector.

The second edition of the Tawteen program is expected to create 170,000 jobs in Saudi Arabia, with 25,000 jobs in the industry sector, 30,000 jobs in tourism, and 20,000 employment opportunities in the health, transport and logistics services, and real estate and construction sectors.

This edition of the Tawteen program also eyes creating 15,000 jobs in the trade sector and other 40,000 employment openings in other areas of the economy.

In a move to support the growing role of women in the national economy, Saudi Arabia has already announced it will include private female drivers as part of its new professions under the Musaned recruitment program.

In February, Saudi Human Rights Commission President Hala Al-Tuwaijri at the 52nd session of the UN’s Human Rights Council revealed that the share of women employed in Saudi Arabia jumped from 21 percent to 35 percent in five years on the back of the Kingdom’s efforts to boost participation in the labor market.

Topics: cab drivers Saudization Saudi Transport General Authority

Egypt starts offering stakes in 2 Armed Forces-owned firms as part of privatization drive  

Egypt starts offering stakes in 2 Armed Forces-owned firms as part of privatization drive  
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

Egypt starts offering stakes in 2 Armed Forces-owned firms as part of privatization drive  

Egypt starts offering stakes in 2 Armed Forces-owned firms as part of privatization drive  
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt will start procedures on Wednesday to list two of its national army companies, Wataniya and Safi, on its stock exchange in an attempt to further develop its private sector, according to an official cabinet statement.   

The move to offer these two companies reflects the government's first step towards enforcing its announced plans of selling stakes in over 32 state-owned companies by March 2024.   

The statements noted that “the procedures for offering the two companies, Wataniya and Safi, will start through the offering advisor next Wednesday, who will communicate with the investors,” and reveal the companies’ data to the public.   

Wataniya, the national company for selling and distributing petroleum products, and Safi, the national company for bottling natural water are both currently owned by the Armed Forces' National Service Projects Agency.   

Details regarding the offering process, whether it would be through a strategic investor, stock exchange, or a mix of both, were not mentioned.   

In addition, the offering of four major companies through international investment banks was approved, according to the cabinet statement. 

Egypt’s plan to float shares of 32 companies  

Around 32 state companies will either be listed on the Egyptian stock exchange or sold to strategic investors over the coming year, Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly revealed in February earlier this year.   

The government aims to exit from seven sectors, including pharmaceutical, chemical, and construction, besides reducing its investments in seven sectors, including power plants. 

Egypt also plans to provide an opportunity for the private sector to invest in four sectors.  

First announced more than five years ago, the Egyptian government's plan to sell stakes in public companies has gained new urgency since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The war triggered heavy foreign investment outflows from the Egyptian financial markets and threw the African country’s economy into crisis.  

Egypt in December agreed to a $3 billion rescue plan with the International Monetary Fund in expectation that the state withdraws from some non-strategic sectors of the economy to allow space for the private sector to grow.  

Floating these institutions is one of the strategic goals under the State Ownership Policy Document which was approved by President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi in December of last year.   

The ownership document reported that the state intends to boost the private sector’s role in the country’s economic activities from 30 percent currently up to 65 percent within three years. 

Topics: Egypt Army privatization stock exchange

