British authorities considers plan for a farm on top of multistory car park in Birmingham

If approved, the farm would provide locally-produced food for the community, promote the benefits of sustainable farming, and help to reduce carbon emissions. (Urban Design Hub/File)
If approved, the farm would provide locally-produced food for the community, promote the benefits of sustainable farming, and help to reduce carbon emissions. (Urban Design Hub/File)
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

  • The proposal by Slow Food Birmingham aims to promote hyperlocal food production and the productive repurposing of urban spaces
  • Slow Food, a global network that began in Italy in 1986 to preserve and promote local, traditional food, is in the process of building a network in Saudi Arabia
LONDON: Birmingham City Council is set to consider a plan to build an urban farm on the roof of a multistory car park in the British city.

The proposal was put forward by Slow Food Birmingham, a grassroots organization that promotes hyperlocal food production, with the aim of “turning gray space to green, productive space” that benefits the local community.

“We hope that the project will foster valuable conversations about the city’s food system and create a model for change, championing hyperlocal food production and education,” the organization said.

It is part of Slow Food, a global initiative founded in 1986 in Bra, northeastern Italy, that promotes localized food production and traditional cooking. Through its worldwide network of community-focused projects it works to preserve local food cultures and traditions, counteract the rise of fast food, and boost awareness and interest in what people eat and where it comes from.

In Saudi Arabia, Slow Food is in the process of creating a network of communities in all 13 regions of the country, with the objective of safeguarding and promoting traditional Saudi food heritage.

In Birmingham, meanwhile, in addition to the urban farm proposal, the local Slow Food group’s plans for the Jewellery Quarter, a major district in the city, which is located in England’s West Midlands region, include greenhouses, a communal space and garden, an educational center and a cafe.

If approved, the farm would provide locally-produced food for the community, promote the benefits of sustainable farming, and help to reduce carbon emissions.

“Our proposal is part of a system rethink designed to provide food security as we cope with a changing world,” said Kate Smith, Slow Food Birmingham’s founder and projects lead.

“One of the goals is to be able to show people that we are in the middle of a city and we are growing food 12 months of the year.

“We want to be bringing the community in and giving them an opportunity to get their hands dirty, talking about what food they can buy and how they might cook it.”

Urban Design Hub, which produced the plans for the project, said it hopes it is given a green light by the council and can function as a “catalyst for reconnecting the local community to healthier and locally grown food.”

Smith added that the initiative, described as the first of its kind, might serve as a model for other communities, not only in the UK but worldwide, and expressed hopes that her group will be able to teach others how to replicate it in the near future.

Updated 13 March 2023

  • Oscar-winning Indian productions featured regional languages of Telugu, Tamil
  • Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from hit film ‘RRR’ beat heavyweights such as Lady Gaga, Rihanna
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India celebrated on Monday its historic double win at the Oscars after the breakout hit “Naatu Naatu” won best original song and “The Elephant Whisperers” was named best short documentary.

The catchy tune from the epic “RRR” was the first from an Indian film to earn a nomination and win in its category at the prestigious Academy Awards.

The dance anthem by composer M.M. Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose was competing against the likes of Barbadian songstress Rihanna and US singer Lady Gaga for best original song.

It also won a Golden Globe award in January.

“The Elephant Whisperers,” from female duo director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga, won best documentary short film, becoming the first Indian flick to win an Oscar in the category.

It follows the story of a couple in southern India who devote themselves to caring for an orphaned elephant, exploring the bond between humans and animals.

“Congratulations India” trended on Twitter shortly after the announcements, as Indian celebrities, political leaders, and ordinary citizens erupted with joy on social media.

“Exceptional. The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet. “India is elated and proud.”

He also congratulated the team behind “The Elephant Whisperers” for highlighting “the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature.”

India is well-known for its Bollywood films, but this year’s Oscars placed a global spotlight on its regional productions. The blockbuster “RRR” is a Telugu-language movie, whereas “The Elephant Whisperers” features the southern Indian language of Tamil.

“Out of the 1,000 films we make in India every year, 800 of them are regional films – they are the spinal cord of Indian cinema,” Resul Pookutty, Indian film sound designer who won the Academy Award for best sound mixing in 2009 for “Slumdog Millionaire,” told Arab News.

Indian artist A.R. Rahman also won an Oscar in the best original song category that year for “Jai Ho” in the same movie, which was a British production.

“Fourteen years later we got an Indian film win at a competitive Oscar. It’s a mark of many more to come,” Pookutty said.

Anthony Ruban, who worked on “The Elephant Whisperers” as a sound engineer said the Oscar victory was “like a dream come true.”

“It’s a pride moment for India. It’s so surreal, so proud to be part of such a very important and lovely documentary project,” Ruban told Arab News.

“I did not realize that this was going to be this big. I knew the documentary is going to touch everyone who watches it. Now it has touched everybody, and it has touched people all over the world,” he said.

In the southern Indian city of Warangal, where Telugu is the predominant language, elated fans were also cheering the wins.

“Today is a day of pride for India and for the Telugu film industry,” Venkat Narayan, a retired economics professor, told Arab News.

“The film ‘RRR’ has every beat of Telugu in it, and it is a very emotional movie to watch,” he said.

“The film, because of its originality, has already created a wave. Now the win at the Oscars confirms that the regional film industry has greater energy and originality and can bring greater laurels for India at the international stage.”

Narendra Pulloor, a senior journalist based in Hyderabad where Telugu is also the main language, said the achievement at the Oscars showed that “India is not only Bollywood.”

“I am sure in time to come this achievement at the Oscars will inspire more people to do good work in regional language,” Pulloor told Arab News. “Now they know that language is not a barrier to achieve international fame.”

Topics: India 2023 Oscars ‘The Elephant Whisperers’

Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: British singer Adele showed off a gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad during her Las Vegas residency over the weekend.  

The Grammy-winning singer performed her 15th “Weekends with Adele” concert in a black beaded lace gown by the designer.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adele (@adele)

“Adele performed on “Week 15 of Weekends with Adele” in a custom #ZMCouture black beaded lace long-sleeve off-shoulder gown with a corset bodice, and fishtail train,” the label posted on Instagram.  

“Weekends with Adele” is held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and will run until March 25, 2023. 

Topics: Zuhair Murad Adele

Updated 13 March 2023
GABRIELE MALVISI

LONDON: “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” featuring Idris Elba, Andy Serkins and Cynthia Erivo, landed on Netflix on Friday as director Jamie Payne shared with Arab News the challenges of filming the new movie, as well as his take on Saudi Arabia’s growing film industry. 

After a successful theatrical release accompanied by premiers in London and New York, fans will be able to watch the TV series-turned-film on Netflix. 

Payne spoke to Arab News about the task of adapting the popular TV series to the big screen, saying that the biggest challenge was making sure to “honor” the series by “protecting that umbilical cord back to the DNA of what made it great. 

“That was the biggest responsibility I had,” he added. 

During the premiere of “Luther: The Falling Sun” at the BFI in London, Elba hinted at plans for a possible franchise of the film, something that can take up James Bond’s “real estate.” 

In “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” Elba reprises his role as the brilliant but troubled and impulsive Detective Chief Inspector John Luther, the character he played in the award-winning BBC series “Luther” between 2010 and 2019. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Idris Elba (@idriselba)

Continuing from the show, the movie follows the adventures of Luther as he escapes from prison to capture a narcissistic cyber psychopath and serial killer, played by Serkis. 

Meanwhile, Payne took the chance to comment on the rapid expansion of Saudi Arabia’s film industry and the importance of new platforms like the Red Sea International Film Festival for the region. 

“I think it is great there is a focus on encouraging the film industry into a space like Saudi Arabia,” he told Arab News. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Idris Elba (@idriselba)

“To take any industry, whether that’d be the Arab film industry or the French film industry, I think we need to have as broad a conversation as possible when it comes to storytelling approach. 

“I think having a new arena (such as the RSIFF) for stories only adds to something that I love passionately, and that’s telling stories. The fact that we are encouraged to go there, and…that Saudi Arabia is celebrating films the way that the Saudis are, I think it is really important,” Payne added.  

Asked about the idea of directing in the Kingdom, Payne said: “I’d love to film there. Who wouldn’t?” 

Topics: Luther Saudi Arabia

Updated 13 March 2023
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: From being a refugee to winning Favorite Arab Star at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Syrian comedian Amro Maskoun has an inspiring story to share. 

The social media star, who has more than 4.8 million followers on Instagram, was announced as the winner of the award, which honors talents from the Middle East and North Africa, late last week. 

“This nomination was literally the highlight of 2023,” Maskoun said in an interview with Arab News after his win. “I’ve been watching Nickelodeon since I was a little kid. I used to watch the ceremony. I used to watch everyone getting washed with slime. And I never imagined myself being actually nominated to win such an award.”

But, when his dream did come true, the comedian said he was not able to fully enjoy the moment because of the earthquake that hit his home country and Turkiye in February.  

“To be honest, I don’t know if I can express my feelings in a good way right now, especially after what happened in Turkey and Syria and after a lot of people lost their lives,” he said.

“I think that winning this is, in one way or another, our compensation for what we felt and how powerless and useless we felt after the earthquake,” he said. “So, I really just wanted to dedicate this to the children of Syrian, to the children of Turkey.”

Despite this, Maskoun, who is based in Dubai, said he feels honored to have received the international prize. “I think it’s going to be the best thing that’s going to happen to me in 2023,” he said. 

Maskoun, who studied architecture in France, left Syria as a refugee in 2012, when he was just 13 years old.  He first lived in Turkiye with his family before moving to Lebanon, then Dubai, then France, and he is now back in the UAE. He describes his teenage years as “hectic.” 

“We moved more than 24 times in those years. I just ended up feeling very lost, feeling like I had no place to belong to, even though I’m originally Syrian. But, after moving a lot between countries I just lost this feeling and sensation of belonging,” he said.

However, this experience taught him a lot, he said. “God sometimes puts you through tests just to let you see the power that you have inside you,” he said. “I got to be independent, and I think the creative crazy part comes from this journey we had as a family.”

Unlike what his fans on social media might think, Maskoun was an introvert as a child. “I hated talking to people. I just wanted to go to school, come back, study and sleep.

“When I started doing these videos, it was after a very severe period of depression between 2014 and 2016,” he continued. “Social media helped me a lot to change that side that I hated about myself.”  

His Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award is not his only international recognition. In 2021, Maskoun was voted the Middle Eastern Social Media Star of 2021 at the People’s Choice Awards.

Topics: Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Amro Maskoun

Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Arab designers had their moment at the 95th Academy Awards and Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party with the likes of Elie Saab, Zuhair Murad and Tony Ward dressing Hollywood’s leading names.

Lebanon’s Saab dressed US actress Monica Barbaro and British model Cara Delevingne, while Australian model Miranda Kerr showed off a signature Saab look — from his Spring/Summer 2023 Couture collection — at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, as did British model Suki Waterhouse. 

Suki Waterhouse in Elie Saab at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party. (Getty Images)

Delevingne hit the carpet in a gorgeous red silk taffeta ballgown with a thigh-high slit and one shoulder with a billowing bow. She paired the look with a Bulgari serpent choker in white gold with emeralds for the eyes of the snake.

British model Cara Delevingne in an Elie Saab outfit. (Getty Images)

Kerr showed off a baby blue look by the fashion house, while Barbaro looked elegant in a teal-and-maroon ensemble, complete with ethereal chiffon and a structured billowing skirt.

Monica Barbaro showed off an Elie Saab gown. (AFP)

US actress Eva Longoria stunned in a geometric mirrored gown by Murad, complete with a deep neckline, from the designers Spring 2023 Couture collection. 

Eva Longoria opted for a Zuhair Murad gown. (AFP)

Chrissy Teigen showed off a beaded and feathered look from Murad’s Spring/Summer 2023 Couture collection at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Chrissy Teigen showed off a beaded and feathered look from Murad’s Spring/Summer 2023 Couture collection. (AFP)

Meanwhile, Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing made a regal entrance in sparkling silver and emerald green — it was created by Lebanese Italian designer Tony Ward. “X-Men” star Bingbing finished off her look with hair sculpted into an Old Hollywood bob.

While Fan looked like a queen, Sofia Carson was a princess in white custom Giambattista Valli haute couture, a stunning statement diamond and emerald necklace accenting her ball gown with its off-shoulder, form-fitting bodice, a delicate diamond-shaped cutout at the center. Her jewels were by Chopard, including 122.49 carats of emeralds and 92.57 carats of diamonds, The Associated Press reported.

Also looking royal was Angela Bassett in Moschino. The dress by Jeremy Scott included draping that looked like a huge bow up top as the fabric swirled around her body. She was perfectly accented with a serpent Bulgari necklace.

Angela Bassett in Moschino. (AFP)

“It's light, it's royal purple, our color for royalty," she told E!. "Just bringing that to the carpet. And, also spring.”

Sofia Vergara stepped out in a golden gown by Lebanese designer Reem Acra. (AFP)

Colombian American actress Sofia Vergara stepped out in a golden gown by Lebanese designer Reem Acra, while US comedian Tiffany Haddish wore a multi-colored Zuhair Murad dress with thigh-high slits, from the Lebanese designer’s ready-to-wear fall 2022 collection.

Tiffany Haddish wore a multi-colored Zuhair Murad dress. (AFP)

US model and volleyball player Natalia Bryant, daughter of late basketball player Kobe Bryant, championed a black form-fitting gown with long, voluminous sleeves by Bahraini label Monsoori.

Natalia Bryant wore a black gown by Bahraini label Monsoori. (AFP)

Rihanna helped close down the carpet in custom Alaia, a leather band dress she wore over a jersey bodysuit as she showed off her baby bump. Lady Gaga snagged a black Versace look off the runway from the fashion house's show last week in Los Angeles. It featured boning under a sheer top with sheer sleeves and a ballgown skirt with a drop waist. Around her neck was a Tiffany & Co. diamond choker.

Rihanna helped close down the carpet in custom Alaia. (AFP)

Cate Blanchett donned a never-before-seen blue draped velvet top from the Louis Vuitton archives. She wore it with a black skirt made of fully sustainable silk.

Florence Pugh went in a different direction with a super-mini look in black under a voluminous strapless top that fell into billowy sleeves and yards of long fabric in a greyish white. It was Valentino Haute Couture. She had a Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace around her neck with matching pink tourmaline earrings.

Florence Pugh in Valentino Haute Coutur. (AFP)

Halle Bailey did the young proud as well in an ethereal strapless soft blue gown by Dolce & Gabbana, with sheer panels at the skirt and boning on top. So did Janelle Monáe in a Vera Wang look that fell from a strapless black crop top to an orange skirt. She wore a black fabric choker around her neck.

Jamie Lee Curtis went for a long-sleeve sparkler by Dolce & Gabbana that was the precise color of the Oscars' new off-white carpet.

Harvey Guillen and Harry Shum Jr. made statements of their own, the former in a Christian Siriano coat with a silver brocade design and a full ruffled coat and the latter in a white evening jacket with a wide sash and black trim.

“Puss in Boots” star Guillen said his outfit is the first time Siriano has designed for a plus-size man. The dramatic, embellished long coat flared out at the waist. It evoked Guillen’s vampire mockumentary show “What We Do in the Shadows,” on which he plays fan favorite Guillermo.

Topics: Oscars Academy Awards fashion

