NGOs urge the release of Burundi rights campaigners

Activists protest in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on December 18, 2015, against recent killings in neighbouring Burundi by government forces in a crackdown against public dissent. (File/AFP)
AFP

NAIROBI: Three human rights groups called Tuesday for the immediate unconditional release of five Burundian activists charged with rebellion and undermining state security.
Burundian intelligence agents arrested the five, four of whom were about to fly to Uganda from the economic capital Bujumbura, last month.
They were later charged with rebellion and undermining the domestic security of the state as well as the functioning of public finances, before being detained in Bujumbura’s central prison.
Under Burundian law, they face up to 30 years in prison.
Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch (HRW) and the Burundi Human Rights Initiative said the charges were “baseless” and demanded they be dropped.
“Burundian authorities should immediately and unconditionally release five human rights defenders arbitrarily arrested,” they said in a joint statement.
“The arrests... and the serious charges brought against them signal a worsening climate for independent civil society in Burundi,” said Clementine de Montjoye, Africa researcher at HRW.
The jailed activists include Sonia Ndikumasabo, president of the Association of Women Lawyers of Burundi, who was arrested at the airport.
Another was Prosper Runyange, a member of the Association for Peace and the Promotion of Human Rights (APDH), arrested the same day in the northern town of Ngozi.
“If working in partnership with or receiving funding from international groups is treated as a criminal offense and a threat to state security, what little space was left for civil society to operate in Burundi will be closed,” HRW’s Montjoye warned.
Despite ongoing concerns about the rights situation, both the European Union and the United States last year resumed aid flows to the deeply impoverished landlocked nation, citing political progress under President Evariste Ndayishimiye.
Ndayishimiye has been praised for slowly ending years of Burundi’s isolationism under former leader Pierre Nkurunziza’s chaotic and bloody rule.
But he has failed to improve its wretched record on human rights and the African Great Lakes nation of 12 million people remains one of the poorest on the planet.
Burundi had been under US and EU sanctions over a bloody crisis that erupted in 2015 when Nkurunziza made a controversial bid for a third term in office.
The turmoil claimed the lives of 1,200 Burundians and led to 400,000 fleeing the country.

SAN DIEGO: President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order on Tuesday aiming to increase the number of background checks to buy guns, promote better and more secure firearms storage and ensure US law enforcement agencies are getting the most out of a bipartisan gun control law enacted last summer.
The Democratic president plans to unveil his latest efforts at curbing gun violence in a speech from Monterey Park, California, said a senior White House official, who discussed the order ahead of its signing on the condition of anonymity. In January, a gunman stormed a dance hall in the community near Los Angeles and shot 20 people, killing 11, following a Lunar New Year celebration.
Biden’s rhetoric has only grown stronger around guns — he routinely calls for banning so-called assault weapons in his speeches — and Democrats didn’t push such a vocal anti-gun platform even during the Obama administration, when Biden was vice president. But Biden has been emboldened by the midterms after his regular talk of gun control didn’t result in massive losses, and he’s expected to continue to push for strong changes as he inches toward a 2024 run, his aides say.
Biden invited Brandon Tsay, the 26-year-old who wrestled the semi-automatic pistol away from the gunman in Monterey Park, to his State of the Union address and praised the young man’s heroism.
“He saved lives. It’s time we do the same as well,” Biden said in his speech to Congress. “Ban assault weapons once and for all.”
But his power is limited to go beyond bipartisan legislation passed by Congress last summer, the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades. It followed the killings last year of 10 shoppers at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store and 19 students and two teachers at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.
“Too many lives have been taken by gun violence,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “But he believes we need to do more. You’ll hear him call on Congress to take action and not to stop ... that we need to continue.”
Biden will mandate that his Cabinet work on a plan to better structure the government to support communities suffering from gun violence, said the senior White House official who previewed the order. The plan will call on Attorney General Merrick Garland to shore up the rules for federally licensed gun dealers so they know they are required to do background checks as part of the license.
Biden is also mandating better reporting of ballistics data from federal law enforcement for a clearinghouse that allows federal, state and local law enforcement to match shell casings to guns. But local and state law enforcement agencies are not required to report ballistics data, and many do not, making the clearinghouse less effective.
And the president is going to ask the Federal Trade Commission to issue a public report analyzing how gun manufacturers market to minors and use military images to market to the general public.
The bill passed last year, known as the Safer Communities Act, is viewed by gun control advocates as a good start but one that doesn’t go far enough. After the law was signed, there were 11 other mass shootings, according to a database of mass killings since 2006 maintained by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. Those killings don’t include shootings in which fewer than four people were killed — and gun violence is also rising nationwide.
“President Biden’s executive order today is a home run for public safety,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety. “This is the latest example of President Biden’s leadership on gun safety, and we’re proud to stand with him as he takes robust action to help close the gun-seller loophole — which will significantly expand background checks on gun sales, keep weapons out of the hands of dangerous people and save lives.”
Biden will also direct his Cabinet to make sure law enforcement agencies understand the benefits of the new law, particularly around red-flag laws, also known as extreme risk protection orders, which are intended to temporarily remove guns from people with potentially violent behavior and prevent them from hurting themselves or others.
Last month, the Justice Department sent out more than $200 million to help states and the District of Columbia administer red-flag laws and other crisis-intervention programs.

MANILA: The Philippines and the United States will carry out their biggest ever joint military drills next month, a spokesperson for the annual war games said on Tuesday, highlighting improved ties with the Western power under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
This year’s “Balikatan” or ‘shoulder-to-shoulder’ drills also come against the backdrop of what the Philippines calls “aggressive” Chinese actions in the South China Sea.
The drills, held from April 11 to 28, will see 17,600 participants from both sides, including around 12,000 from the United States, and “live fire exercises into the water” for the first time, according to Col. Michael Logico, director of the Philippine military’s training center and spokesperson for the event.
“This is officially the largest Balikatan exercise,” Logico said.
Previously, the biggest joint drills were undertaken in 2015, with more 11,000 troops participating.
The larger-scale drills follow Marcos’ decision last month to expand the United States’ access to his country’s military bases, which China says undermines regional stability.
Regarding the possibility of the joint exercises further infuriating China, Logico said, “We have the absolute, inalienable right to defend our territory. We are here to show that we are combat ready.”
The Balikatan exercises are to be carried out across several provinces, including Palawan, which is near the South China Sea. They will also see some 111 participants from the Australian defense force, though their participation will be limited to “smaller land-based exercises,” Logico said.

PESHAWAR, Pakistan: Two Pakistani policemen were killed while guarding teams collecting census data in separate attacks claimed by the local Taliban, police said Tuesday.
Pakistan started a month-long digital census at the beginning of March with security officials deployed alongside more than 120,000 enumerators.
Police are increasingly on the frontline of Pakistan’s battle with the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) and are frequently targeted by militants who accuse them of extra-judicial killings.
On Monday, two teams were attacked in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in separate districts close to the border with Afghanistan.
“Gunmen attacked the police party responsible for supervising the security of the census team from two directions,” said Farooq Khan, a police official in Tank district, adding that one officer was killed and four were wounded.
Later in the evening, the Pakistani military reported that one militant was killed in an “intense exchange of fire.”
In the other attack, men on a motorbike opened fire on police, killing one and wounding three.
“The security measures were further intensified and the census process was resumed,” Lakki Marwat district administration official Tariq Ullah said.
The attacks follow a similar assault last week in the same region which left an officer dead.
The TTP, which is separate from the Afghan Taliban but has a similar Islamist ideology, claimed all three attacks.
“Our primary target is the police, regardless of whether they are escorting politicians, polio teams, or census teams,” a TTP commander said.
Pakistan is facing overlapping political, economic and environmental crises, as well as a worsening security situation, since the Afghan Taliban took control of Kabul in August 2021.
In January, more than 80 officers were killed when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest at a mosque inside a police compound in the northwestern city of Peshawar.
The census is gathering demographic data ahead of parliamentary elections due by October.
Political parties and ethnic groups regularly criticize census statistics for undercounting, data manipulation and other irregularities.

MANILA: A Philippine police officer has been found guilty of killing two teenagers during former president Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war, court documents obtained by AFP Tuesday showed, a rare conviction of one of the crackdown’s enforcers.
During his six-year term, which ended in June 2022, Duterte openly ordered police to shoot dead drug suspects if officers’ lives were in danger.
More than 6,200 people died in the anti-narcotics campaign, according to official figures, but rights groups estimate the actual figure was in the tens of thousands.
Only three police officers had previously been convicted for killing a suspect during the crackdown, which sparked an investigation at the International Criminal Court (ICC).
On March 1, a Manila court ruled that Jefrey Perez was guilty of murdering Reynaldo De Guzman, 14, and Carl Arnaiz, 19, in 2017, according to a copy of the verdict shared by the public attorney’s office.
Perez was sentenced on the same day to a minimum of 20 years behind bars.
He was already serving a lengthy jail sentence after being found guilty by a different court in November of torturing the two teenagers.
His co-accused, police officer Ricky Arquilita, died during the first trial. Both denied the charges.
De Guzman and Arnaiz were last seen together on August 17, 2017.
A trial witness said he saw one of the teenagers, Arnaiz, exit a parked police vehicle with his handcuffed hands raised, shouting “I will surrender” before the officers shot him.
The body of De Guzman was found weeks later north of Manila. It had dozens of stab wounds.
President Ferdinand Marcos, who succeeded Duterte, has vowed to keep pursuing the drug war but focus on prevention and rehabilitation.
However, rights groups say the killings have continued under his watch.
The ICC said in January it would resume its probe into the drug war because its pre-trial chamber was “not satisfied that the Philippines is undertaking relevant investigations that would warrant a deferral of the court’s investigations.”
Manila has appealed the decision.
Human Rights Watch senior researcher Carlos Conde said while he welcomed the Philippine court ruling, the rarity of the conviction showed the justice system was “broken.”
“This is the second drug war (murder) conviction out of thousands of similar cases,” Conde said.
“This is... proof that the ICC needs to come in.”
In 2018, three police officers were convicted of killing 17-year-old student Kian delos Santos in a Manila alley.
Police said he was a drug courier who fired at them while resisting arrest. However, CCTV footage showed two of officers dragging the unarmed boy moments before he was shot dead.

BEIJING: China will reopen its borders to foreign tourists for the first time in the three years since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted by allowing all categories of visas to be issued from Wednesday.
The removal of this last cross-border control measure imposed to guard against COVID-19 comes after authorities last month declared victory over the virus.
Tourist industry insiders do not expect a massive influx of visitors in the short run or significant boost to the economy. In 2019, international tourism receipts accounted for just 0.9 percent of China’s gross domestic product.
But the resumption of visa issuance for tourist marks a broader push by Beijing to normalize two-way travel between China and the world, having withdrawn its advisory to citizens against foreign travel in January.
Areas in China that required no visas before the pandemic will revert to visa-free entry, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. This will include the southern tourist island of Hainan, a long-time favorite destination among Russians, as well as cruise ships passing through Shanghai port.
Visa-free entry for foreigners from Hong Kong and Macau to China’s most prosperous province, Guangdong, will also resume, a boon particularly to high-end hotels popular among international business travelers.
“The announcement that China will resume issuing nearly all type of visas for foreigners from tomorrow is positive for Australian businesses whose executives would like to travel to here to visit their China-based teams, customers and suppliers and to explore new business opportunities in the mainland market,” said Vaughn Barber, chairman of the Australian Chamber of Commerce in China.
Chinese events open to foreign visitors — such as the China Development Forum in Beijing later this month and the Shanghai Autoshow in April — are gradually resuming. The once-every-four-years Asian Games will also take place in the eastern city of Hangzhou in September after being postponed last year due to China’s COVID concerns.
But prospective visitors might not immediately arrive in droves.
Unfavorable views of China among western democracies have hardened due to concerns over human rights and Beijing’s aggressive foreign policy, as well as suspicions surrounding handling of COVID-19, a global survey by the Pew Research Center in September showed.
“In terms of tourism, China is no longer a hotspot destination,” said an executive at China International Travel Services in Beijing, declining to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
“Commercially, the wish of foreigners to run events in China also decreased after COVID, because too many things here are impacted by politics which has scared them off.”
In a further relaxation of controls on outbound tourism, China added another 40 countries to its list for which group tours are allowed, bringing the total number of countries to 60.
But the list still excludes Japan, South Korea, Australia and the United States. Ties between those countries deepened as Washington faced off with Beijing over issues from Russia and Ukraine to Chinese military presence in the South China Sea.
“It’s common to use tourist visas to come to China on business, but I don’t know how enthusiastic institutional investors will be to do so, after all the drumbeat of scary news,” said Duncan Clark, founder of BDA, a Beijing-based investment consultancy.
In 2022, just 115.7 million cross-border trips were made in and out of China, with foreigners accounting for around 4.5 million.
By contrast, China logged 670 million overall trips in 2019 before the arrival of COVID, with foreigners accounting for 97.7 million.

