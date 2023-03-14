Free-diver plunges to record depth beneath frozen Swiss lake

Palestinian fishermen collect dozens of manta rays washed up on Gaza shore

LONDON: Palestinian fishermen collected dozens of manta rays that washed up on a beach in Gaza City on Sunday.

“These manta rays have been washing up for years now,” fisherman Bashir Shuwaikh told the Euronews TV news network on Monday.

“Every year, a large quantity of these fish wash up since it’s currently their season. Each boat carries between 20 and 30 of the fish. They come out for the duration of a month, approximately, and we catch them daily as long as the weather is warm.”

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has placed the manta ray on its red list, classifying it as “vulnerable.” However, it is a popular choice at fish markets.

“People love them very much,” Shuwaikh said. “Today I sold one in the Maghazi market, while (other fishermen) took two, three or four; each fisherman takes as much as he can sell at the market he frequents.”

The manta rays sell for about 12 shekels ($3.30) per kilogram, France24 reported.

