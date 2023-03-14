Free-diver plunges to record depth beneath frozen Swiss lake

You are here

Czech freediver David Vencl sits in the water after his successful attempt to dive 50 meters under the ice of Lake Sils in one breath and wearing only a swimsuit, in Switzerland on Mar. 14, 2023. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Vencl dived through a hole in the ice then retrieved a sticker from a depth of 50 meters to prove his feat
  • The Swiss plunge in temperatures of between 1 and 4 degrees Celsius took him 1 minute 54 seconds
LAKE SILS, Switzerland: David Vencl emerged from the depths of Switzerland’s Lake Sils on Tuesday after a record dive beneath the ice to a depth of more than 50 meters without a wetsuit.
The 40-year-old Czech diver’s record vertical plunge to 52.1 meters in a single breath follows his entry into the Guinness World Records book for swimming the length of a frozen Czech lake in 2021.
Vencl dived through a hole in the ice then retrieved a sticker from a depth of 50 meters to prove his feat before re-emerging through the same hole. He spat some blood, sat down for a minute and then opened a bottle of champagne. A later visit to the hospital confirmed there was nothing serious.
The Swiss plunge in temperatures of between 1 and 4 degrees Celsius took him 1 minute 54 seconds, his promoter Pavel Kalous said, which was a bit slower than expected.
“He kind of enjoyed it but he admits he was a little more nervous than usual and he had some problems with breathing,” he told Reuters.
“There is nothing difficult for him to be in cold water... Lack of oxygen is something normal for him. But this was completely different because it’s really difficult to work with the pressure in your ears in cold water,” he added.
“If you combine all these three things: cold water, lack of oxygen and the problem with working with pressure, it’s something very unique,” he added.

Updated 14 March 2023
AP

  • Ritual is particularly popular in March because some people believe that the best day to perform it falls on ‘ging zat’
  • Ging zat, as pronounced in Cantonese, is a day on the Chinese lunar calendar that literally means ‘awakening of insects’
HONG KONG: People holding a grudge may have found a way to release it in Hong Kong’s “villain hitting” ritual.
To relieve themselves from a bad mood, customers paid ritual practitioners who work underneath the Canal Road Flyover in Causeway Bay, one of the city’s shopping districts, and watched them bashing an image of their target with a shoe. It could be anyone — rival lovers and unfriendly colleagues, or horrible bosses and unlikeable public figures.
The ritual is particularly popular in March because some people believe that the best day to perform it falls on “ging zat,” as pronounced in Cantonese, a day on the Chinese lunar calendar that literally means “awakening of insects.”
This year, “ging zat” fell on March 6. The tradition, mostly run by elderly women, attracted crowds of customers after the lifting of major COVID-19 restrictions, including the mask mandate.
“I’m hoping to cut out all the gossip around me and wish that the bad people would stay away from me,” said tourist Edison Chan, who traveled from neighboring Guangdong province.
Ho Pan-yong, one of the practitioners, said she wanted to help her customers whack the bad people away from their lives. She charged $6.4 (HK$50) for the five-minute act, which includes lighting incense offering to gods followed by whacking the target and concludes by ritual blessing.
The ritual, which does not hurt anyone physically, could help bring hopes to those who are distressed, said Dr. Beatrice Ng-Kessler, a registered clinical psychologist in Hong Kong and in the UK.

Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

  • The species, classified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as vulnerable, have washed up on the beach at this time of year for several years
LONDON: Palestinian fishermen collected dozens of manta rays that washed up on a beach in Gaza City on Sunday.

“These manta rays have been washing up for years now,” fisherman Bashir Shuwaikh told the Euronews TV news network on Monday.

“Every year, a large quantity of these fish wash up since it’s currently their season. Each boat carries between 20 and 30 of the fish. They come out for the duration of a month, approximately, and we catch them daily as long as the weather is warm.”

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has placed the manta ray on its red list, classifying it as “vulnerable.” However, it is a popular choice at fish markets.

“People love them very much,” Shuwaikh said. “Today I sold one in the Maghazi market, while (other fishermen) took two, three or four; each fisherman takes as much as he can sell at the market he frequents.”

The manta rays sell for about 12 shekels ($3.30) per kilogram, France24 reported.
 

Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

  • Plastic-free venue to serve filtered water, offer a menu with 60 percent of the ingredients sourced locally
DUBAI: Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach Hotel is launching the Ramadan Garden, which offers a more sustainable dining experience during the holy month.

The venue is set to be a plastic-free Ramadan location, while all water served will be filtered at the resort’s bottling plant.

Some 60 percent of the ingredients used in the menu will be sourced locally. 

The sustainable garden, with views of the Burj Al Arab, will be open seven days a week for iftar and suhoor. 

Jumeirah Group joined the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance in January, and plans to work with other world-class hotel brands to foster positive change in the industry.

 

Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

  • The proposal by Slow Food Birmingham aims to promote hyperlocal food production and the productive repurposing of urban spaces
  • Slow Food, a global network that began in Italy in 1986 to preserve and promote local, traditional food, is in the process of building a network in Saudi Arabia
LONDON: Birmingham City Council is set to consider a plan to build an urban farm on the roof of a multistory car park in the British city.

The proposal was put forward by Slow Food Birmingham, a grassroots organization that promotes hyperlocal food production, with the aim of “turning gray space to green, productive space” that benefits the local community.

“We hope that the project will foster valuable conversations about the city’s food system and create a model for change, championing hyperlocal food production and education,” the organization said.

It is part of Slow Food, a global initiative founded in 1986 in Bra, northeastern Italy, that promotes localized food production and traditional cooking. Through its worldwide network of community-focused projects it works to preserve local food cultures and traditions, counteract the rise of fast food, and boost awareness and interest in what people eat and where it comes from.

In Saudi Arabia, Slow Food is in the process of creating a network of communities in all 13 regions of the country, with the objective of safeguarding and promoting traditional Saudi food heritage.

In Birmingham, meanwhile, in addition to the urban farm proposal, the local Slow Food group’s plans for the Jewellery Quarter, a major district in the city, which is located in England’s West Midlands region, include greenhouses, a communal space and garden, an educational center and a cafe.

If approved, the farm would provide locally-produced food for the community, promote the benefits of sustainable farming, and help to reduce carbon emissions.

“Our proposal is part of a system rethink designed to provide food security as we cope with a changing world,” said Kate Smith, Slow Food Birmingham’s founder and projects lead.

“One of the goals is to be able to show people that we are in the middle of a city and we are growing food 12 months of the year.

“We want to be bringing the community in and giving them an opportunity to get their hands dirty, talking about what food they can buy and how they might cook it.”

Urban Design Hub, which produced the plans for the project, said it hopes it is given a green light by the council and can function as a “catalyst for reconnecting the local community to healthier and locally grown food.”

Smith added that the initiative, described as the first of its kind, might serve as a model for other communities, not only in the UK but worldwide, and expressed hopes that her group will be able to teach others how to replicate it in the near future.

Updated 13 March 2023
AP

  • Navalny is a media savvy, anti-corruption campaigner in his mid-40s who has for many years been a headache for Russian President Vladimir Putin
NEW YORK: “Navalny,” a look at a Russian opposition leader following an attempt on his life, has won the Oscar for best documentary feature.
Director Daniel Roher’s portrait of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has shadowy operatives, truth-seeking journalists, conspiracy theories and Soviet-era poisons. It is a film with obvious political poignance following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Navalny is a media savvy, anti-corruption campaigner in his mid-40s who has for many years been a headache for Russian President Vladimir Putin. He’s released numerous reports about corruption in Russia and the Putin administration and become a popular and rallying figure among like-minded Russians.
Roher was able to sit down with Navalny during his brief stay in Berlin in 2020 and early 2021 as he was recovering from being poisoned and seeking the truth behind the unsuccessful murder attempt. The media has called Navalny the Kremlin’s fiercest critic. And he is seemingly undaunted by the intimidation and the arrests he’s endured.
The film was a hit at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the documentary audience award and the festival favorite award
“Navalny” beat the other documentary nominees “All That Breathes’; “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”; “Fire of Love”; and “A House Made of Splinters.”
 

 

