Al-Hilal set for FIFA Club World Cup 2025
Saudi giants to take part in expanded 32-team competition
  • Saudi giants to take part in expanded 32-team competition
Updated 11 sec ago
SPA

Riyadh: Saudi winners of the 2021 AFC Champions League, Al-Hilal football club, will take part in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 along with 31 other teams from different continents.

FIFA confirmed on Tuesday that the Club World Cup 2025 will witness the participation of four teams from Asia, winners of the previous four editions of the AFC Champions League, starting from 2021 to 2025.

The African continent will also participate with four teams, including the winners of the CAF Champions League from 2021 to 2025, confirming the participation of Al-Ahly of Egypt, the 2021 champion, and the Moroccan Wydad, the 2022 champion.

Meanwhile, Europe will participate with 12 teams, including Chelsea, winners of the UEFA Champions League in 2021, and 2022 champions Read Madrid, along with the 2023 and 2024 winners. The remaining teams from Europe will be determined according to their classification approved by the International Football Association.

From South America, the six champions of the last four editions from 2021 to 2025 will take part, in addition to two other teams.

There will also be four teams from North America, one team from the Oceania continent, as well as the host team.

FIFA said in an official statement on its website that “in the event of a club winning two or more editions of the confederation’s premier club competition during the 2021-2024 period, a club ranking calculated based on sporting criteria will be used to grant access.”

The criteria set by the FIFA also included that “a cap of two clubs per country will be applied to the access list with an exception in case more than two clubs from the same country win the confederation’s premier club competition over the four-year period.”

Updated 15 March 2023
Ziad Al-Suhaibani

How camel racing became beloved pastime in Saudi Arabia, region

How camel racing became beloved pastime in Saudi Arabia, region
  Coinciding with the inaugural AlUla Camel Cup, the head of a Royal Commission for AlUla sports program writes in Arab News about the fusion of modern and ancient in the sport
Updated 15 March 2023
Ziad Al-Suhaibani

In AlUla, a place of extraordinary human and natural heritage, taking the venerated traditions of a deep-rooted past with you on the journey ahead is imperative.

As AlUla, like Saudi Arabia, modernizes, an example that aptly illustrates this is the revered pastime of camel racing, a staple of life throughout the Kingdom and one of the main elements of its heritage and culture.

Held under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, chairman of the Royal Commission for AlUla, the inaugural AlUla Camel Cup is the pinnacle of camel racing.

It is an event – organised by the RCU as part of the AlUla Moments calendar, in collaboration with the Saudi Camel Racing Federation – fusing modern and ancient, sport and culture, elemental and opulent.

From March 14 to 17, more than 40 of the region’s finest racing camels will compete at the revamped, state-of-the-art AlUla Camel Racing Field in this beautiful part of the Kingdom.

Camel racing has been bolstered through continuous investment and development in Saudi Arabia, with those at the highest levels of decision making recognising the importance of every element in contributing to comprehensive national progression.

The use of advanced technology and training techniques has enhanced the safety and efficiency of races – as well as broadening camel racing’s appeal – while still preserving the sport’s cultural and traditional values.

GPS monitors, for example, track the speed and performance of the camels, which are given healthy diets and regular training sessions to improve their performance.

In terms of rules, there have been several changes aimed at improving safety and fairness in the sport. For example, there are now strict regulations on the weight of jockeys (which are commonly robots in modern races). There are also measures to prevent cheating such as anti-doping and the use of microchips to verify the identity of camels.

If you thought football managers were passionate, then watch camel owners and trainers during race competitions to see how exuberant and caught up in the moment they can get.

They scrutinize every detail of a race closely while driving their cars along the entire field or track, adding a unique thrill to the races.

Top camel owners take the sport very seriously and invest lots of time and resources to develop their animals, whether through breeding or purchasing elite camels.

While specific growth percentages year on year cannot be accurately measured, camel racing has exceeded expectations and has seen significant growth in terms of the number of camels, new owners, and returning owners.

In recent years, however, the growth rate has exceeded 100 percent – a testament to the sport’s popularity and cultural significance in the Kingdom and, indeed, that of the wider region.

Camel racing’s journey now moves forward at the AlUla Camel Cup, an exceptional and momentous event that propels into motion an exhilarating display through the ages to the modern day.

25 British companies explore investment opportunities in Saudi sports sector

25 British companies explore investment opportunities in Saudi sports sector
Updated 24 min 38 sec ago
SPA
SPA

25 British companies explore investment opportunities in Saudi sports sector

Two cooperation agreements were signed to expand investments in sporting events across the country
  Updated 24 min 38 sec ago
SPA
SPA

RIYADH: A delegation of 25 British companies arrived at the headquarters of the Saudi Ministry of Investment to explore key investment opportunities in the Kingdom’s sports sector.

The ministry held a workshop in the presence of relevant government and private agencies, discussing key advantages for new investors in Saudi Arabia’s sports sector, as well as the development of the business environment in the country.

The workshop witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the ministries of investment and sports and the British ES Global company, aiming to expand investments in sporting events across the country, explore additional investment paths, and attract new partnership opportunities that serve the Kingdom’s growing sports sector.

Another cooperation agreement was also signed with the British Global 13 company to boost and develop sports consultancy and marketing sectors.

Players named for Saudi football friendlies against Venezuela, Bolivia

Players named for Saudi football friendlies against Venezuela, Bolivia
The list of players set to face Venezuela and Bolivia in two friendly matches this month in Jeddah.
Updated 15 March 2023
Khaled Alarafah

Players named for Saudi football friendlies against Venezuela, Bolivia

Players named for Saudi football friendlies against Venezuela, Bolivia
  The squad was finalized by national team technical director Herve Renard
Updated 15 March 2023
Khaled Alarafah

Riyadh: The Saudi national football team management has announced the list of players set to face Venezuela and Bolivia in two friendly matches this month in Jeddah.

The squad was finalized by national team technical director, Herve Renard, with 26 players due to join the Jeddah camp on Monday.

They are: Mohammed Al-Owais, Mohammed Al-Yami, Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Saud Abdulhamid, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Muteb Al-Harbi, Zakaria Hawsawi, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Hassan Al-Tambakti, Ahmed Sharahili, Riyadh Sharahili, Mohammed Kanno, Hussain Al-Qahtani, Abdullah Al-Khaibri, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Sami Al-Najei, Salem Al-Dawsari, Fahad Al-Rashidi, Abdulrahman Al-Oboud, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Abdulaziz Al-Bishi, Haitham Asiri, Saleh Al-Shehri, Firas Al-Buraikan, and Haroune Camara.

The preparatory camp will run from March 20 to 28, and the Saudi team will play Venezuela on March 24 and Bolivia on March 28. Both matches will take place at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah.

AlUla Camel Cup offers elite camel racing, desert-inspired fashion, ancient culture, heritage fused with modernity

AlUla Camel Cup offers elite camel racing, desert-inspired fashion, ancient culture, heritage fused with modernity
Updated 15 March 2023
Arab News

AlUla Camel Cup offers elite camel racing, desert-inspired fashion, ancient culture, heritage fused with modernity

AlUla Camel Cup offers elite camel racing, desert-inspired fashion, ancient culture, heritage fused with modernity
  Single day tickets for the event cost SR50
Updated 15 March 2023
Arab News

ALULA: A cherished homegrown sport, desert-inspired fashion, traditional music and arts, dining outlets brimming with local produce, and ancient culture and heritage fused with modernity are part and parcel of the AlUla Camel Cup, the pinnacle of camel racing.

Held under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, chairman of the Royal Commission for AlUla, the inaugural event runs until Friday.

The AlUla Camel Cup has been organized by the RCU as part of the AlUla Moments calendar in collaboration with the Saudi Camel Racing Federation.

Single day tickets for the event cost SR50 ($13.30) and are available at https://tickets.experiencealula.com/en/experiences/alula-camel-cup-pass.

A goal up after 10 seconds, Al-Nassr stroll past Abha into King’s Cup semi-finals

A goal up after 10 seconds, Al-Nassr stroll past Abha into King’s Cup semi-finals
Updated 14 March 2023
John Duerden

A goal up after 10 seconds, Al-Nassr stroll past Abha into King's Cup semi-finals

A goal up after 10 seconds, Al-Nassr stroll past Abha into King's Cup semi-finals
  Ronaldo caused problems for the opposition but was unable to get on the score sheet as the Riyadh side enjoyed a comfortable 3-1 victory
  Al-Nassr will face Abha again on Saturday as they return to action in the league, where they sit in second place just a point behind Al-Ittihad
Updated 14 March 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo drew a blank but some of his clinical finishing seems to be rubbing off on teammates, as Al-Nassr defeated Abha 3-1 on Tuesday to stroll into the semi-finals of the King’s Cup.

So comfortable was the victory for the Riyadh side that toward the end coach Rudi Garcia had the luxury of being able to substitute the 38-year-old, five-time Ballon D’or winner, who had been booked just before the break.

The fact that Garcia was able to replace the Portuguese star with the league’s top scorer, Anderson Talisca, recently recovered from injury, was evidence that Al-Nassr seem more than capable of continuing to challenge on two fronts.

In addition to their cup run, they sit in second spot in the league just a point behind Al-Ittihad, and will return to that campaign on Saturday when they again face Abha.

The southwesterners, meanwhile, who have lost four of their last five in the league, will know not to make the same mistakes they did on Tuesday, when they found themselves behind inside 10 seconds and were always playing catch-up.

Just as Bournemouth scored straight from the kick-off in their match against Arsenal this month, so did Al-Nassr as Sultan Al-Ghannam found Sami Al-Najei in the area, who put his side ahead. Suddenly, Abha had a mountain to climb.

The game seemed almost done and dusted just 20 minutes later when Abdullah Al-Khaibari fired home after a cross from Ghislain Konan, volleying a low, left-footed shot from just inside the area.

Ronaldo also caused problems for the visitors as he continued to drive his team forward, though he was unable to get a clear sight of goal himself. He was shown a yellow card after the referee blew for half time for picking up the ball and drop-kicking it high into the air in frustration, as he had been about to break forward in another attack.

Just four minutes after the restart, it was 3-0 and Al-Nassr could safely start looking forward to their last-four cup clash. Mohammed Maran fired home at the far post after Devis Epassy failed to deal with a cross.

To Abha’s credit, they never gave up and were rewarded with a consolation goal midway through the second half. Substitute Abdulfattah Adam pounced from close range after goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi could only parry a shot from Saad Al-Salouli.

Ronaldo had a half-chance with a header with 10 minutes remaining but nodded a crossed ball over the bar. It was not to be the 38-year-old’s day in front of goal but he still caused plenty of problems for Abha as Al-Nassr enjoyed a comfortable early evening workout in Riyadh.

There will be tougher tests to come in this competition but Al-Nassr are now within sight not only of the King’s Cup trophy but a place in Asian Champions League. They would love to get there, of course, by winning the league, and another result like this one against the same opposition on Saturday would be another good step toward that. Ronaldo, for one, certainly looks like he will be ready for it.

