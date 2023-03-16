You are here

  • Home
  • North Korea fires ‘long-range’ missile as South Korean president heads to Japan

North Korea fires ‘long-range’ missile as South Korean president heads to Japan

North Korea fires ‘long-range’ missile as South Korean president heads to Japan
1 / 3
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol waves as his wife Kim Keon Hee bows before departing for Japan at the Seoul military airport in Seongnam, South Korea, on March 16, 2023. (Yonhap via AP)
North Korea fires ‘long-range’ missile as South Korean president heads to Japan
2 / 3
The national flags of Japan (L) and South Korea (R) flutter in the wind ahead of the arrival of South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on March 16, 2023. (AFP)
North Korea fires ‘long-range’ missile as South Korean president heads to Japan
3 / 3
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, on March 16, 2023. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/btuzc

Updated 16 March 2023
AFP

North Korea fires ‘long-range’ missile as South Korean president heads to Japan

North Korea fires ‘long-range’ missile as South Korean president heads to Japan
Updated 16 March 2023
AFP

SEOUL: North Korea fired a “long-range ballistic missile” Thursday, Seoul said, as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol headed to Tokyo for a summit to boost ties in the face of Pyongyang’s growing aggression.
The launch was North Korea’s third show of force since Sunday and came as South Korea and the United States staged their largest joint military drills in five years.
“Our military detected one long-range ballistic missile fired from around the Sunan area in Pyongyang,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, telling AFP it was an ICBM-class missile.
The missile was fired on a lofted trajectory — up instead of out, typically done to avoid overflying neighboring countries — and flew some 1,000 kilometers (620 miles), the JCS added.
At a National Security Council meeting, Yoon called for strengthened trilateral cooperation with Japan and the United States, adding that “North Korea will pay a clear price for such reckless provocations,” his office said in a statement.
Japan’s cabinet office said the missile reached a maximum altitude of more than 6,000 km.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters he would meet ministers from the National Security Council.
“Peace and stability in the region is a very important issue,” Kishida added.
The Thursday launch came hours before the leaders of South Korea and Japan were due to meet in Tokyo, with Pyongyang’s missile and nuclear programs high on the agenda.
That summit — the first in 12 years — comes as the two neighbors seek to mend diplomatic ties long strained by Japanese atrocities during its 35-year colonial rule.
Both South Korea and Japan are ramping up defense spending and joint military exercises, which Yoon has said are essential for regional and global stability.
“There is an increasing need for Korea and Japan to cooperate in this time of a polycrisis with North Korean nuclear and missile threats escalating,” Yoon said in a written interview with media including AFP ahead of his trip.

Analysts said North Korea timed the launch on the day of the summit for “double effect” as a warning to its neighbors while protesting the US-South Korea joint drills.
Leader Kim Jong Un earlier this month ordered the North Korean military to intensify drills to prepare for a “real war.”
“For a North Korea that’s constantly looking for excuses to justify its hostile activities and weapons development, it’s prime time for Kim to roll out his missiles,” said Soo Kim, a former CIA Korea analyst who now works at management consulting firm LMI.
Leif Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, said that the test was an attempt by Kim “to threaten Tokyo for deepening trilateral cooperation with Washington and Seoul and to coerce South Korea from holding further defense exercises with the United States.”
Seoul and Washington have ramped up defense cooperation in the face of growing military and nuclear threats from the North, which has conducted a series of increasingly provocative banned weapons tests in recent months.
On Tuesday, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles, having launched two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine Sunday, just hours before the US-South Korea exercises kicked off.
Known as Freedom Shield, the drills started Monday and are set to run for 10 days.
The Freedom Shield exercises focus on the “changing security environment” due to North Korea’s redoubled aggression, the allies have said.
North Korea views all such drills as rehearsals for invasion and has repeatedly warned it would take “overwhelming” action in response.
The Thursday test “may be a rehearsal for a normal angle ICBM launch or it could be a check-up in the North’s preparations for a reconnaissance satellite launch,” Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, told AFP.
North Korea has never fired its most powerful missiles at a normal trajectory, and analysts question whether they have the technology to survive re-entry into the atmosphere.
Pyongyang, which last year declared itself an “irreversible” nuclear power, has said previously that launching a military reconnaissance satellite is one of its priorities.
 

Topics: North Korea Yoon Suk Yeol Japan-South Korea talks Fumio Kishida

Related

North Korea launches 2 missiles to sea as allies hold drills
World
North Korea launches 2 missiles to sea as allies hold drills
North Korean leader Kim calls for intensified drills for ‘real war’
World
North Korean leader Kim calls for intensified drills for ‘real war’

No signs Ukraine is withdrawing troops from Bakhmut – Russian-installed official

No signs Ukraine is withdrawing troops from Bakhmut – Russian-installed official
Updated 27 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

No signs Ukraine is withdrawing troops from Bakhmut – Russian-installed official

No signs Ukraine is withdrawing troops from Bakhmut – Russian-installed official
  • Russian forces have been trying to encircle and capture the eastern Ukrainian city for months
  • Moscow refers to the city by its Soviet-era name of Artyomovsk
Updated 27 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

The situation for Russian forces trying to capture the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut is “difficult,” because there are no signs Kyiv is ready to order a withdrawal of its troops, the Russian-installed leader of Ukraine’s Donetsk region said on Thursday.
Russian forces — led by the private Wagner militia — have been trying to encircle and capture the eastern Ukrainian city for months in what has turned into one of the bloodiest battles of the year-long war.
Russia, which refers to the city by its Soviet-era name of Artyomovsk, says capturing the city will allow it to launch more offensives deeper into Ukrainian territory which it says it is fighting to “liberate.”
“The situation in Artyomovsk remains complex and difficult,” Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed head of Ukraine’s Donetsk region, said in an interview on state TV on Thursday.
“That is, we do not see that there is any premise that the enemy is going to simply withdraw units,” he added.
Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin has said his forces are in control of practically half the city and only one exit road remains available to Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly said he will not withdraw his forces from Bakhmut, even as Kyiv and Western officials have downplayed the strategic significance of the city, which has been decimated by months of artillery shelling and urban combat.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Russia, Ukraine battle for Bakhmut as ICC seeks war crime arrest warrants
World
Russia, Ukraine battle for Bakhmut as ICC seeks war crime arrest warrants
Fierce fighting raging for center of Bakhmut
World
Fierce fighting raging for center of Bakhmut

Greek unions stage general strike over rail deaths

Greek unions stage general strike over rail deaths
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

Greek unions stage general strike over rail deaths

Greek unions stage general strike over rail deaths
  • Unions have rallied behind railway workers’ associations that have staged rolling walkouts since the head-on train collision in northern Greece on February 28
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

ATHENS: A general strike in Greece called in response to a rail disaster last month grounded flights and extensively disrupted services, with protests in cities across the country planned for Thursday.
The strike also kept ferries to the Greek islands at port, left public hospitals running with emergency staff, halted public transport services and led to class cancelations at state-run schools.
Unions have rallied behind railway workers’ associations that have staged rolling walkouts since the head-on train collision in northern Greece on Feb. 28 that left 57 people dead and dozens injured.
The government, which faces parliamentary elections before the summer, says rail services will restart on March 22 and be restored gradually through April 11, with additional staff to monitor safety and mandatory speed reduction rules along sections of the track.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ center-right government has seen a strong lead in opinion polls reduced in recent weeks over its main rival, the left-wing Syriza party, with the two sides also locked in an ideological debate over how to reform Greece’s antiquated rail network.
Mitsotakis has promised clearer boundaries between privatized services and the authorities overseeing them, seeking assistance from European Union experts in drawing up the changes. His political opponents argue that the poorly managed dismantling of agencies under state control has ultimately compromised rail safety.

Topics: Greece

Related

Greece seeks EU advice on railway safety after train crash — premier
World
Greece seeks EU advice on railway safety after train crash — premier
Greece: Crash victims returned to families in closed caskets
World
Greece: Crash victims returned to families in closed caskets

Pakistan court postpones police operation to arrest Imran Khan

Pakistan court postpones police operation to arrest Imran Khan
Updated 29 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

Pakistan court postpones police operation to arrest Imran Khan

Pakistan court postpones police operation to arrest Imran Khan
  • The court had earlier intervened to tamp down clashes between Khan’s supporters and police
Updated 29 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

LAHORE: A Pakistani high court ordered police on Thursday to postpone an operation to arrest Imran Khan for another day, defusing a surge in violence that saw supporters of the former prime minister fighting pitch battles with security forces.

Khan’s aide Fawad Chaudhry said the Lahore high court had extended an order to halt the police operation until Friday. The state information minister, Amir Mir, confirmed the court order.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, dozens of Khan’s supporters, armed with batons and sling-shots, barricaded his home to prevent security forces from arresting him for failing to show up in court over a case in which he is charged with illegally selling state gifts given to him while he was prime minister. Khan denies the charges.

The court-ordered attempt to arrest Khan, which began on Tuesday, triggered clashes between his supporters and security forces in his Lahore neighborhood, raising fears about the political stability of nuclear-armed Pakistan as it faces an economic crisis.

The violence, in which protesters torched police vehicles, a water-cannon truck and scores of cars and motorcycles and hurled petrol bombs at security forces firing tear gas and rubber bullets, subsided after the high court halted the police operation on Wednesday.

A lower court in Islamabad had issued a warrant against former international cricketer Khan for defying orders to present himself in court over charges that he unlawfully sold state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries when he was prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

Khan denies the charges. The National Election Commission had found him guilty and barred Khan from holding public office for one parliamentary term.

The legal proceedings against Khan began after he was ousted from office in a parliamentary vote early last year. Since then, he has been demanding a snap election and holding nationwide protest rallies, and was shot and wounded in one of these rallies. Current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected Khan’s demands, saying the election would be held as scheduled later this year.

Topics: Pakistan

Related

Pakistan police halt bid to arrest ex-PM Khan after clashes
World
Pakistan police halt bid to arrest ex-PM Khan after clashes

Singapore PM: We will work with Indonesia, ASEAN, UN to push Myanmar peace plan

Singapore PM: We will work with Indonesia, ASEAN, UN to push Myanmar peace plan
Updated 16 March 2023
Reuters

Singapore PM: We will work with Indonesia, ASEAN, UN to push Myanmar peace plan

Singapore PM: We will work with Indonesia, ASEAN, UN to push Myanmar peace plan
  • Leaders regret the lack of progress on a peace plan led by the ASEAN on Myanmar
  • Myanmar has been gripped by violence and unrest since a coup in February 2021
Updated 16 March 2023
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday the city-state would work with Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries, as well as partners like the United Nations, to push Myanmar’s military rulers to implement a stalled peace plan.
He was speaking after meeting visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
Lee said the leaders regretted the lack of progress on a peace plan led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Myanmar, which has been gripped by violence and unrest since a coup in February 2021 that upended a decade of democratic reforms.
“Singapore will continue working with Indonesia and ASEAN members, plus ASEAN’s partners like the UN, to push for the full implementation of the five-point consensus,” he said, referring to the peace plan that Myanmar’s top general agreed to with ASEAN.
Indonesia currently chairs the 10-member ASEAN bloc.
In addition, Singapore and Indonesia would work together on developing renewable energy, their leaders announced.
The agreement was among several memorandums of understanding signed by the two countries, including Singapore sharing knowledge that could support the development of Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara.

Topics: Singapore Indonesia ASEAN Myanmar

Related

ASEAN must be tougher in bid to resolve Myanmar crisis, says Malaysia’s prime minister
World
ASEAN must be tougher in bid to resolve Myanmar crisis, says Malaysia’s prime minister
Myanmar junta warns ASEAN against peace plan ‘pressure’
World
Myanmar junta warns ASEAN against peace plan ‘pressure’

EU eyes more naval visits in disputed South China Sea

EU eyes more naval visits in disputed South China Sea
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

EU eyes more naval visits in disputed South China Sea

EU eyes more naval visits in disputed South China Sea
  • EU in 2021 unveiled its strategy to focus its actions in the Indo-Pacific to contribute to regional security amid more intense geo-political competition
  • About 40 percent of the EU’s foreign trade transits through the South China Sea, making stability a key concern
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

MANILA, Philippines: The European Union wants to step up its naval visits and possibly engage in joint military training exercises to promote freedom of navigation and respect for international law in the disputed South China Sea, an EU official said Wednesday.

EU special envoy to the Indo-Pacific region Richard Tibbels said the 27-nation bloc is also ready to provide satellite surveillance to help countries like the Philippines respond to natural disasters and protect their interests, as tensions pitting China against its smaller neighbors escalate in the disputed waterway.
The outreach is part of an EU strategy, unveiled in 2021, to focus its actions in the Indo-Pacific to contribute to regional security amid more intense geo-political competition. The long-term engagement would be grounded on shared values, including a commitment to respect democracy, human rights and the rule of law, Tibbels said.
“We really have a strong interest in making sure that freedom of navigation and overflight continues and that the global trading system is not affected by increasing tensions in the region,” Tibbels told The Associated Press in an interview in Manila, where he met Philippine foreign, defense and coast guard officials.
About 40 percent of the EU’s foreign trade transits through the South China Sea, making stability a key concern.

“We will be trying to step up our naval presence,” Tibbels said, when asked what steps the EU was prepared to take to help uphold freedom of mobility and international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, in the disputed waters.
Some European countries, including Germany, have deployed warships in the region in recent years.
“We will be trying to encourage and coordinate our member states to continue such naval visits even joint exercises should that be possible,” he said. Such deployments would be “relatively modest” but could be done regularly given the capabilities of the bloc’s member states, he said.
The US military has deployed aircraft carriers, warships and fighter jets for regular patrols that challenge China’s expansive territorial claims, provoking angry reactions from Beijing.
A similar coordinated EU naval presence in the northwestern Indian Ocean has been organized to promote freedom of navigation and repel pirate attacks on commercial shipping. The effort could expand eastward in the future, nearer to Asia “as member states’ naval capacities allow,” Tibbels said.
Tibbels reiterated EU support for efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to negotiate “an acceptable code of conduct” with China to prevent the long-simmering territorial conflicts from escalating into armed confrontations.
ASEAN members the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei, along with China and Taiwan, have long been locked in a tense territorial standoff in the South China Sea, which straddles some of the world’s busiest sea lanes and is believed to be sitting atop considerable undersea oil and gas deposits.
Tibbels also addressed concerns over tensions between China and Taiwan, saying the EU has continuously warned about the massive disruption to the global trading system, including to China, if the situation spirals out of control in the Taiwan Strait.
China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary. Top US officers have called for heightened preparations, saying in memos and congressional testimony that China sees a shrinking window for action and may move on Taiwan within a few years.
“We’re talking to our like-minded partners. We want to be prepared. We want to work out what would need to be done in case of increasing tensions and that’s quite a work going on behind the scenes,” Tibbels said.
“But I think you can obviously count on the reaction of like-minded partners being robust should untoward developments happen,” Tibbels said, without elaborating.
 

Topics: South China Sea dispute European Union (EU) Richard Tibbels

Related

China, ASEAN to intensify negotiations on South China Sea code
World
China, ASEAN to intensify negotiations on South China Sea code
Philippines, US discuss joint coast guard patrols in South China Sea
World
Philippines, US discuss joint coast guard patrols in South China Sea

Latest updates

BBC must weigh presenters’ right to freedom of expression against duty of impartiality, says Ofcom
BBC must weigh presenters’ right to freedom of expression against duty of impartiality, says Ofcom
Financial literacy boost in Saudi Arabia after new awareness campaigns agreed  
Financial literacy boost in Saudi Arabia after new awareness campaigns agreed  
UAE In-Focus: UAE, South Korea eye strengthening economic ties  
UAE In-Focus: UAE, South Korea eye strengthening economic ties  
YCCC racism crisis local battle with widespread implications for cricket
YCCC racism crisis local battle with widespread implications for cricket
Lebanon’s Central Bank chief attends corruption questioning
Lebanon’s Central Bank chief attends corruption questioning

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.