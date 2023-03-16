Belgium’s Princess Elisabeth opts for stylish co-ords on Egypt trip

DUBAI: Queen Mathilde of Belgium and her daughter Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, are on a trip to Egypt visiting historical monuments and archaeological sites — and the princess has shown off a number of looks for the occasion.
Earlier this week, Princess Elisabeth opted for a sugar pink co-ord set by Emporio Armani featuring a cape-sleeved blouse and custom-made matching trousers. Her ensemble was accessories with the KAAI Mini Arch bag in cream and Jimmy Choo Romy 100 pumps in nude.
On Thursday, the mother-daughter dup visited King Tutankhamun’s tomb and other historical monuments in Luxor.
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: A heritage village has given visitors to the AlUla Camel Cup venue an opportunity to take a trip down memory lane.
The Al Qafila Market offers visitors an eclectic mix of locally made souvenirs and handicrafts.
Hailah Al-Enezi, 60, is from AlUla and is the founder of the Bint Albadiyah label. She sells goods such as sadu carpets, rugs, pillows and cushion covers, and decorations for abayas.
She said: “Events that the RCU are organizing, such as the AlUla Camel Cup, are very important.
“We are given space to sell our wares at the heritage village. Camel racing is part of our heritage and culture, but just as important as camel racing are our traditional arts and crafts.”
Al-Enezi is assisted by her daughter to create goods using camel, sheep and goat wool.
She also helps train youngsters in traditional art, and considers it her duty not to let the old traditions die.
She added: “We have a rich gift in our country, and I will always share my knowledge with anyone who wants to learn.”
Al-Enezi began her work at the age of 12 after learning the techniques from her mother, who in turn had them passed down by her family.
Hanadi Abu Kasheem, who was also born in AlUla, sells her Abaq brand at the market. Products include handmade soaps, creams, candles, lip salve, and henna.
She said: “This is my passion and through this platform I have already had many visitors from outside AlUla buying my products and appreciating them.”
Bayan Saud, 30, is a pottery maker from AlUla selling earthenware coffee cups and decorative vases. She spent two years perfecting her craft at Madrasat Addeera, the art school in AlUla Old Town.
She said: “It is my passion and also an integral part of our culture.
“I find a lot of my work is bought by the younger generation, who are embracing the traditions of the past. It is very interesting to be able to sell our products at the AlUla Camel Cup, which people from all over the world are visiting.”
Alkhobar designer Salhah Al Shahrani is the founder of the Therahdresses label, which specializes in decorated abayas inspired by the mountains of Abha.
She said: “The AlUla Camel Cup has been so good and the heritage village is a good addition for talented people to showcase their work.”
Updated 16 March 2023
Gobran Mohamed
CAIRO: Queen Mathilde of Belgium and her daughter Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant visited King Tutankhamun’s tomb and other historical monuments in Luxor on Thursday.
They were received by Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities.
Waziri said the royals’ visit would create “the same charming memories” as the time, 100 years ago, when Queen Elisabeth of Bavaria visited Egypt to witness the unveiling of King Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1923.
The queen and princess began their tour at the offices of the Belgian archaeological missions in Elkab, Deir El-Medina before moving on to the Tombs of the Nobles.
They then visited the tomb of Tutankhamun in the Valley of the Kings, where Waziri explained its history and discovery by archaeologist Howard Carter in 1923.
Later, the royals visited Luxor’s lost Golden City, which dates back to the reign of King Amenhotep III but was also used by Tutankhamun.
Egypt’s most renowned archaeologist, Dr. Zahi Hawass, took Queen Mathilde and Princess Elisabeth on a tour of the city, which was the largest administrative and industrial settlement during the time of the Egyptian empire.
The queen described it as the most important archaeological discovery of the 21st century.
Earlier in the day, the royals attended the opening of an exhibition of photographs of Queen Elisabeth’s trip to Egypt accompanied by her son Crown Prince Leopold.
The event was held at the Baron Empain Palace, which was founded by Belgian businessman Edward Louis Joseph Empain between 1907 and 1911, with help from French architect Alexander Marcel.
Updated 16 March 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: You may not have felt it, but there has been a seismic shift in Saudi Arabia. Saudi animator Malik Nejer has certainly felt it. Audiences across the Kingdom have decided that international content is now secondary; Saudi voices are ready to lead the conversation. In cinemas, a Saudi film continues to break record after record and, on streaming, Nejer’s own creation “Masameer County” is set to rocket up the charts as its acclaimed second season debuts on Netflix.
“You can really feel the change. In the past, we’ve always had trouble with investors because they were so cynical about Saudi films. They’d ask us, ‘How is this going to go up against a Disney or Marvel film?’ Now, they know Saudi content can take on anything,” says Nejer.
He gets the skepticism, though. Long before Nejer created “Masameer,” he, too, was cynical about the film and television produced in the Kingdom.
“Let’s say we put film and TV into a classification system, going from ‘Class A’ to ‘Class D.’ Below that, you have the stuff stuck to the bottom of the barrel that you scrape off at the end, throw at the screen, and hope someone will watch it. For the longest time, Saudi shows fell into that latter category,” jokes Nejer.
This is years of frustration talking. As a child, he would spend his time watching international cartoons, and when he’d switch to Saudi programming, he could find nothing except for, in his own words, “cheesy and ridiculous soap operas.”
“These characters were not representative of the average Saudi person,” he says. “I just wanted characters to have normal conversations, who are probably as foul-mouthed as regular people. Deep down, I wanted to drop all the ‘Days of our Lives’ stuff and flip it into a freaking Tarantino film.”
It was the early Nineties, and Nejer was growing up in a much more conservative society than had the man in his life he admired most, his grandfather. Things in the Kingdom had changed in the 1970s, and the restrictions on so much of life back then weighed on a young Nejer. He was being told one thing at home and another outside of it, and he had trouble reconciling the two worldviews.
“My grandfather was a foul-mouthed old man, who was also a very nice old man, with a code of ethics. Then I went to school and they told me anyone with a foul mouth is evil. It just didn’t line up for me. The best guy I knew was my grandfather, and so I didn’t listen to them. I became foul-mouthed too,” he says, then quickly clarifies: “(I don’t use that to) attack people, but it’s definitely how I express myself.”
It’s the way he wanted his characters to talk, too. His journey into animation started as a kid growing up in the small town of Dawadmi, Saudi Arabia, a three-hour drive from Riyadh.
“I loved cartoons, but no one could tell me how cartoons were made. I started experimenting with paper, drawing stick figures, and accidentally made a flipbook one day. No one had taught me how, but I stumbled upon it. In that moment, I was hooked. I said to myself, ‘I love this. I want to do more,’” says Nejer.
Nejer spent all his free time continuing to experiment, getting in trouble with his brothers because he stole their schoolbooks to make more drawings when he ran out of paper of his own. When he got to the age where he could choose an educational path, he looked for a university that offered animation in the Kingdom in 2004, only to find nothing.
“The closest I could find was a College of Education where I could train to be a teacher and, as part of that, I could learn to become an art teacher,” Nejer says. “I ended up studying law, of all things.”
He dropped out after two years and went into advertising, figuring that he might at least have the opportunity to draw. He was able to take a course in Flash animation, and when YouTube started to become ubiquitous in 2009, he uploaded his first short film. Two days later, he got a call from the director of a sketch comedy show at MBC, asking if he would like to contribute shorts.
By 2010, as much as he enjoyed his work on the show, he found himself gravitating less and less towards television and more towards YouTube — finding original shows by Saudi creators popping up every day.
“They were different — genuine, fun, and interesting to watch,” he says. “I said, ‘I need to do a show on YouTube, too.’ So I quit my job at MBC, and started working on that. Within a year, I started putting out ‘Masameer,’ and the first episode had 100,000 views in the first week. It just took off,” says Nejer.
“Masameer” became a reflection of his own philosophy, full of trash-talking, taboo-breaking characters that pushed the boundaries as far as they could go while always remaining distinctly Saudi and refreshingly real.
“That was the secret sauce. People tuned in because these cartoon characters spoke like their cousin, their friend, or someone they knew at work — people they’d never seen on TV. And it was YouTube — there was no one to tell us no; it was all kids hanging out on there,” says Nejer.
“Masameer” grew into a phenomenon, and when Saudi Arabia reopened its cinemas and established the makings of an official film industry, Nejer and his production company, Myrcott Animation Studio, were ready. They released a “Masameer” film in cinemas in 2020 which became a huge hit, and signed a five-year deal with Netflix, releasing the movie globally as well as rebooting the show as “Masameer County,” which continues to grow and change from its original, rough, web creation.
“With this Netflix show, we actually had to have story structure rather than just mindless comedy, and that changed things drastically,” Nejer says. “It was completely fresh, and challenged us in different ways, and that made people continue to tune in.”
Three years into the five-year deal with the streaming giant, Nejer and Myrcott are working on a number of projects that he can’t yet reveal, including theatrical projects. He will allow he’s something of a pioneer when it comes to the Saudi film and television landscape, but he doesn’t like to think about it.
“I’m more focused on just making good stuff at this point. I do want to create something that resonates with an international audience, that goes viral across the world. Saudi stories are very specific, but at the end of the day, they’re human stories, and if you do that right, that will work anywhere,” says Nejer.
“That’s my end goal, I guess. And if I ever achieve that, I’m know I’m just going to feel depressed, because then there’s nothing else to do.”
Adam Grundey
DUBAI: This feature-length crime thriller follows on from the acclaimed TV series starring Idris Elba as detective John Luther, a man who doesn’t just not go by the book, but tears the pages out and sets it on fire — probably after beating a suspect senseless with it. Like the show, this new film, directed by Jamie Payne, gets pretty silly at times, pushing even the most zealous fan’s ability to suspend incredulity, but the power and charisma of Elba’s performance is generally enough to keep it on track.
Luther is tracking a serial killer (played with convincing unhinged creepiness by Andy Serkis) who has spent years building up a backlog of hundreds of people’s dirty secrets through online digging. He then uses that information to blackmail them into doing his bidding. Concerned that Luther is getting too close to finding him after his latest abduction, the killer unearths some of the many illegal acts Luther has committed in the line of duty, resulting in his removal from the force and imprisonment. Luther, of course, escapes in order to pursue the villain, with some help from his old boss and while himself being hunted by the police, including his replacement, the straight-edged DCI Odette Raine (Cynthia Erivo).
His pursuit of the killer leads Luther through the dark, wet streets of London (given a definite Gotham City vibe here by Payne) to the frozen vistas of Estonia (where the killer plans to livestream his latest atrocities) via a whole lot of pain.
Payne paces the whole thing well, and puts the bigger budget to good effect, with some gripping set pieces — particularly a grim showdown in Piccadilly Circus when the killer’s voyeuristic nature allows the police, and Luther, to catch up with him. The climax is genuinely uncomfortable viewing, with the killer demanding Luther and Raine turn on each other for the entertainment of his audience.
Elba has long been touted as a potential James Bond, and this will likely boost those claims, as it contains many Bond-like elements (and similarities to the BBC’s “Sherlock”). It’s a gripping watch, marred only slightly by a too-calculated Hollywood ending that shamelessly sets up a sequel. If that matches the overall quality of this, though, no one will be complaining.