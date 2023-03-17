China’s Xi Jinping to visit Russia for state visit from March 20-22 – Kremlin

You are here

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Feb. 4, 2022. (Kremlin via Reuters)
Reuters

  • China and Russia struck a ‘no limits’ partnership in February 2022
  • China is Russia’s biggest buyer of oil, a key source of revenue for Moscow
Chinese President Xi Jinping will be in Russia from March 20-22 for a state visit after he was invited by President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Friday.

The visit comes as China offers to broker peace in Ukraine, an effort that has been met with skepticism in the West given Beijing’s diplomatic support for Russia.

“During the talks, they will discuss topical issues of further development of comprehensive partnership relations and strategic cooperation between Russia and China,” the Kremlin said.

“A number of important bilateral documents will be signed,” it added.

China and Russia struck a “no limits” partnership in February 2022, when Putin was visiting Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympics, weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The two sides have since continued to reaffirm the strength of their ties. Trade between the two countries has soared since the invasion, and China is Russia’s biggest buyer of oil, a key source of revenue for Moscow.

Topics: Russia China Xi Jinping Vladimir Putin

At least 22 people killed in suspected massacre at Myanmar monastery

  • Fighting has been raging in the area for at least two weeks, with about 100 structures burnt down in and around the site of the alleged massacre in Nan Neint
At least 22 people, including three Buddhist monks, were shot dead at close range in central Myanmar last week, according to a doctor’s post-mortem report, in what opponents of military rule say was a massacre of civilians conducted by the army.
A spokesman for Myanmar’s junta, which staged a coup two years ago to depose the elected government, said its troops had been involved in clashes with rebel fighters in the Pinlaung region of southern Shan state but had not harmed any civilians.
Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said in a statement the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) and another rebel group entered the village of Nan Neint after government forces arrived to provide security with a local people’s militia.
“When the terrorist groups violently opened fire… some villagers were killed and injured,” he said.
He did not respond to multiple calls from Reuters for further comment.
Reuters could not independently verify any of the claims.
A spokesman for the KNDF said its soldiers entered Nan Neint on Sunday and found dead bodies scattered at a Buddhist monastery.
Video and photographs provided by the KNDF and another group, the Karenni Revolution Union (KRU), showed bullet wounds to the torso and heads of the dead bodies and bullet holes in the walls of the monastery. Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the material.
A post-mortem report by Dr. Ye Zaw, who is part of the National Unity Government, an exiled civil administration formed since the coup, said automatic weapons were likely used at close range to kill 22 people, including three saffron-robed monks.
“Since there were no military uniforms, equipment and ammunition found on the rest of the bodies, it is evident that they were civilians,” said the report, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters.
“Since all the dead bodies were found within the compound of Nan Nein monastery, it is evident that this was a massacre.”
Fighting has been raging in the area for at least two weeks, with about 100 structures burnt down in and around the site of the alleged massacre in Nan Neint, according to local media reports, resistance forces and satellite images verified by Myanmar Witness, an organization that documents human rights violations.
The Southeast Asian country has been in crisis since the military seized power in February 2021, ending a decade of tentative steps toward democracy by unseating the administration led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.
Resistance movements, some armed, have emerged nationwide, which the military has countered with lethal force and labelled “terrorists.” Some ethnic military forces have also sided against the junta.
Aung Myo Min, the human rights minister in the National Unity Government, said the junta had ramped up combat operations and attacked groups of unarmed civilians in at least four instances in the last two weeks.
“It is clearly evident that the strategy of the junta is to target civilians, which is a crime against humanity,” he told reporters in an online media conference.
The junta has denied it targets civilians, saying its troops only respond to attacks by “terrorists.”
At least 3,137 people have been killed in the military crackdown since the coup, according to the non-profit Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.
The United Nations has accused the military of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Topics: Myanmar

North Korea: ICBM test aimed to strike fear into enemies

SEOUL: North Korea said Friday it fired an intercontinental ballistic missile to “strike fear into the enemies” as South Korea and Japan agreed at a summit to work closely on regional security with the United States and staged military exercises around the region.
The missile was launched Thursday morning hours before South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Japanese Prime Minster Fumio Kishida at a summit partly aimed at rebuilding security ties between the US allies in the face of North Korean nuclear threats.
With four missile displays in about a week, North Korea has ratcheted up its tit-for-tat response to ongoing US-South Korean military drills that are the biggest of their kind in years.
The Biden administration wants better South Korea-Japan ties, which declined over historical issues in recent years, as it pushes to strengthen its alliance network in Asia to counter the North Korean nuclear threat and China’s rising influence.
Aside from their combined exercises that began Monday and run through March 23, the United States and South Korea are also participating in anti-submarine warfare drills, along with Japan, Canada and India, that began Wednesday.
North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test-firing of the Hwasong-17 missile and stressed the need to “strike fear into the enemies” over what it called the “open hostility” shown to the North by the US-South Korea exercises.
Launched at a high angle to avoid the territory of North Korea’s neighbors, the missile reached a maximum altitude of 6,045 kilometers and traveled 1,000km before landing in waters off the country’s eastern coast, KCNA said.
The South Korean and Japanese militaries assessed the flight similarly, indicating the US mainland is within the missile’s range. It remains unclear whether North Korea has developed nuclear bombs small enough to fit on its long-range rockets or the technology to ensure its warheads survive atmospheric reentry when fired at a normal trajectory.
North Korea’s official Rodong Sinmun newspaper published photos of Kim watching from afar as the missile blasted off from a launch vehicle parked on an airport runway.
Rodong Sinmun also published photos implied to have been taken by a camera on the missile as it soared into space. They showed a rounded view of the Earth, with clouds scattered over what appeared to be the Korean Peninsula and Asian coastline.
The photos were apparently intended as proof the missile would be capable of accurately striking its target, said Cheong Seong-Chang, a senior analyst at South Korea’s private Sejong Institute.
While all of North Korea’s ICBM tests have been conducted on a high angle, Cheong said the North is likely coming closer to launching one of those missiles at an angle closer to normal ballistic trajectory across the Pacific Ocean, in what would be one of its most provocative weapons demonstrations ever.
KCNA said the ICBM launch sends a “stronger warning” to North Korea’s rivals who are escalating tensions with their “frantic, provocative and aggressive large-scale war drills.” The test also was designed to confirm the reliability of the weapons system, KCNA said.
Kim said it’s crucial for North Korea’s nuclear missile forces to maintain readiness to counterattack rivals with “overwhelming offensive measures anytime” and make them realize their persistent and expanded military actions will “bring an irreversible, grave threat to them,” KCNA said.

Topics: North Korea South Korea US

Half of women scientists worldwide sexually harassed: survey

PARIS: Half of all women scientists worldwide have been the victim of workplace sexual harassment at some point during their career, according to a survey published on Thursday.
In the survey, which included more than 5,000 researchers across 117 countries, 49 percent of women scientists reported that they had “personally experienced at least one situation” of harassment.
Nearly half of the cases took place after the MeToo movement emerged in 2017, according to the survey, which was conducted by the Ipsos polling firm on behalf of the L’Oreal Foundation.
For 65 percent of the women, the harassment had a negative impact on their careers.
Just one in five of the victims reported the harassment to their institution.
The respondents to the questionnaire worked in fields including science, technology, engineering and mathematics. They worked at more than 50 public and private institutions across the world.
A quarter of the respondents said they had been in a situation where someone was “inappropriately and repeatedly referring to me as a girl... doll, babe or chick,” or otherwise insulting them.
Twenty-four percent said they had been asked “intrusive and repeated questions about my private or sex life that make me feel uncomfortable,” the survey said.
A majority of the harassment took place at the start of the victims’ careers.
Around half said they had avoided certain members of staff at their organizations, while one in five said they had felt unsafe at their workplace.
Nearly 65 percent of the respondents said not enough was being done to combat sexism and sexual harassment in the workplace.
“This survey confirms that science has not been through enough of a revolution since the MeToo movement,” Alexandra Palt of the L’Oreal Foundation told AFP.
The foundation, which works with UNESCO to support women scientists, called on academic and research institutions to adopt zero tolerance policies regarding harassment and make budgetary commitments to address the problem.
“There needs to be an effective and transparent internal reporting system,” Palt said.
Only 33 percent of scientific researchers worldwide are women, and just four percent of science Nobel Prize winners have been female, the foundation said.
“If we want to fully harness the potential of women in research, they must feel safe,” Palt said.
The survey was conducted by Ipsos using the consultation method from July 26 to September 12 last year.
 

Topics: L’Oreal Foundation women scientists sexual harassment MeToo women empowerment

Australia to buy up to 220 Tomahawk missiles from the US as Pacific arms race heats up

CANBERRA: Australia said it’s planning to buy up to 220 Tomahawk cruise missiles from the United States after the US State Department approved the sale Friday.
The deal comes days after Australia announced it would buy nuclear-powered attack submarines from the US to modernize its fleet amid growing concern about China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific.
Australian officials said the new nuclear-powered submarines would be able to fire the Tomahawk missiles.
Japan last month also announced plans to upgrade its military in an effort to deter China, including buying 400 Tomahawk cruise missiles for deployment as soon as 2026.
The Australian missile sale comes with a price tag of nearly $900 million. The prime contractor will be Arizona-based Raytheon Missiles and Defense.
“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States,” the State Department said in a statement. “Australia is one of our most important allies in the Western Pacific.”
Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said his country would be working closely with the US.
“Making sure we have longer-range strike missiles is a really important capability for the country,” Marles told Channel Nine. “It enables us to be able to reach out beyond our shores further, and that’s ultimately how we are able to keep Australia safe.”
Defense Industry Minister Pat Conroy said the missiles could be fired from the Virginia-class submarines Australia would be buying under the so-called AUKUS deal.
“We certainly want the best possible capability for the Australian Defense Force, so that includes the ability to strike opponents as far away as possible from the Australian mainland,” he told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. “The cruise missiles are a critical part of that, as are the submarines that launch them.”
The submarine deal has raised concerns that it could clear the way for bad actors to escape nuclear oversight in the future. Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, this week pledged to be “very demanding” in overseeing the planned transfer from the US to Australia.
Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating this week launched a blistering attack on his nation’s plans, saying that because of the huge cost, “it must be the worst deal in all history.”
Australian officials have estimated the cost of the submarines at between 268 billion and 368 billion Australian dollars ($178-$245 billion) over three decades.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government had been transparent about the expense.
“The assessment that has to be made is does the purchase, and then us building our own nuclear-powered submarines, increase the capacity for us to defend ourselves by more than 10 percent? You bet it does,” Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. “That’s why it represents good value.”

Topics: Tomahawk missiles

UN backs Turkiye, Ukraine in call for 120-day grain deal rollover

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations backed Turkiye and Ukraine on Thursday by calling for a 120-day rollover of an agreement allowing the safe export of grain from several Ukrainian Black Sea ports after Russia said it would only extend the pact for 60 days.
The pact is due to expire on Saturday. It was brokered with Russia and Ukraine by the United Nations and Turkiye in July — and renewed in November — to combat a global food crisis that was fueled in part by Russia’s Feb. 24, 2022, invasion of neighboring Ukraine and blockade of its Black Sea grain exports.
“For us, the text in the agreement is clear and it calls for a 120-day rollover,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told Reuters when asked about remarks by Turkiye.
Turkiye said on Wednesday that it would continue talks to extend the deal for 120 days rather than 60 days. Ukraine has also said the agreement should be renewed for 120 days.
“The deal is being extended for 60 days,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday, when asked to comment on Dujarric’s remarks.
The difference in the Russian and UN interpretation of the duration of the deal “may simply be a display of (the UN’s) incompetence,” she added.
Dujarric said later that “discussions are ongoing.” Senior UN and Russian officials met in Geneva on Monday.

SANCTIONS
While Russia has not specifically said why it only wants a 60-day renewal, it has complained that its own food and fertilizer exports are being hindered by Western sanctions.
To help persuade Russia to allow Ukraine to resume its Black Sea grain exports last year, a three-year deal was also struck in July in which the United Nations agreed to help facilitate Russian food and fertilizer exports.
Western powers have hit Russia with tough sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. While its food and fertilizer exports are not under sanctions, Moscow says restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance industries are a barrier to such shipments.
“Meaningful progress has been made but it is true that some obstacles remain, notably with regard to payment systems. Our efforts to overcome those obstacles will continue unabated,” Dujarric said on Tuesday.
Ukraine has so far exported nearly 25 million tons of mainly corn and wheat under the deal, according to the United Nations. The top primary destinations for shipments have been China, Italy, Spain, Turkiye and the Netherlands.
When asked on Thursday about Russia’s proposal for a 60-day extension, China — a strategic partner of Moscow — called for the deal to be implemented in a balanced and comprehensive manner. Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin also said China would like to strengthen communication with all parties and enhance global food security.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Turkiye Russia grain UN

