You are here

  • Home
  • Egyptian and Turkish diplomats hold talks in Cairo amid improving ties

Egyptian and Turkish diplomats hold talks in Cairo amid improving ties

Egyptian and Turkish diplomats hold talks in Cairo amid improving ties
Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (R) meets with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Cairo (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gedap

Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Egyptian and Turkish diplomats hold talks in Cairo amid improving ties

Egyptian and Turkish diplomats hold talks in Cairo amid improving ties
  • Said presidents Erdogan and El-Sisi would meet
  • The two countries have been at odds in recent years over Libya
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held talks with his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo on Saturday, in the first such visit after a decade of ruptured ties.

Turkey's top diplomat also said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi would meet to mark the end of a decade of estrangement between the two countries.

Cavusoglu met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry for talks on “various aspects” of bilateral relations, said Ahmed Abu Zaid, a spokesman for the Egyptian foreign ministry.

Shoukry said the two sides have found common ground to relaunch political and economic relations to reach “conclusions in the interests of the two countries.”

“The talks were in-depth, transparent, and forthright,” he told a televised joint news conference. “We certainly look forward. We look at everything that can benefit the two countries.”

Cavusoglu spoke about making up for time lost since ambassador-level relations ended in late 2013.

“There is a huge level of untapped potential but unfortunately we have lost those nine years and in order to close this nine-year gap we have to work even harder,” he said.

The Turkish minister added that ties had been eroded “due to the lack of dialogue and misunderstandings.”

Referring to the appointment of ambassadors, Cavusoglu said he was certain diplomatic links would return to “the highest level possible.” He also suggested the possibility of an official meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt after Turkiye’s May elections.

Ties between Turkiye and Egypt were severely strained after Egypt’s then-army chief Abdel Fattah El-Sisi led the ouster of Muslim Brotherhood’s Mohamed Morsy, an ally of Ankara, in 2013. El-Sisi was elected president the following year.

The two countries have also been at odds in recent years over Libya, where they backed opposing factions in an unresolved conflict, and also over maritime borders in the gas-rich Eastern Mediterranean.

Consultations between senior foreign ministry officials in Ankara and Cairo began in 2021, amid a push by Turkiye to ease tensions with Egypt, the UAE, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

As part of that tentative reconciliation, Ankara asked Egyptian opposition TV channels operating in Turkiye to moderate their criticism of Egypt.

Last month, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry visited Turkiye in a show of solidarity after the massive earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkiye and Syria.

Last month, Egypt’s government, which has been struggling to manage an acute shortage of foreign currency, said Turkish companies had committed to $500 million in new investments in Egypt.

Topics: Turkey Egypt Mevlut Cavusoglu Sameh Shoukry

Related

Update Turkish FM to visit Egypt as countries end decade-long split
Middle-East
Turkish FM to visit Egypt as countries end decade-long split
Meeting of Turkiye, Syria, Iran, Russia, officials postponed -Turkish source
Middle-East
Meeting of Turkiye, Syria, Iran, Russia, officials postponed -Turkish source

Iran sentences two to death over Shiraz shrine attack

Iran sentences two to death over Shiraz shrine attack
Updated 28 min 40 sec ago
AFP

Iran sentences two to death over Shiraz shrine attack

Iran sentences two to death over Shiraz shrine attack
  • The pair were convicted of assisting in "corruption on earth, armed rebellion and acting against national security"
  • Three other defendants in the case were sentenced to prison for five, 15 and 25 years
Updated 28 min 40 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: An Iranian court sentenced two people to death over an October attack on a shrine in the southern city of Shiraz that cost over a dozen lives, the judiciary said Saturday.
The pair were convicted of assisting in “corruption on earth, armed rebellion and acting against national security,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website reported, citing Kazem Moussavi, the chief justice of Fars province.
Moussavi said they “were directly involved in the arming, procurement, logistics and guidance of the main perpetrator of the terrorist attack” on the Shah Cheragh mausoleum on October 26 that killed 13 people and wounded 30 others.
Three other defendants in the case were sentenced to prison for five, 15 and 25 years for being members of the Daesh group, he said.
The verdicts against the five could be appealed before the supreme court, he added.
The main perpetrator of the attack, identified by media outlets in Iran as Hamed Badakhshan, died of injuries suffered during his arrest, Mizan said.
In November, the Islamic republic said 26 “takfiri terrorists” from Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan had been arrested in connection to the attack.

Topics: Iran shiraz Shrine attack

Related

Iran executes Kurdish ‘political prisoner’: rights groups
Middle-East
Iran executes Kurdish ‘political prisoner’: rights groups
Magnitude 5 quake strikes Iraqi-Iranian borderline
Middle-East
Magnitude 5 quake strikes Iraqi-Iranian borderline

Tunisian president names one of his staunchest supporters as interior minister

Tunisian president names one of his staunchest supporters as interior minister
Updated 18 March 2023
Reuters

Tunisian president names one of his staunchest supporters as interior minister

Tunisian president names one of his staunchest supporters as interior minister
  • Taoufik Charfeddine, a close aide of President Kais Saied, announced Friday he had resigned to spend more time with his three children following the death of his wife last year.
  • Replacing Charfeddine as interior minister is Kamal Feki, governor of Tunis since 2021 and also part of Saied’s inner circle
Updated 18 March 2023
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied named Kamal Feki, the former governor of Tunis, as his new interior minister on Friday, just hours after Taoufik Charfeddine resigned from the post, amid a crackdown of prominent opposition figures that has prompted international ire.
Tunisian interior minister Taoufik Charfeddine, a close aide of President Kais Saied, announced Friday he had resigned to spend more time with his three children following the death of his wife last year.
Charfeddine, 54, who had held his post since October 2021, told reporters he wished to thank the president for “his understanding and for allowing me to be relieved of my duties.”
“The time has come for me to dedicate myself to this responsibility she left me,” he said.
Replacing Charfeddine as interior minister is Kamal Feki, governor of Tunis since 2021 and also part of Saied’s inner circle.
A former lawyer, Charfeddine was a key figure in the election campaign that propelled the previously little-known Saied to the presidency in 2019.
After Saied froze parliament and sacked the then-government in a dramatic July 2021 move against the sole democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring uprisings, Charfeddine became a close adviser.
As the president pushed through sweeping changes to the country’s political system, concentrating near-total power in his office, Charfeddine was one of the most outspoken defenders of Saied’s power grab.
Saied’s office regularly released video footage of the two men’s meetings in the presidential palace.
During the wave of arrests that accompanied Saied’s power grab, Charfeddine held news conferences to defend the incarceration of opposition politicians.
When the vice president of the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, the largest in parliament before its dissolution by Saied, went on hunger strike to protest his detention, Charfeddine alleged that terrorism fears had forced the security forces to respond.
“There were fears of acts of terrorism targeting the country’s security and we had to act,” the minister said last year of the arrest of Noureddine Bhiri, a former justice minister.
Last month, Charfeddine was by Saied’s side as Tunisia faced an international outcry over a tirade by the president against illegal migrants from sub-Saharan Africa.
“There is no question of allowing anyone in an illegal situation to stay in Tunisia,” the president said in one of his videotaped meetings with the minister.
“I will not allow the institutions of the state to be undermined or the demographic composition of Tunisia to be changed.”
The president’s speech two nights previously had triggered a wave of violence against African migrants and prompted several West African countries to organize repatriation flights for fearful nationals.
On March 8, more than 30 Tunisian non-governmental organizations demanded an apology from Charfeddine after he branded as “traitors” the president’s many critics in the private sector, the media and trade unions.
They accused him of using the “language of threat and intimidation” to “sow division” among Tunisians as part of a “dangerous populist discourse that foreshadows a police state” like the one overthrown in the country’s 2011 uprising.

Topics: Tunisia

Related

Rap battle — young Tunisians fight stigma with the arts
Middle-East
Rap battle — young Tunisians fight stigma with the arts
Watchdog condemns Tunisian Parliament ban on independent and foreign media
Media
Watchdog condemns Tunisian Parliament ban on independent and foreign media

Pro-Palestinian group launches campaign to check Israeli products in Ramadan across UK mosques

Pro-Palestinian group launches campaign to check Israeli products in Ramadan across UK mosques
Updated 18 March 2023
Arab News

Pro-Palestinian group launches campaign to check Israeli products in Ramadan across UK mosques

Pro-Palestinian group launches campaign to check Israeli products in Ramadan across UK mosques
  • Many individuals have become ethical consumers as a result of the campaign that had started running since the early 2010s, says the UK-based Friends of Al-Aqsa
Updated 18 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: More than 20,000 leaflets urging Muslims to #CheckTheLabel and boycott Israel are being distributed at mosques across the UK, coinciding with the last Friday before the fasting holy month of Ramadan, organizers said on Friday.

The initiative is part of a campaign launched by the UK-based Friends of Al-Aqsa — concerned with defending the human rights of Palestinians and protecting the Al-Aqsa sanctuary — to “Check The Label,” and is calling on Muslims in the UK and Europe not to break their fasts with the “taste of apartheid.”

The boycott campaign has gained huge momentum in the run-up to Ramadan this year, with press coverage from the UK to Morocco and Malaysia, FOA said in a statement.

“Running since the early 2010s, #CheckTheLabel has had an unprecedented impact on the British public’s understanding of the connection between the products they buy and Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine (and) many individuals have become ethical consumers who avoid buying Israeli produce as a result of this campaign,” FOA said.

“This Ramadan, it’s more important than ever that we boycott Israel,” said Shamiul Joarder, head of public affairs at FOA. “By checking the label and avoiding Israeli dates, we can send a clear message: We won’t give our money to an apartheid state that breaks international law and kills Palestinian children.”

The organization says that Israel has killed at least 83 Palestinians in the first 76 days of 2023, including at least 16 children.

“The first 3 months of 2023 have seen some of the worst Israeli violence against Palestinians in decades and there are concerns about Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa mosque during Ramadan,” the statement said.

Topics: Israeli apartheid #CheckTheLabel Al-Aqsa Ramadan 2023 boycott Israel

Related

UAE collision course with Israel over torched Palestinian town
Middle-East
UAE collision course with Israel over torched Palestinian town
Alarm as Israeli authorities use ‘Judea and Samaria governorate’ to refer to West Bank
Middle-East
Alarm as Israeli authorities use ‘Judea and Samaria governorate’ to refer to West Bank

Rap battle — young Tunisians fight stigma with the arts

Rap battle — young Tunisians fight stigma with the arts
Updated 18 March 2023
AFP

Rap battle — young Tunisians fight stigma with the arts

Rap battle — young Tunisians fight stigma with the arts
  • “People ... experience violence on a daily basis — some practice it and others suffer it,” said Houcem Ayari of International Alert. “We decided to channel that into cultural activities”
Updated 18 March 2023
AFP

DAOUAR HICHER, Tunisia: “We’re sick of being seen as thugs,” said Mohamed Ali Ayari, a rapper from a down-at-heel Tunis district, where jobless youth are finding a voice through music, cinema and photography.
The Tunisian capital’s working-class districts have suffered from decades of state neglect and poor services, and residents say the stigma attached to their neighborhoods shuts them out of the job market.
“This contempt and these prejudices really complicate our lives,” said Ayari, a resident of the overcrowded Douar Hicher suburb.
The 23-year-old works as a security guard, but his dream is to become a famous rap artist.
“I want to come out into the light,” he raps in a recent video clip, produced with the help of peace-building charity International Alert.
Ayari was among the winners of a recent competition by International Alert, asking young people from four neglected Tunis districts to express themselves through music, documentary or photography, focusing on the theme of violence.
“People ... experience violence on a daily basis — some practice it and others suffer it,” said Houcem Ayari of International Alert. “We decided to channel that into cultural activities.”
In a drab building in Douar Hicher, rapper Ayari sits in a tiny room converted into a studio and records his latest track, with backing vocals from neighborhood friends.
Ayari and his friends agreed a lack of cultural spaces makes it easy for people to be dragged into crime.
Wassim Tayachi, 22, said he and his friends “chose music to talk about ourselves and our lives, the lost youth and those of us who want to succeed, the police who attack us verbally and physically, the state that neglects us and society that stigmatizes us.”
He said coming from poorer neighborhoods makes it harder to find a job or get official paperwork.
“A state that doesn’t listen to its young people can’t give them anything,” Tayachi added.
Ayari said he wants to become a successful rapper.
But he doubts he can achieve his dreams in the North African nation, where a long-running socio-economic crisis has pushed many young people to try to reach Europe — including on dangerous and overcrowded inflatable boats across the Mediterranean.
Meanwhile, he said he uses rap as “therapy against depression and illegal temptations.”
Another winner of the competition was a documentary depicting social and economic injustice, sexual harassment, shabby public transport and school absenteeism in the district of Fouchana.
They are issues close to the heart of Mariem Chourabi, who has qualified as a tax accountant and has set up a center to give children extra education support — all by the age of 24.

 

Topics: Tunisia

Related

Watchdog condemns Tunisian Parliament ban on independent and foreign media
Media
Watchdog condemns Tunisian Parliament ban on independent and foreign media
Tunisian envoy discusses relations with Japan State Minister for Foreign Affairs
World
Tunisian envoy discusses relations with Japan State Minister for Foreign Affairs

Quake aftermath: Fear of ‘Big One’ grips Istanbul

Quake aftermath: Fear of ‘Big One’ grips Istanbul
Updated 18 March 2023
AFP

Quake aftermath: Fear of ‘Big One’ grips Istanbul

Quake aftermath: Fear of ‘Big One’ grips Istanbul
  • More than 17,000 people died, including 1,000 in Istanbul, when a temblor hit Turkiyein 1999
  • Fifty teams of engineers have been roaming the city since last month’s disaster, measuring the quality of concrete and the width of steel reinforcement bars
Updated 18 March 2023
AFP

ANKARA: The helmet-topped engineer drove his pointy instrument into the concrete to test whether Durmus Uygun’s building will crumble when the feared big quake finally strikes Istanbul.
“I’m pretty confident but my children aren’t convinced, so we’re having this test done,” said Uygun, who lives in one of the Turkish megalopolis’ poorer and more densely packed neighborhoods.
“If the result is good, we will live in peace. But who knows where we will be when the earthquake hits? We may be at the supermarket or at work — that’s what scares us.”
In his fifties and wearing a black beret, Uygun is far from the only one living in fear in Istanbul.
Turkiye’s cultural and economic capital is home to up to 20 million people, many still haunted by memories of the last “Big One” that struck just east of the city in 1999. More than 17,000 people died, including 1,000 in Istanbul.
The city has grown substantially since then, becoming a magnet for people attracted by its booming economy — and oblivious to the active fault line running along its southern edge.
That changed on Feb. 6, when a 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed more than 48,000 in southeastern Turkiye and nearly 6,000 over the border in Syria, leaving entire cities in ruins.
A state of collective psychosis has since gripped Istanbulites, who have requested more than 140,000 checks of the type being conducted on Uygun’s apartment building.
By the municipality’s own admission, nearly 100,000 buildings will collapse or be seriously damaged in the event of a 7.5-magnitude quake.
Fifty teams of engineers have been roaming the city since last month’s disaster, measuring the quality of concrete and the width of steel reinforcement bars.
If the risk to the building is deemed “very high,” it could be condemned to demolition and occupants forced to move out.
Some of Istanbul’s southern districts lie just 15 km from the North Anatolian Fault, which is distinct from the equally active East Anatolian Fault on which last month’s quake struck.
Seismologists have calculated a 47-percent chance of an earthquake with a magnitude above 7.3 hitting Istanbul within 30 years.
Two blocks from Uygun’s building, hardware store owner Ali Nezir has started selling whistles to locals who fear getting trapped under tons of concrete.
“People are scared,” said Nezir, whose small shop is on the ground floor of a 12-story tower.
Some residents say they have started storing biscuits and water bottles at the foot of their beds in case the quake comes in the middle of the night, leaving them trapped.
Uygun has prepared some emergency bags for his family containing enough to survive on while waiting for help.
Ugur Erisoglu, an Istanbul wholesaler, offers earthquake survival bags for 200 lira ($10) containing torches, blankets, medical kits and neck braces.
“We used to sell 1,000 a month,” Erisoglu said. “We have received 15,000 orders since the earthquake, including 8,000 from Istanbul.”
The sudden reminder of the threat hanging over Turkiye’s main city is forcing some to seriously contemplate moving home.
“There is strong demand for northern districts of Istanbul, further from the fault line, and for individual houses,” said Mehmet Erkek, the general manager of Zingat, a real estate listings platform.
Searches have also exploded for cities such as Edirne and Kirklareli, located in a less quake-prone region 200 kilometers northwest of Istanbul.
Nil Akat, a clinical psychologist, says she has been receiving patients “who are making very concrete plans to move out of Istanbul.”
“Many no longer feel safe at home. They are on high alert, always on alert. Out on the street, they pick out safer looking sidewalks in case a building should collapse.”
Akat said she spoke to some colleagues who told her: “Some (of our patients) can no longer think rationally.”
This fear can grip anyone, without distinction for age or social class, she said.
Cisel Aktimur, a young Istanbulite who enjoys a breathtaking view of the city from her 12th-floor apartment, had been thinking of leaving for some time.
Last month’s disaster has made moving a “priority,” she said.
“Even if nothing happens to my building, I probably wouldn’t be able to bear what I see,” she said.

 

Topics: Turkiye Syria

Related

Social media, bloggers boost Arab tourists’ presence in Turkiye
Offbeat
Social media, bloggers boost Arab tourists’ presence in Turkiye
Turkiye could ratify Finland’s NATO bid ahead of elections on May 14
World
Turkiye could ratify Finland’s NATO bid ahead of elections on May 14

Latest updates

France bans pension protests opposite parliament
France bans pension protests opposite parliament
Iran sentences two to death over Shiraz shrine attack
Iran sentences two to death over Shiraz shrine attack
Trump says he’ll be arrested Tuesday as DA eyes charges
Trump says he’ll be arrested Tuesday as DA eyes charges
Top Ukraine, US defense officials discussed military aid in call - Kyiv
Top Ukraine, US defense officials discussed military aid in call - Kyiv
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan appears in court, fearing arrest
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan appears in court, fearing arrest

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.