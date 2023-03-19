You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia ranks among top countries in digital transformation preparedness

Saudi Arabia ranks among top countries in digital transformation preparedness

Saudi Arabia ranks among top countries in digital transformation preparedness
Vision 2030 had laid the foundations for a strong and efficient telecommunications and information technology sector. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cbjxk

Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia ranks among top countries in digital transformation preparedness

Saudi Arabia ranks among top countries in digital transformation preparedness
  • The ranking comes following the Kingdom’s success in building a sustainable regulatory framework
Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been ranked second among the Group of Twenty countries and fourth globally in its readiness of digital systems, the UN’s International Telecommunication Union revealed.

The ranking comes following the Kingdom’s success in building a sustainable regulatory framework and shifting toward digital collaborative regulation to empower the digital economy, according to a report by the ITU, a specialized agency responsible for all matters related to information and communication technologies.

Dr. Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, governor of the Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission, said that the Kingdom’s new global achievement came as a result of the unlimited support given to the sector by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Al-Tamimi said Vision 2030 had laid the foundations for a strong and efficient telecommunications and information technology sector that led to the development of an ambitious strategy for digital transformation in line with global trends.

He noted that the CITC had launched several initiatives to develop the telecommunications and IT sector to the highest levels, including establishing the national academy for digital systems to provide an attractive and stimulating regulatory environment for various sectors, as a strategic step toward attracting investment and accelerating digital transformation.

Al-Tamimi added that the commission had enhanced the country’s competitiveness by focusing on collaborative regulating and including all international stakeholders in its enterprises.

He said the ITU report had highlighted several challenges facing regulating agencies, including primarily monitoring competence and sustainable growth.

Topics: Saudi Arabia G20

Related

Saudi Arabia ranks 4th globally for preparedness in digital systems  
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia ranks 4th globally for preparedness in digital systems  
Saudi Arabia launches $234m funding program to boost Kingdom’s growing film sector
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia launches $234m funding program to boost Kingdom’s growing film sector

Saudi-Turkish Business Forum runs in Riyadh

Saudi-Turkish Business Forum runs in Riyadh
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-Turkish Business Forum runs in Riyadh

Saudi-Turkish Business Forum runs in Riyadh
  • Forum resulted in the signing of three commercial cooperation agreements between Saudi and Turkish business representatives
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi-Turkish Business Forum, organized by the Federation of Saudi Chambers, kicked off on Sunday in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported  

The event was attended by a number of companies and government agencies from both countries. 

Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qassabi stated during his speech at the forum that the Kingdom is experiencing an unprecedented renaissance and transformation as a result of ambitious leadership and vision. He went on to say that the forum will help to find new opportunities for economic cooperation between the two countries, citing minerals, tourism, housing and infrastructure, services, communications, and digitization. 

The Turkish Minister of Trade Mehmet Mus stated that the Kingdom and Turkiye are emerging economic powers with significant competitive advantages, expressing their desire to increase trade volume to $10 billion in the coming years. Mus also stated that the Turkish economy is expanding rapidly and that there is a comprehensive investment incentive system in place. The minister urged Saudi companies to enter the Turkish market and capitalize on the opportunities. 

The forum resulted in the signing of three commercial cooperation agreements between Saudi and Turkish business representatives to localize the manufacturing of welding equipment and supplies, as well as the production of high-tech trucks and tanks. 

The forum also saw an agreement to launch a joint Saudi-Turkish automation and engineering project for the Middle East region.

 

Topics: Saudi-Turkish trade

Related

Saudi-Turkiye trade volume to reach $10bn in coming years, says Turkish minister
Business & Economy
Saudi-Turkiye trade volume to reach $10bn in coming years, says Turkish minister
Saudi-Turkey trade relations deepen as Turkish contractor wins Jeddah air base work 
Business & Economy
Saudi-Turkey trade relations deepen as Turkish contractor wins Jeddah air base work 

Emirati player crowned chess champion in Riyadh

The UAE’s Salem Saleh (center) wins first place in the Riyadh Calendar Chess Championship. (AN photo by Hebshi Alshammari)
The UAE’s Salem Saleh (center) wins first place in the Riyadh Calendar Chess Championship. (AN photo by Hebshi Alshammari)
Updated 57 min 10 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Emirati player crowned chess champion in Riyadh

The UAE’s Salem Saleh (center) wins first place in the Riyadh Calendar Chess Championship. (AN photo by Hebshi Alshammari)
  • Salem Saleh is a Grand International Master, ranked 59th in the world
  • Praise for General Entertainment Authority’s oversight and organization
Updated 57 min 10 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The United Arab Emirates’ Salem Saleh, who ranks 59th in the world and is a Grand International Master, has won first place in the Riyadh Calendar Chess Championship.

The two-day event was organized by the General Entertainment Authority‎ in ‎cooperation with the Saudi Chess Federation from March 17 to 18.

Bassem Amin and Fawzi Adham from Egypt, also Grand International Masters, came second and third in the competition.

The competition saw over 100 ‎players from Saudi ‎Arabia and abroad compete over nine rounds to determine the winners.

The winner was awarded SR300,000 ($80,000), with SR200,000 for second, and SR100,000 for third. Cash prizes were presented for up to the 10th position, totaling SR800,000.

The opening stage of the competition included five rounds on the first day, with the second day having four rounds.

Saleh said he was proud of his first place in the “very tough” competition. He also praised the organizers for having a well-run tournament.

Ahmed Al-Mehmadi, vice president for marketing and communication at the General Entertainment Authority, and Abdullah Al-Wahshi, president of the Saudi Chess Federation, presented the awards to the winners.

Al-Wahshi said the ‎appeal committee did not record any complaints or observations ‎about the referees.‎

Algeria’s Bellahcene Bilel Youcef said he hopes to play again in Saudi Arabia. “It was a wonderful ‎experience.”

Topics: chess Riyadh Salem Saleh UAE

Related

Fast and furious chess comes to Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Fast and furious chess comes to Riyadh
Boulevard Riyadh City hosts chess competition
Saudi Arabia
Boulevard Riyadh City hosts chess competition

Tabuk hiking guides complete advanced training course

Ali Al-Maliki, a hiking coach and lecturer, said hiking was becoming an increasingly popular pastime in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Ali Al-Maliki, a hiking coach and lecturer, said hiking was becoming an increasingly popular pastime in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Updated 19 March 2023
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Tabuk hiking guides complete advanced training course

Ali Al-Maliki, a hiking coach and lecturer, said hiking was becoming an increasingly popular pastime in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
  • Aim to have experts showcase region’s natural beauty
  • Participants taught navigation, planning and emergency skills
Updated 19 March 2023
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Several guides completed a six-day advanced hiking training course recently in the northwestern city of Tabuk that is aimed at helping to showcase the distinctive natural beauty of the region.

The training program was organized by the Saudi Climbing and Hiking Federation under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports. The advanced course is a prerequisite for obtaining an SCHF hiking guide license.   

Ali Al-Maliki, a hiking coach and lecturer, told Arab News that hiking was becoming an increasingly popular pastime in Saudi Arabia, among retirees and young people who want to remain in good physical condition.

“There are hiking teams in nearly all Saudi cities. There are some three hiking teams in Jeddah, for instance, and the numbers … around the Kingdom are increasing,” Al-Maliki said.

Ali Al-Maliki, a hiking coach and lecturer, said hiking was becoming an increasingly popular pastime in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

Al-Maliki said that three days of the course, held at King Khalid Sports City, focused on theory, with the rest of the time devoted to practical instruction.

“The course’s main aim was to refine and develop the skills of the (prospective) hiking guides in accordance with international requirements set by the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation. The course was also meant to further promote (the) sport,” he added.

Al-Maliki said that Tabuk was selected for its attractive natural terrain and rock formations, which impressed tourists who recently toured the area. “They were astonished to see the amazing rocks, waterfalls and streams. Saudi Arabia in general is rich in these natural features.”

Ali Al-Maliki, a hiking coach and lecturer, said hiking was becoming an increasingly popular pastime in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

Elaborating on the course, Al-Maliki said the trainees were introduced to licensing requirements, the health benefits of the activity, and personal qualities required of guides. The participants were also taught how to plan, use navigation equipment such as compasses and maps, respect the environmental, make types of hiking knots, and develop risk reduction and emergency skills.

He said the practical training took place in Bajdah, on the northwestern side of Tabuk, which has distinctive red sand dunes and rock formations.

Topics: tabuk Saudi Arabia hiking

Related

Thousands of Saudi graduates participated in the forum. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi employment forum draws huge crowds in Tabuk
Every year, snowfall brings tourists from across Saudi Arabia to Tabuk. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Tabuk’s Jabal Al-Lawz covered in snow

King Abdulaziz Foundation for Islamic Studies and Human Sciences Board Convenes in Casablanca

King Abdulaziz Foundation for Islamic Studies and Human Sciences Board Convenes in Casablanca
Updated 19 March 2023
SPA

King Abdulaziz Foundation for Islamic Studies and Human Sciences Board Convenes in Casablanca

King Abdulaziz Foundation for Islamic Studies and Human Sciences Board Convenes in Casablanca
Updated 19 March 2023
SPA

The King Abdulaziz Al-Saud Foundation for Islamic Studies and Human Sciences held the 60th meeting of its Board of Directors on Saturday, at the Foundation’s headquarters in Casablanca, Morocco, headed by the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Faisal bin Muammar.
The meeting, which was attended by the Moroccan Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and the Director General of the Foundation Dr. Ahmed Al-Tawfiq, the Saudi Ambassador to Morocco Abdullah bin Saad Al-Ghurairy, and several officials, discussed the Foundation’s activity at various scientific and academic levels, and its visions and plans for the 2023 cultural projects, including bringing more books and scientific journals to the institution’s library.
The Board members were briefed on the building of the bibliographic database program, whose storage has become reached 690,575 records, the diversity of the services provided to readers and researchers in 2022, the increase in the digital library balance to 2,724,478 pages, and the intensification of cultural activities such as seminars, lectures, and book fairs.
The Board concluded its discussions by presenting a set of practical opinions and recommendations that were centered around expanding the foundation's presence at the Arab and international levels, as well as revising and endorsing the draft 2022 audit report.

Iran foreign minister says to meet Saudi counterpart in near future

Iran foreign minister says to meet Saudi counterpart in near future
Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

Iran foreign minister says to meet Saudi counterpart in near future

Iran foreign minister says to meet Saudi counterpart in near future
Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday he will meet his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan “in the near future”, adding that three locations have been proposed for the meeting.

Amirabdollahian made it clear that based on the latest messages exchanged with Saudi Arabia, Iran also announced its readiness to reopen the two embassies. 

“We agreed with Saudi Arabia on visits by technical delegations for both embassies in preparation for their opening,” he added.  

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on March 10 to re-establish relations and re-open embassies within two months after years of hostility, following talks in China.

On Yemen, the Iranian minister said that the situation in Yemen is an internal matter, but added that “we are working to stabilize the region in cooperation with Saudi Arabia.” 

“We will not accept any threat to our security from neighboring countries,” he said.

Anatomy of a disaster
Two decades later, Iraqis are still paying the price for Bush's ill-judged war
Enter
keywords
Topics: Saudi Arabia Iran

Related

Reuters: Frustrated Khamenei pushed for Saudi-Iran deal clinched in China
Middle-East
Reuters: Frustrated Khamenei pushed for Saudi-Iran deal clinched in China

Latest updates

Saudi-Turkish Business Forum runs in Riyadh
Saudi-Turkish Business Forum runs in Riyadh
Pakistani cricket legend sees sports growth in Saudi Arabia with optimism
Pakistani pace legend Wasim Akram speaks with Arab News in Karachi, Pakistan
PIF-owned Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. signs ‘largest-of-its-kind’ deal with Al Rajhi Bank
PIF-owned Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. signs ‘largest-of-its-kind’ deal with Al Rajhi Bank
Israeli settlers assault clerics and worshippers at East Jerusalem church
The Jerusalem Governorate said the settlers stormed the Church of the Tomb of the Virgin Mary and attempted to vandalize it.
Dubai ruler launches Ramadan campaign to provide sustainable food aid
Dubai ruler launches Ramadan campaign to provide sustainable food aid

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.