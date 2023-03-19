You are here

Saudi capital market’s value surges 476% over 5 years to $2.6tn: CMA 

Saudi financial market has witnessed growth in recent years as the number of listed companies increased from 188 firms at the end of 2017 to reach 269 towards the end of 2022. (Supplied)
RIYADH: The value of the Saudi financial market has surged 476 percent over the past five years as it hit SR9.9 trillion ($2.6 trillion), revealed a top official of the Capital Market Authority.   

While the Saudi financial market ranked ninth among the largest stock exchanges in the world for value by the end of 2022, it managed to secure fourth place among the G20 countries by the end of the year, according to CMA’s Strategy & International Affairs Deputy Yazid bin Saleh Al-Damiji. 

He added that the Saudi financial market has witnessed growth in recent years as the number of listed companies increased from 188 firms at the end of 2017 to reach 269 towards the end of 2022. 

The authority has sought to develop and elevate the Saudi financial market by working on mechanisms and regulations that contributed to enhancing the performance of several firms as well as sectors. 

This contributed to increasing the number of initial offerings for public subscription and direct listing in the main and parallel market during 2022, helping the total number to reach 56, compared to just 34 back in 2021. 

“The main market witnessed an increase in foreign investments, achieving historical levels of up to 388 percent, as it increased from SR71 billion in 2017 to SR 347 billion by the end of 2022, and the value of ownership of foreign investors continued to increase,” Al-Damiji explained. 

“The rise to reach 14.2 percent of the free float shares in the main market at the end of last year 2022, compared to 12.8 percent at the end of 2020,” he added. 

The focus on the financial technology sector — fintech — is among the main developments that characterized the growing level of maturity enjoyed by the Saudi financial market, according to the Strategy & International Affairs Deputy at the CMA.  

By the end of 2022, the number of fintech permits in the Kingdom jumped to 29, reflecting an increase of 262.5 percent compared to the total permitted back in 2020. 

“In Saudi Arabia, we have witnessed rapid growth in the past five years from roughly zero to 150 companies in the fintech sector with a value of SR4 billion, creating more than 2,000 jobs in the Saudi economy,” the CMA’s chairman Mohammed bin Abdullah Elkuwaiz said. 

Topics: CMA Saudi Stock Market shares

RCRC launches first phase of 1900-km Riyadh bus service network   

RIYADH: The Royal Commission of Riyadh City announced the launch of the first phase of the Riyadh bus service with more than 340 buses on 15 routes under the King Abdulaziz Project for Riyadh Public Transport. 

The ambitious public transport project is set to have 633 stations and stops within the Riyadh Buses network, which in total, consists of 86 routes. 

The bus network will encompass 1,900 km after all five phases become operational by the end of 2024.  

The network is set to exceed 800 buses with more than 2,900 stations and will include an integration of metro trains and buses. 

The total value of the project is estimated to be $22.5 billion and will reduce the number of car trips by approximately 250,000 trips per day.   

The Riyadh metro will have six tracks with 85 stations with a total length of 176 km.   

The first phase is being developed as one of the strategic projects aimed at serving the city’s mobility needs, bringing a qualitative boost to the public transport sector, enhancing the connectivity of parts of the capital and raising the level of quality of life for its residents and visitors.   

The project includes the launch of an online portal for passengers to know the bus routes as well as purchase tickets for Riyadh buses.   

Passengers can purchase a trip ticket on board Riyadh buses for SR4 ($1.07), valid for two hours from the first login on one of the buses or by activating the ticket through the application.   

The Kingdom’s transport sector witnessed massive improvements under the national initiative Vision 2030.   

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently announced the launch of a new national airline, Riyadh Air, which is wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund.   

The airline seeks to enable Riyadh to become a gateway to the world and a global destination for transportation, trade and tourism.   

Operating from the Saudi capital as its hub, the airline is expected to add $20 billion to the Kingdom’s non-oil gross domestic product growth and create more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs. 

Topics: Saudi Riyadh bus metro

GCC banks resilient to US banks’ recent distress: Moody’s  

RIYADH: Banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council region are strongly interlinked with their respective sovereigns and are unexposed to recently failed US banks, stated the global credit rating agency Moody’s. 

GCC banks' broad franchises and large government presence across the banks’ balance sheets support their resilience, according to a recent report by Moody’s Investors Service. 

The rating agency noted that banks in the GCC region often have large franchises in retail and corporate banking. Governments in the region are primarily represented across the balance sheets of banks as principal shareholders, borrowers, and depositors, which fosters a cooperative and interconnected operating environment.  

The report added that the region continues to own direct and indirect stock shares in the banking system through public-sector institutions, pension funds, and companies.  

They support the banks’ funding profiles with constant deposit inflows, which have expanded due to rising oil revenues in 2022.  

Additionally, governments also provide lending opportunities to GCC banks, which play a critical role in implementing governments' economic diversification agendas in non-oil sectors of the economy — where they conduct most of their lending activities — which are backed by government spending, particularly in Saudi Arabia.  

“All these factors ensure GCC banks remain core to the regional economies and will protect them against sudden market shocks,” Moody’s said in a statement.­  

As of December 2022, across the GCC banking systems, low-cost and reliable client deposits made by customers cover the majority of non-equity liabilities held by GCC banks, accounting for almost three-quarters of total liabilities.  

On the Islamic finance front, Islamic financing is rapidly expanding across the GCC banking institutions because deposits at these banks are less expensive than at traditional banks and help the banks’ profitability, notably during times of high-interest rates.  

As of year-end 2022, Saudi Arabia has the largest Islamic banking franchise, with quasi-zero-cost deposits accounting for 55 percent of total deposits (Islamic and conventional), according to the ratings agency’s report.  

Moody’s also highlighted how Gulf banks have adequate liquidity buffers and low reliance on confidence-sensitive market funding.  

“We expect banks' recourse to more volatile market funding to remain stable, averaging around 20 percent of tangible banking assets, except in Saudi Arabia where the banks will likely seek additional market funding in light of substantial credit demand,” Moody’s stated.  

They also added that Saudi banks tend to retain longer-term bonds, a good portion of their held-to-maturity books comprising floating-rate securities. 

Topics: Saudi GCC Banks US bonds Islamic finance

Saudi Arabia launches $234m funding program to boost Kingdom’s growing film sector

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cultural Development Fund has launched a $234 million Film Sector Financing Program to prop up the budding film sector in the Kingdom. 

As the name suggests, it is aimed at supporting the Saudi film industry by offering financial packages to local and foreign firms to empower the private sector and boost local content. 

The packages will be broadly focused on small and medium enterprises in the sector. 

“We are excited to announce that we have partnered with strategic financial institutions across the country to provide companies working in the film sector with the financial solutions to shore up the film sector, establish financial sustainability for film projects, and enable healthy market dynamics,” said the fund’s chief executive, Mohammed Bindayel.  

The financing packages will be divided into two types of funding: lending and investment.  

Bindayel launched the lending cycle by signing two agreements with the CDF’s financial partners Lendo and Sukuk Capital to provide financing packages to companies working in the Saudi film sector.  

The investment cycle will be launched later this year and will support SMEs and large companies in the sector.  

“We invite all financial and investment institutions to join this mission to build and empower this emerging sector,” Bindayel added  

The announcement took place at the “Ignite The Scene” event held in Riyadh between March 16 and 18, which was organized by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.  

The event served as a platform to celebrate films and creators locally and globally as well as connect storytellers and professionals within the industry.  

The CDF was founded in 2021 with the aim of enhancing the cultural landscape of Saudi Arabia.  

Organizationally linked to the National Development Fund, it was established as part of the Quality of Life Program’s initiatives to promote and empower the development of a self-reliant cultural sector.   

The fund actively supports a variety of cultural activities, facilitates investment and seeks to improve the domestic culture sector’s profitability, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030. 

The NDF boosted the Kingdom’s economy by approving financing and support worth over SR135 billion ($36 billion) in 2022, according to its recently published quarterly report.  

To enrich Arabic content, the CDF signed a partnership agreement with King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture to cooperate in developing cultural projects, spreading knowledge, and encouraging national talents locally and globally. 

Topics: Saudi film industry Projects funding

Saudi Arabia ranks 4th globally for preparedness in digital systems  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has ranked fourth globally in its level of preparedness in digital systems on the back of its sturdy regulatory framework, the latest report from the UN revealed.  

The Kingdom ranked second in digital system preparedness among the G20 members, according to the report published by the International Telecommunication Union, a UN agency that deals with information and communication technologies, reported Saudi Press Agency.  

The report credits this achievement to Saudi Arabia’s development of a sustainable regulatory framework, its empowerment of the digital economy, and its success in boosting its telecom infrastructure.   

The Kingdom’s global rank was also attained through the endless support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, stated the Governor of the Communications and Information Technology Commission Mohammed Al Tamimi.   

He added that Vision 2030 has paved the way for robust and efficient telecommunications and IT sectors, thus creating an ambitious strategy for digital transformation. 

In line with Vision 2030, the ICT market’s primary objective is to build tomorrow’s digital foundations for a connected and innovative Saudi Arabia through developing standards, partnerships, and investments.  

The CITC has launched multiple initiatives to advance the telecommunications and IT sector, stated the governor. It developed the national academy for digital systems to attract investments and speed up digital transformation.  

Al Tamimi further added that the CITC has propelled the Kingdom’s position in the global market through cooperative regulating and including all stakeholders in its enterprises.   

Furthermore, the ITU report has underlined many obstacles facing regulating agencies, including primarily monitoring competence and sustainable growth.  

According to the Kingdom’s ICT Strategy 2023, the sector in the country includes several chief technologies in IT, emerging tech, and telecommunications.   

The ICT infrastructure market growth in Saudi Arabia is driven by increased spending in the telecom and ICT industry by the government.  

Other factors also contribute to the sector’s growth, like the Kingdom’s bring-your-own-device trend, supportive government initiatives for 5G commercialization, and cloud adoption.  

Topics: Saudi digital ict cstc 5G UN

PIF-owned Saudi Investment Recycling to acquire 60% of Masab Plastic Factory  

RIYADH: Public Investment Fund-owned Saudi Investment Recycling Co. has signed an agreement to acquire 60 percent of plastic resin manufacturer Masab Plastic Factory Co.  

The agreement aims to pave the way for the recycling firm to establish solid partnerships with the Kingdom’s private sector, according to Saudi Press Agency. 

Masab collects plastic scrap materials from households and recycles them using mechanical and processes into secondary raw materials. The factory also exports plastic scrap raw materials in the form of flakes to makers of fibers and bottles. 

The deal was signed on the sidelines of the Private Sector Forum, which was held from March 14 to March 15. 

The two-day gathering was aimed at boosting existing connections and forming new ones with PIF, portfolio companies, local private sector players, and government leaders.  

The event saw various partnership opportunities being showcased, alongside several announcements regarding deals already struck.  

More than 4,000 private sector participants are estimated to have attended the event, alongside more than 50 exhibitors. 

Ahead of the event, PIF governor Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan said: “As a key growth engine for the Saudi economy, PIF and its portfolio companies are looking to further develop long-term partnerships with the local private sector to realize Vision 2030 objectives. These will result in diversifying the economy and enhancing its competitiveness, increasing local content, as well as unlocking new sectors.” 

Founded in 2017, the Saudi Investment Recycling Co. aims to help meet, or exceed the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030, supporting various initiatives identified by the revised Waste Management National Regulatory Framework. 

Moreover, the firm’s vision is to be the National Waste Management champion, driving the circular economy for a sustainable society. 

Back in 2021, the PIF-owned firm announced that it is seeking to reduce waste landfill from 100 percent at the time to effectively zero percent by 2035. 

The firm’s overall recycling strategy is targeted at 12 separate elements of waste, including raw sewage, construction/demolition debris, solid municipal waste and agricultural sludge.  

These also include industrial effluent, end-of-life vehicles and batteries, old tires, automotive lubricants, disused electronic equipment and cooking oil. 

Topics: PIF recycling Tadawul Saudi

