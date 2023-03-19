You are here

  Sergio Perez wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from pole position
Saudi Arabian GP
Saudi Arabian GP

Sergio Perez wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from pole position

Sergio Perez won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and Max Verstappen drove from 15th to second to give Red Bull a 1-2 finish in Jeddah.
Sergio Perez won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and Max Verstappen drove from 15th to second to give Red Bull a 1-2 finish in Jeddah. (AP)
JEDDAH: Sergio Perez won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and Max Verstappen drove from 15th to second to give Red Bull a 1-2 finish Sunday in what is shaping up to be a runaway season for the reigning Formula One champions.
And there have only been two races so far.
“Nice job guys an excellent result for the team,” said Perez, who finished about 5 seconds ahead of Verstappen.
Through the first two races of the season it has been two Red Bull wins, two 1-2 finishes, and an air of desperation from everyone else on the grid.
Verstappen is chasing a third straight title and isn’t worried if it goes down to a straight fight between him and Perez.
“The best one will finish in front,” the Dutchman said.
Perez feels he’s yet to peak.
“I’m not sure it’s my best weekend with the team, Melbourne will be even better,” he said, looking ahead to the next race in Australia on April 2.
Fernando Alonso finished third for the second consecutive race for what would have been his 100th career podium. But he was later handed a 10-second penalty for incorrectly serving an earlier penalty and that dropped him to fourth.
But even as the Spaniard enjoys a renaissance with his new Aston Martin team, Alonso has acknowledged he had little chance at beating Red Bull.
Verstappen won a record 15 races last season and a second consecutive F1 title, and Perez added another two victories as the 17 total wins in 23 races easily gave Red Bull the constructors title. There have been no signs of an offseason drop in performance and George Russell, who moved up to third after the Alonso penalty on on Sunday, predicted after the season-opener that Red Bull would win every race this season.
“I was having fun out there and the car was feeling good,” Russell said after his 10th career podium. “I think it was harsh what happened to Fernando. But I’m happy to pick up the silverware.”
Lewis Hamilton finished fifth as Mercedes went third and fifth just three days after the seven-time F1 champion said the team needed three other organizations not to finish a race for Mercedes to have a shot to win.
“We are not where we want to be but we will get there,” Hamilton told his team.
The show on Sunday was Verstappen, who overcame a mechanical problem in qualifying that forced him to start 15th and quickly worked his way up the grid. The Dutchman set the fastest lap of the race on the final lap to retain his hold atop the F1 points standings.
“Great recovery, Max, that was a really good drive at the end,” Red Bull boss Christian Horner radioed Verstappen.
Verstappen felt the late push was worth the risk.
“I gave it a go at the end and luckily it worked out,” he said.
Red Bull has now finished 1-2 in three consecutive races dating to last year’s finale.
It was the fifth career win for Perez, who started from the pole for the second consecutive year at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. He was briefly leading the championship standings until Verstappen slipped ahead by logging the fastest lap.
“Let’s keep it up, let’s keep pushing,” said the Mexican.
Perez started on pole with Alonso on the front row alongside him and Alonso jumped out to a quick lead, but was promptly penalized for being in the improper starting position. He thought he served the five-second penalty, but the race stewards docked him another 10 seconds post podium celebration.
Russell said “common sense needs to be applied,” and Alonso was annoyed with governing body FIA.
“I think it’s more of a FIA poor show today more than disappointment for ourselves,” Alonso told broadcaster Sky. “You can’t apply the penalty 35 laps after the pit stop. They had enough time to inform us.”
Perez soon regained the lead while Verstappen and Charles Leclerc — starting from 12th because of a 10-place grid penalty — chewed up the cars ahead of them.
When both Ferrari’s pitted for new tires, Verstappen was in fourth.
The 6.2-kilometer (3.8-mile) circuit beside the Red Sea is the quickest street track in F1 with average speeds exceeding 250 kmh (160 mph), which suited Verstappen. It took him only a few seconds to pass Russell and Alonso didn’t last long, either, making it a Red Bull shootout.
Perez held firm.
Ferrari had another race to forget, with Carlos Sainz Jr. placing sixth ahead of Charles Leclerc in seventh. At least Leclerc finished, after retiring in Bahrain, but he wasn’t happy.
“Being behind like this is really (expletive), I don’t know what to do,” Leclerc said as he trundled behind traffic.
Frenchmen Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly were eighth and ninth for Alpine with Haas driver Kevin Magnussen in 10th.
Alonso’s teammate Lance Stroll retired on Lap 18, leading to a safety car restart that suited Verstappen.
Alex Albon retired his Williams and his teammate Logan Sargeant, the rookie American driver, started last and finished 16th. McLaren struggled again with Oscar Piastri 15th and Lando Norris down in 17th.
“Tough race after an unlucky start with damage to both cars on the opening lap. Made it too difficult to turn things around. But we tried hard,” McLaren boss Zak Brown tweeted. “Time to get our season back on track in Australia.”

Topics: Saudi Arabian GP Motorsport Formula One F1 Saudi Arabia Sergio Perez Red Bull

Updated 13 min 59 sec ago
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Rookie Porsche Sprint Challenge winner Prince Saud excited about future of Saudi motorsport

Rookie Porsche Sprint Challenge winner Prince Saud excited about future of Saudi motorsport
  • Prince Saud said he was very impressed with how motorsport in Saudi Arabia is growing rapidly and wants to see more national talent involved
Updated 13 min 59 sec ago
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

JEDDAH: Although the third Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has given motorsport fans three days of adrenaline-packed racing, one of the other races that took place at the Jeddah Corniche this weekend was the Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East series.

Rookie winner, Prince Saud Bin Mu’tasim, told Arab News how excited he was with his victory.

“I just came out of the race and I’m full of adrenaline, I won my rookie championship in GT3 and Porsche Sprint Challenge with Saudi Racing team,” he said.

After last season in the GT4, he added that this year he and teammate Khalid Al-Ahmadi were both rookies in GT3, which has a more sophisticated car.

“We’ve been competing all season again like we did last year, and it’s a really good feeling to win in GT3 in front of my home crowd, in front of Formula One, and to get this exposure — it’s really amazing,” he said.

Prince Saud added that preparing for the races can be very stressful because one has to compete to impress.

“You need to impress potential sponsors, and potential growth in the sport is really stressful because any mistake you make — and especially specifically on a track like Jeddah where there’s a lot of walls, and it’s very fast — you don’t have time to make mistakes, so it was really stressful preparing for it,” he said.

Prince Saud also said he was very impressed with how motorsport in Saudi Arabia is growing rapidly and wants to see more national talent involved.

“Anyone who’s interested in getting into motorsports, I should advise them to start in karting, and they will have a bright future hopefully,” he said.

The newly-crowned rookie champion thanked Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, and the president of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, Prince Khalid bin Sultan, for all the support they have been giving Saudi racing. 

“I hope we will have a brighter future in the team and race and compete in Europe as well,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabian GP Motorsport Porsche Sprint Challenge Saudi Arabia

Topics: Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix F1 Jeddah Corniche Circuit #motorsport Saudi Marshal

