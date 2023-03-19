You are here

WHO, advisers urge China to release all COVID-related data after new research

WHO, advisers urge China to release all COVID-related data after new research
Dominic Dwyer, a member of the WHO team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease, walks at their hotel in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (File/Reuters)
Updated 19 March 2023
Reuters

WHO, advisers urge China to release all COVID-related data after new research

WHO, advisers urge China to release all COVID-related data after new research
  • WHO officials say such information represents a new lead into the investigation of COVID’s origins
Updated 19 March 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Advisers to the World Health Organization have urged China to release all information related to the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic after new findings were briefly shared on an international database used to track pathogens.
New sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as well as additional genomic data based on samples taken from a live animal market in Wuhan, China in 2020 were briefly uploaded to the open access GISAID database by Chinese scientists earlier this year, allowing them to be viewed by researchers in other countries, according to a Saturday statement from the WHO’s Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO).
The sequences suggested that raccoon dogs were present in the market and may have also been infected by the coronavirus, providing a new clue in the chain of transmission that eventually reached humans, according to the WHO.
Access to the information was subsequently restricted “apparently to allow further data updates” by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the statement added.
WHO officials discussed the matter with Chinese colleagues, who explained that the new data were intended to be used to update a preprint study from 2022. China’s CDC plans to re-submit the paper to the scientific journal Nature for publication, according to the statement.
WHO officials say such information, while not conclusive, represents a new lead into the investigation of COVID’s origins and should have been shared immediately.
“These data do not provide a definitive answer to the question of how the pandemic began, but every piece of data is important in moving us closer to that answer,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday. “These data could have – and should have – been shared three years ago.”
“We continue to call on China to be transparent in sharing data, and to conduct the necessary investigations and share the results,” he said.
SAGO was tasked by the WHO to continue to investigate the origins of the pandemic that has killed nearly 7 million people worldwide.
The Chinese CDC did not immediately respond to the WHO’s latest statement.

’TOO EARLY’ FOR CONCLUSION
When asked by Reuters why the sequences were not uploaded before, George Gao, professor at the Institute of Microbiology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and former head of the Chinese CDC, said the data uploaded were “nothing new.”
He added that GISAID, the Munich-based pathogen database, took down the sequences, not the Chinese scientists, and that he was in contact with WHO.
It’s “too early for any conclusion,” he added in an emailed statement. “All this must be left for scientists to work on, NOT for journalists or public. We are eager to know the answer.”
A spokesperson for GISAID said it does not take down data. They said the sequences had been “recalled” and “are currently being updated with newer and additional data as part of a manuscript currently under review”.
The Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan was shut down by Chinese authorities after the novel coronavirus emerged in the city in late 2019. The market has since been a focus of study of whether the virus had infected several other species before jumping to humans.
The WHO and other scientists have also said they cannot rule out the possibility that the virus emerged from a high-security laboratory in Wuhan that studies dangerous pathogens. China denies any such link.
The 2022 preprint paper said that a small portion of 923 samples collected from the stalls and sewage systems in and around the market tested positive for the virus; no virus was detected in 457 animal samples tested. The paper said initially that raccoon dogs were not among the animals tested.
The new analysis suggests “that raccoon dog and other animals may have been present before the market was cleaned as part of the public health intervention,” the SAGO statement said.

Macron calls for calm amid French pension fury before crucial votes

Protesters chant slogans in Paris, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (AP)
Protesters chant slogans in Paris, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (AP)
Updated 20 March 2023
AFP

Macron calls for calm amid French pension fury before crucial votes

Protesters chant slogans in Paris, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (AP)
  • The government’s decision last week to resort to Article 49.3 of the constitution to force the bill through parliament without a vote has prompted anger in the streets after weeks of mostly peaceful protests
Updated 20 March 2023
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday he hoped his bitterly contested pensions reform plan, forced through parliament without a vote, could complete “its democratic journey,” a day before crucial votes in parliament.
The controversial legislation, which has led to months of protests in parliament and on the streets, will be adopted in parliament Monday unless either of two motions of no-confidence in the government passes.
“After months of political and social consultation and more than 170 hours of debate which resulted in the vote of a compromise text between the (two parliamentary chambers)...,” Macron expressed his wish “that the text on pensions can go to the end of its democratic journey with respect for all.”
His words came in a statement issued by the president’s office to AFP.
If passed, Macron’s reform would raise the legal retirement age from 62 to 64 as well as increasing the number of years people must pay into the system to receive a full pension.
The government’s decision last week to resort to Article 49.3 of the constitution to force the bill through parliament without a vote has prompted anger in the streets after weeks of mostly peaceful protests.
Two leading members of the right-wing Republicans party, whose leader has said they will not support no-confidence motions, reported threats and intimidation against them Sunday.
Monday’s two no-confidence motions have been filed by a small group of centrist MPs and the far-right National Rally.
If the no-confidence motions fall, as most observers expect will happen, left-wing deputies have said they will appeal to the Constitutional Council, to challenge the way the government forced through the reform.
“There will be no majority to bring the government down, but it will be a moment of truth,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said of the two efforts to unseat the cabinet planned for Monday afternoon.


The government’s decision last week to resort to Article 49.3 of the constitution — which allows for the forcing of a bill through parliament without a vote — led to a fourth consecutive day of protests on Sunday.
“I’m overwhelmed with a feeling of immense anger,” Isabelle Desprez, a 54-year-old maths teacher demonstrating in the northern city of Lille, told AFP.
Laurent Berger, head of the moderate CFDT union, told Liberation newspaper: “We went from the feeling of being despised to a feeling of anger, in particular because we deprived employees of the result of their protests.”
“The growing resentment and anger must serve the demonstrations in a peaceful framework and not be politically exploited,” he added.
A ninth day of strikes and protests is planned for Thursday.
Police on Saturday closed Paris’ Place de la Concorde opposite parliament for demonstrations following two successive nights of clashes.
Some 122 people were arrested as some set rubbish bins on fire, destroyed bus stops and erected improvised barricades around a 4,000-strong demonstration in the capital.
On Sunday, police arrested another 17 people as protesters invaded the Les Halles shopping complex in central Paris.
Away from the streets of major cities, the CGT said Saturday that workers would shut down France’s largest oil refinery in Normandy, warning that two more could follow on Monday.
So far, strikers have only prevented fuel deliveries from leaving refineries but not completely halted operations.
Industrial action has also halted rubbish collection in much of Paris, with thousands of tons of waste now on the streets, even as the government forces some binmen back to work using requisition powers.
The government says the pensions reforms are needed to avoid crippling deficits in the coming decades linked to France’s aging population.
“Those among us who can will gradually need to work more to finance our social model, which is one of the most generous in the world,” Le Maire said.
But opponents of the reform say the law places an unfair burden on low earners, women and people doing physically wearing jobs, and polls have consistently showed majorities opposed to the changes.
On Monday over half a million high school students will begin the first day of the 2023 Baccalaureat exams, against a backdrop of strike threats by supervisors.

 

Putin hails China's willingness to help settle Ukraine conflict

Putin hails China’s willingness to help settle Ukraine conflict
Updated 19 March 2023
AFP

Putin hails China’s willingness to help settle Ukraine conflict

Putin hails China’s willingness to help settle Ukraine conflict
  • Xi Jinping heads to Russia on Monday hoping to deliver a breakthrough on Ukraine as Beijing seeks to position itself as a peacemaker
Updated 19 March 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin on Sunday welcomed China’s willingness to play a “constructive role” in ending the conflict in Ukraine, saying Sino-Russian relations were “at the highest point” in history.
His Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping heads to Russia on Monday hoping to deliver a breakthrough on Ukraine as Beijing seeks to position itself as a peacemaker.
The quality of ties between Moscow and Beijing is “higher than the political and military unions of the Cold War era,” Putin said in an article written for a Chinese newspaper and published by the Kremlin on the eve of Xi’s visit.

Russia's Asia pivot spurs boom in Chinese classes

Russia’s Asia pivot spurs boom in Chinese classes
Updated 19 March 2023
AFP

Russia’s Asia pivot spurs boom in Chinese classes

Russia’s Asia pivot spurs boom in Chinese classes
  • Chinese speakers in Russia doubled in sales, transport and logistics ; tripled in energy in 2022
Updated 19 March 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Every Sunday, Chinese tutor Kirill Burobin begins work in the early morning and is kept busy until midnight.

As Russia seeks to tighten ties with China amid Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine, the number of Burobin’s students has tripled over the past year.

“Sunday is the busiest,” 20-year-old Burobin, who makes a good living with his online lessons, told AFP.

“I have 16 hours of classes virtually without a break.”

The boom in demand for Chinese lessons in Russia illustrates the country’s pivot towards Asia as tensions build between Moscow and the West.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s three-day visit to Russia beginning Monday aims to deepen what the two countries have called a “no-limits” relationship, which is increasingly important for Russia as its international isolation deepens.

Pummeled by multiple rounds of Western sanctions, Russia’s economic and technological development is becoming more dependent on China.

Natalia Danina, a manager at HeadHunter, the country’s top online recruitment company, said that last year there were nearly 11,000 vacancies requiring knowledge of the Chinese language, a 44 percent increase compared to 2021.

Over the same period, the number of jobs for Chinese speakers in Russia has doubled in sales, transport and logistics, said Danina, pointing to an “accelerated transition” to Chinese-made equipment and spare parts.

Demand for Chinese speakers in energy jobs has tripled, she added.

Burobin, who also studies Eastern civilizations at a top Moscow university, said that he was happy to help his students learn more about “a whole new world.”

“Russians are taking up Chinese because Beijing has become our main partner for decades to come,” he said.

“And this is just the beginning.”

In August, Avito, Russia’s leading online classified ads platform, reported a 138 percent increase in requests for Chinese lessons in Moscow in one year.

The same figure stood at 350 percent for the far eastern city of Vladivostok.

The popularity of Chinese classes might be starting to catch up with demand for English lessons in the country.

Alina Khamlova, 26, who teaches both languages, said she had only three English language students this year, compared to 12 who are learning Chinese.

One of her students is Maria, a 22-year-old designer who dreams of traveling to China to make her clothes there because it is “cheaper than in Russia.”

Another student is a 25-year-old gym coach, Ivan, who wants to work in China because Europeans “are paid very well” there.

Khamlova also said that many young people in Russia hope to study in Chinese universities now that many European establishments had become “inaccessible to them”.

While English still retains a dominant position, the number of high school students who chose Chinese as a foreign language during their final school exams has doubled in one year to 17,000, according to the state education watchdog Rosobrnadzor.

Russia’s growing isolation from the West has prompted many language schools to revise their curricula and invite teachers of the Chinese language.

Founded in 2017, the ChineseFirst language centre has seen twice as many registrations this year, said its co-founders, Wang Yinyu, 38, and his Russian wife Natalia, a 33-year-old Chinese speaker.

Wang’s family business is booming, and he is planning to open two new branches and a kindergarten in Moscow.

In Russia, “many companies have rushed to Chinese factories to order goods that have become unavailable in Russia due to sanctions,” he told AFP in Russian.

And Chinese entrepreneurs, who are interested in exporting to Russia, are looking for bilingual employees.

Wang is glad that China and Russia are becoming closer.

“China has powerful industry and Russia is rich in resources, which means that our two countries can build their own internal economy,” he said.

“If we stand back-to-back, no one will defeat us.”

UK aims to send migrants to Rwanda in months if courts agree

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman meets members of the Norrsken Foundation during her visit to Kigali, Rwanda.
British Home Secretary Suella Braverman meets members of the Norrsken Foundation during her visit to Kigali, Rwanda.
Updated 19 March 2023
AP

UK aims to send migrants to Rwanda in months if courts agree

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman meets members of the Norrsken Foundation during her visit to Kigali, Rwanda.
  • UK and Rwanda struck a deal almost a year ago under which some migrants who arrive in the UK in small boats would be flown to Rwanda
Updated 19 March 2023
AP

KIGALI, Rwanda: Britain’s government said Sunday that it could start deporting asylum-seekers to Rwanda in the next few months — but only if UK courts rule that the controversial policy is legal.
The Home Office said it was aiming to start flights “before the summer,” as Home Secretary Suella Braverman visited the east African country to reinforce the Conservative government’s commitment to the plan.
In the Rwandan capital, Kigali, she met with President Paul Kagame and Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta, visited accommodation intended to house deportees from the UK and laid a brick at another housing development for migrants. The project is expected to build more than 1,000 houses.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed seeing firsthand the rich opportunities this country can provide to relocated people through our partnership,” Braverman said.
Biruta said Rwanda would offer migrants “the opportunity to build new lives in a safe, secure place through accommodation, education and vocational training.”
Rwandan government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo told reporters the country is ready to receive thousands of migrants from the UK, saying she doesn’t consider living in Rwanda “a punishment.” She said Rwanda is determined to make the agreement a success.
The UK and Rwanda struck a deal almost a year ago under which some migrants who arrive in the UK in small boats would be flown to Rwanda, where their asylum claims would be processed. Those granted asylum would stay in Rwanda rather than return to Britain.
The UK government argues the policy will smash the business model of people-smuggling gangs and deter migrants from taking risky journeys across the English Channel.
More than 45,000 people arrived in Britain by boat in 2022, compared with 8,500 in 2020.
But the 140 million-pound ($170 million) plan is mired in legal challenges, and no one has yet been sent to Rwanda. In December, the High Court ruled the policy was legal, but a group of asylum-seekers from countries including Iran, Iraq and Syria has been granted permission to appeal.
Human rights groups cite Rwanda’s poor human rights record, and argue it’s inhumane to send people more than 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) to a country they don’t want to live in.
The government also has drafted legislation barring anyone who arrives in the UK in small boats or by other unauthorized means from applying for asylum. If passed by Parliament, the Illegal Migration Bill would compel the government to detain all such arrivals and deport them to their homeland or a “safe third country” such as Rwanda.
The UN refugee agency says the law breaches UK commitments under the international refugee convention.
Braverman faces criticism for inviting only selected media on her taxpayer-funded trip to Rwanda. Journalists from right-leaning outlets including The Times and The Telegraph newspapers and television channel GB News were invited, while the BBC and the left-leaning Guardian newspaper weren’t.

Police suspend mobile internet in northern India over manhunt for Sikh separatist leader

Punjab police personnel walk near the residence of Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh, in the village of Jallupur Khera.
Punjab police personnel walk near the residence of Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh, in the village of Jallupur Khera.
Updated 19 March 2023

Police suspend mobile internet in northern India over manhunt for Sikh separatist leader

Punjab police personnel walk near the residence of Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh, in the village of Jallupur Khera.
  • Mobile internet, SMS services will be suspended until Monday noon, Punjab government says
  • Police say 7 people arrested, illegal weapons seized, as part of the major crackdown
Updated 19 March 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Mobile internet services in the Indian state of Punjab will be suspended until Monday as police pursue Amritpal Singh, the leader of a Sikh separatist movement in the Hindu-majority country.

A controversial, self-styled preacher, Singh is the leader of Waris Punjab De, or Heirs of Punjab, who has publicly supported the Khalistan movement for a separate homeland for the Sikhs, a minority community comprising about 1.7 percent of India’s 1.4 billion population.

The suspension of mobile internet and SMS services will continue until noon on Monday, according to an order issued by the Punjab government, “to prevent any incitement to violence and any disturbance of peace and public order.”

Police in the Punjab city of Amritsar said members of the organization have been named in a first information report, which authorities typically use to launch an official investigation.

“Last night a FIR under (the) Arms Act has been registered against them, and Amritpal Singh is the main accused in the FIR,” Satinder Singh, senior superintendent of Amritsar police, told reporters on Sunday.

Amritsar authorities also seized six illegal weapons, he added.

More than 70 people were arrested in the “mega crackdown,” according to a tweet posted by the police in Punjab, where Sikhism is the dominant religion.

The crackdown comes after Amritpal Singh and his supporters broke into a police station with swords and guns last month, demanding the release of one of his aides.

With six police officers injured in the clash, and the Punjab government drawing flak for the security lapse, the incident brought Singh to national attention.

Singh’s supporters have reportedly compared him to Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a militant leader of the Khalistan movement that peaked in the 1980s, who was eventually killed in a military operation in 1984. 

Thousands of people died during that violent period in Punjab’s history, which also led to the assassination of India’s then-prime minister, Indira Gandhi, by two Sikh security guards, which in turn sparked anti-Sikh riots in Delhi and elsewhere that left several thousand more dead and injured.

In the decades since, the separatist movement has lost a lot of support.

“It’s truly bewildering how Amritpal was allowed to gain so much prominence in a short time,” Sanjay Kapoor, chief editor of the political magazine Hard News and former secretary-general of the Editors Guild of India, told Arab News.

“As he was breathing so much fire, one wonders why the local or central agencies didn’t pick him up,” he said. “What’s further intriguing is how he managed to sneak himself into the Khalistani narrative with little background of struggle or even pedigree. Not too long back he was in Dubai and not even wearing a turban.”

Not much is known about Singh’s early years, though he reportedly moved to Dubai in 2012 to join his family’s transport business. Last August, he returned to India looking visibly different from old photos, appearing as a devout, practicing Sikh, and was appointed head of Waris Punjab De about a month later, in a ceremony attended by thousands of people.

“That’s the reason why any skeptics believe that Amritpal represented a diabolical plan to polarize the Hindus against the Khalistani threat before the 2024 elections,” Kapoor said.

Ronki Ram, a professor at Panjab University’s department of political science, said the government was responsible for propelling Amritpal Singh to fame. 

“Amritpal Singh has been given lots of space by the government. In a short time, he got a larger-than-life image,” Ram told Arab News.

“By doing this massive crackdown against Amritpal Singh, they are making him more popular. There are so many organizations behind him, that also shows the gravity of the situation in Punjab.”

But even as Singh’s popularity grew, Ram said it did not translate to a resurgence of the Khalistan movement.

“Whenever something happens in Punjab, they associate it with Khalistan,” Ram said. “This talk of the Khalistan movement gaining traction is far-fetched.”

