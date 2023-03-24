Turzah: Saudi brand made for abayas and modest wear

RIYADH: Turzah is a Saudi brand made for abayas and modest wear owned by fashion designer Biader Al-Rasheed since 2021.

For her Ramadan collection, she used linen and crepe fabric together with hand-made embroidery.

All the pieces are light in color and comfortable, and contain handmade work and can be worn for Ramadan, Eid, or the beach.

Al-Rasheed’s abayas are formal and appropriate for work and casual occasions, and she frequently wears feminine colors depending on the season, in addition to traditional black paired with crystals.

Turzah means embroidery in Arabic, and most of the brand’s designs contain some of the needle craft.

The brand also caters for men with vests for summer and winter collections. They usually have a small fabric design on the shoulders, and each piece is double-lined.

Al-Rasheed began by creating clothes for herself, but after receiving numerous queries about them, launched her brand.

Saudi Arabia’s fashion scene is evolving and making an impression on the world. Today, Saudi brands of abayas, farwas, jewlery and perfumes reflect the diversity and heritage of the country in fresh, modern designs.

The thriving industry has not only helped put the Kingdom on the world fashion map but also created more sustainable job opportunities.

For more information go to Instagram at @turzah_