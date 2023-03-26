OIC, Burkina Faso sign deal on women’s empowerment, childcare

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation signed an agreement with the government of Burkina Faso to implement a project for women’s empowerment and childcare in areas where there are refugees and displaced people.
The signing came at the conclusion of a field visit by a joint delegation of the OIC, its mission in Niger and the Islamic Solidarity Fund to refugees and displaced people in Burkina Faso.
It was part of the follow-up to the implementation of a relevant project approved by the Ministerial Conference for Women held in July 2021 in Cairo.
The agreement was signed by Dr. Amina Al-Hajri, director general of cultural, social and family affairs at the OIC, and Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore, minister delegate for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinabe Abroad, in charge of regional cooperation.
The delegation met Olivia Rumba, minister of foreign affairs, regional cooperation and Burkinabe abroad; and Nandi Soumie Diallo, minister of national solidarity, humanitarian action, national reconciliation, and women and the family.
They welcomed the OIC’s initiative in implementing the project, and affirmed the readiness of their ministries and relevant authorities to cooperate and ensure its success.
Al-Hajri indicated the keen interest of OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha to implement the project.
She said the OIC and its relevant institutions are keen to provide all possible means of support in order to achieve security, stability and development in Burkina Faso and the Sahel countries in general.
