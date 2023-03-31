Hayes hails Berger as Chelsea stun Lyon in Champions League shootout

You are here

Chelsea's Ann-Katrin Berger saves a penalty from Olympique Lyonnais' Wendie Renard during the shootout in their Women’s Champions League quarterfinal second leg on Thursday. (Reuters)
  • Blues’ success sparked joyous scenes at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea facing a Barcelona side that beat them 4-0 in the 2021 final
LONDON: Chelsea manager Emma Hayes lauded Ann-Katrin Berger as the “best pen-saving goalkeeper I’ve worked with” after the Germany international’s heroics helped the Blues knock holders Lyon out of the Women’s Champions League on Thursday.

The 32-year-old, diagnosed with thyroid cancer for a second time in August, made two saves in a penalty shootout Chelsea won 4-3 to set-up a semifinal with Barcelona.

An already dramatic two-legged tie finished level at 2-2, but only after Chelsea substitute Maren Mjelde scored a penalty in the eighth minute of added-on time at the end of extra-time to send the match to spot-kicks.

Mjelde then scored the first penalty of the shootout.

Berger later denied Wendie Renard before ending the match when she got a strong hand to US international Lindsey Horan’s strike low to the bottom left corner.

The Blues’ success sparked joyous scenes at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea — yet to win the Women’s Champions League — now facing a Barcelona side that beat them 4-0 in the 2021 final.

“She’s someone who really thrives in big moments,” said Hayes, in charge of Chelsea for nearly 11 years, of Berger.

“She’s probably the best pen-saving goalkeeper I’ve worked with.”

Hayes added: “It was the most character-building performance, even if it was the ugliest...I’m relieved and exhausted.”

Earlier, two-time Champions League winners Wolfsburg secured a last-four place against Arsenal, one of Chelsea’s London rivals, with a 2-1 aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Eight-time champions Lyon appeared to have done enough when Sara Dabritz’s goal deep into extra-time put the French side 2-0 up on the night and 2-1 ahead on aggregate.

But in the third minute of added-on time at the end of extra time, Lyon’s Vicki Becho clipped Lauren James inside the box.

Contact appeared to be minimal but, following a lengthy VAR check and with Lyon players surrounding referee Ivana Martincic, a penalty was awarded.

Mjelde then made no mistake with the last kick of extra-time.

Lyon coach Sonia Bompastor was left with feelings of “frustration and injustice” at a penalty awarded after Martincic was instructed to consult the pitch-side VAR.

“The referee made the right decision live (for the penalty),” she said. “Then she was obliged by VAR to go and look.”

Lyon, who had won this competition in six of the last seven seasons, kicked off 1-0 behind after Guro Reiten’s curling shot had given Chelsea a first-leg lead in France last week.

The visitors brought Champions League record goalscorer Ada Hegerberg off the bench at the start of the second half.

But they had to wait until the 77th minute to draw level when Vanessa Gilles nudged the ball in from a tight angle.

In a bruising encounter, neither side could manage another goal until the 110th minute when Dabritz shot into the far corner.

Previously, a 1-1 draw at home was good enough for Wolfsburg to go through.

The German club took an early lead through star striker Alexandra Popp but that was soon canceled out by a Kadidiatou Diani equalizer.

Wolfsburg manager Tommy Stroot enjoyed his side’s “extremely special” victory, saying “we made it, we’re proud of it – and now Arsenal waits for us.”

Three-time Champions League winner Popp told DAZN: “We are mega happy and mega proud. It was a hard fight but we dug in.”

The hosts went ahead on the night when Popp curled in a shot from outside the box following Wolfsburg’s first foray deep into PSG territory.

PSG also scored against the run of play when Diani headed in a looped cross from Sakina Karchaoui.

Mi Hyang Lee leads LPGA Tour event at Palos Verdes with 65

Mi Hyang Lee leads LPGA Tour event at Palos Verdes with 65
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

Mi Hyang Lee leads LPGA Tour event at Palos Verdes with 65

Mi Hyang Lee leads LPGA Tour event at Palos Verdes with 65
  • Lee turned 30 on Thursday and called it ‘the best birthday round I’ve ever had’
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, California:  Mi Hyang Lee shot a 6-under 65 in her first LPGA Tour event of the year for a one-stroke lead in the opening round of the DIO Implant LA Open on Thursday.

Lee, a South Korean who earned her spot in a Monday qualifier, hit all 18 greens in regulation, played bogey-free and closed with a birdie on the par-4 18th hole in challenging conditions at Palos Verdes. Players endured intermitted rain and hail with temperatures in the 40s.

Lee turned 30 on Thursday and called it “the best birthday round I’ve ever had.”

Lee, ranked 378th in the world, has two career LPGA Tour victories, the more recent at the Ladies Scottish Open in 2017. She was runner-up at the ANA Inspiration, a major, in 2019 to reach a career-best 31st in the ranking but has struggled the past three years. She’s coming off a tie for sixth in an Epson Tour event last week.

Megan Khang and Hyo Joo Kim — a close friend of Lee’s — each shot 66. Nasa Hataoka, Lucy Li and Maude-Aimee LeBlanc were another shot behind.

“You know, I’ve come pretty close here and there,” said Khang, winless in eight years on the LPGA Tour. “I tell myself the more I give myself chances and opportunities the easier — quote-unquote — easier it’s going to get in those situations and trying to get my foot through the door. ... I know I’m capable of doing it and it’s just a matter of time.”

Second-ranked Nelly Korda and her sister, Jessica, were among the group at 3 under.

This is the fifth playing of the LA Open and the first at Palos Verdes, which hosted a different event, the Palos Verdes Championship, last year — won by Marina Alex, who shot a 1-over 72 on Thursday.

Tatum, Brown star as Celtics whip NBA-leading Bucks

Tatum, Brown star as Celtics whip NBA-leading Bucks
Updated 6 min 56 sec ago
AFP

Tatum, Brown star as Celtics whip NBA-leading Bucks

Tatum, Brown star as Celtics whip NBA-leading Bucks
  • The defeat was a sobering reality check for the Bucks, who are leading the Eastern Conference and expected to claim top seeding in the playoffs
Updated 6 min 56 sec ago
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 70 points as the Boston Celtics crushed the Milwaukee Bucks 140-99 in a one-sided clash of the NBA’s best two teams on Thursday.

Tatum produced a scintillating performance that included eight three-pointers in a 40-point haul, while Brown shot 13-of-20 to finish with 30 points as Milwaukee were sent spinning to their heaviest loss of the season.

The defeat was a sobering reality check for the Bucks, who are leading the Eastern Conference and expected to claim top seeding in the playoffs.

Milwaukee (55-22) lead Boston (53-24) by two games with five regular season fixtures remaining.

Second-placed Boston however landed what may turn out to be a psychological body blow as the postseason looms with a ruthless beatdown that left Milwaukee’s home fans in stunned silence.

“We just wanted to come out and be aggressive,” Brown said.

“We just wanted to come out and play good basketball and that’s what we did.”

Tensions flared in the closing stages of the blowout, with Milwaukee’s Thanasis Antetokounmpo ejected for aiming a head butt at Boston’s Blake Griffin.

“It’s that time of year,” Brown said. “We’re all getting ready for the playoffs, it’s backs against the wall and survival of the fittest.

“We want to be the last team on top and they’re one of the teams we’ve got to go through.”

Tatum was in no mood to wallow in the victory, pointing out that Boston face another road game on Friday against Utah.

“We have to forget about tonight. We want to show how good of a team we are by the way we respond tomorrow,” Tatum said. “That’s all that matters at this point.”

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said the result was a timely reminder of what might happen in the playoffs if the two sides met again.

“We know what the deal is. It’s not hard to understand. If you’re not focused, if you don’t play hard, they’re going to kick our ass,” Antetokounmpo said.

“Simple as that. They did it tonight and won by 40. If you don’t go out there to make it tough for them, they’re going to kick our ass. There’s no level of concern. It’s a fact.

“Now we have this in our head, and it’s up to us to see how we deal with it. If we go out and play the same way, we’re going to have the same outcome.”

The contest was effectively all but finished in the third quarter, with the Celtics racing away to a 44-point lead at one stage.

Boston were up by 40 points entering the fourth quarter, allowing head coach Joe Mazzulla to rest Tatum, Brown and other starters.

Still, the Celtics kept up the pressure, extending their lead to 49 points midway through the fourth.

In what could well turn out to be a sneak preview of the Eastern Conference finals, Boston went on the front foot early, taking a 34-26 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Celtics then blew the game wide open in the second quarter, outscoring the Bucks 41-21 to take a stranglehold on the game.

Boston continued to drop the hammer in the third quarter, with Tatum pouring in 18 points — including four three-pointers — to roar to a 114-74 lead.

“We’ve been playing good basketball for the last couple of weeks,” Brown said.

“We’ve just got to keep it up and see where that takes us.”

While Boston departed Milwaukee with a confidence-boosting win, the Bucks were left with plenty of food for thought after an iron-clad Celtics defensive effort shut down the home side’s scorers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 24 points, while Khris Middleton ended with 13. No other Milwaukee starter cracked double figures.

Medvedev and Alcaraz beat Americans to reach Miami Open semis

Medvedev and Alcaraz beat Americans to reach Miami Open semis
Updated 31 March 2023
AFP

Medvedev and Alcaraz beat Americans to reach Miami Open semis

Medvedev and Alcaraz beat Americans to reach Miami Open semis
  • Jose Alcaraz of Spain needed just 78 minutes to dismiss ninth-seed Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-2
  • Russian Daniil Medvedev ended qualifier Christopher Eubanks’ impressive run with a 6-3, 7-5 victory 
Updated 31 March 2023
AFP

MIAMIA GARDENS, Florida: World number one Carlos Alcaraz and in-form Russian Daniil Medvedev booked their places in the Miami Open semifinals with convincing victories over American opponents at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday.
Alcaraz crushed ninth-seed Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-2, while Medvedev ended qualifier Christopher Eubanks’ impressive run with a 6-3, 7-5 victory in their quarter-final.
Alcaraz needed just 78 minutes to dismiss Fritz with the Spaniard yet again dominating with his big serve and attacking the American from the outset.
The powerful Alcaraz set the tone by breaking Fritz’s first service game and he did the same again at the start of the second set, winning the game to love.
The 19-year-old broke again to go 5-2 up and wrapped up the win without losing a point in the final game.
He will be up against Italian tenth-seed Jannik Sinner next as he seeks to complete the ‘Sunshine Double’ following his triumph over Medvedev at Indian Wells.
The 26-year-old Eubanks was playing in his first ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final after upsetting Frenchmen Adrian Mannarino and Gregoire Barrere and Croatia’s 17th-ranked Borna Coric.
The 6-foot-7 (2.01m), big-serving Eubanks showed no signs of nerves, holding his first two serves, but he was unable to take advantage of five break-points in a thrilling fourth game.
A half hour rain-break appeared to disrupt Eubanks’ momentum, however, and he was broken on his first service game after the resumption of play, going long and allowing Medvedev to take a 4-3 lead.
The Russian, who after the break noticeably stepped further into the second serve, broke again to take the first set, but Eubanks was not about to roll over against the world number five.
In the sixth game of the second set, Medvedev won a great rally at the net to go 4-2 up but Eubanks again showed his character to break back and keep his hopes alive.

Eubanks saved two match points as Medvedev looked to break him and avoid a deciding set, but then on the third match point he messed up a straightforward volley, putting it out and ending his resistance.
The American, who will move from 119th to 85th in the ATP rankings, said Medvedev had shown the ruthlessness that exists at the top level of the game.
“The mistakes are going to be amplified at this level. Little things, missed opportunities, that maybe in some tournaments I’ve played in the past or (against) some opponents don’t seem like such a big deal,” he said.
Medvedev has now won 22 of his past 23 matches, capturing titles in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai during that run and reaching the final in Indian Wells, where he lost to world number one Carlos Alcaraz.
“I have never had such a good start to the season. A lot of matches won, tournaments won. I am really happy,” Medvedev said.
“I was disappointed at Indian Wells when my streak ended but the only thing you can do is begin a new streak and I am happy I was able to bring my form into Miami.”
Medvedev, in the semifinals in Miami for the first time, will face fellow-Russian Karen Khachanov for a place in the final after the 14th seed beat Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 6-2.
Khachanov needed just 75 minutes to take care of business against Cerundolo despite a determined start from the Argentine.
Cerundolo broke the Russian to go 3-2 up but then lost his next two service games and was never able to recover.
Khachanov now faces a familar foe in Medvedev.
“We know each other from young age. We’ve been playing against each other since we were kids... we’re good friends outside, but we’re rivals on the court,” he said.
 

Gaming is booming but work still to be done, Saudi esports chief tells FII Priority conference

Gaming is booming but work still to be done, Saudi esports chief tells FII Priority conference
Updated 31 March 2023
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

Gaming is booming but work still to be done, Saudi esports chief tells FII Priority conference

Gaming is booming but work still to be done, Saudi esports chief tells FII Priority conference
  • Global esports market is forecast to be worth $1.87 billion in 2025, with 377 million esports gamers in the Middle East
Updated 31 March 2023
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

MIAMI: Saudi Arabia’s youth are driving innovation in the gaming and esports sector thanks to the Kingdom’s growing investment and commitment to developing it as a viable career choice, the chief of the Saudi Esports Federation said on Thursday.

However, Prince Faisal bin Bandar said that the Kingdom, and the global esports sector as a whole, could do more to make the industry even more inclusive, especially for women.

Valued at $1.38 billion in 2022, the global esports market is forecast to be worth $1.87 billion in 2025, and with 377 million esports gamers in the Middle East, the region is expected to become the fastest-growing gaming region in the world.

With a large youth population and high smart phone and Internet use rates, in Saudi Arabia alone, 68 percent of the country’s citizens consider themselves gamers. The Kingdom is also set to host Gamers8 this summer, the world’s largest esports and gaming event.

“This next generation are living (esports), they are the ones pushing the innovation,” Prince Faisal said. “Our job, and what we’re doing in Saudi Arabia, is putting the tools in place for them to take it and run with it, to take the lead, and we can just get out of their way,” he said.

While US content dominates the TV, film and music markets globally, gaming is much more an international industry that has allowed Saudis to flourish on the world stage and, like the rest of the world, is one of the most gender-balanced and inclusive arenas in the Kingdom.

“The tools required to build games are now accessible to everyone,” Prince Faisal said. “And in gaming in general, it is pretty equal, it’s about 48 percent female, 52 percent male,” he said.

“Where we have a lot of room to catch up is in the professional (gaming sphere); there’s a lot of room for women to grow within that, even though there has been a lot of growth over the past five years, worldwide, and not just in Saudi Arabia.

“(However) in Saudi Arabia, we’ve had our first international champion, Najd Fahd, who won the collegiate ladies FIFA world championship, and she’s one of our role models to showcase that this is a valid career path not just for young men but also for young women.

“What we need to do is give more room for our young men and women to show they are the heroes of the future, and let them be the voice of the next generation,” he said.

‘Proud’ John Stones looks to continue his success with Man City and England

‘Proud’ John Stones looks to continue his success with Man City and England
Updated 31 March 2023
ALAM KHAN

‘Proud’ John Stones looks to continue his success with Man City and England

‘Proud’ John Stones looks to continue his success with Man City and England
  • The 28-year-old defender has reestablished himself as first choice for club and country, and is looking forward renewing the Premier League rivalry with Liverpool on Saturday
  • In an exclusive interview, he thanked City fans for their support in good times and bad and said: ‘I hope they appreciate that I appreciate them … I’d love to play here for as long as I can’
Updated 31 March 2023
ALAM KHAN

When injuries and a struggle to establish himself as a starter prompted doubts about the future of England defender John Stones at Manchester City in 2018, his manager, Pep Guardiola, issued a stirring statement that made it clear he backed the defender.

“I don’t know how long I will be here in Manchester but as long as I’m here, John Stones will be with us,” he said.

True to his word, Guardiola has kept faith with Stones through good times and bad, irrespective of mistakes or magnificence. When there has been criticism of the player, doubts about his quality, or speculation in the summer of 2020 that he would be sold, his manager has often cited the ball-playing center-back’s character and courage.

“It was hard,” Stones admitted during an exclusive interview with Arab News. “I didn’t want to leave City, first and foremost, and I didn’t want to give up.

“I’ve always been a fighter, from a young age when I had setbacks at age groups, when they said I was too small. I wanted to stay true to myself and show, not to anyone in particular but to myself, that I could do it. I believe I am here for a reason and I am good enough.

“All that seems a while ago now but I’m really proud of myself for what I did and what I’m doing now. I’m trying to go from strength to strength. I want to achieve everything I can, to win trophies and make history.”

In adversity, 28-year-old Stones has become stronger, to take advantage of a second chance and fulfill the ambitions he had growing up as a youngster in Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

He left his hometown club in 2013 to join Everton, then signed for City three years later for £47.5 million ($59 million). He is the club’s third-longest-serving player, after Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan.

As he played a key role in securing the club’s haul of trophies over the years, including four Premier League triumphs in the past five seasons, Stones forged a firm bond with the fans, who have supported him through the difficult times.

This was emphasized again when he left the field during the recent 7-0 win over RB Leipzig that earned City a Champions League quarter-final clash with Bayern Munich. The game marked his Etihad return after a six-week absence with a hamstring injury.

“I think the fans have always had a love-love relationship with me — I can’t thank them enough,” he said. “The ovation I got against Leipzig when I was coming off the pitch, it touches my heart, it really does.

“I hope they appreciate that I appreciate them, that I always give everything and fight right until the end. This is home for me now and has been for seven years, and I’d love to play here for as long as I can. I would love to finish at 40 here, if I could.”

Stones chuckled at the thought of that prospect but he is clearly in a good place. Now a first choice for club and country — even playing impressively at right-back for City — he has set himself fresh targets for both as he looks to build a playing career to remember.

“I set my goal for England at 50 caps and didn’t think I was going to get to that when I wasn’t in the squads and I was on 42,” he said.

“Now I’m on 67 and my next goal is to get 100. I’ve set the bar high, but why not? I think it’s achievable and it’s down to me. I’ve come so close with England as well and I’d love to win something for my nation.”

After the disappointment of losing in the Euro 2020 final to Italy, Stones helped England win their opening two qualifiers for next year’s tournament in Germany, against Roberto Mancini’s defending champions and Ukraine.

But his focus is now back on the Premier League, with City hosting rivals Liverpool on Saturday at the Etihad. For the past five seasons this encounter has been pivotal to the outcome of the title race. While sixth-placed Liverpool might not be challengers for top spot this time, they could still upset second-placed City’s bid to cut Arsenal’s eight-point lead at the top.

But, in the same way that Stones has demonstrated his personal fighting spirit, he said City will continue to do the same as a team, this season and beyond, as they look to surpass the achievements of the game’s legendary club sides.

A third successive top-flight title in this campaign would see Guardiola’s side match the feats of Huddersfield Town, Liverpool and Manchester United. Sir Alex Ferguson’s United players achieved it twice, from 1999-2001 and 2007-2009, and remain the only club to have done it in the Premier League era.

“I think we can achieve whatever we want,” said Stones. “We have got the ability, we have got the chemistry together, and we all want the same thing as well: To be successful.

“My aim is to win the Premier League again, and to make history and win the Champions League for everyone. We definitely want to be remembered among the great teams of the past.”

