Jeddah Municipality platform records 45,000 e-contracts

Canadian envoy praises Kingdom’s humanitarian role
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah met with Canadian charge d’affaires Gwyneth Kutz
Kutz expressed her admiration for the Kingdom’s significant humanitarian role
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah recently met Gwyneth Kutz, the charge d’affaires of the Canadian Embassy in Saudi Arabia, at the KSrelief headquarters in Riyadh.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed various issues related to humanitarian and relief affairs and ways to enhance them for the benefit of affected groups around the world.
Kutz also expressed her admiration for the Kingdom’s significant humanitarian role and commended the international response of KSrelief and its aid, which has been distributed worldwide.
Since its inception in 2015, KSrelief has implemented 2,315 projects in 90 countries at a total cost of more than $6.1 billion.
The initiatives were carried out in cooperation with 175 local, regional and international partners.
The center’s programs include food security, water sanitation and hygiene, health, education, humanitarian and emergency relief coordination, logistics, nutrition, and emergency telecommunication.
Meanwhile, KSrelief has continued distributing various relief materials to those affected by the earthquake in Idlib, Syria.
Some 34 sleeping mattresses, 34 blankets, and 17 shelter tents were distributed, benefiting 17 families affected by the earthquake.
In Lebanon, the center distributed more than 84 tons of food baskets in the town of Arsal, located in the Beqaa governorate, to the neediest families of Syrian and Palestinian refugees as well as the host community.
In Bangladesh, KSrelief distributed 24 tons of food baskets in the governorates of Nuwabara, Islampur and Jamalpur, benefiting 1,000 families, as part of a food basket project in the country for 2023.
These initiatives come as an extension of the humanitarian and relief efforts the Kingdom provides through the KSrelief to provide relief to people and countries affected by various crises around the world.
Millions of pilgrims benefit from Grand Mosque services during Ramadan
Updated 5 min 25 sec ago
Arab News
MAKKAH: Millions of Umrah pilgrims, worshipers and visitors of the Grand Mosque have been served during the first ten days of the holy month of Ramadan, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
The General Presidency of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque continues to provide services and facilities throughout Ramadan, the report added.
More than 653,000 individuals have benefited from spatial guidance in various international languages, 982,000 beneficiaries have been registered using various voluntary services, and 62,500 individuals have used brochures and pamphlets during the holy month.
Some 32,635 people with disabilities have benefited from the sites equipped with services that suit their needs.
The Ramadan Exhibitions at the Grand Mosque has received around 118,000 visits, while 45,560 individuals have used Tawaf services.
Nearly 720,000 people have benefited from the digital awareness services and more than 1.5 million visitors have taken advantage of the field awareness services.
The General Presidency has also distributed over half a million Zamzam water bottles, and around 9,500 wristbands to young visitors during the first ten days of Ramadan.
In addition, more than 230,000 liters of disinfectants and sterilizers for surfaces, carpets, and hand sanitisers have been used, while artificial intelligence (AI) and bio-care robots have consumed over 91 thousand litres of sterilisers.
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes 108 tons of food baskets in Bangladesh and Lebanon
Syrian and Palestinian refugees as well as the host community in Arsal town of Beqaa governorate received about 84 tons of food baskets
Updated 03 April 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 108 tons of food baskets to disadvantaged communities in Lebanon and Bangladesh as part of Ramadan aid efforts.
In Lebanon, Syrian and Palestinian refugees as well as the host community in Arsal town of Beqaa governorate received about 84 tons of food baskets.
The center also distributed 24 tons of food baskets in Nuwabara, Islampur and Jamalpur of Bangladesh, which benefited 1,000 families, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
“This initiative is part of the relief and humanitarian projects that the Kingdom provides through KSrelief to the needy and friendly people and countries around the world during the holy month of Ramadan,” read the SPA statement.
Saudi crown prince, Egyptian president discuss cooperation
Updated 03 April 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdelfattah El-Sisi discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation in various fields.
At a Sahoor banquet, the officials also reviewed the deep-rooted bilateral relations and efforts towards regional and international developments in addition to issues of mutual interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Monday.
The Egyptian president arrived earlier in Jeddah and was received by the crown prince at King Abdulaziz International Airport.
Saudi and Egyptian senior officials attended the meeting.
El-Sisi then left Jeddah where he was seen off at the airport by the crown prince and Saudi senior officials.
Thought-provoking, educational Arab TV shows to watch this Ramadan
From the story of a marriage to the Kingdom’s progress, here’s a roundup of thought-provoking, educational 2023 releases to watch this Ramadan
Updated 02 April 2023
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: During Ramadan there’s a tradition of families gathering around after iftar to watch seasonal shows such as Tash Ma Tash, Selfie and Al-Asouf.
The shows this year are predominantly viewed on streaming services for convenience, such as MBC’s Shahid and OSN+. As the regional film scene and production houses rise to prominence, Ramadan TV offers more than just a laugh this year — rather a series of shows carrying historical, emotional and educational significance.
Seen
The second season of Seen, by Ahmad Al-Shugairi, returns on the streaming service Shahid, exploring a number of social, economic and lifestyle topics. Al-Shugairy has always found ways to engage and unveil the highlights of Saudi Arabia, both as a nation and as a collective community. From platforming the role of Saudi industries globally to tackling issues of public safety and food security, the show will educate viewers in unexpected ways. For those who like to binge-watch or are eager to learn more, the complete first season of the series can be streamed on Netflix.
Safar Barlik
Set during the reign of the Ottoman Empire, Safar Barlik is a distinctive historical story. After an arrest warrant is issued for Arabs following a shooting incident in Istanbul, the narrative follows four Arab college students as they rise up in rebellion against the sultanate’s oppression.
After the Ottomans assassinate his uncle, Radwan vows to seek vengeance for his family and nation. Radwan’s brother, Abdulrahman, attempts to prevent him but is unsuccessful. Abdulrahman later travels, and is persuaded to set out on a quest to murder Esmat Pasha, as the Ottoman forces undertake a series of arrests. Actors Abd Alrahman Yamani, Wissam Fares, Anas Tayara, Pio Shihan and Abed Fahed star in the historical epic, now streaming on Shahid.
Majareeh
Regional TV delves into taboo subjects with Majareeh, ranked in the Top 10 Most watched shows on Shahid. The drama series follows the life of 80-year-old Ghanima, who was released from prison after spending 36 years of her life incarcerated. Starring renowned Kuwaiti actress Suad Abdullah, the show demystifies and humanizes the situation, unravels a life after a difficult past full of traumatic experiences, and sheds a light on the complexities of a fresh start.
El Harsha El Sab’a
Egyptian actors Amina Khalil and Mohamed Shahin share the spotlight in the latest drama series El Harsha El Sab’a. The show follows the story of Adam and Nadine, two highschool sweethearts who have been married for seven years. As the reality of marriage dawns on the couple, dragged down by boredom and fatigue and the growing pains of parenting two twins, they are left to test whether love conquers all.
The show highlights the stark contrast of life before and after marriage. Despite knowing each other for 17 years, the couple struggle to balance their newly established life together. Thriving off relatability, the episodes tackles everyday struggles such as health setbacks, job uncertainties, living through the pandemic, and falling out of love. You can catch up on all the missed episodes on the streaming service Shahid.
Tuwaiq
This docu-series takes an intricate look at Saudi Arabia’s groundbreaking progress in various fields. Through Mohammed Alnhet’s lens, Saudi Arabia is seen paving the way for industries globally through innovation. The show takes a look into the past and the impact on the Kingdom’s present and future, featuring guest appearances from industry leaders, heritage experts and community changemakers.