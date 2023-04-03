You are here

  • Home
  • Jeddah Municipality platform records 45,000 e-contracts

Jeddah Municipality platform records 45,000 e-contracts

Jeddah Municipality platform records 45,000 e-contracts
1 / 2
Jeddah corniche, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Mar. 2, 2019. (Wikimedia Commons)
Jeddah Municipality platform records 45,000 e-contracts
2 / 2
Jeddah Municipality’s Madinaty city management platform. (Jeddah Municipality)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c94au

Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

Jeddah Municipality platform records 45,000 e-contracts

Jeddah Municipality platform records 45,000 e-contracts
  • A report issued by the municipality’s Madinaty center revealed collection and transport movements of over 1.6 million tons of commercial waste
  • Platform improved procedures for monitoring and controlling commercial and construction waste via links to systems for building permits, excavations, and project coordination
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Jeddah Municipality’s Madinaty city management platform recorded 45,659 electronic contracts between waste producers and transporters during the first quarter of this year.

And the number of platform users among producers reached more than 41,600.

A report issued by the municipality’s Madinaty center revealed collection and transport movements of over 1.6 million tons of commercial waste, while 40,611 containers were monitored.

The center’s director general, Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, said the platform’s unified tracking system could issue notices and alerts electronically, such as for entry into prohibited or controlled areas.

He pointed out that the platform improved procedures for monitoring and controlling commercial and construction waste via links to systems for building permits, excavations, and project coordination.

Platform monitoring also helped to protect the environment from the mixing of waste materials, he added.

Topics: waste management Abdullah Al-Ghamdi Jeddah Municipality

Related

Jeddah Municipality signs agreement to promote youth entrepreneurs
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Municipality signs agreement to promote youth entrepreneurs
Jeddah Municipality highlights ICT innovations role in achieving Vision 2030 targets
Corporate News
Jeddah Municipality highlights ICT innovations role in achieving Vision 2030 targets

Canadian envoy praises Kingdom’s humanitarian role

Canadian envoy praises Kingdom’s humanitarian role
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Canadian envoy praises Kingdom’s humanitarian role

Canadian envoy praises Kingdom’s humanitarian role
  • Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah met with Canadian charge d’affaires Gwyneth Kutz
  • Kutz expressed her admiration for the Kingdom’s significant humanitarian role
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah recently met Gwyneth Kutz, the charge d’affaires of the Canadian Embassy in Saudi Arabia, at the KSrelief headquarters in Riyadh.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed various issues related to humanitarian and relief affairs and ways to enhance them for the benefit of affected groups around the world.

Kutz also expressed her admiration for the Kingdom’s significant humanitarian role and commended the international response of KSrelief and its aid, which has been distributed worldwide.

Since its inception in 2015, KSrelief has implemented 2,315 projects in 90 countries at a total cost of more than $6.1 billion.

The initiatives were carried out in cooperation with 175 local, regional and international partners.

The center’s programs include food security, water sanitation and hygiene, health, education, humanitarian and emergency relief coordination, logistics, nutrition, and emergency telecommunication.

Meanwhile, KSrelief has continued distributing various relief materials to those affected by the earthquake in Idlib, Syria.

Some 34 sleeping mattresses, 34 blankets, and 17 shelter tents were distributed, benefiting 17 families affected by the earthquake.

In Lebanon, the center distributed more than 84 tons of food baskets in the town of Arsal, located in the Beqaa governorate, to the neediest families of Syrian and Palestinian refugees as well as the host community.

In Bangladesh, KSrelief distributed 24 tons of food baskets in the governorates of Nuwabara, Islampur and Jamalpur, benefiting 1,000 families, as part of a food basket project in the country for 2023.

These initiatives come as an extension of the humanitarian and relief efforts the Kingdom provides through the KSrelief to provide relief to people and countries affected by various crises around the world.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah Gwyneth Kutz Canada

Related

KSrelief supervisor general meets British Minister of State for Development and Africa
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief supervisor general meets British Minister of State for Development and Africa
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes 108 tons of food baskets in Bangladesh and Lebanon
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes 108 tons of food baskets in Bangladesh and Lebanon

Millions of pilgrims benefit from Grand Mosque services during Ramadan

Millions of pilgrims benefit from Grand Mosque services during Ramadan
Updated 5 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Millions of pilgrims benefit from Grand Mosque services during Ramadan

Millions of pilgrims benefit from Grand Mosque services during Ramadan
Updated 5 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

MAKKAH: Millions of Umrah pilgrims, worshipers and visitors of the Grand Mosque have been served during the first ten days of the holy month of Ramadan, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The General Presidency of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque continues to provide services and facilities throughout Ramadan, the report added.

More than 653,000 individuals have benefited from spatial guidance in various international languages, 982,000 beneficiaries have been registered using various voluntary services, and 62,500 individuals have used brochures and pamphlets during the holy month.

Some 32,635 people with disabilities have benefited from the sites equipped with services that suit their needs. 

The Ramadan Exhibitions at the Grand Mosque has received around 118,000 visits, while 45,560 individuals have used Tawaf services.

Nearly 720,000 people have benefited from the digital awareness services and more than 1.5 million visitors have taken advantage of the field awareness services.

The General Presidency has also distributed over half a million Zamzam water bottles, and around 9,500 wristbands to young visitors during the first ten days of Ramadan.

In addition, more than 230,000 liters of disinfectants and sterilizers for surfaces, carpets, and hand sanitisers have been used, while artificial intelligence (AI) and bio-care robots have consumed over 91 thousand litres of sterilisers.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Ramadan Grand Mosque Makkah Saudi Arabia

Related

Special Soothing and soulful voices in Grand Mosque anticipated worldwide every Ramadan
Saudi Arabia
Soothing and soulful voices in Grand Mosque anticipated worldwide every Ramadan
Installation of 120 areas for prayer, 12,000 Zamzam water containers at Grand Mosque photos
Saudi Arabia
Installation of 120 areas for prayer, 12,000 Zamzam water containers at Grand Mosque

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes 108 tons of food baskets in Bangladesh and Lebanon

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes 108 tons of food baskets in Bangladesh and Lebanon
Updated 03 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes 108 tons of food baskets in Bangladesh and Lebanon

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes 108 tons of food baskets in Bangladesh and Lebanon
  • Syrian and Palestinian refugees as well as the host community in Arsal town of Beqaa governorate received about 84 tons of food baskets
Updated 03 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 108 tons of food baskets to disadvantaged communities in Lebanon and Bangladesh as part of Ramadan aid efforts.
In Lebanon, Syrian and Palestinian refugees as well as the host community in Arsal town of Beqaa governorate received about 84 tons of food baskets.
The center also distributed 24 tons of food baskets in Nuwabara, Islampur and Jamalpur of Bangladesh, which benefited 1,000 families, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
“This initiative is part of the relief and humanitarian projects that the Kingdom provides through KSrelief to the needy and friendly people and countries around the world during the holy month of Ramadan,” read the SPA statement.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Related

KSRelief is continuing its efforts around the world with the provision of food aid to people in need. (@KSRelief)
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief continues distribution of food aid worldwide
KSrelief donation of dates to reach poorest Afghans during Ramadan 
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief donation of dates to reach poorest Afghans during Ramadan 

Saudi crown prince, Egyptian president discuss cooperation

Saudi crown prince, Egyptian president discuss cooperation
Updated 03 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi crown prince, Egyptian president discuss cooperation

Saudi crown prince, Egyptian president discuss cooperation
Updated 03 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdelfattah El-Sisi discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation in various fields.

At a Sahoor banquet, the officials also reviewed the deep-rooted bilateral relations and efforts towards regional and international developments in addition to issues of mutual interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Monday.

The Egyptian president arrived earlier in Jeddah and was received by the crown prince at King Abdulaziz International Airport.

Saudi and Egyptian senior officials attended the meeting.

El-Sisi then left Jeddah where he was seen off at the airport by the crown prince and Saudi senior officials.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt

Related

Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince receives letter from Djibouti president
Saudi Crown Prince calls UAE’s newly appointed officials
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown Prince calls UAE’s newly appointed officials

Thought-provoking, educational Arab TV shows to watch this Ramadan

Thought-provoking, educational Arab TV shows to watch this Ramadan
Updated 02 April 2023
Nada Alturki

Thought-provoking, educational Arab TV shows to watch this Ramadan

Thought-provoking, educational Arab TV shows to watch this Ramadan
  • From the story of a marriage to the Kingdom’s progress, here’s a roundup of thought-provoking, educational 2023 releases to watch this Ramadan
Updated 02 April 2023
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: During Ramadan there’s a tradition of families gathering around after iftar to watch seasonal shows such as Tash Ma Tash, Selfie and Al-Asouf.

The shows this year are predominantly viewed on streaming services for convenience, such as MBC’s Shahid and OSN+.  As the regional film scene and production houses rise to prominence, Ramadan TV offers more than just a laugh this year — rather a series of shows carrying historical, emotional and educational significance.

Seen
The second season of Seen, by Ahmad Al-Shugairi, returns on the streaming service Shahid, exploring a number of social, economic and lifestyle topics. Al-Shugairy has always found ways to engage and unveil the highlights of Saudi Arabia, both as a nation and as a collective community. From platforming the role of Saudi industries globally to tackling issues of public safety and food security, the show will educate viewers in unexpected ways. For those who like to binge-watch or are eager to learn more, the complete first season of the series can be streamed on Netflix.

Safar Barlik
Set during the reign of the Ottoman Empire, Safar Barlik is a distinctive historical story. After an arrest warrant is issued for Arabs following a shooting incident in Istanbul, the narrative follows four Arab college students as they rise up in rebellion against the sultanate’s oppression.

‘Seen,’ a docu-series by by Ahmad Al-Shugairi, highlights Saudi Arabia’s progress as a nation and as a collective community. (Supplied)

After the Ottomans assassinate his uncle, Radwan vows to seek vengeance for his family and nation. Radwan’s brother, Abdulrahman, attempts to prevent him but is unsuccessful. Abdulrahman later travels, and is persuaded to set out on a quest to murder Esmat Pasha, as the Ottoman forces undertake a series of arrests. Actors Abd Alrahman Yamani, Wissam Fares, Anas Tayara, Pio Shihan and Abed Fahed star in the historical epic, now streaming on Shahid.

Majareeh
Regional TV delves into taboo subjects with Majareeh, ranked in the Top 10 Most watched shows on Shahid. The drama series follows the life of 80-year-old Ghanima, who was released from prison after spending 36 years of her life incarcerated.  Starring renowned Kuwaiti actress Suad Abdullah, the show demystifies and humanizes the situation, unravels a life after a difficult past full of traumatic experiences, and sheds a light on the complexities of a fresh start.

El Harsha El Sab’a
Egyptian actors Amina Khalil and Mohamed Shahin share the spotlight in the latest drama series El Harsha El Sab’a. The show follows the story of Adam and Nadine, two highschool sweethearts who have been married for seven years. As the reality of marriage dawns on the couple, dragged down by boredom and fatigue and the growing pains of parenting two twins, they are left to test whether love conquers all.  

The show highlights the stark contrast of life before and after marriage. Despite knowing each other for 17 years, the couple struggle to balance their newly established life together. Thriving off relatability, the episodes tackles everyday struggles such as health setbacks, job uncertainties, living through the pandemic, and falling out of love. You can catch up on all the missed episodes on the streaming service Shahid.

Tuwaiq
This docu-series takes an intricate look at Saudi Arabia’s groundbreaking progress in various fields. Through Mohammed Alnhet’s lens, Saudi Arabia is seen paving the way for industries globally through innovation. The show takes a look into the past and the impact on the Kingdom’s present and future, featuring guest appearances from industry leaders, heritage experts and community changemakers.

 

Topics: Ramadan 2023 ‘Tash Ma Tash’ Selfie and Al-Asouf

Related

GEA launches Theme of Eid Al-Fitr Events 2023. (Twitter @GEA_SA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s GEA launches Eid Al-Fitr 2023 activities with new logo
Actor Asser Yassin takes us behind the scenes of his new Ramadan hit ‘Battalion 101’ 
Lifestyle
Actor Asser Yassin takes us behind the scenes of his new Ramadan hit ‘Battalion 101’ 

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia ranks third in Emerging Markets Investment Confidence Index: Kearney
Saudi Arabia ranks third in Emerging Markets Investment Confidence Index: Kearney
Presidency of Two Holy Mosques Affairs completes preparation of third expansion of Grand Mosque
Presidency of Two Holy Mosques Affairs completes preparation of third expansion of Grand Mosque
Jeddah Municipality platform records 45,000 e-contracts
Jeddah Municipality platform records 45,000 e-contracts
London mosque serves more than 800 iftar meals a day as UK inflation tips over 10 percent
People arrive at the East London Mosque ahead of sunset to break their fasts. (Salman Farsi/East London Mosque)
Canadian envoy praises Kingdom’s humanitarian role
Canadian envoy praises Kingdom’s humanitarian role

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.