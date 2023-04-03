Jeddah Municipality platform records 45,000 e-contracts

Canadian envoy praises Kingdom’s humanitarian role

RIYADH: Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah recently met Gwyneth Kutz, the charge d’affaires of the Canadian Embassy in Saudi Arabia, at the KSrelief headquarters in Riyadh.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed various issues related to humanitarian and relief affairs and ways to enhance them for the benefit of affected groups around the world.

Kutz also expressed her admiration for the Kingdom’s significant humanitarian role and commended the international response of KSrelief and its aid, which has been distributed worldwide.

Since its inception in 2015, KSrelief has implemented 2,315 projects in 90 countries at a total cost of more than $6.1 billion.

The initiatives were carried out in cooperation with 175 local, regional and international partners.

The center’s programs include food security, water sanitation and hygiene, health, education, humanitarian and emergency relief coordination, logistics, nutrition, and emergency telecommunication.

Meanwhile, KSrelief has continued distributing various relief materials to those affected by the earthquake in Idlib, Syria.

Some 34 sleeping mattresses, 34 blankets, and 17 shelter tents were distributed, benefiting 17 families affected by the earthquake.

In Lebanon, the center distributed more than 84 tons of food baskets in the town of Arsal, located in the Beqaa governorate, to the neediest families of Syrian and Palestinian refugees as well as the host community.

In Bangladesh, KSrelief distributed 24 tons of food baskets in the governorates of Nuwabara, Islampur and Jamalpur, benefiting 1,000 families, as part of a food basket project in the country for 2023.

These initiatives come as an extension of the humanitarian and relief efforts the Kingdom provides through the KSrelief to provide relief to people and countries affected by various crises around the world.