Saudis fighting stigma through awareness on World Autism Day

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s organizations, associations, and the Ministry of Education all marked World Autism Day, which falls on April 2 each year.

The day is to raise awareness about autism spectrum disorder and its symptoms.

It also aims to enhance the role of individuals with autism in society, increase their acceptance of it, and improve the quality of life for people who live with it.

The Irada Autism Association held a special day in Najran, in the south of the country, with the participation of several governmental and private agencies.

The event included an awareness exhibition, educational events, and workshops at Al-Okhdood Club stadium in Najran.

The exhibition raised awareness of the nature of the disability and the services provided to people with autism in the Kingdom. It included sections covering education, health, and nongovernmental organizations.

The event gave out advice on various activities which can be helpful to people with autism, including different types of sport and entertainment.

Mansour Samran, the executive director of the Irada Autism Association, said that the organization was aiming to introduce autistic people and their families to the facilities and services available to help them access treatment and learning services.

The association also aimed at educating people about autism by organizing workshops and seminars, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

Samran added that the association had provided services and treatment consultations to enable people with autism to adapt, engage, and be part of society.

World Autism Day was also marked in the north of the country, in Hail.

Nawal Al-Asham, the assistant director general of educational affairs for girls in the city, said that the day helped to put the spotlight on people with autism and their particular problems, pointing out that the Ministry of Education was continuing its efforts to provide 212 programs in general schools for those with the developmental disability.