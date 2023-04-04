You are here

  • Home
  • Iranians mourn Guards killed in Israeli strikes on Syria

Iranians mourn Guards killed in Israeli strikes on Syria

Iranians mourn Guards killed in Israeli strikes on Syria
Mourners attend the funeral procession for two of Iran’s revolutionary guard forces killed by Israel in Syria on April 4, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b985y

Updated 04 April 2023
AFP

Iranians mourn Guards killed in Israeli strikes on Syria

Iranians mourn Guards killed in Israeli strikes on Syria
  • Israel launched several missiles on Friday from the occupied Golan Heights against positions near Damascus
Updated 04 April 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Thousands of Iranians attended a funeral procession in Tehran on Tuesday for two Revolutionary Guards killed in Israeli strikes in Syria last week.
Israel launched several missiles on Friday from the occupied Golan Heights against positions near Damascus, part of a series of attacks over recent days including early Tuesday.
“The Zionists are trying to target the resistance front, but the resistance will become stronger and more motivated,” said Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps spokesman Ramazan Sharif, according to the Tasnim News Agency.
“We will avenge the blood of martyrs Milad Heidari and Meghdad Mahghani,” he vowed, while thousands gathered in central Tehran to mourn them, chanting “down with Israel.”
“Follow their path,” Heidari’s mother told the large crowd at the funeral, urging them to ensure the victims’ blood was not spilled in vain.
During more than a decade of civil war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.
Iran, a key ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, says it only deploys military advisers in the conflict-ravaged country.
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanani, accused arch enemy Israel of bringing “war and insecurity” to the Middle East and of “creating discord in the region.”
In an apparent reference to Israel’s recent political turmoil and mass protests against the hard-right government’s proposed judicial reforms, he charged that there will be “no escape from internal collapse.”

Topics: Iran Syria Israel

Related

US says its forces killed Daesh leader in Syria
Middle-East
US says its forces killed Daesh leader in Syria
An Israeli F-16 warplane takes off from an air force base in northern Israel. (AP file photo)
Middle-East
Two civilians killed in Israeli strike on Syria: state media

UK govt mishandled cases of detainees in Iran: report

UK govt mishandled cases of detainees in Iran: report
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

UK govt mishandled cases of detainees in Iran: report

UK govt mishandled cases of detainees in Iran: report
  • Families of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Anoosheh Ashoori endured ‘significant suffering’ due to ‘inconsistent, clumsy’ approach
  • Ex-PM Liz Truss criticized for telling family of jailed activist Morad Tahbaz he was ‘now a US problem’
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A report by the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee has criticized the UK government for its handling of the cases of several dual nationals detained by Iran, suggesting “significant suffering” was inflicted on detainees and their families.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori were among a number of people arrested and jailed in Iran.
The report determined that the British government wasted numerous opportunities to secure their release.
The committee said fear of annoying the US and taking legal advice that was later dismissed were among the reasons why the Foreign & Commonwealth Office had proved “ineffectual” at retrieving Zaghari-Ratcliffe or Ashoori sooner.
It added that broader government disorder — marked by secrecy, lack of coordination and successive ministerial appointments — had hindered the FCO’s ability to operate effectively.
The report said in many cases, progress was only made in securing the release of detainees due to public pressure being brought against ministers.
It also found that the initial refusal to engage with Iran over the repayment of $500 million owed from a failed tank deal in the 1970s had actively hindered relations and negotiations over individual releases.
“We heard from a number of families in private that there was a significant trust deficit between them and the government, primarily brought about through poor communication and lack of transparency on the part of the government,” the report said.
“Families are frequently assured by officials and ministers that they are ‘doing all they can’ to secure the release of their detained family members. This is an inadequate response.
“To communicate standard diplomatic representations as substantive actions to families of detainees with little or no further detail is not conducive to a constructive and supportive working partnership.”
Two former foreign secretaries, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss — both of whom later served as prime minister — were named as having “let down” families while in post for making inaccurate statements about specific cases.
Truss was also heavily criticized for her behavior in the failed attempts to secure the release of US-UK-Iranian environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, who was set to be released alongside Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori but remains imprisoned in Iran.
After the terms of Tahbaz’s release changed, Truss “failed to let either the family or US officials know that Morad was not to be released,” the report said.
“Liz Truss eventually called the family to say that ‘Morad is now a US problem,’ implying that she would not put further effort into his release, and she did not have time to speak to them further.”
Another former foreign secretary, current Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, was criticized for wrongly saying Zaghari-Ratcliffe had received diplomatic protection from the government while in prison.
“This episode serves to illustrate an inconsistent and, at times, clumsy approach by the government,” the report said.
The committee’s chair, Alicia Kearns, described “ministerial clumsiness, serious and avoidable errors and even callous and hurtful comments to families” as having been mentioned repeatedly by victims’ families while describing their experiences.
Names of detainees were often misspelt or mispronounced by officials, Kearns said, and “for dual nationals their ‘Britishness’ too often, they felt, was in question.”
She added that “the most heinous failure of a minister” had been telling the Tahbaz family “you’re no longer our problem.”
An FCO spokesperson told The Guardian: “(UK) Consular officials are available 24/7 for families to receive tailored support. The foreign secretary and (FCO) ministers are fully engaged in complex cases and have raised concerns with foreign governments.”

Topics: UK Iran Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe detainees

Related

Iran protests at point of ‘no return’ — Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Middle-East
Iran protests at point of ‘no return’ — Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Former Iran detainee Anoosheh Ashoori in London Marathon bid
World
Former Iran detainee Anoosheh Ashoori in London Marathon bid

60 human rights groups urge UN not to accept IHRA antisemitism definition

60 human rights groups urge UN not to accept IHRA antisemitism definition
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

60 human rights groups urge UN not to accept IHRA antisemitism definition

60 human rights groups urge UN not to accept IHRA antisemitism definition
  • ‘Pernicious’ antisemitism cannot justify endorsing policies that undermine freedom of Palestinians, criticism of Israeli govt
  • Signatories include Human Rights Watch, Israeli group B’Tselem, American Civil Liberties Union
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A group of 60 human and civil rights groups have written to the UN asking it to respect the human rights of all people, including Palestinians and their supporters, as part of its efforts to tackle antisemitism.

The organizations — including Human Rights Watch, Israeli group B’Tselem, the American Civil Liberties Union, Palestinian group Al-Haq and the International Federation for Human Rights — warned that despite “pernicious” antisemitism posing “real harm to Jewish communities around the world,” the UN should ensure its “meaningful action” against it does not “inadvertently embolden or endorse policies and laws that undermine fundamental human rights, including the right to speak and organize in support of Palestinian rights and to criticize Israeli government policies.”

The groups urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos not to “endorse or adopt” the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism, which is that “antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

In the letter, the signatories said the IHRA definition can be used to justify Israeli government policies against Palestinians, and to label criticism of the government, or support for Palestinian rights, as antisemitic.

They suggested that the UN consider other definitions, including the Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism, which states that “antisemitism is discrimination, prejudice, hostility or violence against Jews as Jews (or Jewish institutions as Jewish),” or the Nexus Document, which centers antisemitism around “anti-Jewish beliefs, attitudes, actions or systemic conditions.”

Topics: United Nations (UN) antisemitism Palestinians B’Tselem Al-Haq

Related

US interfaith coalition opposes antisemitism definition shielding Israel from criticism
Middle-East
US interfaith coalition opposes antisemitism definition shielding Israel from criticism
Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga and other brands dump Kanye West over antisemitism
Media
Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga and other brands dump Kanye West over antisemitism

Palestinian stabs 2 Israelis in attack near army base

Palestinian stabs 2 Israelis in attack near army base
Updated 04 April 2023
AP

Palestinian stabs 2 Israelis in attack near army base

Palestinian stabs 2 Israelis in attack near army base
  • First responders treat two men for stab wounds in the incident on a highway near the Tsrifin military base
  • At least 88 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli or settler gunfire this year
Updated 04 April 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian suspect stabbed two Israelis near an army base south of Tel Aviv on Tuesday in the latest incident in a yearlong spate of violence that shows no sign of abating.
The Magen David Adom paramedic service said first responders treated two men for stab wounds in the incident on a highway near the Tsrifin military base. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment their injuries.
Israeli media identified the two victims as soldiers. The suspect’s condition was unclear.
Palestinians have carried out numerous attacks on Israeli security personnel and civilians in the past year as violence has surged.
On Monday, Israeli troops killed two Palestinian gunmen during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.
At least 88 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli or settler gunfire this year, according to an Associated Press tally. Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed 15 people in the same period.

Topics: Palestine Israel

Related

Israel: 2 soldiers wounded in West Bank drive-by shooting
Middle-East
Israel: 2 soldiers wounded in West Bank drive-by shooting
Palestinian teen shot dead after alleged attack on Israeli soldier
Middle-East
Palestinian teen shot dead after alleged attack on Israeli soldier

US says its forces killed Daesh leader in Syria

US says its forces killed Daesh leader in Syria
Updated 04 April 2023
Reuters

US says its forces killed Daesh leader in Syria

US says its forces killed Daesh leader in Syria
  • Khalid Aydd Ahmad Al-Jabouri was responsible for planning attacks into Europe and developed the leadership structure for Daesh
Updated 04 April 2023
Reuters

The United States carried out a military operation that killed a senior Daesh leader in Syria on Monday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday, the latest blow to a group that once struck fear across the Middle East.
Khalid ‘Aydd Ahmad Al-Jabouri was responsible for planning Daesh attacks in Europe and developed the leadership structure for the group, the statement said.
Daesh controlled swathes of Iraq and Syria at the peak of its power in 2014 before being beaten back in both countries. The group is estimated to have 5,000 to 7,000 members and supporters spread between Syria and Iraq, roughly half of them fighters, a UN report said in February.
No civilians were killed or injured in this strike, CENTCOM said, adding that the group “continues to represent a threat to the region and beyond.”

“Though degraded, the group remains able to conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East,” the statement said. It added that Al-Jabouri’s death would “temporarily disrupt the group’s ability to plot external attacks.”
The UN report said the threat posed by Daesh and its affiliates to international peace and security was high in the second half of 2022 and had increased in and around conflict zones where it has a presence.
Late last year, Islamic State announced it had appointed a previously unknown figure - Abu Al-Hussein Al-Husseini Al-Quraishi — as its leader after the previous leader was killed in southern Syria.

Last week, the Tass news agency said Russia had protested to the American-led coalition against the Daesh group about “provocative actions” by US armed forces in Syria.
No civilians were killed or injured in this strike, CENTCOM said, and added that the group “continues to represent a threat to the region and beyond.”

 

Topics: US Daesh Syria

Related

US will not back off Syria mission despite deadly attacks – White House
Middle-East
US will not back off Syria mission despite deadly attacks – White House
The letter came amid a growing sense among many that Assad is slowly being welcomed back into the fold by other leaders
Middle-East
US officials, Syria experts urge Biden administration to resist any Assad normalization process

Two civilians killed in Israeli strike on Syria: state media

An Israeli F-16 warplane takes off from an air force base in northern Israel. (AP file photo)
An Israeli F-16 warplane takes off from an air force base in northern Israel. (AP file photo)
Updated 04 April 2023
AFP

Two civilians killed in Israeli strike on Syria: state media

An Israeli F-16 warplane takes off from an air force base in northern Israel. (AP file photo)
  • srael has launched hundreds of air strikes on Syrian territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters
Updated 04 April 2023
AFP

DAMASCUS: Two Syrian civilians were killed in an Israeli air strike Tuesday, state media reported, the fourth such attack on government-held areas of the war-torn country in less than a week.
“At 00:15 (2115 GMT Monday) the Israeli enemy carried out an air strike... and the attack resulted in the death of two civilians,” state news agency SANA said, quoting a military source.
The strike came from the direction of “the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus and the southern region,” it said, adding that air defense intercepted “most of” the missiles.
During more than a decade of civil war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on Syrian territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.
SANA had earlier reported “an explosion heard in the vicinity of Damascus.”
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor gave the same death toll, adding that Israel fired “barrages of missiles targeting military areas controlled by Iran-backed groups and regime air defense.”
An Israeli missile targeted a regime radar in the countryside of Sweida, while another fell on a glass factory in the Al-Kiswah area of the Damascus countryside, killing the two civilians, it said.
The British-based monitor with a wide range of sources inside Syria had earlier said the missiles also targeted the vicinity of Damascus International Airport and an Iranian complex near the Sayyida Zeinab area.
Syria’s air defense intercepted at least two missiles, the Observatory said.
On Sunday, two Iran-affiliated fighters were killed in an Israeli air strike on targets in Syria, according to the monitor, with SANA reporting five Syrian soldiers wounded.
Israel struck early Sunday near the western city of Homs, after striking the Syrian capital Thursday and early Friday.
A rare car bombing also rocked Damascus on Sunday, with no deaths reported and no side claiming responsibility.
While Israel rarely comments on the strikes it carries out on Syria, it has repeatedly said it will not allow its arch-foe Iran to extend its footprint in the war-torn country.
The Syrian war broke out in 2011 with the brutal repression of peaceful anti-government protests, and escalated into a deadly armed conflict that pulled in foreign powers and global jihadists.
More than half a million people have been killed and around half of Syria’s pre-war population has been forced from their homes.

 

Topics: Syria Israel

Related

Special Two Palestinians killed in Israel army raid in West Bank 
Middle-East
Two Palestinians killed in Israel army raid in West Bank 
Israel OKs Ben-Gvir’s ‘national guard’ but hedges on his powers
Middle-East
Israel OKs Ben-Gvir’s ‘national guard’ but hedges on his powers

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia tests self-driving electric cars
Saudi Arabia tests self-driving electric cars
UK peer brands Afghan pilot’s deportation ordeal ‘totally cruel, appalling’
UK peer brands Afghan pilot’s deportation ordeal ‘totally cruel, appalling’
Saudi Electricity Co. completes issuance of two sukuk tranches valued at $2bn  
Saudi Electricity Co. completes issuance of two sukuk tranches valued at $2bn  
Coffin of Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses II to take centerstage at major Paris exhibition
Coffin of Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses II to take centerstage at major Paris exhibition
Saudi Development Fund sponsors renovation of Tunisian mosque
Saudi Development Fund sponsors renovation of Tunisian mosque

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.