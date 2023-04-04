30,000 copies of Quran distributed to worshippers at Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque during Ramadan

Museums in Makkah — a tributary of culture and history

MAKKAH: Museums in Makkah house rare antiquities that are more than 1,400 years old, highlighting the rich history of the place.

Tourist guide Itimad Ghazzawi told Arab News that “museums are considered a portal of knowledge from which visitors get their information as they integrate and constitute an important tributary of the culture and history of Makkah with elements from different eras and periods of time.”

A marble plaque that records the restoration of the Mataf in the year 1234, showcased at the exhibition of the Two holy Mosques’ architecture. (Supplied)

“The role of public and private museums is very large. Many visitors go to these museums to learn about the heritage of the region. Makkah’s museums are part of prominent archaeological museums, not only in the Kingdom, but also around the world. They hold treasures and antiques that are more than 1,400 years old,” she said.

Each museum has a specific character that differs in its design and architecture from the other museums, some of which are dedicated to the holdings of the Two Holy Mosques, such as the Exhibition of the Two Holy Mosques' Architecture. “They exhibit the art and history of the Holy Kaaba and the Grand Mosque in their halls.”

A crescent that dates back to 1299 AH/1881 Gregorian calendar. (Supplied)

Visitors to Makkah also go to every spot where the Prophet Muhammad passed by to become acquainted with these historical treasures. “Makkah itself is an open museum,” Ghazzawi said.

Makkah’s museums are part of prominent archaeological museums, not only in the Kingdom, but also around the world. Itimad Ghazzawi, Tourist guide

The Al-Zaher Palace, also known as Makkah Museum, showcases different civilization of the Arabia Peninsula, unraveling ancient stories, designs and architecture.

Khalid Al-Shalawi, the undersecretary-general for social, voluntary and humanitarian services at the presidency, told Arab News that “pilgrims are happy to come to Saudi Arabia. They practice their rituals and worship and visit the cultural and civilizational landmarks in the Kingdom. They are also eager to know a lot about this blessed country because of its cultural and human diversity.”

Visitors to Makkah also go to every spot where the Prophet Muhammad passed by to become acquainted with these historical treasures. (Supplied)

“Enriching the pilgrim experience has become one of the most important goals that we seek to achieve.”

Prof. of Modern History Saad Al-Judi said that these museums also tell stories about the Kingdom serving the Two Holy Mosques. “Everyone in Makkah has a great cultural and social responsibility toward pilgrims in conveying culture and knowledge, especially through museums, as they are a distinctive cultural interface for viewing.”