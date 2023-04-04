30,000 copies of Quran distributed to worshippers at Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque during Ramadan

You are here

More than 30,000 copies of the Quran have been distributed to Umrah pilgrims and visitors to the Grand Mosque during Ramadan. (SPA/File Photo)
  On Monday, it was announced that millions of Umrah pilgrims, worshipers and visitors of the Grand Mosque have been served
RIYADH: More than 30,000 copies of the Quran have been distributed to Umrah pilgrims and visitors to the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque during the first 10 days of Ramadan, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, represented by the General Administration for the Affairs of the Holy Quran, announced the figures.

Director of the Holy Quran Affairs Department Saad bin Ghuwailib Al-Nadawi said that the gift of copies of the Quran is one of the most important among those provided to the visitors by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

On Monday, it was announced that millions of Umrah pilgrims, worshipers and visitors of the Grand Mosque have been served during the first third of the holy month of Ramadan.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Fund for Development (SFD) has sponsored a SAR2 million ($533,000) project to rennovate the King Abdulaziz Mosque in Tunis, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The mosque in the Al-Manar district of the Tunisian capital was established 35 years ago by Abdullah Al-Wasif, the former president of the Supreme Islamic Council in Tunisia, who sought support and funding from the government of the then-monarch of Saudi Arabia, the late King Fahd. 

The King Abdulaziz Mosque can accommodate approximately 3,500 worshipers on a total area of 500 square meters, with three floors, including a floor for women to pray.

The mosque features a unique external architectural design, blending white and green colors, representing the colors of the Kingdom’s flag.

The imam of the mosque, Sheikh Ismail Al-Yanbui, confirmed the mosque’s financing was entirely through a Saudi donation from King Fahd and that it remains spiritually and geographically linked to the Kingdom, taking its name from King Abdulaziz and located on a street named after him.

Saudi Ambassador to Tunisia, Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Saqer, renewed in a statement to SPA the Kingdom’s constant interest in supporting mosques and places of worship in all Arab and Islamic countries, according to its Vision 2030.

He also pointed out the keenness of the Kingdom’s leadership to accelerate mosque restoration projects across the concerned countries.

Relations between Saudi Arabia and Tunisia have advanced to encompass all fields, particularly the religious sphere, with the Kingdom regularly supporting religious institutions and mosques in the North African country.

The Kingdom has been donating to mosques in different regions of Tunisia and supporting various projects, most of which were through the SFD.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) recently distributed food packages in Indonesia and Nigeria as part of its continuing aid efforts for depressed communities and needy individuals.

In Indonesia’s Bandung city in West Java province, KSrelief distributed more than 16 tons and 480 kilograms of food baskets as part of the Food Basket Project for the Hijri calendar year 1444.
Some 1,600 people – or 400 families – have benefited from the initiative that has programmed the distribution of 6,687 food baskets that will help 33,435 individuals in the provinces of Jakarta, West Java, Benten and Central Java.

Meanwhile, KSrelief handed out 11 tons and 780kg food baskets in Kano state of Nigeria to support the food security needs of 1,200 individuals.

MAKKAH: Museums in Makkah house rare antiquities that are more than 1,400 years old, highlighting the rich history of the place.

Tourist guide Itimad Ghazzawi told Arab News that “museums are considered a portal of knowledge from which visitors get their information as they integrate and constitute an important tributary of the culture and history of Makkah with elements from different eras and periods of time.”

A marble plaque that records the restoration of the Mataf in the year 1234, showcased at the exhibition of the Two holy Mosques’ architecture. (Supplied)

“The role of public and private museums is very large. Many visitors go to these museums to learn about the heritage of the region. Makkah’s museums are part of prominent archaeological museums, not only in the Kingdom, but also around the world. They hold treasures and antiques that are more than 1,400 years old,” she said.

Each museum has a specific character that differs in its design and architecture from the other museums, some of which are dedicated to the holdings of the Two Holy Mosques, such as the Exhibition of the Two Holy Mosques' Architecture. “They exhibit the art and history of the Holy Kaaba and the Grand Mosque in their halls.”

A crescent that dates back to 1299 AH/1881 Gregorian calendar. (Supplied)

Visitors to Makkah also go to every spot where the Prophet Muhammad passed by to become acquainted with these historical treasures. “Makkah itself is an open museum,” Ghazzawi said.

Makkah’s museums are part of prominent archaeological museums, not only in the Kingdom, but also around the world.

Itimad Ghazzawi, Tourist guide

The Al-Zaher Palace, also known as Makkah Museum, showcases different civilization of the Arabia Peninsula, unraveling ancient stories, designs and architecture.

Khalid Al-Shalawi, the undersecretary-general for social, voluntary and humanitarian services at the presidency, told Arab News that “pilgrims are happy to come to Saudi Arabia. They practice their rituals and worship and visit the cultural and civilizational landmarks in the Kingdom. They are also eager to know a lot about this blessed country because of its cultural and human diversity.”

Visitors to Makkah also go to every spot where the Prophet Muhammad passed by to become acquainted with these historical treasures. (Supplied)

“Enriching the pilgrim experience has become one of the most important goals that we seek to achieve.”

Prof. of Modern History Saad Al-Judi said that these museums also tell stories about the Kingdom serving the Two Holy Mosques. “Everyone in Makkah has a great cultural and social responsibility toward pilgrims in conveying culture and knowledge, especially through museums, as they are a distinctive cultural interface for viewing.”

 

RIYADH: The Literary Club in Riyadh said it will donate all of the proceeds from its 16th annual Charity Book Fair to the Asmoak (I hear you) Cochlear Implants Association.

The money is being raised by the sale of books donated to the club, also known as Adabi Riyadh, by individuals and institutions.

Saleh Al-Mahmoud, the president of the Literary Club, said that the book fair is an annual national and cultural initiative that reflects the club’s sense of social and cultural responsibility, the Saudi Press Agency reported. Each year, money from the sale of donated books goes to a chosen beneficiary.

The exhibition is keen to receive all genres of books from the community. (AN photo by Sulafa Alkhunaizi)

He added that the club has a number of aims, including a desire to give back to the community in innovative ways, while publishing books and cultivating a love of reading.

Nayef Alwasmi, the founder and chairman of Asmoak, told Arab News: “The success of the (Charity Book Fair) initiative over the course of 15 years made us agree (to be associated with it) without any restrictions or conditions.

“Firstly, this initiative is an introduction to the association. Secondly, the participation of intellectuals, writers, historians, journalists and readers is supporting associations by buying these books, knowing that many of the books are old and are not readily available in the markets.

“The Literary Club in Riyadh recycles these books in a beautiful way and in the process supports charitable work in the non-profit sector.”

Asmoak helps care for patients with auditory disabilities by providing services including spare parts for cochlear implants, education about the implants, and auditory and language rehabilitation. The association, which has hosted more than 70 events and has 500 beneficiaries, encourages the community to donate and volunteer to help spread awareness of the issue.

The Literary Club accepts donations from the community of books of all kinds and genres for its book fair, including rare books. Its 16th Annual Charity Book Fair began on March 27 and continues until April 6 at the club’s headquarters in Riyadh. It is open from 9 p.m. each night until 12:30 a.m.

 

 

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s organizations, associations, and the Ministry of Education all marked World Autism Day, which falls on April 2 each year.

The day is to raise awareness about autism spectrum disorder and its symptoms.

It also aims to enhance the role of individuals with autism in society, increase their acceptance of it, and improve the quality of life for people who live with it.

The Irada Autism Association held a special day in Najran, in the south of the country, with the participation of several governmental and private agencies.

The event included an awareness exhibition, educational events, and workshops at Al-Okhdood Club stadium in Najran.

The exhibition raised awareness of the nature of the disability and the services provided to people with autism in the Kingdom. It included sections covering education, health, and nongovernmental organizations.

The event gave out advice on various activities which can be helpful to people with autism, including different types of sport and entertainment.

Mansour Samran, the executive director of the Irada Autism Association, said that the organization was aiming to introduce autistic people and their families to the facilities and services available to help them access treatment and learning services.

The association also aimed at educating people about autism by organizing workshops and seminars, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

Samran added that the association had provided services and treatment consultations to enable people with autism to adapt, engage, and be part of society.

World Autism Day was also marked in the north of the country, in Hail.

Nawal Al-Asham, the assistant director general of educational affairs for girls in the city, said that the day helped to put the spotlight on people with autism and their particular problems, pointing out that the Ministry of Education was continuing its efforts to provide 212 programs in general schools for those with the developmental disability.

 

