Ukrainian groups learn about DNA use to identify war victims

Employees demonstrate the technique of DNA sampling during a press tour of the DNA lab of the International Commission on Missing Persons, ICMP, at the occasion of the opening of their new office in The Hague on Oct. 24, 2017. (AP)
  • The people missing or unidentified following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago range from soldiers killed in battle to civilians killed in attacks by Russian forces
  • The commission is close to finalizing an agreement with the Ukrainian government
THE HAGUE, Netherlands: Representatives of Ukrainian civil society and rights groups have visited an organization that uses high-tech DNA techniques to identify people who go missing in conflicts and natural disasters, a move intended to boost cooperation during the ongoing war in Ukraine.
The head of the International Commission on Missing Persons, a Hague-based group that operates a human identification facility, said Thursday that her organization faces unprecedented challenges as it seeks to collect DNA samples and evidence amid the fighting.
“I cannot think of another model whereby we’re working now actively to assist in investigations of missing persons cases while there’s an ongoing conflict,” ICMP Director-General Kathryne Bomberger told The Associated Press. “So, this does present a challenge.”
The people missing or unidentified following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago range from soldiers killed in battle to civilians killed in attacks by Russian forces. They also include children who were abducted and sent to Russia, a practice that led the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his commissioner for children’s rights.
The commission is close to finalizing an agreement with the Ukrainian government that would facilitate its work to pin down the identities of people who are missing or dead by gathering DNA from bodies and cross-referencing it with samples from family members.
Such an agreement would give the organization legal clarity when working with Ukrainian families.
“In a mass grave, which is a crime scene, you want to ensure that you’re working in line with the criminal procedure code, with other domestic legislation,” Bomberger said.
Experts from the commission have traveled to Ukraine to help identify the dead and opened an office in Kyiv. Their findings can give closure to families and also feed into investigations that aim to bring to justice perpetrators.
At its lab in The Hague, the commission’s technicians can extract DNA from tiny samples of bone and cross-reference them with samples provided by families of the missing.
Even the number of people missing in Ukraine dating not just back to Russia’s Feb. 24, 2022, invasion but to the start of the grinding conflict in eastern Ukraine more than a decade ago is far from certain.
“The issue of how many people are missing is not entirely clear,” Bomberger said. “There is information coming from the state itself, which we use as the basis of numbers, but we also recognize that the state has a need for confidentiality when it comes to the numbers of fallen soldiers who may be among the missing.”
Victoriia Solodukhina, who represented an organization called Nadia, which is Ukrainian for Hope, said she hopes to find out more about people missing since early in the conflict in eastern Ukraine. But she said for some family members, identification will come too late.
“We don’t even know whether somebody will look for them because their loved ones — their parents and relatives — are not here anymore,” she said.
“Time is our enemy,” she added.
Anna Popova, from Ukraine’s Nobel Peace Prize -winning Center for Civil Liberties, was among representatives of Ukrainian civil society who visited the commission’s headquarters and hi-tech DNA labs in The Hague this week as part of moves to ensure that families of the missing are made aware of the role they can play in the process of finding and identifying their loved ones.
“In Ukraine we have an extremely high number of missing persons,” she said through an interpreter. “We need changes in legislation so families of missing persons can defend their rights.”
She said the Center for Civil Liberties, and a project it helped establish called Tribunal For Putin to gather evidence of war crimes since the invasion last year, have received nearly 1,000 requests for help tracing people who went missing or were being held captive.
The International Commission on Missing Persons was established to help identify the missing and dead from the Balkan wars of the 1990s. It has a working relationship with the prosecution office of the International Criminal Court and crime-fighting agencies like Interpol and Europol to share evidence.
Funded by voluntary contributions from governments, the missing persons commission has worked at crime scenes and disaster sites around the world, including Syria, Libya and Iraq.
Bomberger said that, so far, the commission has not directly engaged with Russian authorities about Ukraine, but says there should be contact in the future.
“When the time is right ... there will have to be a time when this happens because it’s part of building peace,” she said.

Celebrities buy burnt clothes to support victims of Bangladesh market fire

Celebrities buy burnt clothes to support victims of Bangladesh market fire
  • Dhaka’s main garment-trading area gutted by a massive blaze on Tuesday
  • About 5,000 shops stocked up for Eid reduced to ashes, goods destroyed
DHAKA: Bangladeshi celebrities are buying burnt clothing to support thousands of traders from a popular market in Dhaka, which was destroyed by a massive fire earlier this week.

The blaze that broke out on Tuesday gutted thousands of shops in the crowded area of Bangabazar, where international brands’ apparel produced by local garment factories is sold at affordable prices after failing to meet export standards.

The Bangladesh Shop Owners Association has estimated that 5,000 shops had been reduced to ashes, with merchants losing everything, as they had recently stocked up on goods ahead of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday marking the end of Ramadan later this month.

Amid calls on the government for support, civil society has stepped in to help the traders. Bidyanondo Foundation, one of the biggest social welfare organizations in the country, is organizing a sale of the items partly burnt by the fire, pricing them at $1 each.

The initiative has been supported by top Bangladeshi celebrities including musician Tahsan Khan, cinema stars Shobnom Bubly, Bidya Sinha Mim, playback singer Konal, director Amitabh Reza, and food vlogger Rafsan, who have purchased the apparel at prices multiple times higher than new garments, with some pieces going for $1,000.

“Celebrities from different fields came up voluntarily to strengthen our initiative. They contacted us themselves. We highlighted their involvement to inspire others,” Bidyanondo Foundation spokesperson Salman Khan told Arab News.

The foundation is aiming to raise $100,000 through the initiative to help those affected reorganize themselves before they find new jobs or their businesses get back on track.

“If everyone participates with the small amount of $1, in a collective effort it will become a big amount ... As of today, we have been able to collect around $50,000,” Khan said.

“We all have plans to buy new clothes for Eid celebrations. Let’s purchase a little less. Save $1. If we share this money, it will help many of these people restart their lives.”

The foundation itself is also purchasing the burnt clothes, which it will try to salvage and later distribute among the poor as Eid approaches.

The effort also tries to raise awareness on sustainability as the fashion sector — Bangladesh’s top industry — is a water-intensive business.

“Huge amounts of water are used to make clothes. With this initiative, if we can make the clothes usable again, it will help save the environment also to some extent,” Khan said.

“We will distribute these clothes among the poor as Eid gifts. Although they will be a little faulty, they still can be used.”

Indonesia, Malaysia call for UN action after Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Indonesia, Malaysia call for UN action after Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa Mosque
  • Both countries have long advocated for an independent Palestinian state
  • At least 12 Palestinians injured, hundreds detained after attacks by Israeli forces
JAKARTA: Indonesia and Malaysia are calling for UN action against Israel after its security forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, one of Islam’s holiest sites, and attacked Palestinian worshippers gathered for Ramadan prayers.
At least 12 Palestinians were injured and hundreds of others detained after Israeli police raided Al-Aqsa on Wednesday. Footage shared on social media showed Israeli officers assaulting and pushing worshippers out of the compound, preventing them from praying.
Malaysia was among the latest to react to the Israeli violence on Thursday, following widespread condemnation from the Arab and Muslim world.
“The international community must demand the Israeli regime to immediately stop any provocative acts in the interest of peace and stability,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
“Malaysia calls upon the international community, in particular the UN Security Council, to hold the Israeli regime accountable and responsible for the heinous crimes, and for them to release immediately all Palestinian detainees.”
Neighboring Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, has also urged the UN and international community “to immediately take concrete steps to stop and end the various violations committed by Israel against Al-Aqsa.”
The incident “has really hurt the feelings of Muslims around the world, was a real violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa, and will further escalate conflict and violence,” Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
The two Southeast Asian nations have long been staunch supporters of an independent Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Macron appeals to China’s Xi to ‘bring Russia to its senses’

Macron appeals to China’s Xi to ‘bring Russia to its senses’
  • French president Emmanuel Macron: ‘We need to find a lasting peace’
  • China is the biggest buyer of Russian oil and gas, which helps prop up the Kremlin’s revenue in the face of Western sanctions
BEIJING: French president Emmanuel Macron appealed on Thursday to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who received an effusive welcome from Vladimir Putin in Moscow last month, to “bring Russia to its senses” and help make “lasting peace” in Ukraine.

Macron pointed to Chinese support for the United Nations Charter, which calls for respect of a country’s territorial integrity, and for nuclear agreements. He said peace and stability based on those were threatened by the Russian president’s invasion of Ukraine.

Xi’s government declared it had a “no limits friendship” with Russia ahead of the February 2022 attack but has tried to appear neutral. Beijing has called for peace talks.

“I know I can count on you, under the two principles I just mentioned, to bring Russia to its senses and bring everyone back to the negotiating table,” Macron told Xi.

“We need to find a lasting peace,” Macron said. “I believe that this is also an important issue for China, as much as it is for France and for Europe.”

Xi didn’t mention Ukraine or Russia but said he welcomed relations with France. He said Beijing and Paris are “staunch promoters of multipolarization of the world,” a reference to reducing US dominance in economic and political affairs.

Xi’s government sees Russia as a source of energy and as a partner in opposing what they say is US aggression and unfair criticism of their human rights records.

China is the biggest buyer of Russian oil and gas, which helps prop up the Kremlin’s revenue in the face of Western sanctions. That increases Chinese influence, but Xi appears reluctant to jeopardize that partnership by pressuring Putin.

“China has always adhered to an objective and fair position on the issue of the Ukraine crisis,” said a foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning. “We have been an advocate of a political solution to the crisis and a promoter of peace talks.”

Earlier, Macron said during a meeting with the ruling Communist Party’s No. 2 leader, premier Li Qiang, that France wants to “build a common path” in dealing with “all the major conflicts” in addition to Ukraine.

Li said there was likely to be a “broad consensus” between Macron and Xi but gave no indication whether Beijing might be willing to lobby Moscow to make peace.

The meeting will “send positive signals of concerted efforts by China, France and Europe to maintain world peace and stability,” Li said.

Macron was accompanied to Beijing by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a show of European unity.

Last week, von der Leyen warned that the European Union must be prepared to develop measures to protect trade and investment that China might exploit for security and military purposes.

Meanwhile, NATO’s 31 member countries warned Wednesday of “severe consequences” should China start sending weapons and ammunition to Russia.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said giving lethal aid would be a “historic mistake.” He warned there would be “severe consequences” but declined to give details.

Mao, the Chinese spokesperson, rejected NATO criticism.

“When it comes to responsibility in Ukraine, I think the United States and military blocs such as NATO should take responsibility,” Mao said. “NATO is in no position to accuse or pressure China.”

Seoul warns North Korea to stop unauthorized use of factory complex

Seoul warns North Korea to stop unauthorized use of factory complex
  • More than 50,000 North Korean workers once worked at the Kaesong Industrial Complex
  • Joint industrial complex in the North was once seen as a symbol of reconciliation
SEOUL: South Korea warned Thursday it will take “necessary steps” if Pyongyang continues its unauthorized use of a joint industrial complex in the North once seen as a symbol of reconciliation.
More than 50,000 North Korean workers once worked at the Kaesong Industrial Complex, churning out products ranging from watches to clothes for about 125 South Korean companies that supplied the funding and equipment.
Seoul pulled out of the venture — launched in the wake of the 2000 inter-Korean summit — in 2016 in response to a nuclear test and missile launches by the North, saying Kaesong profits were helping fund the provocations.
But the North has continued using the facility and its South Korean-owned assets without permission, Seoul’s unification ministry said Thursday.
South Korea’s liaison office sent a notice on Thursday demanding activity at the factory complex cease, but North Korea refused to accept it, the ministry said.
The announcement came a day after North Korea’s Rodong Sinmun newspaper released a set of photographs showing what appeared to be a South Korean bus once used to carry workers to the complex running in Pyongyang.
The continued operation of the facilities “regardless of the will of the businessmen is a clear violation of property rights” and the two Koreas’ agreement on investment guarantees, Seoul’s notice said, according to the ministry.
“North Korea should stop this immediately. If there is no corresponding response from North Korea regarding our request, we will take necessary steps assuming that North Korea has admitted to operating the complex without permission,” the notice said.
What action might be taken was not specified.
While open, the business park was virtually the last remaining form of economic cooperation between the Koreas, providing precious hard currency for the impoverished North and cheap labor and tax breaks for the involved companies.
North Korea has doubled down on the expansion of its military arsenal and nuclear program since a 2019 Hanoi summit between leader Kim Jong Un and then-US president Donald Trump failed to yield any meaningful outcome.
In recent weeks, it has tested what state media has claimed was an underwater, nuclear-capable drone and carried out the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
Officials in Seoul and Washington have warned since early 2022 that North Korea may be preparing to conduct its seventh nuclear test, with some experts saying it could be imminent.

China deploys warships near Taiwan after Tsai-McCarthy meeting

China deploys warships near Taiwan after Tsai-McCarthy meeting
  • China had repeatedly warned both sides the meeting should not take place, and deployed an aircraft carrier through waters near Taiwan hours before the talks went ahead
  • McCarthy vowed US arms sales to Taiwan — which infuriate Chinese leadership — would continue, in what he said was a proven strategy to dissuade aggression
TAIPEI: China sent warships through waters around Taiwan on Thursday as it vowed a “resolute response” to the island’s president meeting US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen held talks with McCarthy in Los Angeles on Wednesday, expressing gratitude afterwards for the meeting that she said showed her island was not isolated on the international stage.
China had repeatedly warned both sides the meeting should not take place, and deployed an aircraft carrier through waters near Taiwan hours before the talks went ahead.
Three additional warships were detected in waters separating the island from mainland China, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said on Thursday morning.
An anti-submarine helicopter had also crossed the island air defense identification zone, according to the ministry.
Despite Taiwan having been ruled separately for more than 70 years, China views it as part of its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary.
China carried out its largest-ever air and sea exercises around Taiwan following a visit in August last year by McCarthy’s predecessor, Nancy Pelosi, to the island.

China deployed warships, missiles and fighter jets into the waters and skies around Taiwan in August.
Its response to the McCarthy meeting has so far been on a much lower level.
Tsai said in the United States she had received a warm welcome from politicians on both sides of the aisle.
“Their presence and unwavering support reassure the people of Taiwan that we are not isolated and we are not alone,” she told reporters at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.
Tsai’s visit to California was technically a stop-over after a trip to Latin America to see two of Taiwan’s dwindling band of official diplomatic allies.
Hours after the Tsai-McCarthy meeting, China issued a strong rebuke.
“In response to the seriously erroneous acts of collusion between the United States and Taiwan, China will take resolute and effective measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” China’s foreign ministry said.
However there were no initial signs of extra military activity on Thursday morning on Pingtan island in southeastern China — home to a People’s Liberation Army base and known as the closest point on the mainland to Taiwan.
AFP journalists on Pingtan last year had witnessed missile launches and army helicopters flying over the island following Pelosi’s visit.

McCarthy, who is second in line to the US presidency, said a shared belief in freedom and democracy underpinned a relationship that was “a matter of profound importance to the free world.”
He had originally planned to go himself, but opted instead to meet Tsai in California.
The decision was viewed as a compromise that would underscore support for Taiwan but avoid inflaming tensions with China.
McCarthy vowed US arms sales to Taiwan — which infuriate Chinese leadership — would continue, in what he said was a proven strategy to dissuade aggression.
“And what we know through history, the best way to do that is supply the weapons that allow people to deter war,” he said.
“It is a critical lesson that we learned through Ukraine, that the idea of just sanctions in the future is not going to stop somebody” who wants to wage war.
Despite having all the trappings of a fully functioning state, only a handful of countries acknowledge Taiwan as a sovereign nation.
Under a carefully constructed diplomatic fudge, the United States formally recognizes authoritarian Beijing, but is an important backer of Taiwan, and maintains strong unofficial and commercial ties.
Taipei enjoys bipartisan support in the US Congress, and has grown closer to Washington under Tsai’s leadership — much to China’s annoyance.


Pelosi on Wednesday praised the California meeting, which was attended by more than a dozen lawmakers, both Democrat and Republican.
“Today’s meeting between President Tsai of Taiwan and Speaker McCarthy is to be commended for its leadership, its bipartisan participation and its distinguished and historic venue,” she said.
Tsai times out as Taiwanese president in 2024, and her party is facing a challenge from opponents seen as closer to Beijing.
She has positioned herself as a defender of the status quo — de facto, but unspoken, independence, even as China poaches allies and pressures foreign governments to isolate Taipei.
“We once again find ourselves in a world where democracy is under threat and the urgency of keeping the beacon of freedom shining cannot be understated,” she told reporters.
“Taiwan is grateful to have the United States of America by all sides as we confront the unique challenges of our time.”
