China health officials lash out at WHO, defend virus search

China health officials lash out at WHO, defend virus search
Shen Hongbing, the director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks at a press conference on the origins of COVID-19 at the State Council Information Office in Beijing, on Apr. 8, 2023. (AP)
China health officials lash out at WHO, defend virus search

China health officials lash out at WHO, defend virus search
BEIJING: Chinese health officials defended their search for the source of the COVID-19 virus and lashed out Saturday at the World Health Organization after its leader said Beijing should have shared genetic information earlier.
The WHO comments were “offensive and disrespectful,” said the director of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Shen Hongbing. He accused the WHO of “attempting to smear China” and said it should avoid helping others “politicize COVID-19.”
The global health body’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said March 17 that newly disclosed genetic material gathered in Wuhan in central China, where the first cases were detected in late 2019, “should have been shared three years ago.”
“As a responsible country and as scientists, we have always actively shared research results with scientists from around the world,” Shen said at a news conference.
The origins of COVID-19 are still debated and the focus of bitter political dispute.
Many scientists believe it jumped from animals to humans at a market in Wuhan, but the city also is home to laboratories including China’s top facility for collecting viruses. That prompted suggestions COVID-19 might have leaked from one.
The ruling Communist Party has tried to deflect criticism of its handling of the outbreak by spreading uncertainty about its origins.
Officials have repeated anti-US conspiracy theories that the virus was created by Washington and smuggled into China. The government also says the virus might have entered China on mail or food shipments, though scientists abroad see no evidence to support that.
Chinese officials suppressed information about the Wuhan outbreak in 2019 and punished a doctor who warned others about the new disease. The ruling party reversed course in early 2020 and shut down access to major cities and most international travel to contain the disease.
The genetic material cited by the WHO’s Tedros was uploaded recently to a global database but collected in 2020 at a Wuhan market where wildlife was sold.
The samples show DNA from raccoon dogs mingled with the virus, scientists say. They say that adds evidence to the hypothesis COVID-19 came from animals, not a lab, but doesn’t resolve the question of where it started. They say the virus also might have spread to raccoon dogs from humans.
The information was removed by Chinese officials from the database after foreign scientists asked the CDC about it, but it had been copied by a French expert and shared with researchers outside China.
A CDC researcher, Zhou Lei, who worked in Wuhan, said Chinese scientists “shared all the data we had” and “adhered to principles of openness, objectivity and transparency.”
Shen said scientists investigated the possibility of a laboratory leak and “fully shared our research and data without any concealment or reservation.”
Shen said the source of COVID-19 had yet to be found, but he noted it took years to identify the AIDS virus and its origin still is unclear.
“Some forces and figures who instigate and participate in politicizing the traceability issue and attempting to smear China should not assume that the vision of the scientific community around the world will be blinded by their clumsy manipulation,” Shen said.

Gunmen kidnap 80, including children, in northwest Nigeria

Gunmen kidnap 80, including children, in northwest Nigeria
Reuters

Gunmen kidnap 80, including children, in northwest Nigeria

Gunmen kidnap 80, including children, in northwest Nigeria
Reuters

BAUCHI, Nigeria: Gunmen abducted at least 80 people, mostly women and children, in Nigeria’s Zamfara state, a hotspot for kidnappings for ransom by armed gangs targeting remote villages, residents said on Saturday.
Gangs of armed men have attacked hundreds of local communities across northwestern Nigeria in recent years, while Islamist militants continue to stage attacks in the northeast.
The latest kidnapping took place on Friday in Wanzamai village in Tsafe local government area in Zamfara, three residents said. Zamfara is one of the states most affected by kidnappings.
Musa Usman, whose 14-year-old son Ibrahim was among those abducted, said children and women from the village were clearing land for farming and collecting firewood when they were taken by gunmen and marched into a nearby forest.
“The children from different households went to collect firewood and few of them were going to farms in search of manual jobs when they were abducted,” Usman told Reuters by phone.
Zamfara police spokesperson Mohammed Shehu confirmed the incident in a statement but did not say how many people were abducted. The police were working with the military and community security guards to rescue the victims, he said.
Haruna Noma, another parent, said some of those taken were from two nearby villages of Kucheri and Danwuri who had gone to Wanzamai to clear land to farm.
The gunmen had not yet made ransom demands, the residents said.
Amina Tsafe said her daughter was also abducted and that most of the children taken were aged between 12 and 17 years.
Kidnappers in Nigeria often keep their victims for months if a ransom is not paid and also demand villagers pay protection fees to be allowed to farm and harvest their crops.
Nigeria’s military has been bombing bush camps used by armed gangs, but the attacks have continued.

Ukraine minister to visit India for talks

Ukraine minister to visit India for talks
AFP

Ukraine minister to visit India for talks

Ukraine minister to visit India for talks
AFP

NEW DELHI: A Ukrainian minister will visit India from Sunday in the first face-to-face talks between the two countries since Russia’s invasion of its European neighbor last year.
India imports much of its military hardware from Russia, and is walking a delicate balancing act between its increased security cooperation with Western countries and its reliance on Russia for defense and oil imports.
Its longstanding security ties with Russia have put New Delhi in an awkward diplomatic position, and while it has called for an end to hostilities in Ukraine, it has refused to condemn the invasion.
Emine Dzhaparova, Kyiv’s first deputy foreign minister, will “exchange views on the current situation in Ukraine” with a senior member of India’s foreign ministry, according to an Indian government statement.
India shares “warm and friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation” with Ukraine and the visit will be an occasion to “further mutual understanding and interests,” the foreign ministry statement added.
There was no indication that Dzhaparova would meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi or ministers from his government.
While India has stopped short of publicly denouncing the invasion, Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin last year that this was “not a time for war” in comments seen as a rebuke to Moscow.
India is also snapping up discounted crude from Russia, resisting Western pressure to freeze out Moscow.
It has opted instead to strengthen trade ties with its long-standing ally — with the added benefits of tempering inflation while saving public money.
A report in The Hindu newspaper on Saturday said Dzhaparova would meet with media and think-tanks in New Delhi in an effort to build support for Ukraine.
She was also likely to invite Modi to visit Kyiv, it said.
Putin may visit India in July for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, in what would be his first trip to Russia’s longstanding ally since December 2021.

Canada repatriates 14 citizens from Islamic State camps in Syria

Canada repatriates 14 citizens from Islamic State camps in Syria
AFP

Canada repatriates 14 citizens from Islamic State camps in Syria

Canada repatriates 14 citizens from Islamic State camps in Syria
  This is the fourth repatriation operation conducted by the Canadian government of its nationals held in camps under Daesh control in Syria
AFP

Montreal: Canada repatriated four women and 10 children from Daesh camps in northeastern Syria this week, police said on Friday.
This is the fourth repatriation operation conducted by the Canadian government of its nationals held in camps under Daesh camps control in Syria.
Three of the women were arrested at the airport before appearing in court on a “terrorism peace bond application,” a type of restraining order, police said in a statement.
One of them, an unidentified 38-year-old woman, was transported to Alberta in western Canada and released on bail pending a hearing on conditions of her status.
“This is not a criminal charge,” her lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon, told AFP, adding that the prosecutor will want to “ensure that the person follows the conditions for a period of up to one year.”
The other two, Ammara Amjad and Dure Ahmed, “will remain in custody until their next hearing, which is scheduled for Tuesday,” police added.
“Everything was good” regarding the fourth woman, said Greenspon, who is representing all four repatriated women.
She faces neither criminal charges nor a request for a peace bond on terrorism.
“The 10 children are repatriated and are with their families here in Canada,” the lawyer added.
Canada’s Foreign Affairs Department said Thursday it was concerned for the “health and well-being” of the Canadian children following the “deteriorating conditions in the camps” where they were confined until recently.
Last October, Canada repatriated two women and two children held in Syria, and in 2020, Ottawa allowed the return of an orphaned five-year-old girl, after her uncle filed a lawsuit against the government.
Since the end of the “caliphate” established by the Daesh group in Syria, many countries have been reticent to accept the repatriation of women and children of jihadists.

China starts drills around Taiwan after US Speaker meeting

China starts drills around Taiwan after US Speaker meeting
Reuters

China starts drills around Taiwan after US Speaker meeting

China starts drills around Taiwan after US Speaker meeting
  China angered by Taiwan president meeting US House Speaker
  Announcement comes shortly after French president leaves China
Reuters

FUZHOU, China/TAIPEI: China began three days of military exercises around Taiwan on Saturday to express anger at Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with the speaker of the US House of Representatives, as the island’s defense ministry said it would respond calmly.
The drills, announced the day after Tsai returned from the United States, had been widely expected after China condemned the meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles.
China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan’s government strongly objects to China’s claims.
Beijing’s announcement also came just hours after China hosted a visit by senior European leaders.
The People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command said it had started the combat readiness patrols and “Joint Sword” exercises around Taiwan, having said earlier it would be holding them in the Taiwan Strait and to the north, south and east of Taiwan “as planned.”
“This is a serious warning to the Taiwan independence separatist forces and external forces’ collusion and provocation, and it is a necessary action to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” it said in a short statement.
Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said it was monitoring the situation, maintaining a high degree of vigilance and would respond appropriately to defend the island’s security.
China was using Tsai’s US visit “as an excuse to carry out military exercises, which has seriously damaged regional peace, stability and security,” the ministry said in a statement.
“The military will respond with a calm, rational and serious attitude, and will stand guard and monitor in accordance with the principles of ‘not escalating nor disputes’ to defend national sovereignty and national security.”

‘Harass’ and ‘squeeze’
A senior Taiwan official familiar with security planning in the region said China was likely to increase its air and sea patrols in an attempt to “harass” Taiwan’s air defense zone and “squeeze” closer to the Taiwan Strait’s median line, which normally serves as an unofficial barrier between the two.
The situation was “as expected” and manageable, and Taiwan’s government has rehearsed various scenarios for its response, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media.
The ministry said earlier on Saturday that in the previous 24 hours it had spotted four Chinese aircraft in Taiwan’s air defense zone, not an unusual number.
Reuters reporters in a seaside area near Fuzhou, which sits opposite the Taiwan-controlled Matsu islands, saw a Chinese warship firing shells onto a drill area on China’s coast, part of drills announced by China late on Friday.
Tsai will meet visiting US lawmaker delegation, led by Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, later on Saturday.
The People’s Daily, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party, said in a commentary on Saturday that the government has “a strong ability to thwart any form of Taiwan independence secession.”
“All countermeasures taken by the Chinese government belong to China’s legitimate and legal right to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” it said.
Tsai has repeatedly offered talks with China but has been rebuffed as the government views her as a separatist. She says only Taiwan’s people can decide their future.

Diplomacy and drills
China had threatened unspecified retaliation if the meeting with McCarthy — second in line to succeed the US president, after the vice president — were to take place. Beijing staged war games around Taiwan, including live-fire missile launches, in August after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.
However, unlike in August, China has yet to announce whether it will also stage missile drills. In the previous instance, China published a map at the time it announced the drills, showing which maritime areas near Taiwan it would be firing into.
Taiwanese officials had expected a less severe reaction to the McCarthy meeting, given it took place in the United States, but they had said they could not rule out the possibility of China staging more drills.
China’s announcement came hours after French President Emmanuel Macron left China, where he met President Xi Jinping and other senior leaders. Macron urged Beijing to talk sense to Russia over the war in Ukraine.
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen, also in China this week to meet Xi, said stability in the Taiwan Strait was of paramount importance.
Xi responded by saying that expecting China to compromise on Taiwan was “wishful thinking,” according to China’s official reading of the meeting.
China’s defense ministry, as well as carrying the announcement of the drills around Taiwan, showed pictures on its home page of Xi meeting Macron and von der Leyen.
The Taiwan security source said China’s recent efforts to charm foreign leaders were in vain after the announcement of the drills.
“Upon the announcement of drills in the strait, all those efforts have vanished overnight and become a wasted effort.”

North Korea says it tested another 'underwater nuclear attack drone'

North Korea says it tested another ‘underwater nuclear attack drone’
AFP

North Korea says it tested another ‘underwater nuclear attack drone’

North Korea says it tested another ‘underwater nuclear attack drone’
  Pyongyang calls its supposed underwater nuclear attack drone "Haeil", which means tsunami in Korean
  South Korea says it was "capable of monitoring and detecting such drones infiltrating underwater"
AFP

SEOUL: North Korea claimed Saturday it had tested another underwater nuclear attack drone, in its latest response to South Korean and United States military drills, though analysts have questioned whether Pyongyang has such a weapon.

In recent weeks, North Korea has tested what state media have described as an underwater nuclear-capable drone, and also carried out the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
“A national defense science research institute in the DPRK carried out a test of underwater strategic weapon system from April 4 to 7,” the official Korean Central News Agency said.
“The underwater nuclear attack drone ‘Haeil-2’... cruised 1,000 km of simulated underwater distance ... for 71 hours and 6 minutes.”
KCNA added that “the test warhead accurately detonated underwater. The test perfectly proved the reliability of the underwater strategic weapon system and its fatal attack ability.”
North Korea has claimed to have conducted three tests of underwater drones in less than three weeks so far.
On March 23, it claimed to have conducted the first test of the Haeil, which means tsunami in Korean, able to unleash a “radioactive tsunami” as it blamed US-South Korea exercises for a deteriorating regional security situation.
Five days later it said it had carried out a second test.
In response South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup told MPs Seoul was “capable of monitoring and detecting such drones infiltrating underwater.”
Satellite imagery has also indicated a high level of activity at North Korea’s main nuclear complex after leader Kim Jong Un ordered the production of weapons-grade nuclear material be ramped up.
North Korea last year declared itself an “irreversible” nuclear power and Kim recently called for an “exponential” increase in weapons production, including tactical nuclear weapons.
South Korea and the United States on Wednesday staged joint air drills involving at least one US nuclear-capable B-52H strategic bomber, Seoul’s military said.
North Korea views such exercises as rehearsals for invasion, and has responded to other recent drills with a spate of increasingly provocative banned weapons tests.
North Korea is seeking to diversify its delivery mechanisms in addition to increasing its nuclear stockpile.
Russia has also reportedly developed a similar weapon — nuclear-capable Poseidon torpedoes — but mastering the complex technology required for such weaponry might yet be beyond North Korea, experts said.
But the North’s claims about the tests should not be “easily dismissed for being exaggerated,” Choi Gi-il, professor of military studies at Sangji University, told AFP.
“While the North could have exaggerated the degree of success to some extent, they appear to show Pyongyang’s underlying confidence in this technology, some of which could have been transferred from Russia.”
Russia and North Korea have not officially commented on the transfer of the underwater drone technology, Choi added.
 

