Swanson's injury a concern as US women down Ireland 2-0 in international friendly

Mallory Swanson of the US makes a heart with her hands for the fans after being injured against the Ireland during the first half of an international friendly at Q2 Stadium on Saturday in Austin, Texas. (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)
Updated 27 sec ago
AP

  • Swanson had scored in six straight matches for the world No. 1 US, tying the record for fourth-longest in team history
AUSTIN, Texas: Emily Fox and Lindsey Horan both scored for the US in a 2-0 victory Saturday over Ireland that was marred by what appeared to be a serious left knee injury to Mallory Swanson.

Swanson was carted off the field at Q2 Stadium and was taken to a hospital. She was the team’s leading scorer this year with seven goals as the US prepare for the Women’s World Cup this summer.

The match also marked the return of midfielder Julie Ertz, who had not played for the US since the Tokyo Olympics.

The second of two matches against Ireland was set for Tuesday in St. Louis. The games are the final chance that US coach Vlatko Andonovski will have to evaluate his players before he must select a 23-player roster for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The US fought off a barrage of shots in the 24th minute before Fox scored in the 37th with a low blast through a pair of defenders into the far corner of Ireland’s goal. It was her first goal for the US.

Swanson went down in the 40th minute, screaming in pain as teammates gestured frantically for the training staff. Swanson had scored in six straight matches for the world No. 1 US, tying the record for fourth-longest in team history.

As Swanson was carted off the field, she made a heart with her hands for the crowd.

“Anytime an injury happens, the emotions run high, regardless of what kind of injury (it is) and what happens,” Andonovski said. “Mal had to leave the stadium, we don’t know the extent of the injury yet, she’s being checked out as we speak and I’m hoping for some good news.”

Teammate Rose Lavelle said Pugh’s spirits improved once she was carted off.

“We’re hoping for the best,” Lavelle said.

Horan scored on a penalty kick in the 80th minute. Afterward she ran to the corner and saluted the crowd.

Among the players vying for a World Cup spot was Ertz, who hadn’t played for more than 600 days because of injuries and the birth of her son. Ertz came in as a substitute in the 66th minute and was handed the captain’s armband by defender Becky Sauerbrunn.

Ertz is a veteran of two World Cups and was widely considered one of the top players in world at her position. She was honored before the game for her 100th appearance with the national team, which she earned back in March 2020. Her husband, Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz, and their infant son were among those on the field for the ceremony.

“It was good. It was a joy to be back and play with them. It was fun to get the competitive juices flowing,” Ertz said. “I honestly had no idea if I would play, how much time I would play. So I feel like I got a pretty good chunk of time, more so than I expected. I think I might have been smiling the whole time playing.”

Ireland are ranked No. 22 in the world and the roster includes Denise O’Sullivan, who plays for the North Carolina Courage, Aoife Mannion of Manchester United and Katie McCabe, who plays for Arsenal.

The Irish also started Sinead Farrelly, who joined the team in practice this week and officially joined on Friday. Farrelly accused former National Women’s Soccer League coach Paul Riley of misconduct including sexual coercion in 2021. The allegations, published by The Athletic, sparked investigations by both US Soccer and the NWSL. Riley denied the claims.

Farrelly returned to the NWSL this season after nearly eight years away and is playing for Gotham.

“I’m so overwhelmed, very happy, excited,” Farrelly said after the match. “Obviously we want to win but I’m just really proud of the team. I am also very tired. I feel like I am manic right now and in an hour I’m going to completely crash. But I feel so supported here.”

Lazio beat Juventus to take control of Serie A top 4 race

Updated 09 April 2023
AP

  • Lazio moved five points clear of third-placed Roma, who won at Torino 1-0
  • Despite their point deduction, Juventus closed in on the top four with a run of seven wins in eight matches
Updated 09 April 2023
AP

MILAN: Second-placed Lazio took control of a tight Serie A battle for the Champions League qualifying places after beating Juventus 2-1 on Saturday.

Mattia Zaccagni scored what was to prove the winner early in the second half after Adrien Rabiot canceled out Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s controversial opener.

Lazio moved five points clear of third-placed Roma, who won at Torino 1-0. Lazio were six points ahead of AC Milan and seven ahead of fifth-placed Inter Milan after they dropped points on Friday.

Juventus — hit by a 15-point penalty in January — were seventh, eight points below Milan.

Despite their point deduction, Juventus closed in on the top four with a run of seven wins in eight matches.

Lazio broke their deadlock in the 38th minute when Milinkovic-Savic chested down a pass from Zaccagni and fired into the back of the net.

There were lengthy Juventus protests as Milinkovic-Savic had one hand on Alex Sandro’s back as they went for the ball and the defender went sprawling. But the goal was given after a check by the VAR much to the Bianconeri’s disgust.

That appeared to motivate them even more as they leveled just four minutes later. A corner was floated in and Ivan Provedel parried Bremer’s header but Rabiot turned home the rebound at the third try after the Lazio goalkeeper kept out the first two attempts.

Lazio restored their advantage eight minutes into the second half with a fine team goal. Luis Alberto flicked on Felipe Anderson’s cross with a backheel for Zaccagni to sweep across into the bottom right corner.

HOPES DENTED

Atalanta’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League took a blow when they lost at home to Bologna 2-0.

Nicola Sansone and Riccardo Orsolini scored in the second half to lift Bologna up to eighth, five points below sixth-placed Atalanta.

Atalanta dominated possession but struggled to carve out goal-scoring opportunities.

Sansone broke the deadlock four minutes after the break when he curled into the far side of the net after being set up by Musa Barrow.

Orsolini thought he doubled Bologna’s lead 10 minutes from time and celebrated by taking his shirt off but the goal was ruled out for offside and the forward was shown a yellow card. He will be suspended for next weekend’s match against AC Milan.

He did score six minutes later, cutting inside from the right and firing into the bottom far corner.

DYBALA PENALTY

Paulo Dybala converted a penalty for the second straight match to help Roma prevail in Turin.

Dybala sent his spot kick straight down the middle to give Roma an eighth-minute lead after Torino defender Perr Schuurs blocked a Nicola Zalewski shot with his arm.

Dybala also nailed a penalty last weekend in a win over Sampdoria.

Torino almost equalized immediately after the break but Roma goalkeeper Rui Patrício did well to fingertip Aleksej Miranchuk’s header around his left post.

RELEGATION BATTLE

Two late goals saw relegation-threatened Hellas Verona snatch a 2-1 win over Sassuolo to give them real hope of avoiding the drop.

Federico Ceccherini leveled with six minutes remaining and fellow substitute Adolfo Gaich netted in stoppage time after a goalkeeping error.

Verona moved to within four points of safety after 17th-placed Spezia drew at Fiorentina 1-1, thwarting its opponent’s hopes of a record 10th straight victory in all competitions.

Earlier, Leonardo Sernicola struck in stoppage time to help Cremonese fight back to win at Sampdoria 3-2 in a battle between sides at the foot of Serie A.

Sampdoria replaced Cremonese in last place, 11 points from safety.

Udinese also scored in added time, with a penalty, to draw with Monza 2-2.

Chukwueze nets 2 as Villarreal stun Real Madrid 3-2 at Bernabeu

Chukwueze nets 2 as Villarreal stun Real Madrid 3-2 at Bernabeu
Updated 09 April 2023
AP

Chukwueze nets 2 as Villarreal stun Real Madrid 3-2 at Bernabeu

Chukwueze nets 2 as Villarreal stun Real Madrid 3-2 at Bernabeu
  • Chukwueze had never won before at Madrid, but he knows how to score big goals
  • Madrid’s first home loss in the domestic league comes four days before they host Chelsea in the Champions League quarterfinals
Updated 09 April 2023
AP

BARCELONA: Samuel Chukwueze upstaged Vinicius Junior by scoring twice in an outstanding performance by the Villarreal forward to lead their 3-2 comeback win at Real Madrid in the Spanish league on Saturday.

The Nigeria international canceled out a sixth-minute own goal by teammate Paul Torres when he juked past Nacho Fernandez to score his first goal in the 39th minute.

Vinicius put Madrid back in front shortly after halftime after he eluded a pack of defenders, but Chukwueze made a pass that led to substitute Jose Morales’ equalizer in the 70th. He then struck the 80th-minute winner from long range to stun the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid’s first home loss in the domestic league comes four days before they host Chelsea in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Barcelona can move 15 points clear of second-placed Madrid if they beat Girona on Monday.

Needing an unlikely meltdown by Barcelona to get back in the domestic title race, Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti rested several regulars for the Chelsea game. Luka Modric remained on the bench along with Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal.

Ancelotti said his team would make a better showing against Chelsea.

“We should have defended better, but it was difficult for us to be 100 percent motivated,” Ancelotti said. “Wednesday will be different. On Wednesday we will be full on.”

Quique Setien’s Villarreal, who beat Madrid at home 2-1 this season, moved into fifth place at four points from Real Sociedad in fourth and the last Champions League spot.

DRIBBLING DUEL

Chukwueze, 23, and Vinicius, 22, are among the best dribblers in the league, and their skills at tormenting defenders were on full display.

A pass by Vinicius was turned into his own net by Torres to put Madrid ahead early. And three minutes after halftime with the score 1-1, the Brazil forward manufactured a goal all on his own.

Vinicius looked hemmed in when he received the ball outside the area with four defenders surrounding him. But a quick change of pace, some fancy footwork, and a nutmeg to slip by defender Aissa Mandi left him facing Pepe Reina, who he beat for his 21st goal this season.

Chukwueze had never won before at Madrid, but he knows how to score big goals. His late goal allowed Villarreal to upset Bayern Munich to reach last year’s Champions League semifinals.

But his game at Madrid topped that.

Chukwueze responded to the own goal by Torres when he received a pass from Giovani Lo Celso inside the box. A slick change of foot caused Nacho Fernandez to stumble the wrong way before Chukwueze curled a left-footed shot around Thibaut Courtois.

Chukwueze pulled Villarreal back again late when he dribbled between Fernandez and Dani Ceballos before passing to Alejandro Baena, who laid off for substitute Morales to score.

His best effort came, however, when he dribbled across the edge of the area before unleashing a strike that dipped over a diving Courtois into the far corner.

Chukwueze described his winner as “a crazy great goal.”

The forward has 13 in all competitions and seven goals in his last five league games.

Messi scores and assists in PSG win; Angers finally taste victory

Messi scores and assists in PSG win; Angers finally taste victory
Updated 09 April 2023
AP

Messi scores and assists in PSG win; Angers finally taste victory

Messi scores and assists in PSG win; Angers finally taste victory
  • PSG stayed six points ahead of second-placed Lens ahead of their match in Paris next weekend
  • Nice hit the crossbar late on in a match of wasted chances
Updated 09 April 2023
AP

PARIS: One week after being jeered by his own fans, Lionel Messi scored one goal and set up the other as Paris Saint-Germain won at a wasteful Nice 2-0 to maintain their six-point lead of the French league on Saturday.

Messi was booed by some PSG fans in last weekend’s home defeat to Lyon, leading to increased speculation he could leave this summer.

Argentina’s World Cup-winning star clipped in a cross from left back Nuno Mendes in the 26th minute. Then Messi’s corner from the left was headed home by veteran defender Sergio Ramos in the 76th.

Nice were unbeaten in 14 matches overall before this game and went close to equalizing in the first half, but PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma kept out efforts from Nicolas Pepe and striker Terem Moffi.

Veteran defender Dante’s shot came off the underside of the crossbar and appeared to cross the line in the 51st. But referee Jeremie Pignard was not alerted by goal-line technology that it crossed, even though video replays showed a goal should likely have been awarded.

Donnarumma kept out more shots from Pepe and Youssouf Ndayishimiye as Nice kept up the pressure on PSG, who have lost eight matches in 2023.

Nice hit the crossbar late on in a match of wasted chances.

Under-pressure PSG coach Christophe Galtier returned to the club he coached last season. But Nice’s ultras greeted Galtier with an insulting chant and unfurled a derogatory banner about him.

After the final whistle, Galtier walked over and sarcastically gave a thumbs up to the section of fans who insulted him, sparking an angry reaction. PSG sporting director Luis Campos intervened to encourage an upset-looking Galtier to leave the field quickly.

PSG stayed six points ahead of second-placed Lens ahead of their match in Paris next weekend.

Earlier, rock-bottom Angers beat Lille 1-0 at home to win for the first time in 22 league games.

Defender Halid Sabanovic struck the winner in off the post in the 84th minute for Angers, which had not won since Sept. 17.

Eddie Howe tactical masterstroke, Alexander Isak magic keep Newcastle United's Champions League charge on course

Eddie Howe tactical masterstroke, Alexander Isak magic keep Newcastle United’s Champions League charge on course
Updated 08 April 2023
Arab News

Eddie Howe tactical masterstroke, Alexander Isak magic keep Newcastle United’s Champions League charge on course

Eddie Howe tactical masterstroke, Alexander Isak magic keep Newcastle United’s Champions League charge on course
  • Magpies dig deep to cement 3rd place on Premier League ladder with 2-1 victory over spirited Brentford
Updated 08 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Risk-taker Eddie Howe admits he “threw caution to the wind” in search of three points at Brentford after his half-time masterstroke ensured Newcastle United maintained their Champions League charge.

An Ivan Toney penalty, having seen one saved by Nick Pope earlier, gave the Bees the lead before Newcastle blew their rivals away in the second period thanks to a Joelinton-created David Raya own goal, followed by a moment of absolute magic by Alexander Isak.

The game, however, was very much defined by Newcastle’s head coach and his introduction of Wilson at the midway point. Victory sees the Magpies further cement their spot right in the European mix — and this run of five wins on the bounce in the Premier League has many in the fanbase already dusting off their passports.

Newcastle remain third in the table, jumping back ahead of Manchester United after their 2-0 win over Everton earlier in the day.

Howe said: “It was a very tough game. It was very physical, as we knew it would be. We suffered in the first half. But second half, what a response from a group of players that have played three games in six days. They were asked to dig really deep for the result, but responded really well.

“We changed things tactically [in the second half]. Sometimes that can give you a lift in itself. We knew we were desperate for the result and threw caution to the wind a little bit. The players responded well physically, even though we were a little bit fatigued from the week we have had. That is down to the characters we have.”

Howe made two changes to the side who hammered West Ham in midweek, one of which was enforced. Isak and Joe Willock were both recalled with the injured Allan Saint-Maximin missing out and Callum Wilson starting this one from the bench, despite his two goals at the London Stadium on Wednesday evening.

While the Magpies were dominant on the east side of the capital, they were anything but in the west in the opening 45.

Pope started off what would turn out to be a man-of-the-match performance when he somehow managed to get a glove on a goal-bound Pontus Jansson header, only for Toney to turn in the rebound. VAR may have its doubters but it 100 percent got the first big call of the afternoon correct when it deemed the England forward offside before beating Pope to the ball.

Having already rode their luck, Newcastle’s goal continued to live a charmed life as this time two horrific defensive errors gave Toney a chance to redeem himself from 12 yards.

Fabian Schar seemed to lose the flight of the ball in the low London sun and Kevin Schade took full advantage, running the Swiss down the line before being clattered by Sven Botman in the area. No need for VAR on this one, penalty.

Having never missed a spot kick in the top flight, and only failed once from the spot in 28 attempts in senior football, few expected anything other than a Toney goal.

However, Pope had other ideas.

The keeper picked the right direction and made the save look easy.

The scenario, though, was to be played out again 20 minutes later, right on the stroke of half time.

As Rico Henry stretched to head a ball in the area, Isak stretched out a boot to clear.

Nothing was given at first, but the referee was told to have a look at the monitors. On second viewing he changed his mind and Toney this time made no mistake from the spot.

While it felt like a harsh blow, you could make a more than fair case for the hosts to be ahead at the break.

Having seen his side look a clear second best, Howe produced a bit of magic of his own at half time, switching from his usual 4-3-3 to a 4-2-3-1 and bringing Anthony Gordon on to the field, as well as Wednesday’s hero Wilson.

The change had an almost instantaneous impact, wrestling control away from the hosts and United looked rampant, much like midweek.

They were level when Joelinton, dropped into a deeper role in the new shape, went marauding forward, turning Ben Mee inside out on the right, before firing a low cross into the danger area, which diverted into the net via the back of Raya’s leg.

From behind, the Magpies were soon in front and Swede Isak lit up the Gtech Community Stadium with a finish right from the top drawer.

Wilson worked himself into space on the right and tucked into Isak, who with one sweep of his lengthy right lever, guided round Raya and into the top corner in front of the jubilant Newcastle support.

No player in the Premier League, well outside of the other-worldly Erling Haaland, has a better goals-per-minute ratio than the former Real Sociedad man.

Wilson thought he had added another of his own when he had the ball in the net, converting a set-piece from the right. However, the ball struck his arm before he guided past Raya — and while it was again harsh, to the letter of the law, it was the right call by the officials back at Stockley Park.

In the final 15, Howe’s men had to withstand a bit of a storm, but did so thanks to the dominant, commanding actions of Pope, who made one excellent stop from a Toney flicked header.

On the break, Newcastle looked to seal the deal but Bruno Guimaraes and Elliot Anderson wasted opportunities to make this look more handsome on paper than the reality deserved.

So could Wilson and Isak playing together be an option moving forward?

Howe said: “I think they can play together in the right circumstances for the team. Do I see it long-term? Probably not. We don’t want to force it and the team suffers; we want it to be to the benefit of the team. Today was the right time and they caused them no end of problems.”

Haaland scissor-kick lights up Man City's big win in EPL

Haaland scissor-kick lights up Man City’s big win in EPL
Updated 08 April 2023
AP

Haaland scissor-kick lights up Man City’s big win in EPL

Haaland scissor-kick lights up Man City’s big win in EPL
  • Haaland took his tally of English Premier League goals in his first season with City to 30
  • His first goal, a close-range header, couldn't have been easier. His second simply took the breath away
Updated 08 April 2023
AP

SOUTHAMPTON, England: Erling Haaland backed away from his marker, set himself with his back to goal, and leapt high to deliver an acrobatic scissor-kick into the bottom corner.
Tap-ins, headers, majestic flying volleys. The Manchester City striker really can do anything.
Haaland took his tally of English Premier League goals in his first season with City to 30 with a double in a 4-1 victory at Southampton that kept the pressure on Arsenal in the title race on Saturday.
His first goal, a close-range header, couldn’t have been easier. His second simply took the breath away.
After meeting Jack Grealish’s cross with that stunning volley, Haaland sat on the ground and celebrated with a zen pose. Before long, he was laughing at the brilliance of his own goal — his 44th in all competitions for City this season.
City could still have 18 more matches to play if they go all the way in the FA Cup and Champions League. Fifty goals looks inevitable for Haaland.
“We lived two incredible decades with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi,” City manager Pep Guardiola said, “but (Haaland) is on that level.”
City, meanwhile, are on one of those end-of-season winning runs that has become their trademark. Make that eight straight victories in all competitions — the team’s best streak of the season — to really put the pressure on Arsenal, which takes a five-point lead into their match at Liverpool on Sunday.
Grealish and Julian Alvarez scored City’s other goals on the south coast.
“I would like to be in the position Arsenal are in,” Guardiola said. “I would love that.”
LAMPARD’S RETURN
It wasn’t the return to Chelsea that Frank Lampard would have hoped.
His second spell as the team’s manager started with a 1-0 loss at Wolverhampton in a match that probably meant more to the host, which are among the many clubs involved in a scrap to avoid relegation. Matheus Nunes scored with a rasping, first-time strike into the far corner.
While the win pushed Wolves four points clear of the bottom three, Chelsea moves on to a competition that will define the end to their season — the Champions League.
Chelsea visit Real Madrid in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday, with Lampard giving N’Golo Kante the weekend off to ensure he is fit after a long injury.
Lampard, a former Chelsea player and manager, has been appointed interim coach until the end of the season after the firing of Graham Potter and is still learning about his expensively assembled team that is languishing in 11th place.
“There has been a lot of change and that’s not an excuse but things need to improve,” Lampard said, “and I think that performance summed it up.”
ROYAL VISITORS
Prince William — who is known to be an Aston Villa fan — and his oldest child, Prince George, were at Villa Park to see if the team could continue their regal form in the league. They weren’t disappointed.
Villa climbed to sixth place after beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 and are on course for their highest finish since 2010, when they ended the season in that position.
Ollie Watkins continued his hot streak with a stoppage-time goal to seal victory and take him to nine in his last 11 games. Villa have won six of their last seven matches.
RELEGATION FIGHT
Leicester might not be too good to go down, after all.
Without a manager after firing Brendan Rodgers last weekend, Leicester look increasingly without hope of staying up after getting beaten by lowly Bournemouth 1-0 for a seventh loss in their last eight league games.
Leicester stayed in next-to-last place, two points from safety with eight games remaining.
England midfielder James Maddison, one of Leicester’s many established internationals, was to blame for the only goal after playing a blind backpass that was pounced on by Philip Billing. He slotted home in the 40th.
Leicester were joined in the relegation zone by Forest, which are tied for point with fourth-to-last Everton.
Bournemouth moved three points clear of the bottom three as did West Ham, which won 1-0 at Fulham thanks to Harrison Reed’s own goal.

