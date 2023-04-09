Egypt hopes Paris exhibition of ancient artifacts will boost French tourism

CAIRO: Egypt hopes that an exhibition of ancient artifacts in Paris will drum up interest and boost the numbers of French tourists visiting the country.
Around 10,000 people a day are expected to visit “Ramses and Gold of the Pharaohs” at the Lafayette showroom to view its 181 artifacts from ancient Egypt.
Egypt’s Tourism Ministry said that it expected the number of French visiting Egypt to increase by up to 20 percent due to renewed interest in the ancient civilization.
Mohamed Othman, head of Egypt’s Cultural Tourism Marketing Committee, said the exhibition uses virtual reality to highlight destinations in Egypt, and is a golden opportunity to promote Egypt to Europeans. He said that more than 140,000 tickets were sold before the launch of the exhibition.
Ahmed Al-Sheikh, an official in a large tourism company, highlighted the significance of similar exhibitions abroad.
He said they help build cultural bridges between Egypt and host countries, particularly France, where people have a great appreciation for ancient Egyptian civilization.
Mohamed Taher, a writer specializing in Egyptian tourism, told Arab News that there was a significant turnout at the exhibition’s opening day.
The exhibition spent a year on display in the US before moving to France. It is open in Paris until Sept. 17.
Saudi designer Razan Alazzouni collaborates with Disney on Snow White-inspired collection
Updated 37 min 32 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi fashion designer Razan Alazzouni has partnered with The Walt Disney Company to launch a special edition collection inspired by Disney princess Snow White.
It is the first collaboration between Disney and an Arab designer and features a number of looks for boys and girls aged 2-8, as well as for women. The line, which was handmade in the Middle East, was inspired by nature, wildlife and Snow White herself.
The children’s line marks a relatively new route for Alazzouni, who released her first-ever children’s collection in March 2020 in collaboration with Kuwait-based kids apparel label Moonchild.
The new Disney campaign images feature models holding a red apple in a visual tribute to the much-loved 19th century fairy tale which got the Disney treatment with the 1937 film “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”
The collection was launched in celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary and will be available on the Razan Alazzouni website, as well as through select retailers.
“It is such an honor to collaborate with Disney on this collection. Working with this iconic character is a dream. Disney to me has always been a beacon of creativity and imagination. To be able to create clothing that will give RA the opportunity to be part of people’s occasions and share in these memories is a privilege,” the designer said in a released statement.
Born in Alkhobar, the designer launched her brand in 2008 and is known for her silks, free-flowing fabrics and decorous embroidery.
Alazzouni studied Art and Sculpture in Boston at Tufts University before setting up her design studio, alongside sisters Salwa and Raya, in AlKhobar and later in Riyadh. In the designer’s bid to keep her business as local as possible, all manufacturing and operations happen in the label’s two studios in Saudi Arabia, while the fashion house sources materials from Europe and Japan.
Her creations are known for merging premium materials such as silk and chiffon with embellishments, including beading, floral details and delicate sequin work with a focus on the garment’s sculptural form.
The designer has dressed the likes of US actresses Elizabeth Banks and Emma Roberts, US socialite Paris Hilton and US model Kendall Jenner. Alazzouni also recently launched her Ramadan 2023 collection, complete with a number of delicate kaftans boasting playful details like scalloped sleeves and pearl detailing.
Ramadan Recipes: A mouth-watering bechamel pasta recipe for iftar
Updated 09 April 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Craving a delicious bechamel pasta dish? Then Stylianos Tereziou, head chef at Trump International Golf Club in Dubai, has a mouth-watering recipe to make at home.
He told Arab News: “Bechamel is a well-known dish in GCC countries and is widely consumed during Ramadan. But it is also a dish that we eat in Greece and is part of our tradition.”
Tereziou has added a twist to the dish by using chicken instead of beef.
Ingredients:
Chicken sauce
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 garlic cloves, finely minced
2 red onions, finely chopped (sub yellow or brown onions)
1 kilogram chicken minced
800g canned crushed tomato
2 chicken bouillon cubes, crumbled (stock cubes)
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 teaspoon white sugar
1 bay leaf
1 cinnamon stick
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
1 red chilli finely chopped
100g chopped coriander
3/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
Greek bechamel
100g butter, unsalted
110g flour, plain/all-purpose
1 litre milk, whole/full fat
Nutmeg, preferably freshly grated
1/2 teaspoon salt
100g Kefalotyri Greek cheese (sub Parmesan or Romano), finely shredded
2 egg yolks (egg whites are used in the pasta)
Pasta
400g penne pasta
120g feta, crumbled
2 egg whites (yolks used in bechamel)
75g Kefalotyri Greek cheese (sub Parmesan or Romano), finely grated
Method:
Chicken sauce
Add the garlic and onion to a large pot over a high heat. Cook it for two to three minutes until the onion is softened. Then add the chicken and break it up as you stir.
Then add the remaining ingredients. Stir well, bring to a simmer, then reduce the heat to medium so it is simmering gently. Cook for 45 minutes to one hour until the liquid is mostly gone, stirring every now and then. It should be a thick mixture.
Remove the pot from the stove and cool it to room temperature.
Greek bechamel
Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the flour and stir for one minute.
While stirring, slowly pour in warm milk. Stir for five minutes – so the base does not stick – until it is thick enough, then remove it from the stove. Stir in the nutmeg, cheese, and salt.
Leave it for five minutes to cool. Then whisk in the egg yolks quickly. Place the lid on the pot and set aside. If the sauce cools and gets too thick to pour, just reheat on a low stove until it is pourable.
Pasta
When you are ready to assemble, cook the pasta per packet instructions, but deduct one minute. Drain it, then return it to the pot. Leave it to cool for three minutes, then stir through the egg whites. Gently stir through the crumbled feta.
Assemble and bake:
Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Place the pasta (mixed with the egg white and feta cheese) in a baking dish. Top it with the chicken sauce, then smooth the surface. Pour over the bechamel sauce, then sprinkle over the cheese.
Bake for 30 minutes or until the crust turns golden. Cool for at least 10 minutes so you can cut neat slices with the layers neatly visible.
DUBAI: French luxury label Cartier stars Egyptian Montenegrin model and actress Tara Emad, Egyptian Tunisian star Hend Sabry, Tunisian actor Dhaffer L’Abidine and Egyptian actor Ahmed Malek in the brand’s latest campaign.
In the short video, promoted on the brand’s social media channels, the actors try to explain the word “simplicity.”
The event attracts about 250 art cars from 23 states, in addition to cars from Canada and Mexico.
Amer follows in the footsteps of rapper Bun B (who previously appeared on his Netflix show “Mo”) and Cheech Marin from the comedy duo Cheech & Chong.
Amer, 41, is the writer, producer and lead star of “Mo,” in which he tells the story of a Palestinian refugee who lives with his family in Houston, trying to figure out how to make a living while waiting on a pending asylum request for US citizenship that has already taken longer than 20 years.
Saudi designers cut a fine figure at Ramadan pop-up retail show in Riyadh
Fashion Commission says event aims to empower young creatives
The Untitled Project among exhibitors promoting sustainable fashion
Updated 08 April 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
RIYADH: The Fashion Commission’s Saudi 100 Brands Ramadan retail pop-up show opened this week in Riyadh to showcase the talents of a host of local designers.
The event aims to empower young fashion creatives by helping them to develop their brands and find local and international customers.
Among the items on show are evening gowns, ready-to-wear fashion, jewelry, shoes, bags, fragrances and even cutting-edge menswear.
Saudi designer Yossef Bin Afesh, the founder of menswear brand JUBB, explained the inspiration for his new collection.
“It is a spring/summer collection inspired mainly by Mykonos,” he said.
“I was always in love with Mykonos: the breeze vibe, the architecture, the view of the ocean, the overall color palate of the architecture. So that’s why I was really focusing on the selection of the fabrics, applying the right color palate.”
Jeddah-based sustainable abaya brand The Untitled Project is also exhibiting its spring/summer collection at the event.
Its founder, Israa Allaf, said: “For the collection this year, I really wanted to present pieces that cater to Riyadh specifically. I believe here in Riyadh there are so many different trends, and we really wanted to enter the market in a way that would resemble Jeddah but also have more of a luxurious feel and color palate.”
The Untitled Project is one of several exhibitors that support sustainable fashion, an idea that is actively promoted by the Fashion Commission.
CEO Burak Cakmak said the commission wanted to provide designers with the support they needed to operate a business model that was better for the world.
“The Kingdom is very keen to do everything in a new way. Hence, we need to start the fashion sector’s growth with sustainability in mind,” he told Arab News.
“This is an area that many of the young brands are very keen to take on board and we are looking at how to ensure that we are creating jobs and opportunities for brands to do things: give them resources that are understanding, giving them knowledge about sustainability.”
The exhibition is also keen to support body positivity, with Noura Alghilaisi one of several local designers promoting diversity and inclusion through their collections.
“The brand has its own identity evident in the curved shape of clothes we make. The brand’s identity is showcased even in the shape of our shopping bags,” Alghilaisi said.
“The reason why I chose this curved, circular shape for my brand is that it depicts the curved shape of feminine bodies. I made sure to employ the circular, curved shape from cuts to layering in the brand’s collections to be consistent with the brand’s identity.”
The Ramadan retail pop-up is open from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. daily in Hall 4 of the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center. Tickets cost 50 riyals ($13.30).
As well as the huge choice of clothes on offer, there are also food and drinks stalls to keep visitors happy.