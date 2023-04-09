You are here

50 years since flagship conservation project, India's tiger population rises above 3,000

Tigers can be seen at the Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur, India. (File/AP)
Tigers can be seen at the Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur, India. (File/AP)
Updated 9 sec ago

50 years since flagship conservation project, India’s tiger population rises above 3,000

Tigers can be seen at the Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur, India. (File/AP)
  • India's tiger population shrunk to about 1,800 in the early 1970s
  • Tiger numbers nearly doubled in the decades since to 3,167
Updated 9 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s wild tiger population has risen above 3,000, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, as the country boosted conservation efforts and launched the International Big Cat Alliance to further protect the endangered species.
In 1973, India began a flagship conservation program known as Project Tiger to revive the country’s dwindling number of the big cats, after the wild population, estimated at around 40,000 at the time of independence from Britain in 1947, was found to have shrunk to about 1,800.
India’s tiger population has nearly doubled in the decades since to 3,167 as of Sunday, according to the 2022 tiger census released on the 50th anniversary of Project Tiger.
“India is the largest tiger range country in the world,” Modi said at a commemoration event in the southern Indian city of Mysuru. “The success of Project Tiger has been an achievement not only for India, but for the entire world.”
After officials found that India’s tigers were fast going extinct, Project Tiger began introducing anti-poaching measures and relocated human habitation and villages from forests, expanding and improving tiger reserves and buffer areas.
India’s wild tiger population is by far the largest in the world, and its Project Tiger success has led to discussions with Cambodia to help revive the big cat population there, which was wiped out by poaching and hunting.
Modi, launching the International Big Cat Alliance, said conservation efforts of the tiger can be further strengthened through an international grouping.
“Wildlife protection is not a one-country issue but a universal one,” he said. “The focus of the International Big Cat Alliance will be on the conservation of the world’s seven major big cats, including (the) tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, puma, jaguar and cheetah.”
In India, years of extensive hunting and habitat loss had not only dwindled tiger numbers drastically, but led to local extinction of cheetahs in 1952.
In a related conservation effort, Project Cheetah was launched last September to reintroduce the world’s fastest land animal to the South Asian country. This began with the arrival of eight cheetahs from Namibia and then another 12 from South Africa.
“For decades, cheetahs had disappeared from India. We brought magnificent big cats from Namibia and South Africa,” Modi said. “Few days back in Kuno National Park, four beautiful cubs were born. After 75 years, cheetahs were born on Indian soil. That is a very auspicious start.”
Kota Ullas Karanth, a conservation zoologist and leading tiger expert based in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, said Project Tiger was “a unique conservation success globally, leading to a significant recovery of tigers until 2004.”
However, Karanth said there was a shift after 2004 due to poor quality science, changes in protection priorities and also misplaced funding across reserves.
Project Tiger, he added, now must answer the challenge on how to shift the mission back to focus and “come up with a clear-headed, scientific action plan to meet a goal of 10,000 or more tigers.”

British royals gather for first Easter of King Charles' reign

King Charles III and the Queen Consort attend the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.
King Charles III and the Queen Consort attend the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.
Updated 55 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

British royals gather for first Easter of King Charles’ reign

King Charles III and the Queen Consort attend the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.
  • Charles was joined by his wife Camilla, the queen consort, and his extended family including son and heir Prince William, his wife Kate and their three children
Updated 55 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: King Charles and senior British royals gathered at Windsor Castle for their traditional Easter service on Sunday, the first of the new monarch’s reign.
Charles was joined by his wife Camilla, the queen consort, and his extended family including son and heir Prince William, his wife Kate and their three children, in a walk from the castle to the nearby St. George’s Chapel.
Also present was the king’s younger brother Prince Andrew, who was removed from royal duties before settling a US sex abuse lawsuit last year.
The occasion, one of the few events which bring all the royals together in public, is particularly poignant this year, being the first since the death of Queen Elizabeth and also falling two years to the day since her husband Prince Philip died. Both are buried in the King George VI chapel at Windsor.
It is also the 18th wedding anniversary for Charles and second wife Camilla, who tied the knot in Windsor in 2005.
As king, Charles is the symbolic head of the Church of England as its Supreme Governor, and the Mail on Sunday newspaper reported that there was disagreement between the monarch and church leaders over the role other faiths might play in his coronation, a solemn religious occasion, on May 6.
The paper said the discussions were delaying the release of the coronation’s Order of Service, but said both Buckingham Palace and the Church had said details would be released in due course while sources had denied there was any delay.

Germany: Hamburg fire smoke halts trains, generates warning

Germany: Hamburg fire smoke halts trains, generates warning
Updated 09 April 2023
AP

Germany: Hamburg fire smoke halts trains, generates warning

Germany: Hamburg fire smoke halts trains, generates warning
Updated 09 April 2023
AP

FRANKFURT: Police warned people in Hamburg, Germany, to close their windows early Sunday after a large fire that engulfed several warehouses sent black, chemical-laden smoke drifting over the city.
German news agency dpa said the fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the Rothenburgsort district, located in the eastern part of Germany's second-largest city. The smoke drifted from there toward the city center, halting long-distance trains between Hamburg and Berlin and other cities.
A public safety alert conveyed through a mobile phone app advised people in Hamburg to close windows, turn off ventilation and air conditioning, and to avoid the area. No injuries were reported.
Public broadcaster NDR said the fire involved containers with hydrogen sulfide, a toxic and foul-smelling substance, forcing firefighters and police officers in the area to wear breathing apparatus.

Pro-Palestinian activists in London hold 'emergency protest' against Israel attacks

Pro-Palestinian activists in London hold ‘emergency protest’ against Israel attacks
Updated 09 April 2023
Arab News

Pro-Palestinian activists in London hold ‘emergency protest’ against Israel attacks

Pro-Palestinian activists in London hold ‘emergency protest’ against Israel attacks
  • Israel earlier bombed Gaza and Lebanon in response to rocket fire by Palestinian militants
Updated 09 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Pro-Palestinian activists held an “emergency protest” outside the Israeli embassy in the UK capital, London, on Saturday demanding sanctions on Israel for its latest violence against Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa mosque.

Israeli police clashed with Palestinians inside Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque on Wednesday, with Israel bombarding both Gaza and Lebanon in response to rocket fire by Palestinian militants.

“Last night Israel also bombarded the besieged Gaza Strip, damaging Durra Children’s Hospital and injuring a 12-year-old child,” said the UK-based Friends of Al-Aqsa, a non-profit NGO concerned with defending the human rights of Palestinians.

“On Wednesday Israeli Occupation Forces beat worshippers with batons and rifles at the holiest site in Jerusalem for Muslims,” FOA said in a statement. “Yesterday Israeli forces attacked Palestinian men, women and children with tear gas, stun grenades and rubber-coated bullets.”

It also added that “Israeli attacks on Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa are on the rise, particularly during Ramadan, under Israel’s illegal occupation and brutal apartheid regime.”

Dr. Ismail Patel, chair and founder of FOA said: “Enough is enough. We don’t need statements or words of condemnation from our MPs and leaders, we need sanctions on Israel, now.”

The protest was organized by FOA, in coordination with Stop the War Coalition, Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Muslim Association of Britain, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and Palestinian Forum in Britain.

“It’s time to hold Israel accountable for its repeated brutal beatings of Palestinian worshippers, ongoing crimes against Palestinians and violations of international law,” Patel said.

“If these attacks were carried out by any other country the British government would not hesitate to impose sanctions today,” he said.

US opens probe into leak of secret documents related to Ukraine war

US opens probe into leak of secret documents related to Ukraine war
Updated 09 April 2023
AFP

US opens probe into leak of secret documents related to Ukraine war

US opens probe into leak of secret documents related to Ukraine war
  • Leaked documents on US intelligence reports touched not only on Ukraine and Russia but also highly sensitive analyses of US allies
Updated 09 April 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US Department of Justice on Saturday said it has begun an investigation into a trove of leaked US documents, many related to Ukraine, that have spread to the Internet.

The breach appears to include assessments and secret intelligence reports that touch not only on Ukraine and Russia but also highly sensitive analyzes of US allies.
“We have been in communication with the Department of Defense related to this matter and have begun an investigation,” a Justice Department spokesperson told AFP.
A steady drip of dozens of leaked documents and slides have made their way onto Twitter, Telegram, Discord and other social media and chat sites in recent days, and new documents continue to surface.
The Pentagon said Friday it was “actively reviewing the matter” and that it had formally referred the apparent breach to the Justice Department.
US officials told the Washington Post that some documents appeared to be manipulated but many were consistent with CIA World Intelligence Review reports that are shared at high levels within the White House, Pentagon and State Department.
Defense analysts say any breach of internal classified US documents would be both damaging and potentially embarrassing.
In addition, the leak would prove valuable to Moscow by showing how deep US intelligence has penetrated parts of the Russian military apparatus, US media said.
Other documents include apparent information about internal debate within the governments of US allies.
Among the documents, for example, were discussions about South Korea’s debate on whether to provide the United States artillery shells for use in Ukraine, The New York Times said.
 

Pakistan finance minister cancels US trip due to political crisis

Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar (R) speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on February 10, 2023. (AFP)
Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar (R) speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on February 10, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 09 April 2023
Reuters

Pakistan finance minister cancels US trip due to political crisis

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar (R) speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on February 10, 2023. (AFP)
  • Dar said that the crisis had been compounded by a recent Supreme Court order striking down plans to delay elections to two provincial assemblies scheduled for next month. The order has created a standoff between the government and the court
Updated 09 April 2023
Reuters

KARACHI, Pakistan: Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday said he had canceled his trip to Washington for the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank on the orders of the prime minister due to the political situation in the country.
However, Dar said he would attend important bilateral and multilateral meetings virtually and a Pakistani delegation would be present in Washington.
Pakistan is in danger of defaulting on its debt, with an International Monetary Fund bailout program stalled since November, while a bruising political battle is raging between the government and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Dar said that the crisis had been compounded by a recent Supreme Court order striking down plans to delay elections to two provincial assemblies scheduled for next month. The order has created a standoff between the government and the court.

FASTFACT

Pakistan is in danger of defaulting on its debt, with an International Monetary Fund bailout program stalled since November, while a bruising political battle is raging between the government and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We are stuck in a strange mess as a country … so under these circumstances, on the orders of the prime minister, I have dropped plans to be there (in Washington) physically,” Dar said in a televised address.
The minister rejected reports of the canceled trip being linked to a holdup in Pakistan’s IMF bailout program.
He added that a “constitutional crisis” was created by the Supreme Court, which has demanded that the government provide 21 billion Pakistani rupees ($74 million) to the election authorities by Monday to conduct the polls.
Dar said that Pakistan, on its part, had completed all requirements of the IMF’s program review for the release of over $1.1 billion in critical funding for the cash-strapped country.
He said all that remained was a confirmation by one country that it would provide Pakistan $1 billion to shore up its external account requirements. Another country had already confirmed it would provide $2 billion, he added.
While Dar did not name the two countries, Pakistan’s junior finance minister on Thursday said Saudi Arabia had conveyed to the IMF its commitment to provide financing to Pakistan.
Local media has widely reported that $2 billion have been committed by Saudi Arabia, while a confirmation of $1 billion was awaited by the United Arab Emirates.
The minister said once the $1 billion was confirmed, a staff level agreement would be reached. He denied that there were any other pending issues.
Pakistan is in dire need of funds with its foreign exchange reserves hovering around $4.2 billion which provides barely one month of import cover.

 

