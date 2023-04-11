You are here

UK's Queen Elizabeth wanted princes William, Harry to fight in Afghanistan

UK’s Queen Elizabeth wanted princes William, Harry to fight in Afghanistan
Prince Harry and Prince William, in military uniform, arrive for Harry’s wedding. (AFP)
Updated 11 April 2023
Arab News

UK’s Queen Elizabeth wanted princes William, Harry to fight in Afghanistan

UK’s Queen Elizabeth wanted princes William, Harry to fight in Afghanistan
  • ‘My grandsons have taken my shilling, therefore they must do their duty,’ late monarch allegedly told general
  • William was ‘very keen to go’ but deemed too high-risk, upcoming documentary reveals
Updated 11 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s late Queen Elizabeth II requested that her grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry, fight in Afghanistan during the Western-led intervention.

She allegedly told Gen. Mike Jackson, who served as chief of the general staff from 2003-2006, that “my grandsons have taken my shilling, therefore they must do their duty.”

Jackson broke royal protocol in revealing the comment as part of a new documentary “The Real Crown,” set to air in Britain later this month.

He said: “What goes on in those audiences and who says what to whom remains for the two people involved, and I will break the rule about not divulging what goes on, on this one occasion.”

Harry ended up serving in Afghanistan as a helicopter pilot, drawing widespread media attention.

Earlier this year, he revealed that he had killed 25 Taliban fighters in combat, facing criticism after describing enemy combatants as “chess pieces” in his memoir “Spare.”

But the late queen’s wishes were not fully realized, with William being deemed too high-risk to take part in combat.

Jackson said: “It was decided that (for) William as heir to the heir, the risk is too great. But for his younger brother, the risk was acceptable.”

The program is set to reveal William’s past willingness to take part in the conflict. Mark Cann, director of the British Forces Foundation, said: “William was very keen to go. Unequivocally. But it was complex, and some very great minds and experienced people took a view on it.

“I think it was really tricky. Anybody who’s in the military who hasn’t actually been on operation feels a sense of disappointment.

“And I think especially that was the one (war) at the time, you’ve got everyone around you at the time who’s been involved in it. So, there is a sense of disappointment.”

The program will also reveal Elizabeth’s impressive knowledge of the Afghanistan conflict and attention to detail.

John Scarlett, former chief of MI6, Britain’s foreign intelligence service, told the program: “I remember thinking at the time, ‘wow, her majesty knows more about this than we do’.”

He added: “Of course she has complete clearance to everything. She has complete access to an exceptional amount of info and insight for longer than anyone else. She’s very, very discreet, completely reliable and completely on top of the detail.”

Harry completed two full tours — in 2007 and 2012 — of Afghanistan during his 10-year career in the British Army.

After graduating from university in 2005, he took part in a 44-week training course at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where he was commissioned as an officer.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Queen Elizabeth II Prince William Prince Harry Afghanistan

UN faces ‘appalling choice’ about Afghan mission after Taliban bans female staff

UN faces ‘appalling choice’ about Afghan mission after Taliban bans female staff
Updated 43 min 37 sec ago

UN faces ‘appalling choice’ about Afghan mission after Taliban bans female staff

UN faces ‘appalling choice’ about Afghan mission after Taliban bans female staff
  • About 3,000 Afghan UN staff, men and women, told to stay home while UN carries out a review of its operations in the country
  • The UN ban is the latest in a series of restrictions on women’s rights imposed by the Taliban since regaining control of Afghanistan in 2021
Updated 43 min 37 sec ago
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: The Taliban’s refusal to allow Afghan women to work for the UN is forcing the global organization to make an “appalling choice” about whether it can continue its mission in Afghanistan, it said on Tuesday as it launched an operational review.

The UN revealed last week that it had received notification of the restrictions from the Taliban government.

“Through this ban, the Taliban de facto authorities seek to force the United Nations into having to make an appalling choice between staying and delivering in support of the Afghan people, and standing by the norms and principles we are duty-bound to uphold,” the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said on Tuesday.

“It should be clear that any negative consequences of this crisis for the Afghan people will be the responsibility of the de facto authorities.”

Taliban officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Arab News.

In response to the notification of the ban, the UN has launched a review of its operations in the country that will continue until May 5. It told 3,000 Afghan staff, men and women, not to go to work while it completes “necessary consultations,” makes required adjustments, and accelerates contingency plans.

The Taliban has imposed a series of restrictions on the rights of Afghan women and girls since regaining control of the country in 2021, including a ban on education beyond the sixth grade. Women are also barred from working, studying or traveling without a male companion.

The ban on female UN workers is an extension of restrictions announced in December preventing most women from working for nongovernmental organizations, which sparked heavy international criticism.

However, the global outcry against the actions of the Taliban is not proving effective, said Ramzia Sayedi, a women’s rights activist in Kabul.

“The Taliban have been trying to isolate Afghan women … since they took control of the country,” she told Arab News.

“Such condemnation will not solve the issues of Afghan women because the Taliban do not consider themselves as responsible towards women in the country and they are not committed to women’s rights.”

Topics: Afghnistan United Nations (UN) Taliban Afghan women

First H3N8 bird flu death recorded in China

First H3N8 bird flu death recorded in China
Updated 11 April 2023
AFP

First H3N8 bird flu death recorded in China

First H3N8 bird flu death recorded in China
  • H3N8 is known to have been circulating since 2002 after first emerging in North American waterfowl
  • It had not been detected in humans before two prior non-fatal cases emerged -- both also in China -- in April and May last year
Updated 11 April 2023
AFP

GENEVA: A woman has died from H3N8 bird flu in China, the World Health Organization reported Tuesday -- the first known human fatality from the avian influenza strain.
H3N8 is known to have been circulating since 2002 after first emerging in North American waterfowl. It is known to infect horses, dogs and seals.
It had not been detected in humans before two prior non-fatal cases emerged -- both also in China -- in April and May last year.
The woman who died was a 56-year-old from Guangdong province in southeast China.
She fell ill on February 22, was hospitalised for severe pneumonia on March 3 and died on March 16, the WHO said.
"The patient had multiple underlying conditions. She had a history of exposure to live poultry before the onset of the disease, and a history of wild bird presence around her home," the UN health agency said in a statement.
"No close contacts of the case developed an infection or symptoms of illness at the time of reporting," it added.
While exposure to a live poultry market may have caused the infection, "it is still unclear what the exact source of this infection is and how this virus is related to other avian influenza A(H3N8) viruses that are circulating in animals," the WHO said, calling for further animal and human investigations.
Of the two cases last year, one developed a critical illness, while the other had a mild illness. Both cases likely acquired infection from direct or indirect exposure to infected poultry, the WHO said.
"It appears that this virus does not have the ability to spread easily from person to person, and therefore the risk of it spreading among humans at the national, regional, and international levels is considered to be low," the Geneva-based organisation said.
"However, due to the constantly evolving nature of influenza viruses, WHO stresses the importance of global surveillance to detect virological, epidemiological and clinical changes associated with circulating influenza viruses which may affect human (or animal) health."
Human bird flu cases are usually the result of direct or indirect exposure to infected live or dead poultry or contaminated environments.
The WHO said animal influenza infections could result in disease ranging from conjunctivitis or mild flu-like symptoms to severe acute respiratory disease or even death.
Gastrointestinal or neurological symptoms have been reported but these are rare, it added.

Topics: China H3N8 bird flu WHO

Britain says reported US intelligence leak has ‘serious level of inaccuracy’

Britain says reported US intelligence leak has ‘serious level of inaccuracy’
Updated 11 April 2023
Reuters

Britain says reported US intelligence leak has ‘serious level of inaccuracy’

Britain says reported US intelligence leak has ‘serious level of inaccuracy’
  • "The widely reported leak of alleged classified US information has demonstrated a serious level of inaccuracy," a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said
  • "Readers should be cautious about taking at face value allegations that have the potential to spread disinformation"
Updated 11 April 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday that there was “a serious level of inaccuracy” in a widely-reported leak of alleged classified US information.
US national security agencies and the Justice Department are investigating the release of dozens of classified documents to assess the damage to national security and relations with allies and other countries, including Ukraine.
“The widely reported leak of alleged classified US information has demonstrated a serious level of inaccuracy,” a Ministry of Defense spokesperson said in a statement published on Twitter.
“Readers should be cautious about taking at face value allegations that have the potential to spread disinformation.”
Reuters has reviewed more than 50 of the documents, labelled “Secret” and “Top Secret,” that first appeared on social media sites in March and purportedly reveal details of Ukrainian military vulnerabilities and information about allies including Israel, South Korea and Turkiye.
The authenticity of documents in the leaks, which could be the most damaging release of US government information since the 2013 publication of thousands of documents on WikiLeaks, has not been independently verified by Reuters.
US officials have said some documents giving battlefield casualty estimates from Ukraine appeared to have been altered to understate Russian losses.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Britain US leaks

Philippines, US begin largest-ever joint military drills amid regional tension

Philippines, US begin largest-ever joint military drills amid regional tension
Updated 11 April 2023
Ellie Aben

Philippines, US begin largest-ever joint military drills amid regional tension

Philippines, US begin largest-ever joint military drills amid regional tension
  • Over 17,000 Filipino, American forces involved in annual event this year
  • Exercises for training and not a response to Taiwan developments, say officials
Updated 11 April 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines and the US began on Tuesday their largest joint military exercises in decades, a high-profile display of renewed ties between the allies that includes a live-fire exercise targeting a decommissioned vessel near the South China Sea.

More than 17,000 Filipino and US forces, as well as over 100 Australian counterparts, are involved in the annual drills known as Balikatan — Tagalog for shoulder-to-shoulder — which this year will run up to April 28.

“For the Armed Forces of the Philippines in particular, this year’s Balikatan Exercise is most timely as we fast-track the enhancement of our capabilities for maritime security and domain awareness,” said AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Andres Centino during the opening ceremony.

The allies will stage a live-fire drill at sea for the first time since the joint exercises began more than 30 years ago, wherein their forces will sink a target ship in the Philippine territorial waters off the western province of Zambales, Col. Michael Logico, a Philippine executive agent for Balikatan, told reporters.

The location is at the rim of the South China Sea, a resource-rich waterway China claims almost in its entirety. Other countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei, also have overlapping claims.

“They have to fire at a target that is so close to what we would expect in (an) actual threat, which is an intrusion coming from an adversary by the sea,” Logico said. “We are demonstrating that we are combat-ready, that we have the capacity to deliver fires on a target from the land, from the air and from the sea.”

 

 

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been briefed about the live-fire drill and is expected to witness it in person, Logico said.

Though Balikatan has been scheduled for months, its opening on Tuesday comes a day after China wrapped up three-day maneuvers around Taiwan that the island’s leader, President Tsai Ing-wen, said is causing “instability” in the region.

Beijing views Taiwan as its own territory, a claim rejected by the democratically governed island. China’s recent military exercises came in response to Tsai’s meeting with US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week.

The Philippine-US exercises, however, should not be viewed as a response to developments in Taiwan, officials said. 

“We just perform this exercise for the value of the training it provides,” Logico said.

The drills will be carried out in different parts of the Philippines and also include training in amphibious operations, aviation operations, cyber defense, urban operations, counter-terrorism, and humanitarian and disaster-relief.

“Balikatan is an important opportunity to train shoulder-to-shoulder and build trust and confidence that enable our forces to respond to crisis or contingency as a team,” Maj. Gen. Eric Austin, acting US exercise director, said.

“Many of the participants in this year’s exercise have trained together in the past and will enjoy the opportunity to reconnect with their brothers and sisters in arms. These relationships reflect the strength of our alliance.”

Topics: Philippines US

Brittney Griner working on memoir about Russian captivity

Brittney Griner working on memoir about Russian captivity
Updated 11 April 2023
AP

Brittney Griner working on memoir about Russian captivity

Brittney Griner working on memoir about Russian captivity
  • Griner was arrested last year at the airport in Moscow on drug-related charges and detained for nearly 10 months
  • Griner added that she also hoped her book would raise awareness of other Americans detained overseas
Updated 11 April 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Saying she is ready to share the “unfathomable” experience of being arrested and incarcerated in Russia, basketball star Brittney Griner is working on a memoir that is scheduled for spring 2024.
Griner was arrested last year at the airport in Moscow on drug-related charges and detained for nearly 10 months, much of that time in prison. Her plight unfolded at the same time Russia invaded Ukraine and further heightened tensions between Russia and the US, ending only after she was freed in exchange for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
A WNBA All-Star with the Phoenix Mercury, Griner had flown to Moscow in February 2022 to rejoin UMMC Ekaterinburg, a Russian women’s team she has played for in the off-season since 2014.
“That day (in February) was the beginning of an unfathomable period in my life which only now am I ready to share,” Griner said in a statement released Tuesday by Alfred A. Knopf.
“The primary reason I traveled back to Russia for work that day was because I wanted to make my partner, family, and teammates proud. After an incredibly challenging 10 months in detainment, I am grateful to have been rescued and to be home. Readers will hear my story and understand why I’m so thankful for the outpouring of support from people across the world.”
Griner added that she also hoped her book would raise awareness of other Americans detained overseas, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, arrested in Russia last month and accused of espionage; businessman Kai Li, serving a 10-year sentence in China on charges of revealing state secrets to the FBI; and Paul Whelan, a corporate security executive imprisoned in Russia on spying charges. Around the time Griner was released, Whelan criticized the US government for not doing enough to help him.
Russia has been a popular playing destination for top WNBA athletes in the offseason, with some earning salaries over $1 million — nearly quadruple what they can make as a base WNBA salary. Despite pleading guilty to possessing canisters with cannabis oil, a result of what she said was hasty packing, Griner still faced trial under Russian law.
Griner’s memoir is currently untitled and will eventually be published in a young adult edition. Financial terms were not disclosed.
In Tuesday’s press statement, Knopf said that the book would be “intimate and moving” and that Griner would disclose “in vivid detail her harrowing experience of her wrongful detainment (as classified by the State Department) and the difficulty of navigating the byzantine Russian legal system in a language she did not speak.”
“Griner also describes her stark and surreal time living in a foreign prison and the terrifying aspects of day-to-day life in a women’s penal colony,” the announcement reads. “At the heart of the book, Griner highlights the personal turmoil she experienced during the near ten-month ordeal and the resilience that carried her through to the day of her return to the United States last December.”
Griner, 32, is a 6-foot-9 two-time Olympic gold medalist, three-time All-American at Baylor University, a prominent advocate for pay equity for women athletes and the first openly gay athlete to reach an endorsement deal with Nike. She is the author of one previous book, “In My Skin: My Life On and Off the Basketball Court,” published in 2014.
In February, she re-signed with the Mercury and will play in its upcoming season, which runs from May through September.

