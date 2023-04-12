You are here

  • Home
  • Abu Dhabi’s TAQA develops green finance framework to encourage sustainability 

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA develops green finance framework to encourage sustainability 

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA develops green finance framework to encourage sustainability 
The proceeds from these issuances will be utilized to finance qualifying green initiatives such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable water and wastewater management and clean transportation. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vk7ae

Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA develops green finance framework to encourage sustainability 

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA develops green finance framework to encourage sustainability 
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., also known as TAQA, announced the establishment of a new Green Finance Framework for green bond issuance, sukuk, loans and other financial instruments. 

The proceeds from these issuances will be utilized to finance qualifying green initiatives such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable water and wastewater management, clean transportation, and terrestrial and aquatic biodiversity. 

Projects funded within the framework will contribute to TAQA’s 2030 environmental, social, and governance strategy objectives and long-term net-zero goals. 

The Green Bond Principles 2021, released by the International Capital Market Association, are aligned with the major components of TAQA’s framework. 

“This framework is further evidence of how serious we are about putting sustainability and responsible business practices at the heart of everything we do. We also support the UAE in achieving its Net Zero by 2050 objective,” said Jasim Husain Thabet, the group CEO and managing director of TAQA. 

“Our emission reduction targets are backed by a business plan and credible green projects that will see us play a key role in decarbonizing the power and water sector and other industries in the UAE and worldwide,” he continued. 

Citi, Standard Chartered Bank, MUFG and HSBC, as joint sustainability structuring banks, helped the energy company develop this framework. In addition, First Abu Dhabi Bank joined hands as a sustainability finance framework adviser. 

Credit rating agency Moody’s Investor Services also gave TAQA a second-party opinion.   

Moody’s has also evaluated the framework and assigned it a sustainability quality score of SQS2, which is very good. It is the second-highest level under Moody’s SPO assessment scheme, indicating that it contributes significantly to sustainability. 

TAQA unveiled its 2030 ESG Plan in late 2022, which included intermediate objectives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.   

It has also committed to a 25 percent reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 throughout the group, including a 33 percent reduction in UAE portfolio emissions compared to the 2019 baseline, as a natural step toward reaching its net-zero aspirations by 2050. 

Topics: Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. Green Finance ESG Sustainable finance

Related

TAQA, Reykjavik Geothermal venture to generate 1GW of clean energy for Middle East  video
Business & Economy
TAQA, Reykjavik Geothermal venture to generate 1GW of clean energy for Middle East 
TAQA Morocco aims to invest $1.6bn in renewable energy by 2030 
Business & Economy
TAQA Morocco aims to invest $1.6bn in renewable energy by 2030 

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index edges higher with $1.25bn trading turnover

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index edges higher with $1.25bn trading turnover
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index edges higher with $1.25bn trading turnover

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index edges higher with $1.25bn trading turnover
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index reversed losses on Wednesday, as it went up by 86.34 points or 0.80 percent to 10,935.39.

The parallel market Nomu also edged up by 123.04 points or 0.61 percent to 20,235.61, while the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index rose by 0.78 percent to 1,483.72.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.68 billion ($1.25 billion).

Emaar The Economic City was the top performer of the day as its shares went up by 6.5 percent to SR8.52.

Other top performers of the day were East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry and Middle East Specialized Cables Co. whose shares went up by 6.37 percent and 4.79 percent respectively.

Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co. was the worst performer, as its share prices dropped by 3.96 percent.

On the announcements front, Najran Cement Co. announced that its directors approved the board’s recommendation on a 2.5 percent cash dividend, or SR0.25 per share, for the second half of 2022, according to a Tadawul statement.

The statement also added that shareholders of Najran Cement Co. also authorized the board of directors to distribute interim dividends on a quarterly or semi-annual basis for the year 2023. The company’s share prices went up by 0.41 percent to SR14.74.

Another announcement on Wednesday was made by Retal Urban Development Co. In a Tadawul statement, the company revealed that it has established a Rimal Park Fund, which is basically a private real estate fund, with an estimated cash and in-kind value of SR65 million, which represents 33 percent of the fund’s equity.

According to the statement, the Rimal Park Fund, which has a five-year term, aims to develop a luxurious business complex and a residential and commercial complex over two adjacent land plots spanning 54,503 sq. m in Alkhobar. Retal Urban Development Co.’s share prices dipped by 0.34 percent to SR117.60.

On Wednesday, Almarai Co.’s shareholders approved a 10 percent cash dividend, or SR1 per share, for 2022.

Earlier in January, Almarai had reported a net profit of SR1.75 billion in 2022, up 13 percent compared to 2021.

Topics: TASI NOMU stocks

Related

Closing bell: TASI sheds 56 points to close at 10,849
Business & Economy
Closing bell: TASI sheds 56 points to close at 10,849

Saudi real estate prices up 1% in Q1 2023: GASTAT 

Saudi real estate prices up 1% in Q1 2023: GASTAT 
Updated 12 April 2023
  Nirmal Narayanan 

Saudi real estate prices up 1% in Q1 2023: GASTAT 

Saudi real estate prices up 1% in Q1 2023: GASTAT 
Updated 12 April 2023
  Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Real estate prices in Saudi Arabia edged up 1 percent in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period a year ago, according to the latest data released by the General Authority for Statistics.  

The GASTAT report noted that the increase in real estate prices was driven by the rise in the prices of residential properties by 1.6 percent and commercial real estate by 0.1 percent.  

“Given the heavy weight of the residential sector prices, it had a significant impact on the increase in this general index,” said the report.  

It added that the decline in the agricultural sector contributed to reducing the rate of increase in the real estate index by 0.4 percent.  

The report further noted that the prices of apartments increased by 2.1 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while the prices of residential buildings and villas decreased by 0.9 percent and 0.3 percent respectively.  

In the first quarter, house prices were stable and did not record any relative change.  

Whereas real estate prices in the commercial sector increased by 0.1 percent, driven by the increase in the prices of commercial plots of land and commercial centers prices by 0.1 percent.  

The Real Estate Price Index is a statistical tool for measuring the relative change in real estate prices in Saud Arabia. It is based on a dataset of real estate transactions that are available in the Ministry of Justice, according to GASTAT.  

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, the general real estate index dropped by 0.1 percent affected by the decrease in the prices of the residential sector by 0.2 percent.  

The report added that the prices of residential buildings decreased by 0.9 percent in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter, while the prices of villas and apartments dropped by 2 percent and 0.1 percent respectively during the same time.  

Earlier in March, data by the Real Estate General Authority Ejar revealed that residential and commercial rent deals almost doubled in value last year to reach SR76 billion ($20.2 billion) compared to SR41.9 billion in 2021. 

The report added that the total value of commercial rent transactions amounted to SR40.9 billion in 2022, while those of residential properties reached SR35.1 billion.

Topics: GASTAT Saudi real estate properties

Related

Saudi inflation softens to 3%: GASTAT  
Business & Economy
Saudi inflation softens to 3%: GASTAT  
Saudi Arabia GDP up 5.5% in Q4: GASTAT data 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia GDP up 5.5% in Q4: GASTAT data 

Aramco, Saudi Coffee Co. ink deal to improve the brew in the Kingdom

Aramco, Saudi Coffee Co. ink deal to improve the brew in the Kingdom
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

Aramco, Saudi Coffee Co. ink deal to improve the brew in the Kingdom

Aramco, Saudi Coffee Co. ink deal to improve the brew in the Kingdom
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Coffee cultivation in Saudi Arabia will soon be waking up to a concerted effort to promote its brew, with the government training farmers in Jazan and Asir and supporting its value chain in the Kingdom. 

As part of the initiative, the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. and Saudi Coffee Co., a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday to elevate the industry to sustainable levels to position it as a competitive national brand. 

Under the terms of the agreement, the coffee company will expand the initiative by training farmers and providing full support for the value chain of coffee products in the Kingdom. 

The project would also include consultations on best practices to operate the Coffee Development Center in Al-Dair, which Saudi Aramco is building in cooperation with the Jazan Mountains Development Authority to serve the region’s farmers. 

The MoU backs the oil giant’s efforts toward fulfilling social responsibility by supporting small projects in the Kingdom.

Khaled Al-Zamil, the vice president for public affairs at Saudi Aramco, inked the deal with Fahd Al-Nahit, the chairman of the Saudi Coffee Co. 

“This cooperation with the Saudi Coffee Co. represents an important turning point for the citizenship initiatives in Saudi Aramco,” said Al-Zamil. 

The initiative continues its tangible contributions in supporting small-scale industries initiatives, including the program launched in 2016 to train coffee farmers on the latest sustainable agriculture methods for coffee production in the Jazan region. 

“This partnership strengthens efforts to develop the coffee industry in the areas of agriculture, research, innovation and marketing, and opens the way for the exchange of experiences and complements Saudi Aramco’s previous efforts in developing the Saudi coffee industry and making it more competitive globally,” he added. 

Saudi Aramco has already launched and supported many initiatives and projects with a sustainable impact across crafts, traditional and popular professions, including beekeepers, fishermen, and other crafts that work on enhancing the Kingdom’s national identity and contributing to preserving the cultural heritage. 

Topics: Saudi Aramco Saudi Coffee company Coffee Development Center Jazan Mountains Development Authority

Related

Saudi coffee industry to join top table of global producers
Business & Economy
Saudi coffee industry to join top table of global producers
Saudi Arabia’s specialty Khawlani coffee will soon be reaching a wider audience photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Coffee Company set to share Jazan’s specialty coffee with the world 

E-payment share in retail sector exceeds target as KSA pushes for cashless economy 

E-payment share in retail sector exceeds target as KSA pushes for cashless economy 
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

E-payment share in retail sector exceeds target as KSA pushes for cashless economy 

E-payment share in retail sector exceeds target as KSA pushes for cashless economy 
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The use of the electronic mode of payments continues to accelerate in Saudi Arabia, with the retail sector surpassing the 60 percent target set by the Financial Sector Development Program, as the Kingdom moves toward a cashless economy.   

Last year, the share of e-payments in the Kingdom’s retail sector reached 62 percent of aggregate payments, including cash, revealed the latest data from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.   

This accomplishment comes from Saudi Arabia’s ongoing support and enablement of the financial sector over the past couple of years, reported the Saudi Press Agency.  

A key objective of the FSDP was to promote electronic payments and convert Saudi society to a cashless society by increasing the share of non-cash transactions from 16 percent in 2016 to 60 percent by 2022 and a further 70 percent by 2030.  

“The FSDP aims to develop a diversified and effective financial sector to support the development of Saudi Arabia's economy, diversify its sources of income, and stimulate savings, finances and investments,” according to its website.   

Through notable enhancement in payment infrastructure, improvement of current systems, and the introduction of new systems and services, the Kingdom speeds ahead to its Vision 2030 goals.   

Saudi Arabia has also boosted electronic payments further by advancing the financial sector’s regulatory, technical, and operational outlooks.   

The agency reported that e-commerce sales through Mada, the Saudi Payment Network, rose by 40 percent last year compared to 2021.   

In 2022, the number of point-of-sale transactions through Mada reached an impressive 7.2 billion transactions.   

As for online transactions through the Mada card, they reached 610 million transactions in 2022 witnessing a 76 percent growth.   

Last year saw the Kingdom's POS transactions processed through 1.4 million POS devices, showing a growth of 42 percent year-on-year.   

SAMA, as one of the FSDP stakeholders, considers reducing cash transactions one of its most important strategic objectives. To achieve this, it has been working hard over the past few years on several initiatives, projects and investments in the digital payments sector in line with the objectives of FSDP.  

SAMA’s strategy to convert Saudi Arabia to a cashless society is working well, as evidenced by the achievements made in electronic payments. 

Topics: Saudi epayment Digital SAMA

Related

Mobily Pay wins SAMA license to offer e-payment services
Corporate News
Mobily Pay wins SAMA license to offer e-payment services
Retail e-payments exceed Saudi Vision target in 2021, Central Bank says
Business & Economy
Retail e-payments exceed Saudi Vision target in 2021, Central Bank says

Yellen to press for additional reforms at World Bank this year

Yellen to press for additional reforms at World Bank this year
Updated 12 April 2023
Reuters

Yellen to press for additional reforms at World Bank this year

Yellen to press for additional reforms at World Bank this year
Updated 12 April 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will call on Wednesday for the World Bank to undertake additional reforms this year to expand its ability to help developing countries meet global challenges such as climate change.

Yellen is hosting talks with global finance officials on Wednesday to discuss ways to continue evolving the World Bank and other multilateral development banks so they can better help developing countries deal with climate change and other global crises, even as they work to reduce extreme poverty.

In excerpts of her remarks obtained by Reuters, Yellen said changes already approved had sharpened the mission of the World Bank to ensure it was striving to end extreme poverty, boost shared prosperity and build resilience.

"This does not mean we are moving away from the Bank’s traditional work. Rather, our incorporation of global challenges enhances the Bank’s work on poverty reduction and development. These goals are all interconnected," she said.

Yellen said Zambian women she met during her visit in January understood how climate change reduced agricultural yields. "And we’ve all seen how threats to global health can disrupt entire societies and economies, and how fragility and conflict can lead to significant displacement and migrant flows," she said.

Yellen hailed balance sheet changes that could add up to $50 billion in the bank's financing capacity over 10 years, while protecting its AAA credit rating and long-term financial stability.

"These are very significant achievements. We should acknowledge and celebrate that," she said in the prepared remarks. "And then we need to push for more progress. We should use the rest of the year to undertake additional reforms through a staged implementation approach that can be agreed upon by the Board and implemented on a rolling basis."

Yellen gave no specifics in the excerpts, but said upcoming events could be leveraged to keep momentum strong for the evolution of the World Bank. Those included the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact to be hosted by France in June, the Group of 20 Leaders’ Summit in India in September, the annual meetings of the World Bank and IMF in Morocco in October, and the United Nations COP28 climate conference to be held in Dubai in November and December.

In addition to bolstering the bank's financing capacity, Yellen said the bank was also working to systematically integrate regional and global challenges into its country diagnostic reports and country engagement, while expanding focusing more on raising additional private capital.

A U.S. Treasury official this week called the financing change a "downpayment" on further reforms at the World Bank and other multilateral development banks.

Outgoing World Bank President David Malpass, who will leave his post on June 1, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Japanese Finance Minister Shun'ichi Suzuki are among those expected to attend Yellen's roundtable.

Topics: Saudi IMF GDP economy

Related

IMF warns deeper financial turmoil would slam global growth
Business & Economy
IMF warns deeper financial turmoil would slam global growth
No escape from the zero lower bound for top central banks, IMF says
Business & Economy
No escape from the zero lower bound for top central banks, IMF says

Latest updates

Yemen prisoner exchange postponed to Friday: official
Yemenis greet their freed relatives during a prisoner exchange ceremony between the Houthis and the government. (File/AFP)
Saudi, Iraqi ministers discuss power-sharing project
Saudi, Iraqi ministers discuss power-sharing project
Major winner Lexi Thompson confirmed to play Aramco Team Series Florida
Major winner Lexi Thompson confirmed to play Aramco Team Series Florida
US broadcaster NPR quits Twitter after 'state-affiliated' row
US broadcaster NPR quits Twitter after 'state-affiliated' row
Ukraine probes video purported to show soldier's beheading
Ukraine probes video purported to show soldier's beheading

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.