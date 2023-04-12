Ramadan visitors to historic Saudi site learn secrets to coffee making

RIYADH: Ramadan visitors to a historic Saudi landmark are being offered the chance to learn the secrets to making the perfect cup of coffee.
The Diriyah Gate Development Authority is running coffee workshops at the At-Turaif UNESCO World Heritage Site in Riyadh throughout the holy month of fasting.
The sessions, being held weekly from Thursday to Saturday, show participants the art of producing traditional Saudi coffee.
An optional part of a walking tour of the At-Turaif district, visitors to the tented workshop — that overlooks At-Turaif and Bujairi Terrace — are greeted with a cup of Najdi coffee before the session starts.
Abdulrahman Al-Shahri, a Saudi coffee expert from the Ministry of Culture, described the coffee of Najd people as “uniquely characterized by the color of roasted coffee, with the addition of two to three types of species, including saffron, cardamon, and cloves.”
The workshops guide visitors through the steps for making authentic Saudi coffee, from the initial roasting of the beans to serving, a process that takes around one hour. Once the beans have been roasted and cooled, they are ground using a traditional tool.
Al-Shahri said: “The workshops aim to highlight the heritage of Saudi coffee and give visitors a view of how it is made. Saudi coffee is internationally recognized and is now accredited by the (EU) Council of Ministers.
“We are providing this workshop because many young visitors and expats do not know how Saudi coffee is made, and we are trying to distinguish it by the way it is made, and the special spices added to the coffee.”
The Ministry of Culture designated 2022 as The Year of Saudi Coffee.
Art and soul: Great places to expand your creative mind this Ramadan
An exhibition of some of the photographic work of Greek artist, writer and poet Marianne Catzaras is being held at the L’Art Pur Gallery until April 30
Updated 11 April 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: There are lots of interesting art and cultural events and exhibitions to enjoy during the holy month of Ramadan. Here are some of the best from across the Kingdom:
Sociale Cafe, Riyadh
Sociale Cafe is hosting an exhibition of creative works from local, unknown artists from now until the end of Ramadan.
Owner Danielle Touma said: “We wanted to find ways to celebrate art during this holy month of Ramadan, a month of peace and reflection. Engagement in art complements this time, not only as a peaceful activity but as a useful tool for reflection.
“Art is a crucial part of Sociale’s culture and we are always looking for ways to collaborate with creatives. We hope to connect local Saudi artists with art lovers in the city.”
The cafe has just nine submissions on display but welcomes more artists to submit their work.
“Art is not only helpful in contemplating life and ourselves, but helps us explore and understand other perspectives, allowing us see the world from different angles,” Touma said.
“It is also a wonderful way to celebrate beauty, to study nature, to express humor, among many other things depending on the artist.”
L’Art Pur Gallery, Riyadh
An exhibition of some of the photographic work of Greek artist, writer and poet Marianne Catzaras is being held at the L’Art Pur Gallery until April 30.
Staged in collaboration with the French Embassy and Alliance Francaise, “Au Dela Du Temps (Beyond Time)” is a collection of Catzaras’ digital compositions representing her observations of time, space and people.
Rania Rizk, artistic director at L’Art Pur Foundation, said the exhibition was being held to coincide with the Francophonie Festival 2023 and Year of Poetry in Saudi Arabia.
“Art increases cultural enrichment and deserves to be celebrated,” she said. “It is the highest form of humanity, as it touches the soul and illuminates the mind.
“Marianne chooses to photograph whenever words are not enough … as she considers that photography breaks the language barrier and touches universally.
“In front of her photos, we are absorbed by a meditative silence that invites us to stand still and contemplate those captured moments layered with a lot of emotion and spirituality”
Catzaras has previously had exhibitions in Tunisia, Egypt, the US and Europe.
Misk Art Institute, Riyadh
The works of Saudi and Emirati artists Manal Al-Dowayan and Hassan Sharif Volumes are the focus for the latest editions of “The Art Library Exhibit: Discovering Arab Artists.”
On until June 15, the event takes visitors on a journey of Arab art and how it has shaped the contemporary art scene.
Ithra, Eastern Province
Sky Castle by Eness is an eye-catching interactive sound and light installation that comprises motion-sensitive colorful arches with a melodic xylophone soundscape.
Also in Ithra, “The Art of Orientation” is the largest collection of Islamic masterworks in Saudi Arabia and presents the significance, evolution and history of mosques around the world.
The exhibition dives deep into the interior design and artifacts within mosques with displays of minbars, mihrab niches, calligraphic pieces, prayer rugs, mosque lamps and Qur’anic manuscripts. It also includes virtual reality walk-throughs of famous sites like the Two Holy Mosques of Makkah and Madina.
The Ramadan edition of Children’s Museum at Ithra this year features a variety of interactive activities, workshops and classes for youngsters aged 12 and under to help them enrich their creative minds.
Hayy Jameel, Jeddah
Art Jameel is collaborating with Islamic Arts Biennale to present a collection of six local and international films about culture, life and faith, with three each being shown at the Hayy Cinema and Hajj Terminal.
The Hayy Cinema’s offerings are: “Raven’s Song,” “Honeyland” and “Dounia and the Princess of Aleppo,” while at the Hajj Terminal visitors can see “Soufra,” “A Road to Mecca” and “Roll’em.”
Riyadh exhibition combines spirituality and art during Ramadan
The ‘Qur’aniyat’ exhibition in Riyadh evokes spiritual meaning through calligraphy and Islamic art
Updated 09 April 2023
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: The Naila Art Gallery promises an unforgettable experience for visitors during its latest exhibition “Qur’aniyat (Qur’anic),” which is on show alongside the Ramadan Season in Riyadh until April 12.
The exhibition features 19 calligraphers and participating artists, showcasing a total of 37 artworks, in an integrated conversation between matter and spirit.
The gallery’s exhibition manager, Ameera Al-Zabin, told Arab News: “During Ramadan, people engage in spiritual reflection, prayer, and come together in a spirit of community . . . the aim of this exhibition is to capture these profound themes and provide a source of inspiration and contemplation for those observing the holy month.
“Having an art exhibition during Ramadan can provide an opportunity to celebrate and showcase the rich artistic tradition of Islam. Islamic art has a long and diverse history, encompassing a wide range of styles and mediums, and it has made significant contributions to the global artistic canon.”
On entering the two-story space, the audience is met with 20 works by some of the most prominent calligraphy artists in the Kingdom.
HIGHLIGHT
Nasser Al-Maimon showcases the verse in Surat Yousef, “Allah is the Best of guardians, and He is the Most Merciful of the Merciful,” in Nasta’liq font. Majed AlYoussef entrusts the audience to decipher the words “there is no treasure greater than knowledge,” written in a stylistic variation of the Arabic Thuluth font.
Other featured calligraphers include Youssef Yahya and Walid Al-Marhoum.
On the second floor is a collection of artworks on display, from mixed media to sculptures and canvases, exploring the intersection of art and spirituality.
Each artwork showcases the beauty and depth of either the Arabic language or the Islamic culture built around it, conveying a sense of tranquility, pleasure and peace.
Al-Zabin said: “We aspire to create a memorable and thought-provoking experience that leaves a lasting impact on the visitors, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for Islamic art and calligraphy.”
Salama Hassan, a self-taught artist specialized in the fine arts, pushes the boundaries of Arabic calligraphy to the point where her work transcends a mere font and becomes conceptual.
“Art is an ocean,” the artist told Arab News.
Using Chinese typography characteristics to shape various verses in the Qur’an, Hassan prompts the audience to contemplate the language and verses at hand. The artwork becomes a puzzle, demanding us to look deeper into the meaning and placement of each letter.
Hassan told Arab News: I’m a fan of Arabic calligraphy. About a year ago I decided to venture out of the box. I love Eastern cultures like Japanese and Chinese and their calligraphy, as well as Arabic. I wanted to prove that the Arabic letter is valid in any time and space. I’m trying to create more awareness around it.”
She traces the Qur’anic verses vertically and each line holds one or two letters, calling the viewer to enunciate each letter and word. The method of language-bridging has also proved an insightful opportunity for cultural exchange.
Hassan said: “The interest in these types of arts is beautiful. I’ve met with Chinese and Japanese families who were amazed. They thought, ‘Oh, that’s our language!’ It is at a first glance, but it’s truly the Arabic language.”
Another artist Rashid Al-Dabas intersects wool yarn within a circular frame. The thread overlaps intricately to form the word “Allah.” Rasha Siddig puts acrylic to canvas, commemorating the contemplative and inspiring atmosphere of the two holy mosques: the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.
Other featured artists include Nahar Marzoq, Ibrahim Al-Hoshan, Elaf Alousi, Khoula Al-Ghafili, Samia bin Zina, Abdullah Al-Anzi, Aliah Hilal, Mohammed Al-Thaqafi, Mohammed Al-Shaie, Maha Khokir, Nora Al-Andis and Haya Al-Fassam.
During the holy month of Ramadan, the gallery hopes to create a conversation around the duality of art and religion, connecting the soul and the divine.
Al-Zabin said: “(The exhibition) aims to evoke a sense of spirituality, tranquility and peace in the audiences. We hope that the audience and visitors will respond to these bodies of work with a sense of awe, appreciation and contemplation, and that the exhibition will provide a meaningful and enriching artistic experience for all who attend.”
Emirati talk show host Anas Bukhash on his Ramadan series where the only guest is his mother
Anas Bukhash is famous for his YouTube talk show #ABTalks and has interviewed the likes of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, Gigi and Bella Hadid’s father Mohamed and Mohammed Diab, director of Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’
Now, the acclaimed show host is sitting down with his mother for a heartfelt talk series
Updated 07 April 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: There’s one question that Anas Bukhash, arguably the world’s top Arabic-language interviewer, never minds repeating: “What’s your relationship like with your parents?” In the years since he began sitting down with Arab world and beyond’s biggest names for his hugely popular series “#ABtalks,” it’s the one question that has always proven most revelatory, a key that has unlocked a thousand doors that have otherwise gone unopened in the short-form, shallow conversations that most celebrities are used to — the kind of conversations Bukhash has been avoiding his entire life.
“Some people have said to me, ‘Man, we’ve heard this one!’ But for me, it’s a pillar question. It’s foundational. If I know what your relationship is with your parents, I know maybe 30 percent of your entire personality. That’s a really big chunk,” Bukhash tells Arab News from behind his desk at the offices of Bukhash Brothers in Dubai.
That, ultimately, is the secret to what has made the Emirati entrepreneur so successful, and has made viewers that were once only interested in hearing perhaps a bit more from their favorite celebrities into staunch supporters of Bukhash himself. With 1.7 million subscribers, nearly 150 million views on his YouTube channel alone, and streaming deals with Netflix, OSN, and more, “#ABTalks” is the definitive Arabic-language interview show because Bukhash is interested in humanizing his subjects in conversations that often drift well over an hour — the kind of lengthy chats that many previously thought there was no audience for in the region. They have now been proven wrong.
“Anyone can go viral these days. Fame on its own is cheap,” says Bukhash. “If I’m going be famous, I’m glad it’s for the right reasons: for instigating real conversation, for highlighting untold stories and for giving people a platform.”
There’s a reason that Bukhash knows the parent question is so useful, of course. He’s keenly aware how much of his worldview was shaped by his mother, Hala Kazim. And that relationship continues to help him grow as a man even in his early 40s. In his new series on OSN+ — “A Sitdown with Anas and Hala,” airing throughout Ramadan — he reveals that relationship to the world.
In each episode, the two sit down for a chat that almost instantly drifts onto life’s most-important and most-complex questions, with Bukhash, for instance, bringing up a quote or a story that has stuck with him from a recent reading session, and Kazim sharply cutting right to the real moral lessons that the story offers, with Bukhash listening intently before offering his own thoughts.
“Each of these episodes were recorded in basically one take. Even the production company said to me, ‘Wow, that was really quick!’ I said, ‘Yeah, there’s a reason for that. This is what we do every day. We’re always debating, discussing, challenging each other, and offering new ideas,’” Bukhash says.
Bukhash feels blessed to have such a relationship to his mother. Kazim was only 18 when she had Anas, her first-born son, a child she raised far from the UAE in Syracuse, New York.
“There were no nannies. There was no help. There was no money. There was just my father and the university, and me and my mother. When you’re forced to be with someone so much, you invest in each other. That was big, and I think that’s why, today, my mother is also my sister, my friend, and my mentor. And because of the way she has lived life, and because of who she is, she’s just naturally a life expert without a degree — always offering insights into things that catch the attention of anyone she talks to,” says Bukhash.
As Bukhash grew up, he and his mother never lost that bond they had when he was just a little boy in their upstate New York home. Even in his teenage years, at an age when many rebel against their parents, he would still hang out with his mom.
“In high school, my mother would come tell me, ‘Anas, let’s go for a drive. I want to talk,’ and off we’d go for hours. I guess it’s weird for other families to hear about this dynamic, but that’s how it’s always been. Even now, the more I become an adult, the more she sees me as a friend, and even ask me for advice on things, too,” says Bukhash.
Bukhash, a father himself, uses the word ‘become’ there not just as an accident—he knows he’s done a lot of growing as a person, and still has a lot left to do. Even though he may now be known as one of the region’s best listeners, in the early days of “#ABtalks,” he was anything but.
“In the beginning, people kept telling me, ‘Anas, listen more! Anas, don’t interrupt!’ and it wasn’t just one comment, it was many. I said to myself, ‘Ok, where there’s smoke, there’s fire,’ and I was intent on going from a crappy listener to a great listener,” says Bukhash.
Being a great listener, of course, has its disadvantages — especially when you become famous for it.
“It’s challenging because when people stop you, they expect you to be in listening mode 24/7. Even if I’m with my kids, I never mind when people say hi or ask to take a picture, but can I listen to a story for 20 minutes when my son is pulling at my hand, asking when we’re going to play? It’s tricky. I hate complaining about this because it’s also such a blessing to be able to help people, but it can be difficult to balance that with your everyday life,” he says.
Bukhash loves to listen to people though, not only because he might be able to help them, but because of how much he can learn from each person he speaks to, from any walk of life. Everyone’s experiences, their successes or failures, contain in them lessons that can help one get better, he believes.
“I’m the kind of guy who stops to ask for help from the first person I see the second I feel lost. There’s no ego with me. And because of that, I’m probably going to make it to my goal faster than the guy who refuses to ask for directions because he thinks he knows everything,” says Bukhash.
The person he asks most for directions, of course, remains his mother, who is the first to pick up the phone after each new airing of “#ABtalks,” even hundreds of episodes in.
“Every single time I get a voice note, ‘You don’t say it this way, you say it this way. Don’t use this word...’ I love it. Compliments are nice, but compliments don’t help you evolve,” he says. “And that’s what I always want to do — evolve.”